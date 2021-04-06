ປະຊາຊົນ ມຽນມາ ພັດຖິ່ນ ຊອກຫາບ່ອນລີ້ໄພ ໃນລັດ ກະຢິນ

ພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນໃນ ມຽນມາ, ລວມທັງນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ, ສະມາຊິກຂອງອະດີດພັກສັນນະບາດແຫ່ງຊາດ ເພື່ອປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງຜູ້ນຳພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ທ່ານນາງ ອອງ ຊານ ຊູ ຈີ ແລະ ຊາວບ້ານໃນເຂດຊົນເຜົ່າຕ່າງໆທີ່ຖືກຖິ້ມລະເບີດໃສ່ໂດຍພວກທະຫານນັ້ນ, ໄດ້ພາກກັນໜີຫາບ່ອນຫຼົບລີ້. ບາງຄົນແມ່ນກຳລັງລີ້ໄພຢູ່ລັດ ກະຢິນ, ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມກັບ ໄທ. ມັນແມ່ນພາກພື້ນທີ່ຖືກຄວບຄຸມໂດຍສະຫະພັນກະຫລ່ຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອົງການຊົນເຜົ່າຕິດອາວຸດທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີໃນຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງ, ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳ ການຕໍ່ສູ້ເພື່ອການປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງ ໃນ ມຽນ ມາເປັນເວລາດົນກວ່າ 7 ທົດສະວັດມາແລ້ວ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ສຕີຟ ແຊນຝອດ ມີລາຍງານຈາກຈັງຫວັດ ແມ່ສອດ ປະເທດ ໄທ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.



ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ໃນຈັງຫວັດ ແມ່ສອດ, ສັນຍານຂອງການຂະຫຍາຍ ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ແມ່ນສາ ມາດແນມເຫັນໄດ້ຢູ່ຕາມເຂດຊາຍແດນ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງໄດ້ຮຸນແຮງຂຶ້ນຂ້າມແມ່ນໍ້າໃນລັດ ກະຢິນ ຂອງປະເທດ ມຽນມາ.

ພົນລະເຮືອນຫຼາຍພັນຄົນໄດ້ພາກັນໜີໄປຫຼົບລີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງກຳລັງລັດຖະບານໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ທຳ ການປາບປາມຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍຕໍ່ປະຊາກອນພົນລະເຮືອນ, ລວມທັງການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຢ່າງບໍ່ມີການພິຈາລະນາ.

ສຳລັບພວກຄົນງານບາງຄົນ ເຊັ່ນອະດີດທະຫານກະຫລ່ຽງຜູ້ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງເມຍຂອງລາວທີ່ໄປເຮັດວຽກ ໄດ້ຕົກຄ້າງຢູ່ນະຄອນຢ່າງກຸ້ງ ພ້ອມກັບລູກ 2 ຄົນ ຂ່າວທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໃນແຕ່ລະມື້ຈາກບ້ານແມ່ນພາໃຫ້ເກີດຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ.

ອະດີດທະຫານຊົນເຜົ່າກະຫລ່ຽງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຄອບຄົວຂອງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແມ່ນມີອັນຕະລາຍ. ຢູ່ນອກຕຶກອາພາດເມັ້ນຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ພະມ້າ ໄດ້ເຝົ້າເບິ່ງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ໃຊ້ກະຖຸນຍິງປ່ອງຢ້ຽມຢູ່ຕຶກ, ແລະ ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈັບປະຊາຊົນ ເພາະວ່າພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ພະມ້າບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າຕໍ່ຕ້ານ.“

ຄົນທີ່ອາໄສພັດຖິ່ນໃນຕ່າງປະເທດຄືທ່ານ ມຽດ ທູ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນອະດີດສະມາຊິກຂອງແນວໂຮມນັກສຶກສາປະຊາທິປະໄຕພະມ້າ, ໄດ້ຫຼົບໜີອອກຈາກປະເທດຫຼັງຈາກການລຸກຮື້ໃນປີ 1988, ເວລາທີ່ການປາບປາມຕໍ່ການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານໂດຍທະຫານ, ທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ປະທ້ວງຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ.

ມັນໄດ້ເປັນ 30 ປີແລ້ວ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ທ່ານ ມຽດ ທູ ໄດ້ວາງອາວຸດຈາກທະຫານ ຊົນເຜົ່າໃນລັດກະຢິນ, ແຕ່ອະດີດນັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວຍັງອາສາສະໝັກໃຫ້ຄຳປຶກສາຕໍ່ທຸກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ປະເຊີນກັບການປະຫັດປະຫານ ໂດຍພວກຜູ້ນຳກໍ່ລັດຖະປະຫານ.

ທ່ານ ມຽດ ທູ ອະດີດເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ABSDF ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າໄດ້ແນະນຳໃຫ້ຜູ້ທີ່ມີອັນຕະລາຍຕິດຕໍ່ຫາກຸ່ມຕິດອາວຸດຊົນເຜົ່າທີ່ຢູ່ໃກ້ຄຽງທີ່ສຸດ, ເຊິ່ງຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າມັນປອດໄພຫຼາຍສຳລັບເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະໄປຫຼົບລີ້ໃນຊ່ວງເວລານີ້.”

ເຖິງແມ່ນຈະມີການກ່າວປະນາມຈາກສາກົນກໍຕາມ, ກອງກຳລັງຂອງ ມຽນມາ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ທຳການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງໂຫດຮ້າຍຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນທີ່ບໍ່ມີອາວຸດ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຈຳນວນຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດສູງສຸດເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

ຍ້ອນແນວນັ້ນສະຫະພັນກະລ່ຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ຈຶ່ງກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະສະໜອງບ່ອນລີ້ໄພສຳລັບປະຊາ ຊົນ ມຽນມາ ທີ່ພາກກັນຫຼົບໜີຈາກທຸກຊົນຊາດຊົນເຜົ່າ.

ທ່ານ ຊໍ ເຊ ເຊ, ເລຂາທິການສະຫະພັນກະຫລ່ຽງແຫ່ງຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກະກຽມທີ່. ດິນ ເພື່ອຮັບເອົາປະຊາຊົນຜູ້ທີ່ຫຼົບໜີຫາບ່ອນປອດໄພໃນເຂດກະຫລ່ຽງຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 400 ເອເຄີສຳລັບຄົນ ມຽນມາ ພັດຖິ່ນ.”

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງທັບບົກ ມຽນມາ ໄດ້ສືບຕໍ່ທຳການປາບປາມາມທີ່ໂຫດຮ້າຍຕໍ່ພົນລະເຮືອນນັ້ນ, ຕົວເລກຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ກຳລັງຫຼົບໜີໄປເຂດຊາຍແດນແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ.

Hundreds of civilians in Myanmar - including activists, members of former de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy and villagers in the ethnic areas being bombed by the army - have gone into hiding. Some are seeking refuge in Kayin state, opposite Thailand. It is a region controlled by the Karen National Union, an ethnic armed organization that is no stranger to conflict, having been fighting for greater autonomy in Myanmar for more than seven decades. Steve Sandford reports from Mae Sot, Thailand.

Here, in Mae Sot, signs of increased security can be seen along the border as the conflict escalates across the river in Myanmar’s Kayin state.

Thousands of civilians have gone into hiding, as government forces continue a brutal crackdown on the civilian population, including indiscriminate air attacks.

For some migrants, like this former Karen soldier, whose working wife is stranded in Yangon with two children, the daily updates from home are distressing.

“My family is in danger. Outside our apartment building, the Burmese authorities watch us and use slingshots to smash windows on the building, and they arrest people because the Burmese authorities don’t want them to resist.”

Some exiles, like Myat Thu, a former member of the All-Burma Students Democratic Front, fled the country after the 1988 uprising, when the military cracked down on anti-government demonstrations, killing hundreds of protesters.

It has been 30 years since Myat Thu took up arms with ethnic armies in Kayin state, but the former activist still volunteers advice to all who face persecution by the coup leaders.

“I suggested to those in danger to contact the nearest ethnic armed groups, which I think is very very safe for them to hide, at the moment. “

Despite international condemnation, Myanmar’s forces continue brutal attacks on unarmed civilians as the death toll mounts.

That’s why the Karen National Union is getting set to provide sanctuary for fleeing Myanmar citizens - of all ethnic nationalities.

“We have prepared the land to accommodate the people who are fleeing to a safe place in our Karen [Kayin] area. More than 400 acres for Myanmar exiles.”

As the Myanmar army continues a vicious crackdown on civilians, the number of those fleeing to the border is expected to rise.