ເກີດເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ຄວາມແຮງ 6.3 ໃນເກາະ ລົມບັອກ

ໄດ້ເກີດເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄວາມແຮງ 6.3 ໃນເກາະລົມບັອກ ຂອງ ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ.

ບໍ່ມີລາຍງານໃນທັນທີທັນໃດ ກ່ຽວກັບ ຜູ້ບາດເຈັບ ຈາກເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ

ທີ່ເລິກລົງໄປປະມານ 8 ກິໂລກແມັດ.

ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວນັ້ນ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນເກາະ ລົມບັອກ ເປັນຄັ້ງທີ່ສອງພາຍໃນສອງສັບ

ປະດາ.

ເກາະດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ປະສົບກັບເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຮຸນແຮງ ໃນວັນທີ 5 ສິງຫາ ທີ່ຜ່ານມາ

ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ 460 ຄົນ ແລະ ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍແກ່ເຮືອນຫຼາຍສິບ

ພັນຫຼັງ, ແລະ ເຮັດໃຫ້ປະຊາຊົນຫຼາຍຮ້ອຍພັນຄົນບໍ່ມີທີ່ຢູ່ອາໄສ.

ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ເປັນປະເທດທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງ ຕໍ່ເຫດແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວ ຍ້ອນທີ່ຕັ້ງຂອງມັນຢູ່

“ວົງແຫວນໄຟ” ໃນມະຫາສະມຸດປາຊີຟິກ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນປາກຂອງພູເຂົາໄຟ ແລະ ເສັ້ນ

ແຍກໃນລຸ່ມມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ. ໃນເດືອນທັນວາປີ 2004, ແຜ່ນດິນໄຫວຄວາມ

ແຮງ 9.1 ຢູ່ນອກເກາະ ສຸມາດຕາ ໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄື້ນ ຊູນາມິ ທີ່ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ

230,000 ຄົນ ໃນຫຼາຍສິບປະເທດ.

A strong 6.3-magnitude earthquake has rocked the Indonesian island of Lombok.



There were no immediate reports of injuries Sunday from the quake that hit at a depth of seven kilometers (four miles).



The earthquake was Lombok's second in two weeks.



The island experienced a devastating earthquake on August 5 that killed 460 people and damaged tens of thousands of homes, displacing several hundred thousand people.



Indonesia is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Ocean Basin.In December 2004, a 9.1-magnitude earthquake off Sumatra island triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.