ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີມາເລເຊຍ ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ວາງອຳນາດທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ຢູ່ເໜືອຫຼັກການປະຕິບັດ

ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານ ອານວາ ອິບຣາຮິມ (Anwar Ibrahim) ກຳ​ລັງ​ຖືກຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ບາງ​ຄົນ​ວິຈານ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ວາງ​ອຳ​ນາດເກີນ​ຫຼັກ​ການປະຕິບັດ. ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາທິດ​ ມີພັກ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ປະ ກາດ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ອອກ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມລັດຖະບານປະສົມ. Dave Grunebaum ໂອ້ລົມກັບນັກວິເຄາະດ້ານການ ເມືອງ ກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມກົດດັນຈາກການແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ ທ່ານ ອານວາ (Anwar) ປະເຊີນ, ເຊິ່ງອາດນະສັກ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ທ່ານ ອານວາ ອິບຣາຮິມ (Anwar Ibrahim) ໄດ້ຂຶ້ນກຳອຳນາດໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ດ້ວຍຊື່ສຽງທີ່ມີເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍທົດສະວັດ ໃນຖານະນັກປະຕິຮູບຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ.

​ແຕ່​ເກືອບ 10 ເດືອນ​ນັບຕັ້ງ​ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ສາບານ​ຕົວ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ​ເປັນ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ, ຜູ້​ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ທ່ານ​ຫຼາຍ​ຄົນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າພວກ​ເຂົາ​ຮູ້ສຶກ​ຖືກ​ທໍລະຍົດ.

ການ​ໂຕ້​ຖຽງ​ກັນ​ທີ່​ສຳຄັນ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແມ່ນ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຈາກ​ການທີ່ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ໄດ້​ຍົກ​ຟ້ອງ​ຂໍ້​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ສໍ້​ລາດ​ບັງ​ຫຼວງ 47 ຂໍ້ຫາ ​ຕໍ່​ຮອງ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີຂອງທ່ານອານວາ, ທ່ານອາມັດ ຊາຮິດ ຮາມິດີ (Ahmad Zahid Hamidi).

ທ່ານ ວອງ ຈິງ-ຮວດ (Wong Ching-Huat) ເປັນສາດສະດາຈານ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຊັນເວ (Sunway), ໄດ້ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

"ທ່ານອານວາ (Anwar) ໄດ້ໃຊ້ຕົ້ນທຶນທາງສິນທໍາຂອງທ່ານຈົນໝົດສິ້ນ."

ທ່ານຊາຮິດ (Zahid) ​ເປັນ​ຄູ່​ແຂ່ງ ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານອານວາ (Anwar) ມາເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ ​ແຕ່ທັງ​ສອງໄດ້​ກາຍມາ​ເປັນ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ກັນ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ການ​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພະຈິກ. ​ທ່ານອານວາ (Anwar) ຕ້ອງການ​ການ​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຈາກ​ກຸ່ມ​ພັນທະ​ມິດ​ທາງ​ການ​ເມືອງໃນ​ລັດຖະສະພາ ທີ່ທ່ານຊາຮິດ (Zahid) ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ສະມາຊິກ​ສະພາ​ທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນ​ທ່ານພຽງພໍ ໃນການ​ດຳລົງຕໍາແໜ່ງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.

ບັນດານັກວິຈານກ່າວຫາທ່ານອານວາ ວ່າໄດ້ເຮັດຂໍ້ຕົກລົງ, ແຕ່ທ່ານອານວາ ຢືນຢັນວ່າທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ແຊກແຊງການພິຈາລະນາຄະດີການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງຂອງທ່ານຊາຮິດ.

​ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ຕາມ, ນັກ​ວິ​ເຄາະ ວອງ ຈິງ-ຮວດ (Wong Ching-Huat) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມັນບໍ່​ມີ​ທາງ​ເປັນໄປໄດ້ທີ່ຈະເມີນເສີຍຕໍ່​ຕໍາແໜ່ງໜ້າທີ່ຂອງທ່ານອານວາ.

ທ່ານ ວອງ ຈິງ-ຮວດ (Wong Ching-Huat) ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດວ່າ:

“ໃນ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ, ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມຄະນະ​ໄອຍະການສູງສຸດ ເຊິ່ງ​ເພີ່ມຂື້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າຂອງການດຳເນີນຄະດີສາທາລະນະ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ, ການຕັດສິນໃຈໃດໆກໍຕາມ ຂອງການດຳເນີຄະດີສາທາລະນະ ລ້ວນແຕ່ສະທ້ອນໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງຜົນປະໂຫຍດຂອງລັດຖະບານ, ຂອງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.”

ເພື່ອຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການວິພາກວິຈານ, ຄະນະໄອຍະການສູງສຸດກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຊາຮິດ ຍັງບໍ່ພົ້ນຈາກຄວາມຜິດແລະບັນດາຜູ້ສືບສວນກໍາລັງຊອກຫາຫຼັກຖານໃຫມ່.

ແມ່ນແຕ່ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະເກີດຄວາມຂັດແຍ່ງນີ້, ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນທ່ານອານວາ ຫລາຍ​ຄົນ​ກໍຮູ້ສຶກ​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ. ພວກເຂົາກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມຄໍາໝັ້ນສັນຍາໃນອະດີດ ລວມທັງການເຮັດໃຫ້ລະບົບໂຄຕ້າອ່ອນລົງ ເຊິ່ງເອື້ອ​ອຳ​ນວຍປະໂຫຍດຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍຕໍ່ຄົນສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ທີ່ເປັນຊົນເຜົ່າມາເລຂອງປະເທດໃຫ້ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮຽນຕໍ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຂອງລັດ.

ທ່ານອາຊມີ ຮັດຊານ (Azmi Hassan), ຈາກສະຖາບັນ Nusantara ເພື່ອການຄົ້ນຄວ້າຍຸດທະສາດ, ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ:

"ຖ້າທ່ານອານວາ ຍຶດຫມັ້ນຕໍ່ຫຼັກການປະຕິບັດຂອງທ່ານ ສິ່ງທີ່ທ່ານໄດ້ສັນຍາໄວ້ກ່ອນຫນ້ານີ້, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາຮັບຮູ້ ກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານອານວາ ກ່ອນຫນ້ານີ້, ລັດຖະບານຈະຫຼົ້ມສະຫຼາຍ."

ນັກວິ​ເຄາະ​ການ​ເມືອງ ອາຊມີ ຮັດຊານ (Azmi Hassan) ຊີ້​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ເຖິງ​ຄວາມ​ກົດ​ດັນ ທີ່​ທ່ານອານວາ ປະເຊີນຈາກກຸ່ມພັກຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານຮ່ວມ ເຊິ່ງມີ​ພັກອະນຸລັກນິຍົມອິສລາມມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ເປັນແກນນຳ.

ທ່ານອາຊມີ (Azmi) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ​ຫຼັກ​ຂອງ​ຊາວ​ມຸສລິ​ມ​ເສລີນິຍົມ​ມາ​ເລ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຊົນ​ເຜົ່າ​ ​ແລະ​ສາສະໜາສ່ວນນ້ອຍຂອງທ່ານອານວາ ​ຈະ​ບໍ່​ພໍ​ໃຈ​ຫລາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ພັກ​ອິສລາມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ກຳ​ອຳນາດ. ໂດຍທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ດັ່ງນັ້ນພວກມັນຕ້ອງສົມເຫດສົມຜົນ ແລະ ປະຕິບັດໄດ້ແທ້"

ສາດສະດາຈານ ວອງ ຈິງ-ຮວດ (Wong Ching-Huat) ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ:

"ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າຕໍາແຫນ່ງທີ່ມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງທ່ານພາຍໃຕ້ການໂຈມຕີຂອງບັນດາມຸສລິມຊາດນິຍົມມາເລເຊຍ, ທ່ານຈຶ່ງໄດ້ຍ້າຍໄປທາງຂວາ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ສະຫນັບສະຫນູນຫຼັກຂອງທ່ານບໍ່ພໍໃຈ."

​ແລະ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່ທ່ານ ວອງ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຜູ້​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຫຼັກ​ຂອງທ່ານອານວາ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ລົງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ສຽງ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຝ່າຍ​ຄ້ານ, ມັນ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຮອດ​ເວ​ລາ​ທີ່ພວກເຂົາ​ບໍ່ພໍໃຈ​ເກີນ​ກວ່າທີ່ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຂ້າງລຸ່ມນີ້:

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim is coming under fire from some supporters who say he is putting power ahead of principles. Sunday, one party announced it was leaving the ruling coalition. Dave Grunebaum talks to political analysts about the competing pressures Anwar faces.

Anwar Ibrahim rose to power last year with a decades-long reputation as an anti-graft reformer.

But nearly 10-months since being sworn-in as Malaysia’s Prime Minister, many of his supporters say they feel betrayed.

One key controversy stems from prosecutors dropping 47 corruption charges against Anwar’s Deputy Prime Minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Wong Chin-Huat, Sunway University:

“Anwar has squandered all his moral capital.”

Zahid was a long-time rival of Anwar’s but the two became allies after the November election. Anwar needed the support of the political coalition Zahid leads in parliament in order to have enough parliamentarians back him for prime minister.

Critics accuse Anwar of hatching a deal, but Anwar insists he did not interfere in Zahid’s corruption trial.

However, analyst Wong Chin-Huat says there’s no way to ignore Anwar’s hand.

Wong Chin-Huat, Sunway University:

“In Malaysia the prime minister controls the attorney general chambers which doubles up as the public prosecution. Therefore, whatever decisions made by the public prosecution is bound to be seen as reflecting the government’s, the prime minister’s interests.”

Responding to criticism, the attorney general’s chambers said Zahid has not been acquitted and investigators are looking into new evidence.

But even before this controversy, many of Anwar supporters were disappointed. They say he’s not fulfilling past commitments including softening the quota system which heavily favors the country’s ethnic Malay majority for admission to public universities.

Azmi Hassan, Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research:

“If Anwar stuck to his principal what he promised before this, what we know of Anwar before this, the government will collapse.”

Political analyst Azmi Hassan points to the pressure Anwar faces from the opposition coalition whose backbone is the conservative Malaysian Islamic Party.

Azmi says Anwar’s core supporters of liberal Malay Muslims as well as ethnic and religious minorities would be far more unhappy if the Islamic party rose to power.

Azmi Hassan, Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research:

“So they need to be realistic, pragmatic”

Professor Wong Chin-Huat, Sunway University:

“Because of his vulnerable position under attack of the Malay Muslim nationalist, he has moved to the right frustrating his core supporters.”

And while Wong says Anwar’s core supporters won’t vote for the opposition, there could come a time when they’re too frustrated to stand behind him.