ປ. ມາດູໂຣ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະຄວບຄຸມ ສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ເວເນຊູເອລາ

ນທະມິດພັກສັງຄົມນິຍົມຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເວເນຊູເອລາ ທ່ານ ນິໂກລັສ ມາດູໂຣ ໄດ້

ອ້າງເອົາໄຊຊະນະໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະພານິຕິບັນຍັດ ໃນວັນອາທິດ ວານນີ້ ແລະມີກຳ

ນົດທີ່ຈະຄວບຄຸມສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງປະເທດ, ທີີ່ເປັນຂະ ແໜງການລັດຖະບານສຸດ

ທ້າຍຂອງປະເທດ ບ່ອນທີ່ຝ່າຍຄ້ານຖືກຄອບງຳ.

ບັນດາຜູ້ລົງແຂ່ງຂັນທີ່ສະໜັບສະໜູນທ່ານ ມາດູໂຣ ໄດ້ຮັບຄະແນນສຽງ 67 ເປີເຊັນ,

ອີງຕາມສະພາການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງເວເນຊູເອລາ, ໂດຍທີ່ຜູ້ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການເລືຶອກຕັ້ງມີພຽງ 30 ເປີເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ຝ່າຍຄ້ານໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານມາດໂຣ ສໍ້ໂກງການເລືອກຕັ້ງ ແລະຮ້ອງພວກສະໜັບສະ

ໜູນໃຫ້ປະຕິເສດການລົງຄະແນນສຽງ.

ປະທານສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ທ່ານຮວນ ກວາອີໂດ (Juan Guaido) ກ່າວວ່າ “ຊາວເວເນ

ຊູເອລາ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ໄດ້ຫັນຫຼັງໃສ່ການຕົວະຕົ້ມ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນຫຼາຍ ເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.”

ການບ່ອຍຄອດບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານ ມາດູໂຣ ໝົດກຳບັງໃຈ. ອົງການຂ່າວ ເອພີ (AP) ໄດ້

ຢໍ້າຄຳເວົ້າຜູ້ນຳເວເນຊູເອລາ ທີ່ຖະແຫຼງຜ່ານທາງໂທລະພາບວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກອບກູ້ເ

ອົາສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ດ້ວຍຄະແນນສຽງສ່ວນຫຼາຍ ຈາກປະຊາຊົນເວເນຊູເອລາ. ເປັນ

ໄຊຊະນະອັນຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ປາສະຈາກຄວາມ ສົງໃສສຳລັບປະຊາທິປະໄຕ.”

ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 50 ປະເທດ ຮວມທັງສະຫະລັດ ບໍ່ຮັບຮູ້ ທ່ານມາດູໂຣ ເປັນຜູ້ ນຳຂອງເວເນ

ຊູເອລາ ແຕ່ກົງກັນຂ້າມໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ ທ່ານ ກວາອີໂດ ((Guaido) ເປັນຜູ້ນໍາຂອງປະເທດ

ອາເມຣິກາໃຕ້.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s socialist political alliance is claiming victory in Sunday’s legislative elections and is set to gain control of the country’s National Assembly - the last of the country’s branches of government where the opposition held sway.



Pro-Maduro candidates received 67% of votes cast, according to Venezuela’s National Electoral Council, with voter participation at just over 30%.

The opposition accused Maduro of rigging the election and called on their supporters to boycott the vote.

“The majority of Venezuela turned its back on the fraud that began months ago,” National Assembly President Juan Guaido said.



The boycott did not dampen Maduro’s mood. “We have recovered the National Assembly with the majority vote of the Venezuelan people,” the Associated Press quoted the Venezuelan leader as saying in a televised address. “It’s a great victory without a doubt for democracy.”

More than 50 countries, including the United States, do not recognize Maduro as Venezuela’s leader, instead recognizing Guaido as the head of the South American nation.