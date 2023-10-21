ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງບັນດາສື່ມວນຊົນ ຢູ່ໃນສົງຄາມລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໄດ້ຮັບການເອົາໃຈໃສ່ຄືນໃໝ່ ເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພ

ມີນັກຂ່າວຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 15 ຄົນເສຍຊີວິດໃນອາທິດທຳອິດຂອງການປະ ທະກັນລະຫວ່າງ ອິສະຣາແອ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ, ລວມທັງນັກຂ່າວວີດີໂອຂອງ ອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters, ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະສະຖານີຂ່າວ ຕ່າງໆກຳລັງປຶກສາຫາລືກັນວ່າ ຈະຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໃຫ້ແກ່ບັນດາພະນັກ ງານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແນວໃດ. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ VOA ຄຣິສຕີນາ ໄຄເຊໂດ ສມິດທ໌ (Cristina Caicedo Smit) ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ຫົວໜ້າບັນນາທິການຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters, ທ່ານນາງ ອາເລັສຊານດຣາ ກາລໂລນີ (Alessandra Galloni) ໄດ້ກ່າວຄໍາສັນລະເສີນ ຕໍ່ນັກຂ່າວວີດີໂອ ທ່ານຊາມ ອັບດາລລາ (ssam Abdallah), ຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກປືນຍິງ​ໃສ່ ແລະເສຍຊີວິດໃນວັນທີ 13 ຕຸລາ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານກຳລັງທໍາການການຍິງ ກັນຂ້າມຊາຍແດນລະຫວ່າງ ກອງກຳລັງອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ ເຮັສໂບລລາ (Hezbollah), ເຊິ່ງເປັນກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງຢູ່ໃນເລບານອນ.

ທ່ານນາງ ອາເລັສຊານດຣາ ກາລໂລນີ, ຫົວໜ້າບັນນາທິການຂອງອົງການ ຂ່າວ Reuters ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ລາວພຽງແຕ່ເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລາວໃນເວລາທີ່ລາວຖືກຂ້າຕາຍ. ການລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບເຫດການຕ່າງໆຂອງໂລກດ້ວຍຄວາມຖືກຕ້ອງ, ຄວາມຊື່ສັດ, ຄວາມ ເປັນເອກະລາດ ແລະອິດສະຫຼະພາບ ຈາກຄວາມມີອັກຄະຕິແມ່ນແກນສໍາຄັນ ຕໍ່ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢືນຢັດຢູ່ເພື່ອອົງການຂ່າວ Reuters.”

ລູກ​ປືນ​ໃຫຍ່, ເຊິ່ງ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າມີ​ຕົ້ນ​ກຳ​ເນີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ, ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ອີກ 6 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ. ທ່ານນາງກາລໂລນີ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ ອິສຣາແອລ ມີຄວາມໂປ່ງໃສໃນການດໍາເນີນການສືບສວນຕໍ່ເຫດການດັ່ງກ່າວ, ແລະທ່ານນາງໄດ້ເນັ້ນຫນັກເຖິງຄວາມຈໍາເປັນສໍາລັບສື່ມວນຊົນ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສາ ມາດລາຍງານຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບສົງຄາມໄດ້.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

"... ແລະມັນເປັນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດສໍາລັບນັກຂ່າວຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະສາມາດດໍາ ເນີນການດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຢ່າງປອດໄພ."

ຄວາມປອດໄພແມ່ນຄໍາສັບທີ່ສໍາຄັນສໍາລັບສະຖານີຂ່າວ ທີ່ສົ່ງທີມງານເຂົ້າໄປ ໃນອິສຣາແອລ ແລະແຫຼມກາຊາ. ​ຄະນະກໍາມະການເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງບັນດານັກ ຂ່າວກ່າວວ່າ ໃນ​ອາທິດ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ​ນັ້ນ ມີ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຢ່າງ​ໜ້ອຍ 15 ຄົນຮວມ​ທັງ ທ່ານອັບດາລລາ ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງຫານ.

ຄົນອື່ນໆໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ຫຼືຖືກຂັດຂວາງໃນສິ່ງທີ່ອົງການ UNESCO ຮ້ອງ ວ່າ ເປັນອາທິດທຳອິດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບພວກນັກຂ່າວກ່ຽວກັບຂໍ້ຂັດແຍ້ງ ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ. ​ແຕ່​ການ​ມີ​ສື່​ມວນ​ຊົນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ພື້ນ​ທີ່ທັນ​ເວລາໃນຊ່ວງ​ສົງຄາມແມ່ນ ສິ່ງ​ສຳຄັນ.

ທ່ານນາງເຣໂຊລ ອອສວອລ (Rachel Oswald), ຈາກສະ​ໂມ​ສອນນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ ກ່າວວ່າ:

"ການມີນັກຂ່າວທີ່ສາມາດຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນເພື່ອບັນທຶກສິ່ງຕ່າງໆ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມສຳຄັນ ຫຼາຍທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າໃຈວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງກໍາລັງເກີດຂື້ນ ແລະຕ້ອງມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດຊອບ, ໂດຍສະເພາະ ກ່ຽວກັບຈຳນວນຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ມີສ່ວນກ່ຽວຂ້ອງ."

ທ່ານນາງເຣໂຊລ ອອສວອລ, ປະທານຄະນະກຳມາທິການເສລີພາບດ້ານຂ່າວ ຂອງສະໂມສອນນັກຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ມັນເປັນເລື່ອງຈຳເປັນທີ່ບັນດານັກ ຂ່າວສະໜອງຂໍ້ມູນຄວາມຈິງຂອງສົງຄາມກ່ຽວກັບ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ກຸ່ມ ຮາມາສ.

ທ່ານນາງກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ທຸກ​ຝ່າຍ​ທີ່​ຂັດແຍ້ງ​ກັນ ກໍາລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ຄອບ​ງຳຮູບພາບຂອງ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ຂ່າວ​ສານ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ຕົວະ, ດ້ວຍ​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ບິດເບືອນ, ດ້ວຍພາບ​ທີ່​ສ້າງຂຶ້ນມາ. ການ​ມີນັກຂ່າວຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນເພື່ອເວົ້າວ່າແມ່ນຫຍັງຄືຂໍ້​ເທັດ​ຈິງ​ແມ່ນສິ່ງສໍາຄັນ."

ຄຣິສຕີນາ ໄຄເຊໂດ ສມິດທ໌, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ດ້ວຍຄວາມສ່ຽງຕໍ່ນັກຂ່າວທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ, ການສົນທະນາ ແລະການ ຝຶກອົບຮົມກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມປອດໄພ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນໄລຍະກ່ອນໜ້ານັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງ ລວມມີໃນໂຮງຮຽນມັດທະຍົມປາຍ ແລະໂຄງການເປັນນັກຂ່າວຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາ ໄລ.”

ມູນນິທິ ເຈມສ໌ ດັບເບິນຢູ ໂຟລີ ເລກາຊີ (James W. Foley Legacy), ເຊິ່ງສະໜັບສະໜູນຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງນັກຂ່າວ ແລະປະຊາຊົນຊາວສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຖືກກັກຂັງຢ່າງບໍ່ຖືກຕ້ອງຢູ່ຕ່າງປະເທດ, ໄດ້ສ້າງຕັ້ງຫຼັກສູດວິຊາຄວາມປອດ ໄພຂອງນັກຂ່າວ ເພື່ອເຝິກອົບຮົມ ແລະສະໜັບສະໜູນນັກຂ່າວລຸ້ນຕໍ່ໆໄປ.

ກະແຈສໍາຄັນຂອງການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ແລະການກະກຽມເພື່ອຄວບຄຸມສະຖານະ ການທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍແມ່ນການມີແຜນການໄວ້. ນັ້ນລວມມີ ການມີຄົນທີ່ມີຄວາມຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບພາກພື້ນຢູ່ໃນທີມງານ ແລະການປະສານງານກັບບັນນາທິການຢູ່ໃນ ຫ້ອງຂ່າວ.

ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພກ່າວວ່າ ມັນຍັງຈໍາເປັນທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງມີແຜນສໍາລັບ ທາງອອກ ໃນກໍລະນີທີ່ສະຖານະການກາຍມາເປັນສິ່ງອັນຕະລາຍເກີນໄປ.

ທ່ານເຈສັນ ໄຣຊ໌ (Jason Reich), ຮອງປະທານໜັງສືພິມ New York Times ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຖ້າໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະຖານະການທີ່ອັນຕະລາຍໃນບ່ອນໃດນຶ່ງ. ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງ ແລ້ວ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຮູ້ສຶກໄດ້ໃນທັນທີ, ການມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃຈທີ່ດີທີ່ສຸດກ່ຽວກັບສິ່ງ ທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນ, ມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກັບຂ້າພະເຈົ້າທີ່ຈະກ່າວວ່າ, 'ໄດ້ລະ, ດີ, ນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ເຮັດ.' ມັນຂຶ້ນກັບການຕັດສິນໃຈຂອງບັນດານັກ ຂ່າວເອງ, ທີ່ຈະຕິດຕາມມັນ, ແລະແຈ້ງໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາຮູ້.”

ດ້ວຍຈຳນວນພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະ ບາດເຈັບ ໃນການເຫດການ ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະ ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທີ່ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນທຸກໆມື້, ແລະມີນັກຂ່າວເຂົ້າມາຕິດຕາມສະຖານະການຂອງສົງຄາມຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ, ຄວາມ ປອດໄພແມ່ນສ່ວນໜຶ່ງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງການວາງແຜນໃນສະຖານີຂ່າວ.

With at least 15 journalists killed in the first week of the Israel-Hamas conflict, including a Reuters video journalist, newsrooms and safety specialists are discussing how to keep crews safe. From Washington, VOA's Cristina Caicedo Smit has the story.

Reuters’ Editor-in-Chief Alessandra Galloni pays tribute to video journalist Issam Abdallah, who was struck by a shell and killed October 13 while filming cross-border fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, a militant group in Lebanon.

Alessandra Galloni, Reuters Editor in Chief, Female in English

“He was just doing his job when he was killed. Reporting on world events with accuracy, integrity, independence and freedom from bias is core to what we stand for at Reuters.”

The shell, which reports say originated in Israel, injured six other journalists. Galloni called for transparency in Israel's investigation into the incident, and she underscored the need for the media to be able to report on the war.

Alessandra Galloni, Reuters Editor in Chief

“…And it is critically important for our journalists to be able to do so safely."

Safety is the key word for newsrooms sending teams into Israel and Gaza. In the first week of the conflict, at least 15 journalists, including Abdallah, have been killed says the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Others have been injured or obstructed in what UNESCO says is the deadliest first week for journalists in any recent conflict. But having media on the ground in times of war is vital.

Rachel Oswald, National Press Club

“Having journalists able to be there to record things is so critical to understanding what is happening and for there to be accountability, particularly given the number of civilians who are involved.”

It is imperative that journalists provide verified and factual coverage of the Israel-Hamas war, says Rachel Oswald, chair of the National Press Club’s Press Freedom Committee.

Rachel Oswald, National Press Club

“We are seeing all parties to the conflict trying to dominate the information scene with lies, with misinformation, with manipulated images. Journalists being there to say what is fact is essential.”

Cristina Caicedo Smit, VOA News

With risks to journalists increasing globally, conversations and training on safety are happening at an earlier stage, including at high schools and university journalism programs.

The James W. Foley Legacy Foundation, which advocates for the safety of journalists and U.S. nationals wrongfully detained abroad, has set up a journalist safety curriculum task force to train and support the next generation of reporters.

Key to training – and preparing to cover a dangerous situation – is to have a plan. That includes having people with knowledge of the region on the team and coordinating with editors in the newsroom.

Safety specialists say it is also essential to have an exit plan in case the situation becomes too dangerous.

Jason Reich, New York Times VP of Safety and Security

“If somebody is in a dangerous situation somewhere else. They actually have an immediate sense, the best picture of what's going on. So, it's not up for me to say, ‘All right, well, here's what you need to do.’ It's up for the reporter themselves to make a decision, stick to it. And let us know.”

With the number of civilians killed and injured in the Israel-Hamas conflict rising daily, and more journalists arriving to cover the war, safety is an essential part of newsroom planning.