22 ຄົນ​ໄດ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຈາກ​ໄຂ້​ໝາກ​ແດງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເກາະ​ຊາ​ມົວ​.

ການ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນັ້ນ ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ແຕ່​ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ຄົນ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ເດັກ​ນ້ອຍເຍົາ​ໄວ​ທັງ​ນັ້ນ ທີ່​ມີ​ອາ​ຍຸ ຕ່ຳ​ກວ່າ 5 ປີ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າງ​ຣອຍ​ເຕີ.

ເກາະ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ມະ​ຫາ​ສະ​ໝຸດ​ປາ​ຊີ​ຟິກ​ຕອນ​ໃຕ້ ນີ້ ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ພາ​ວະ​ສຸກ​ເສີນ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ໄຂ້​ໝາກ​ແດງ ເກືອບ 2,000 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຕົ້ນ​ໂຄງ​ການ​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ໄຂ້​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ທາງ​ການ​ຊາ​ມົວ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ​ວານນີ້​ວ່າ ໄດ້​ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ຕິດ​ໄຂ້​ໝາກ​ແດງ​ເຖິງ 153 ກໍ​ລະ​ນີ​ ພາຍ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະ​ເວ​ລາ 24 ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

ຜູ້​ເປັນ​ແມ່​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ ທີ່​ໄດ້ສູນ​ເສຍ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 2 ປີ ຂອງ​ລາວ ຕໍ່​ໄຂ້​ໝາກ​ແດງ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ ABC ຂອງ​ອອ​ສ​ເຕ​ຣ​ເລຍ ວ່າ ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ອີກ​ສາມ​ຄົນ​ຂອງ​ນາງ ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ພະ​ຍາດ​ແລ້ວ ແຕ່​ນາງ​ທຸກ​ຍາກ​ຫຼາຍ ຈຶ່ງບໍ່​ມີ​ເງິນ​ພາ​ລູກ​ຊາຍ​ອາ​ຍຸ 2 ປີ ຂອງ​ນາງ ໄປ​ສັກ​ຢາ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ.

Twenty-two people have died from measles in Samoa.



All the deaths, except one, were of children younger than five years old, according to Reuters.



The South Pacific island has declared a state of emergency, with nearly 2,000 cases of measles reported.



The government has initiated a mass mandatory vaccination program.



Samoa said Saturday that 153 cases had been reported in the last 24 hours.



One mother who lost her two-year-old son to the disease told an Australian Broadcasting Company crew that her three oldest sons had been inoculated against the disease, but she was too poor to afford to have her two year old inoculated.