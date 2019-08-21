ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກເຕືອນວ່າ ໂຣກໝາກແດງກຳລັງລະບາດຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຢູ່ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ຍ້ອນວ່າມີຄົນສັກຢາວັກຊີນ ກັນໝາກແດງ ໜ້ອຍລົງ. Lisa Schlein ມີລາຍງານໃຫ້ວີໂອເອ ຈາກສຳນັກງານໃຫຍ່ ຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກຢູ່ນະຄອນເຈນີວາ ຊຶ່ງໄພສານຈະນຳ ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນ ອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກລາຍງານວ່າ ກໍລະນີໂຣກໝາກແດງ ໃນໄລຍະ 6 ເດືອນທຳອິດຂອງປີນີ້ ແມ່ນສູງສຸດນັບແຕ່ປີ 2006 ເປັນຕົ້ນມາ ຊຶ່ງມາເຖິງເວລານີ້ ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ມີທັງໝົດ 365,000ກໍລະນີ ເກືອບ 3 ເທົ່າຂອງໄລຍະດຽວກັນໃນປີກາຍນີ້. ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ຈຳນວນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງຂອງກໍລະນີໝາກແດງນັ້ນ ອາດສູງກວ່ານີ້ຕັ້ງຫຼາຍຕໍ່ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ອາດມີພຽງແຕ່ນຶ່ງໃນທຸກສິບກໍລະນີໃດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກລາຍງານ.
ຕົກມາຮອດເດືອນນີ້ ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກລາຍງານວ່າ ກໍລະນີໝາກແດງໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 900 ເປີເຊັນໃນເຂດທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ ຕິດຕາມດ້ວຍ 230 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນເຂດປາຊີຟິກຕາເວັນຕົກ ແລະ 120 ເປີເຊັນໃນທະວີບຢູໂຣບ.
ມີແຕ່ຂົງເຂດເອເຊຍຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ແລະທະວີບອາເມຣິກາເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຮັບມືກັບພະຍາດດັ່ງກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງປາກົດວ່າ ໃນທັງສອງເຂດນີ້ ມີກໍລະນີໝາກແດງຫຼຸດລົງ 15 ເປີເຊັນ. ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່າ ສາທາລະນະ ລັດປະຊາທິປະໄຕຄອງໂກ ມາດາກາສກາ ແລະຢູເຄຣນຕ່າງກໍມີລາຍງານວ່າ ມີການເປັນໝາກແດງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດໃນປີນີ້. ແຕ່ໂຄສົກຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ທ່ານຄຣິສຕຽນ ລິນດີມາຍເອີກ່າວວ່າ ມາດາກາສກາ ໄດ້ຫັນປ່ຽນໃຫ້ສະຖານະການດີຂຶ້ນແດ່ແລ້ວ. ທ່ານລິນດີມາຍເອີ ກ່າວວ່າ:
“ໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຂ່າວດີ ຍ້ອນການປຸກລະດົມໃຫ້ຊັກຢາວັກຊີນກັນໝາກແດງໃນທົ່ວປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນມາດາກາສກາ ກໍລະນີໝາກແດງຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ໃນຮອບຫຼາຍໆເດືອນຜ່ານມານີ້. ເຖິງແມ່ນຍັງຮວມຢູ່ໃນບັນດາປະເທດທີ່ມີເປັນໝາກແດງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ແຕ່ນີ້ໄດ້ເນັ້ນໜັກໃຫ້ເຫັນອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງວ່າ ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນມີຜົນແບບໃດ ໃນການຍຸຕິການລະບາດແລະການໃຫ້ຄວາມຄຸ້ມຄອງຕໍ່ສຸຂະພາບ.”
ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກກ່າວວ່າ ໝາກແດງເກືອບວ່າສາມາດປ້ອງກັນໄດ້ ດ້ວຍ ການສັກຢາວັກຊີນ 2 ໂດສທີ່ປອດໄພແລະມີປະສິດທິຜົນສູງ. ພວກທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ສັກຢາ ມີການເຕືອນວ່າ ສ່ຽງຕໍ່ການເຈັບປ່ວຍຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພິການແລະອາດເສຍຊີວິດໄດ້.
ທ່ານລິນດີມາຍເອີກ່າວວ່າ ຜູ້ຄົນບໍ່ໄດ້ຊັກຢາວັກຊີນຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນຫຼາຍໆປະການ. ມັນບໍ່ສາມາດຈັດໄດ້ວ່າເປັນຍ້ອນເຫດຜົນໃດນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານເວົ້າວ່າ ເຊັ່ນຕົວຢ່າງຂະບວນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຊັກຢາວັກຊີນ ແລະການໃຫ້ຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ຜິດພາດ ແມ່ນມີຜົນກະທົບຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່ບາງຊຸມຊົນແລະບາງປະເທດ ແລະບໍ່ມີຜົນກະທົບຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນແລະປະເທດອື່ນໃດ. ທ່ານລິນມາຍເອີກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ:
“ທີ່ສຳຄັນໄປກວ່ານັ້ນກໍຄືການເຂົ້າເຖິງລະບົບຮັກສາສຸຂະພາບ ການເຂົ້າເຖິງຢາ ຕໍ່ການປິ່ນປົວທີ່ມີຄຸນນະພາບ ທີ່ມີຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງ ແລະການຍົກຍ້າຍບ່ອນຢູ່ຂອງຜູ້ຄົນ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນຫຼາຍໆພາກສ່ວນແມ່ນໂຮມເຂົ້າກັນແລະໃນແຕ່ລະຊຸມຊົນ ມັນມີເຫດຜົນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ຫຼືການປະສົມປະສານຂອງເຫດຜົນທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ.”
ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກລາຍງານວ່າ ໂຣກໝາກແດງກຳລັງລະບາດຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆປະເທດ ໃນໝູ່ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ພວມເຕີບໂຕ ຊາວໜຸ່ມ ແລະຊາຍສະກັນ ທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ພາກັນຊັກຢາວັກຊີນໃນໄລຍະຜ່ານມາ. ທາງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກຈຶ່ງຮຽກ
ຮ້ອງໃຫ້ທຸກໆຄົນຄ້ຳປະກັນວ່າ ການຊັກຢາວັກຊີນກັນໂຣກໝາກແດງຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງໃຊ້ໄດ້ຜົນຢູ່.
The World Health Organization warns measles outbreaks are rapidly spreading around the world because fewer people are getting vaccinated against this preventable disease.Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from WHO headquarters in Geneva.
The UN health agency reports measles cases in the first six months of this year, were the highest since 2006.To date, it reports 365,000 cases, nearly three times as many as the same period last year.The agency notes the actual number of cases is substantially higher because fewer than one in 10 cases gets reported.
So far this year, WHO reports a 900 percent rise in measles cases in the African region, followed by a 230 percent increase in the Western Pacific region and 120 percent in the European region.
Only the South East Asian and Americas regions appear to be coming to grips with the disease.Both show a 15 percent drop in cases.The World Health Organization notes the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar and Ukraine report the highest numbers of cases this year.But WHO spokesman, Christian Lindmeier says Madagascar is turning things around for the better.
"As part of good news, due to a nation-wide emergency measles vaccine campaigns…in Madagascar the cases have dramatically decreased in the past several months.So, yet they are amongst the highest.This highlights again how effective vaccination is in ending outbreaks and protecting health."
WHO says measles is almost entirely preventable with two doses of a safe, highly effective vaccine.Those who are not covered, it warns, are at risk of serious illness, disability and even death.
Lindmeier says people do not get vaccinated for a variety of reasons.He says it cannot be nailed down to a single cause.For example, he says the anti-vaccination movement and misinformation have a big impact in some communities and countries and not in others.
"More important is also the access to health care services, the access to drugs, to quality healthcare, availability.Also, conflict and displacement of people.So, many factors come together, and, in each community, it is a different reason or a combination of different reasons."
WHO reports measles is spreading in a number of countries among older children, youth and adults who have missed out on vaccination in the past.The agency is urging everyone to ensure their measles vaccinations are up to date.
