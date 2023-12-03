ນາຍົກຂອງມາເລເຊຍ ໄດ້ຮັບການທົບທວນຄືນ ໃນໄລຍະນຶ່ງປີ ທີ່ກຳອຳນາດ ແບບປະສົມປະສານກັນ

ພຽງນຶ່ງປີກວ່າ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີມາເລເຊຍ ທ່ານອັນວາ ອິບຣາຮິມ ກຳລັງໄດ້ຮັບການທົບທວນຄືນ ຈາກບັນດານັກວິເຄາະທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ທີ່ມີລັກສະນະປະສົມປະສານກັນວ່າ ທ່ານພະຍາຍາມຈະສ້າງຄວາມສົມດຸນລະຫວ່າງການປະຕິຮູບກັບຄວາມເປັນຈິງທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ. ເດບວ໌ ກຣຸນບຳ ມີລາຍລະອຽດຕື່ມກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນ ຫຼວງກົວລາລຳເປີ ຂອງມາເລເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງ

ໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານອັນວາ ອິບຣາຮິມ ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນມາກຳອຳນາດໃນມາເລເຊຍ ເມື່ອປີກາຍນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ໄດ້ຕໍ່ລອງກັບຝ່າຍຄູ່ແຂ່ງທີ່ຍາວນານ ເພື່ອຈະໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທີ່ມີສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍໃນສະພາ.

ທ່ານໄດ້ປະເຊີນກັບຄວາມທ້າທາຍຕ່າງໆຂອງໂຣກລະບາດທີ່ໄດ້ກະທົບຕໍ່ເສດ ຖະກິດ, ພາວະເງິນເຟີ້ ແລະພວກສົງໄສ ຜູ້ທີ່ຕັ້ງຄຳຖາມວ່າ ຖ້າລັດຖະບານຈະຢູ່ລອດໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ຫຼັງຈາກທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຄົນທີຫ້າຂອງປະເທດ ​ໃນ​ໄລ​ຍະຕ່ຳກວ່າຫ້າປີເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ທ່ານອາສມີ ຮາສຊານ ຜູ້ອະວຸໂສຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນການສຶກສາ ນູຊານທາຣາ ເພື່ອການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຍຸດທະສາດ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ເມື່ອ ທ່ານອັນວາ ຈັດຕັ້ງລັດຖະບານຂຶ້ນມາໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ປີກາຍນີ້, ບັນດານັກວິຊາການຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ຫຼືປະຊາຊົນທົ່ວໄປຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະຢູ່ໄດ້ພຽງແຕ່ສອງເດືອນ ຫຼື ສາມເດືອນ ຈົນກ່ວາລັດຖະບານຈະພັງທະລາຍລົງ ເພາະວ່າລັດຖະບານປະກອບດ້ວຍ 19 ພັກ ທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງກັນ ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນໄດ້ແກ່ຍາວມາເປັນເວລານຶ່ງປີແລ້ວ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນນຳມາຊຶ່ງສະຖຽນລະພາບ.”

ຜົນການສຳຫຼວດທີ່ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍໂດຍ ສູນກາງເມີຣເດກາ ເພື່ອການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຄວາມຄິດເຫັນ ບົ່ງບອກວ່າ ຄະແນນການຍອມຮັບຂອງທ່ານອັນວາ ຫລຸດລົງເຫຼືອ 50 ເປີເຊັນ ທຽບກັບ 68 ເປີເຊັນ ໃນເດືອນທັນວາປີກາຍນີ້.

ສ່ວນຄວາມບໍ່ເພິ່ງພໍໃຈ ກັບລັດຖະບານໃນການຮັບມືກັບເສດຖະກິດ ຍັງໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນເປັນ 43 ເປີເຊັນ ຈາກທີ່ມີຢູ່ 19 ເປີເຊັນ ຂະນະທີ່ຊາວມາເລເຊຍ ຮັບມືກັບຄ່າຄອງຊີບທີ່ສູງຂຶ້ນນັບມື້.

ທ່ານຮາສຊານ ເວົ້າອີກວ່າ “ແມ່ນແລ້ວ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ທຸກຢ່າງກຳລັງສູງຂຶ້ນ, ລາຄາອາຫານ, ສິ່ງຂອງທຳມະດາທົ່ວໄປ ກໍໄດ້ສູງຂຶ້ນ ແຕ່ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເອກະລັກສະເພາະຂອງມາເລເຊຍ. ທ່ານອັນວາ ກະທຳລົງໄປໂດຍສະເພາະໃນການໃຫ້ເງິນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອແກ່ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ຕ້ອງການມັນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ. ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ໃຫ້ເງິນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອແກ່ພາກສ່ວນຕ່າງໆຂອງຊຸມຊົນຢ່າງກວ້າງຂວາງເທົ່ານັ້ນ ແຕ່ທ່ານຍັງເພີ້ມຈຳນວນເງິນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອນຳດ້ວຍ.”

ທ່ານອັນວາ ນຳພາກຸມພັນທະມິດຈາກຫຼາຍຊົນເຜົ່າ. ໃນຖານະເປັນຜູ້ນຳຝ່າຍຄ້ານ ທ່ານໄດ້ສ້າງຊື່ສຽງເປັນນັກປະຕິຮູບໃນການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການຮັບສິນບົນ ແຕ່ພວກວິພາກວິຈານ ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.

ຂໍ້ຫາສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງຕໍ່ ທ່ານອາມາດ ສາຮີດ ຮາມີດີ ຮອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງທ່ານ ໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ.

ແລະທ່ານອັນວາ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ຜ່ອນຜັນລະບົບໂຄວຕາສຳລັບການຮັບເອົານັກສຶກສາເຂົ້າມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຂອງຫຼວງ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມນິຍົມຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍໂດຍກຸ່ມຊາວມຸສລິມມາເລສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ຂອງປະເທດ.

ທ່ານວອງ ຈິນ-ຮວຕ ນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານການເມືອງ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ພວກຊົນເຜົ່າກຸ່ມນ້ອຍຫຼາຍໆຄົນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນທ່ານຮາສຊານ ເປັນເວລາ 25 ປີຜ່ານ ມາ ແມ່ນຮູ້ສຶກຜິດຫວັງໂດຍຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານຂາດ ທ່ານອັນວາ ຂາດຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈທີ່ຈະປ່ຽນແປງປະເທດ. ແຕ່ໃນເວລາດຽວກັນ ພວກຊົນເຜົ່າກຸ່ມນ້ອຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ຍັງເຂົ້າອົກເຂົ້າໃຈທີ່ວ່າ ບໍ່ມີທາງເລືອກທີ່ດີກວ່ານີ້.”

ຍ້ອນທຸກສິ່ງນີ້ ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານອັນວາ ຈະສືບຕໍ່ປະເຊີນກັບການສ້າງຄວາມກ້ຳເກິ່ງທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກ ຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຊຸກຍູ້ການປະຕິຮູບ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນນັ້ນ ຄຸ້ມຄອງຕາມຄວາມເປັນຈິງດ້ານການເມືອງ.

Little more than a year after becoming Malaysia’s prime minister in late-November 2022, Anwar Ibrahim is getting mixed reviews from political analysts.

As the country’s fifth prime minister in less than five years, some credit his sustained grasp on power with bringing political stability to the country.

((Azmi Hassan, Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (male in English)))

“When Anwar formed the government last November a lot of pundits or the general population think it will only last two-months or three-months, the government will collapse because the government consisted of 19 different entities, but it lasted for one-year. I think it brings stability.”

Survey results released by the Merdeka Center for Opinion Research indicate Anwar’s approval rating has dropped to 50% compared to 68% last December.

Dissatisfaction with the government’s handling of the economy has also risen to 43% from 19% as Malaysians deal with the rising cost of living.

((Azmi Hassan, Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (male in English) ))

“Yes, I think everything is going up, the food prices, the ordinary things has gone up, but it’s not unique to Malaysia. Anwar has done especially in giving cash aid to the people that most need it. Not only giving cash aid to a wider section of the community but he ups the amount of the cash aid.”

Anwar leads a multi-ethnic coalition. As an opposition leader, he built a reputation as an anti-graft reformer, but critics say he has not followed through since becoming Prime Minister.

Corruption charges against his Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi were dropped.

And Anwar has not followed through on calls to soften a quota system for admission to public universities that heavily favors the country’s Malay Muslim majority.

((Wong Chin-Huat, Political Analyst (male in English) ))

“Many of the ethnic minorities who have been supporting him for the last 25-years are getting disillusioned thinking that he lacks, Anwar lacks, the determination to change the country. But at the same time most of the ethnic minorities also understand that there is not a better alternative.”

Given all this, analysts say Anwar will continue to face a difficult balancing act as he works to forward reforms while managing political realities.