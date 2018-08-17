ສໍານັກຂ່າວສານ ສຫລ ຫລາຍຮ້ອຍແຫ່ງ ພ້ອມກັນ ທໍາການປົກປ້ອງ ເສລີພາບ ໃນການ ອອກຂ່າວ

ສາຍສໍາພັນອັນເຄັ່ງຕຶງລະຫວ່າງ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣໍາ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ

ກັບພວກສື່ສານມວນຊົນ ໄດ້ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ເມື່ອ ສໍານັກຂ່າວ

ໜັງສືພິມຂອງສະຫະລັດຫລາຍຮ້ອຍແຫ່ງ ໄດ້ພາກັນເລີ້ມທໍາການປົກປ້ອງເສລີພາບ

ໃນການອອກຂ່າວແບບບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ແລະຢ່າງມີການປະສານງານກັນ ເພື່ອຕອບ

ໂຕ້ຄືນຕໍ່ການໂຈມຕີຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ທີ່ມັກມີຢູ່ເລື້ອຍໆ ຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວສານຈໍານວນນຶ່ງ.

ໜັງສືພິມ Boston Globe ກ່າວຢູ່ໃນການດໍາເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ມີການປະສານ

ງານກັນກັບສໍານັກໜັງສືພິມອື່ນໆ ແລະກໍາລັງເກັບຮັກສາຜົນການດໍາເນີນຄວາມພະ

ຍາຍາມນັ້ນໄວ້ໃນສາງຂໍ້ມູນຢູ່ໃນບໄຊຂອງຕົນ.

ມີສໍານັກຂ່າວໜັງສືພິມໃນທຸກຂະໜາດຫລາຍກວ່າ 380 ແຫ່ງຢູ່ທຸກລັດທົ່ວປະເທດ ຍົກເວັ້ນແຕ່ຢູ່ໃນລັດວາຍໂອມິງ ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການດໍາເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມນີ້ໃນ

ຕອນເຊົ້າໆຂອງວັນສຸກມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍການພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ບົດບັນນາ ທິການຫລາຍໆບົດ

ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນເສລີພາບແລະພະລັງແຮງຂອງຂ່າວສານ.

ການປຸກລະດົມດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານທຣໍາກໍາລັງກ່າວຫາ ພວກສື່

ຂ່າວຊໍ້າແລ້ວ ຊໍ້າອີກວ່າພາກັນເຜີຍແຜ່ “ຂ່າວຂີ້ຕົວະ” ແລະປະນາມພວກສໍານັກຂ່າວ

ສານວ່າ "ເປັນສັດຕູຂອງປະຊາຊົນອາເມຣິກັນ." ໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ທ່ານທຣໍາຂຽນ ຢູ່ໃນທວີດເຕີວ່າ “ຂ່າວຂີ້ຕົວະເປັນພັກຝ່າຍຄ້ານທີ່ຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ." ສໍານັກຂ່າວ

ໜັງສືພິມແຕ່ລະແຫ່ງທີ່ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປົກປ້ອງເສລີພາບໃນການອອກຂ່າວຄັ້ງນີ້ໄດ້

ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ບົດບັນນາທິການ ຊຶ່ງເປັນບົດຂຽນແບບທໍາມະດາ ທີ່ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນ

ຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຂອງຄະນະບັນນາທິການ. ບົດບັນນາທິການ ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນພິມຢູ່ພາກ

ສ່ວນອື່ນທີ່ບໍ່ລວມຢູ່ໃນພາກທີ່ພິມຂ່າວ ແລະພາກອື່ນຢູ່ໃນໜ້າໜັງສືພິມນັ້ນ.



ບົດບັນນາທິການຂອງໜັງສືພິມ Globe ຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣໍາວ່າໄດ້ດໍາເນີນ "ການ

ໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ເສລີພາບໃນການອອກຂ່າວຢູ່ສະເໝີມາ" ແລະກ່າວເພີ້ມວ່າ "ການໃຫ້ສັນ

ຍານາມແກ່ພວກຂ່າວສານວ່າ 'ເປັນສັດຕູຂອງປະຊາຊົນນັ້ນ' ບໍ່ແມ່ນການເປັນຄົນ

ອາເມຣິກັນເລີຍ ເພາະວ່າມັນເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ຫລັກແກ່ນດ້ານພົນລະເມືອງ ທີ່

ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ມີຮ່ວມກັນມາເປັນເວລານານກວ່າ ສອງສັດຕະວັດແລ້ວ." ທ່ານທຣໍາ

ເລືອກທີ່ຈະໂຈມຕີໜັງສືພິມ Globe ເປັນການຕ່າງຫາກຢູ່ໃນການຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດ

ເຕີ ອີກຕອນນຶ່ງວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າອະດີດຂອງສໍານັກໜັງສືພິມດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງແມ່ນຄອບຄົວ

ຊັລເບີເກີ (Sulzberger) ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມບໍລິສັດທີ່ເຮັດ ໜັງສືພິມ New York Times ໄດ້ຂາຍກິດຈະການຂອງໜັງສືພິມ Globe ໃນລາຄາ 1 ໂດລາ ເມື່ອທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວມັນ

ຂາຍໄດ້ 70 ລ້ານໂດລາໃນປີ 2013.

ໜັງສືພິມ Portland Press Herald ຢູ່ລັດເມນເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນບົດບັນນາທິການຂອງ

ຕົນວ່າ ການທີ່ຝ່າຍຂ່າວສານມີເອກະລາດນັ້ນ ເປັນການປ້ອງກັນທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດ ຕໍ່ການ

ໃຊ້ອໍານາດກົດຂີ່ປະຊາຊົນ. ໜັງສືພິມ Des Moines Register ຢູ່ລັດໄອໂອວາ

ຂຽນວ່າ "ສັດຕູອັນແທ້ຈິງຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ແລະການເປັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ແມ່ນພວກ

ທີ່ຂັດຂວາງການເວົ້າຄວາມຈິງໂດຍການໃສ່ຮ້າຍປ້າຍສີ ແລະ ທໍາການຄອບງໍາ

ການອອກຂ່າວ."



ສ່ວນໜັງສືພິມ New York Times, ຊຶ່ງມັກເປັນເປົ້າໝາຍໂຈມຕີຂອງທ່ານທຣໍາ ຢູ່

ເລື້ອຍນັ້ນເວົ້າຢູ່ໃນບົດບັນນາທິການວ່າ "ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ແລະຜູ້ບັນນາທິການລ້ວນແລ້ວ

ແຕ່ແມ່ນມະນຸດ ແລະເຮັດຄວາມຜິດໄດ້ທັງນັ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນ ມັນແມ່ນໜ້າທີ່ຂອງພວກເຮົາ

ຕ້ອງໄດ້ດັດແກ້ຂ່າວທີ່ບໍ່ຖືກນັ້ນ. ແຕ່ວ່າ ການເວົ້າຢໍ້າແລ້ວຢໍ້າອີກຕໍ່ຄວາມຈິງທີ່ທ່ານ

ບໍ່ມັກນັ້ນວ່າ 'ເປັນຂ່າວຂີ້ຕົວະ' ນັ້ນ ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ສາຍເລືອດແຫ່ງປະຊາທິປະໄຕ. ແລະການເອີ້ນພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ‘ເປັນສັດຕູຂອງປະຊາຊົນ’ ນັ້ນເປັນເລື້ອງອັນຕະລາຍ.

ສຸດເທົ່ານັ້ນຫລະ."

U.S. President Donald Trump's contentious relationship with the media escalated Thursday when hundreds of U.S. newspapers launched an unprecedented and coordinated defense of press freedom in response to Trump's frequent attacks on some media organizations.



The Boston Globe said it coordinated the effort with other newspapers and is maintaining the results on a database on its website.



More than 380 news outlets, in every state except Wyoming, had joined the drive by early Friday, publishing editorials in support of a free and vigorous press.



The campaign comes as Trump has repeatedly accused the media of disseminating "fake news" and denounced it as "the enemy of the American people." On Thursday, Trump tweeted "THE FAKE NEWS MEDIA IS THE OPPOSITION PARTY."

[[ https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1030074380397752320 ]]



Each participating paper published an editorial, which is typically an article that reflects the opinion of the editorial board. Editorials are separate from the news and other sections in a paper.



The Globe's editorial charged Trump with executing a "sustained assault on the free press" and added, "To label the press 'the enemy of the people' is as un-American as it is dangerous to the civic compact we have shared for more than two centuries."



Trump singled out the Globe in another tweet, saying its former owners, the Sulzberger family, which controls the New York Times Company, sold the Globe for $1, when it was in fact sold in 2013 for $70 million. [[ https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1030091812495654912 ]]



Connecticut's The Darien Times said in its editorial, "We are the enemy of governmental secrecy, of public self-servants, of lies — we are the enemy of absolute power seekers, and the enemy of efforts to propagate an uninformed electorate so as to manipulate it."



The Portland Press Herald in Maine said an independent press is the best defense against tyranny. The Des Moines Register in Iowa wrote, "The true enemies of the people, and democracy, are those who try to suffocate truth by vilifying and demonizing the messenger."



The New York Times, a frequent target of Trump, said it is right for Trump and others who believe media outlets concoct erroneous stories because of bias against them to criticize the media.



"News reporters and editors are human, and make mistakes," the Times said in its editorial. "Correcting them is core to our job. But insisting that truths you don't like are 'fake news' is dangerous to the lifeblood of democracy. And calling journalists 'enemy of the people' is dangerous, period."



Some newspapers, including The Wall Street Journal and the San Francisco Chronicle, published editorials explaining why they did not join the Globe's effort. The Chronicle wrote that collaborating with the other news organizations violates one of its most important values: independence. Along with The Baltimore Sun, the Chronicle said the effort gives an advantage to Trump and his supporters who believe the media is determined to hurt him.



Not only newspapers are participating in the campaign. The Radio Television Digital News Association asked its 1,200 members to dedicate airtime, post online editorials and share information on their social media platforms about the role they play in preserving the public's right and need to know about government.



It is unclear what impact the effort will have, but it seems Trump's regular attacks on the media may be effective. Polls show Republicans' dislike of the media has grown in recent years. An Axios and Survey Money poll of nearly 4,000 adults on June 27 found 92 percent of Republicans and Republican-leaning independents believe "traditional news outlets knowingly report false or misleading stories at least sometimes." The results are consistent with recent polls done by Gallup and Pew Research.



A Quinnipiac University poll, conducted between Aug. 9-13, revealed 44 percent of American voters are concerned that Trump's criticism of the news media will lead to violence against people who work in media. Breaking it down by party affiliation, 76 percent of Democrats feel that way, while 80 percent of Republicans do not. Fifty-five percent of those with no party affiliation expressed such concern.



Such attacks could occur at one of Trump's frequent rallies where the crowd is stoked by the president's anti-media rhetoric, according to Robert Weissman, president of Public Citizen, a nonpartisan, nonprofit consumer advocacy organization.



"So far, there's been intimidation but no violence. But that line can easily be crossed, and anyone who's seen the videos of some of these rallies knows we're very close up against that line," Weissman told VOA.