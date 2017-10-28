ມາດາກາສກາ ໄດ້ພົບເຫັນ ກໍລະນີ ຂອງໂຣກ ລະບາດ ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ ກ່ອນລະດູການ

ໂຣກລະບາດ ຊຶ່ງຖ້າຈະເວົ້າໃຫ້ຄັກແທ້ໆ ກໍແມ່ນ ໂຣກລະບາດ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ bubonic

plague ທີ່ມີອາການໄຂ່ບວມຕິດແປດ ມາຈາກໝັດເມັນ ເຊິ່ງເປັນພະຍາດທີ່ພົບເຫັນ

ສະເພາະ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດເກາະ Madagascar ບ່ອນທີ່ ປະມານ 400 ກໍລະນີ ຂອງ

ໂຣກນີ້ ໄດ້ເກີດໃນແຕ່ລະປີ. ແຕ່ໃນປີນີ້ ໂຣກດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໄວກວ່າປົກກະຕິ

ແລະ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ຄົນແລ້ວ ໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ. ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ Kevin Enochs

ມີລາຍງານ ເລື່ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກ ຈະນຳມານະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.





ມັນບໍ່ແມ່ນເຫດການທີ່ໜ້າແຕກຕື່ນ ຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖະໜົນເລີຍ ແຕ່ພວກປະຊາຊົນຢູ່ໃນ

ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ອານຕານານາຣີໂວ ຂອງປະເທດເກາະ ມາດາກາສກາ ແມ່ນພາກັນ

ລະມັດລະວັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຣກພະຍາດ ທີ່ກຳລັງແຜ່ລະບາດ ຢູ່ນັ້ນ.

ແມ່ຍິງຄົນນຶ່ງ ເວົ້າວ່າ “ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ຈັບມື ກັບຄົນອື່ນ ແລະ ຂ້ອຍຈະບໍ່ຫອມແກ້ມ.”

ລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ຈັດການຊຸມນຸມຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ໃນສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະ

ຕ່າງໆ ເຊັ່ນວ່າ ໂຮງຮຽນ ທີ່ກຳລັງຈະໄດ້ຮັບການຂ້າເຊື້ອໂຣກ.

ລັດຖະມົນຕີ ກະຊວງສຶກສາທິການ ທ່ານ ພອລ ຣາບາຣີ ກ່າວວ່າ “ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ຕອນ

ເຊົ້ານີ້ ເປັນຕົ້ນໄປ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ອົບຮົມໃຫ້ລະວັງໂຕ ຂອງພວກນັກຮຽນ ພໍ່ແມ່

ນາຍຄູ ແລະ ພະນັກງານລັດ ທັງຫຼາຍ ໂດຍໃຫ້ລະວັງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການແຜ່ລະບາດ

ຂອງເຊື້ອພະຍາດ ອາການຕ່າງໆຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ ແລະ ຕອນທ່ຽງນີ້ເປັນຕົ້ນໄປ

ຍ້ອນການໃຫ້ຄວາມຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອ ແລະການປະກອບສ່ວນຂອກະຊວງ ສາທາລະນະ

ສຸກ ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນຂັ້ນຕອນ ການກວດລ້າງພວກແມງໄມ້ຕ່າງໆ ອອກຈາກ

ໂຮງຮຽນທັງໝົດ ຢູ່ໃນ ເມືອງ ຕານາ.”

ໂຣກລະບາດ ພວມແຜ່ກະຈາຍ ໂດຍພວກໝັດ ທີ່ກັດກິນເລືອດໜູ ແລະ ຕໍ່ຈາກນັ້ນ

ກໍສົ່ງເຊື້ອພະຍາດ ໄປໃຫ້ມວນມະນຸດ.

ສະນັ້ນແລ້ວ ການກວດລ້າງພວກໜູ ກໍຈະເປັນບູລິມະສິດ ອັນດັບສູງ.

ທ່ານ Fanomesantsoa Randriamarolahy ຈາກທີມງານຮັບມືກັບໄພພິບັດ ກ່າວ

ວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນວິທີຈັບພວກໜູ ເພື່ອທີ່ຈະກຳຈັດພວກໝັດທີ່ມາຈາກໜູທັງຫຼາຍ ນັ້ນ.

ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກໜູໄດ້ກິ່ນຂອງປາ ແລະ ຫົວຜັກບົ່ວ ແລ້ວ ພວກມັນກໍຈະເຂົ້າໄປ

ທີ່ນັ້ນ ແລະ ຈະແຊ່ຢູ່ໃນຢາຂ້າໝັດ ແລະ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກມັນ ອອກມາ ພວກມັນ

ກໍຈະຮັບເອົາຢານັ້ນ ກັບຄືນສູ່ບ້ານຂອງມັນ ແລະ ສົ່ງມັນຕໍ່ໄປ ໃຫ້ໜູໂຕອື່ນໆ ໂດຍ

ຜ່ານຂົນຂອງພວກມັນ.”

ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ມີຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງ ຍ້ອນວ່າ ລະດູການແຜ່ລະບາດຕາມທຳມະດາ

ຈະຍັງບໍ່ທັນເລີ່ມຕົ້ນເທື່ອ ແລະ ໄດ້ມີລາຍງານອອກມາວ່າ ມີຫຼາຍກວ່າ 100 ກໍລະນີ

ແລ້ວ ແລະ ເກືອບຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ຄົນ ກໍໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດໄປແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານໝໍ Josea Ratsirarson ຈາກກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາ

ກຳລັງຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາ ຂອງການແຜ່ລະບາດ ເຊິ່ງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນ

ຢູ່ໃນກາງລະດູ ຂອງໂຣກລະບາດ ເຊິ່ງກໍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຈະມີກໍລະນີຕ່າງໆ

ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນອີກ.”

ອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກ ຫຼື WHO ໄດ້ອະນຸມັດ ທຶນຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອສຸກເສີນ ແລະຢາຕ້ານເຊື້ອ

ມູນຄ່າ 300,000 ໂດລາ ແຕ່ອົງການນີ້ ພວມຂໍທຶນການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອສຸກເສີນຕື່ມອີກ ນຶ່ງລ້ານ

ກວ່າໂດລາ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

The plague, bubonic plague to be exact, is endemic to the island of Madagascar, where about 400 cases show up every year.But this year cases have spiked early and more than two dozen people have died.VOA's Kevin Enochs reports.



It is not panic in the streets, but citizens in the Madagascar capitol of Ananarivo are being cautious about the plague epidemic.



(Madagascar woman)

"I do not shake people's hands, and I do not kiss."



The government has banned large public gatherings and public places like schools are being disinfected.



(PAUL RABARY, MINSTER OF EDUCATION)

"Since this morning we have been raising awareness among students, parents, teachers and administrative staff, raising awareness about transmission, symptoms of the plague and from this afternoon onwards, thanks to the help and contribution of the Ministry of Health, we are in the phase of disinsectisation of all schools in Tana city."



The plague is transmitted by the fleas that feast on rat blood, and then pass along the disease to humans.



So getting rid of rats is also a top priority.



(FANOMESANTSOA RANDRIAMAROLAHY, DISASTER RESPONSE TEAM)

"This is to capture rats, to eliminate fleas from rats.When the rats smell the fish and onions, they go in there and soak up the treatment, and when they come out, they take the treatment home and pass it on to other rats through their hair."

Officials are concerned because the usual epidemic season has not begun and already more than 100 cases have been reported and nearly two dozen deaths.



(DR. JOSEA RATSIRARSON, MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH)

"We are in an epidemic period, which means we are in the middle of a plague season, which means there will be more cases."



The World Health Organization has released $300,000 in emergency aid and antibiotics, but are asking for more than a million more dollars in emergency aid.