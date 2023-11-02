ເຈົ້າຄອງ 5 ຕົວເມືອງໃຫຍ່ ຊອກຫາທາງພົບປະກັບ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການມາຮອດຂອງພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ

ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນ ຊິຄາໂກ, ເດັນເວີ, ຮຸສຕັນ, ລອສ ແອນ​ເຈີລິສ ແລະ ນິວຢອກ ກໍາລັງທຳ​ການກົດດັນເພື່ອພົບປະກັບປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ກ່ຽວກັບພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ເດີນທາງເຂົ້າມາໃນເມືອງຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AP.

ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳຂອງພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ຢາກປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຂໍຄວາມຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອຈາກລັດຖະບານກາງໃນການຄຸ້ມຄອງການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງພວກຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວວ່າ ເດີນທາງມາຮອດໂດຍບໍ່ມີການປະສານງານ, ການສະໜັບ ສະໜູນ ຫຼື ຊັບພະຍາກອນພຽງເລັກໜ້ອຍຈາກລັດຖະບານຂອງປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ.

ເຂົາເຈົ້າກ່າວໃນຈົດໝາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໂດຍອົງການຂ່າວ AP ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ ວ່າ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຊື່ນຊົມກັບຄວາມພະຍາຍາມຂອງ ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ຈົນມາຮອດປັດຈຸບັນ, ແຕ່ຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ດໍາເນີນການອີກຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ເພື່ອແບ່ງ ເບົາພາລະໃນເມືອງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມຫຍຸ້ງຍາກທີ່ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ກ່ຽວກັບບັນຫາດັ່ງກ່າວ ນີ້ຈາກສະມາຊິກພັກຂອງຕົນ, ແລະພັກຣີພັບບລີກັນອ້າງວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່​ເຄັ່ງ​ຄັດ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຮັກ​ສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ຕາມຊາຍແດນ.

The mayors of Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles and New York are pressing to meet with President Joe Biden about the migrants arriving in their cities. The Democratic leaders want to discuss getting federal help in managing the surge of migrants they say are arriving with little to no coordination, support or resources from the president's administration. They say in a letter obtained by The Associated Press on Wednesday that while they appreciate Biden’s efforts so far, much more needs to be done to ease the burden on their cities. Biden is increasingly under fire on this issue from members of his own party. And Republicans claim he's soft on border security.