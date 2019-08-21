ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ໂຣ​ກ​ໝາກ​ແດງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຢ່າງວ່ອງ​ໄວ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ຍ້ອນວ່​າ​ມີ​ຄົນ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ ​ກັນ​ໝາກ​ແດງ​ ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ. Lisa Schlein ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ໃຫ້​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ​ຈາກ​ສຳ​ນັກ​ງານ​ໃຫຍ່​ ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລ​ກ​ຢູ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ເຈ​ນີ​ວາ ຊຶ່ງໄພ​ສານຈະນຳ ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນ ອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໂຣກໝາກ​ແດງ ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ 6 ເດືອນ​ທຳ​ອິດ​ຂອງ​ປີນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ນັບ​ແຕ່​ປີ 2006 ເປັນ​ຕົ້ນ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ມາ​ເຖິງ​ເວ​ລານີ້ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ມີ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 365,000ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ ເກືອບ 3 ເທົ່າຂອງ​ໄລ​ຍະດຽວ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ປີ​ກາຍນີ້. ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ຈຳ​ນວນ​ທີ່​ແທ້​ຈິງຂອງ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໝາກ​ແດງນັ້ນ ອາດ​ສູງກວ່ານີ້​ຕັ້ງ​ຫຼາຍ​ຕໍ່ ຍ້ອນ​ວ່າ ອາດ​ມີ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ນຶ່ງ​ໃນທຸກ​ສິບ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໃດ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ລາຍ​ງານ.

ຕົກມາ​ຮອດເດືອນນີ້ ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໝາກ​ແດງ​ໄດ້​ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ 900 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ທະ​ວີບອາ​ຟ​ຣິ​ກາ ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ດ້ວຍ 230 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ໃນ​ເຂດປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ ແລະ 120 ເປີ​ເຊັນ​ໃນ​ທະ​ວີບ​ຢູ​ໂຣບ.

ມີ​ແຕ່​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ເອ​ເຊຍ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ສຽງ​ໃຕ້​ແລະ​ທະ​ວີບ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ຊຶ່ງ​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ໃນ​ທັງ​ສອງ​ເຂດ​ນີ້ ມີ​ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໝາກ​ແດງຫຼຸດ​ລົງ 15 ເປີ​ເຊັນ. ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ ລັດປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ​ຄອງ​ໂກ ມາ​ດາ​ກາ​ສ​ກາ ແລະ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ມີ​ການ​ເປັນ​ໝາກ​ແດງ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ປີນີ້. ແຕ່​ໂຄ​ສົກ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ ທ່ານ​ຄ​ຣິ​ສ​ຕຽນ ລິນດີມ​າຍເອີກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມາ​ດາ​ກາ​ສ​ກາ ​ໄດ້​ຫັນ​ປ່ຽນ​ໃຫ້​ສະ​ຖາ​ນະ​ການດີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ແດ່​ແລ້ວ. ທ່ານ​ລິນ​ດີ​ມາຍ​ເອີ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ໃນ​ຖາ​ນະ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ຂ່າວ​ດີ ຍ້ອນ​ການ​ປຸກ​ລະ​ດົມ​ໃຫ້​ຊັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ກັນ​ໝາກ​ແດງ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ມາ​ດາ​ກາ​ສ​ກາ ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ໝາກ​ແດງ​ຈຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຫລຸດ​ລົງຢ່າງ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ ໃນ​ຮອບ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ເດືອນ​ຜ່ານ​ມານີ້. ເຖິງ​ແມ່ນ​ຍັງ​ຮວມ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາປະ​ເທດ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເປັນ​ໝາກ​ແດງ​ຫຼາຍ​ທີ່​ສຸດ ແຕ່ນີ້​ໄດ້​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງວ່າ ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ມີ​ຜົນ​ແບບ​ໃດ ໃນ​ການ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ການ​ລະ​ບາດ​ແລະ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຄວາມຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ຕໍ່​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ.”

ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ໝາກ​ແດງ​ເກືອບ​ວ່າ​ສາ​ມາດ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ ດ້ວຍ ການສັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ 2 ໂດ​ສ​ທີ່​ປອດ​ໄພ​ແລະ​ມີ​ປະ​ສິດ​ທິ​ຜົນສູງ. ພວກ​ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ສັກຢາ ມີ​ການ​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ສ່ຽງ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ເຈັບ​ປ່ວຍ​ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພິ​ການ​ແລະອາດ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ລິນດີ​ມາຍ​ເອີ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ຊັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນຍ້ອນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ການ. ມັນ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ຈັດ​ໄດ້​ວ່າ​ເປັນ​ຍ້ອນ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ໃດ​ນຶ່ງ. ທ່ານ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ ເຊັ່ນ​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ຂະບວນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ຊັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ ແລະ​ການ​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ມູນ​ທີ່​ຜິດ​ພາດ ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຜົນກະ​ທົບ​ຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ ຕໍ່​ບາງ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ​ແລະ​ບາງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຜົນ​ກະ​ທົບ​ຕໍ່​ຊຸມ​ຊົນແລະ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອື່ນໃດ. ທ່ານ​ລິນ​ມາຍ​ເອີ​ກ່າວ​ຕື່ມ​ວ່າ:

“ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ໄປ​ກວ່ານັ້ນ​ກໍ​ຄື​ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ລະ​ບົບ​ຮັກ​ສາ​ສຸ​ຂະ​ພາບ ການ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ຢາ ຕໍ່​ການ​ປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຄຸນ​ນະ​ພາບ ທີ່​ມີ​ຢູ່ນັ້ນ. ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ບັນ​ຫາ​ຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ ແລະການ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ບ່ອນ​ຢູ່​ຂອງ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ. ດັ່ງ​ນັ້ນຫຼາຍໆ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນ​ແມ່ນ​ໂຮມ​ເຂົ້າ​ກັນ​ແລະໃນ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ ມັນ​ມີ​ເຫດ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ ຫຼື​ການ​ປະ​ສົມ​ປະ​ສານ​ຂອງ​ເຫດຜົນ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ກັນ​.”

ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ໂຣກ​ໝາກ​ແດງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ລະ​ບາດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຫຼາຍໆ​ປະ​ເທດ ໃນ​ໝູ່​ພວກ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ພວມ​ເຕີບ​ໂຕ ຊາວ​ໜຸ່ມ ແລະ​ຊາຍ​ສະ​ກັນ ທີ່​ບໍ່​ໄດ້​ພາ​ກັນ​ຊັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ. ທາງ​ອົງ​ການ​ອະ​ນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ​ຈຶ່ງ​ຮຽກ

ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ທຸກໆ​ຄົນຄ້ຳ​ປະ​ກັນ​ວ່າ ການ​ຊັກ​ຢາ​ວັກ​ຊີນ​ກັນ​ໂຣກ​ໝາ​ກແດງ​ຂອ​ງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າຍັງ​ໃຊ້​ໄດ້​ຜົນ​ຢູ່.

The World Health Organization warns measles outbreaks are rapidly spreading around the world because fewer people are getting vaccinated against this preventable disease.Lisa Schlein reports for VOA from WHO headquarters in Geneva.

The UN health agency reports measles cases in the first six months of this year, were the highest since 2006.To date, it reports 365,000 cases, nearly three times as many as the same period last year.The agency notes the actual number of cases is substantially higher because fewer than one in 10 cases gets reported.



So far this year, WHO reports a 900 percent rise in measles cases in the African region, followed by a 230 percent increase in the Western Pacific region and 120 percent in the European region.



Only the South East Asian and Americas regions appear to be coming to grips with the disease.Both show a 15 percent drop in cases.The World Health Organization notes the Democratic Republic of Congo, Madagascar and Ukraine report the highest numbers of cases this year.But WHO spokesman, Christian Lindmeier says Madagascar is turning things around for the better.



"As part of good news, due to a nation-wide emergency measles vaccine campaigns…in Madagascar the cases have dramatically decreased in the past several months.So, yet they are amongst the highest.This highlights again how effective vaccination is in ending outbreaks and protecting health."



WHO says measles is almost entirely preventable with two doses of a safe, highly effective vaccine.Those who are not covered, it warns, are at risk of serious illness, disability and even death.



Lindmeier says people do not get vaccinated for a variety of reasons.He says it cannot be nailed down to a single cause.For example, he says the anti-vaccination movement and misinformation have a big impact in some communities and countries and not in others.



"More important is also the access to health care services, the access to drugs, to quality healthcare, availability.Also, conflict and displacement of people.So, many factors come together, and, in each community, it is a different reason or a combination of different reasons."



WHO reports measles is spreading in a number of countries among older children, youth and adults who have missed out on vaccination in the past.The agency is urging everyone to ensure their measles vaccinations are up to date.