ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດຂອງລັດເມນ ໄດ້ຖອນອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ອອກຈາກການ​ປ່ອນ​ບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງຂັ້ນຕົ້ນ ຂອງລັດດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

ທ່ານນາງຊີນນາ ແບລໂລສ໌ ກາຍເປັນເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລືອກຕັ້ງຜູ້ທຳອິດທີ່ເອົາມາດຕະການຝ່າຍດຽວ ເພື່ອຫ້າມທ່ານທຣຳ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນພາຍໃຕ້ບົດ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ທຳ​ມະ​ນູນ​ຂໍ້​ທີ 14 ວ່າດ້ວຍການກະບົດ ຫຼືການຈະລາຈົນ.

​ບົດ​ແກ້​ໄຂໃນສະໄໝສົງຄາມກາງເມືອງນີ້ ຫ້າມພວກຜູ້ທີ່ “ພົວພັນໃນການກໍ່ກະບົດ” ບໍ່ໃຫ້ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ. ອັນເປັນຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດດຽວກັນທີ່ສານສູງສຸດຂອງລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ອ້າງເຖິງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ຕໍ່ການຖອນທ່ານທຣຳ ອອກຈາກ​ການ​ປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງໃນລັດນັ້ນ.

ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະຂໍອຸທອນຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງທ່ານນາງແບລໂລສ໌ ຕໍ່ສານລັດເມນ ແລະທ່ານນາງ ກໍໄດ້ໂຈະຄຳຕັດສິນຂອງທ່ານນາງ ຈົນກວ່າວ່າ ລະບົບສານຈະລົງຄວາມເຫັນ. ສານສູງສຸດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ຈະຕັດສິນກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ຂໍ້​ກຳ​ນົດດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃຊ້ກັບທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່ ແລະທ່ານຍັງສາມາດລົງແຂ່ງຂັນ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໄດ້ຫຼືບໍ່.

Maine's Democratic secretary of state is removing former President Donald Trump from that state's primary ballot. Shenna Bellows becomes the first election official to take action unilaterally to bar Trump under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

The Civil War-era clause bans those who "engaged in insurrection" from office. It's the same provision cited recently by the Colorado Supreme Court to remove Trump from the ballot in that state.

The Trump campaign says it will appeal Bellows' decision to Maine's state courts, and Bellows suspended her ruling until that court system rules. The U.S. Supreme Court will likely rule on whether the provision applies to Trump and whether he can still run for president.