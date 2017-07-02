ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຝຣັ່ງ ເດີນທາງ ໄປປະເທດ ມາລີ ເພື່ອເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ກອງປະຊຸມ ສຸດຍອດດ້ານ ຄວາມປອດໄພ

ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານ Emmanuel Macron ໄດ້ໄປເຖິງປະເທດ ມາລີ ບ່ອນທີ່ເພິ່ນ

ມີແຜນການຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ເພື່ອຈັດຕັ້ງກຳລັງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ

ພວກ ຈີຮາດ.

ພວກປະເທດ ມາລີ, ເບີກີນາຟາໂຊ, ແຊດ, ໂມຣິຕາເນຍ ແລະ ໄນເຈີ ທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າກຸ່ມ G5

Sahel ໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ພວກຕົນສາມະຄີກັນ ເພື່ອສົ່ງທະຫານໄປຕໍ່ສູ້ ເພື່ອຮັກສາຄວາມປອດ

ໄພທີ່ຖືກຂົ່ມຂູ່ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນເລື້ອຍໆ ແລະການໂຈມຕີຂອງພວກ ຈີຮາດ ໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ກອງທະຫານ ຂອງກຸ່ມ G5 Sehelຈະໄປເສີມກຳລັງໃຫ້ແກ່ທະຫານຝຣັ່ງ 4,000 ຄົນ

ແລະ ໜ່ວຍຮັກສາສັນຕິພາບ ສຫຊ 11,000 ຄົນ ທີ່ພວມປະຕິບັດງານຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ

ດັ່ງກ່າວມາແລ້ວ.

ຄາດກັນວ່າ ທ່ານ Macron ຈະປະກາດໃຫ້ຊາບວ່າ ຝຣັ່ງ ຈະສະໜັບສະໜູນຢ່າງເຕັມ

ສ່ວນ ການຈັດຕັ້ງກຳລັງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ. ແຕ່ມັນກໍບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ແຈ້ງຂາວເທື່ອວ່າ ການສະໜັບສະ

ໜູນຂອງ ຝຣັ່ງ ຈະມາໃນຮູບໃດ.

ທ່ານ Macron ໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມເມືອງ ກາວ ຢູ່ທາງພາກເໜືອຂອງ ມາລີ ໃນເດືອນພຶດ

ສະພາ ອັນເປັນການເດີນທາງໄປຕ່າງປະເທດເທື່ອທຳອິດຂອງເພິ່ນ ນັບແຕ່ເປັນປະທາ

ນາທິບໍດີມາ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າທະຫານ ຝຣັ່ງ ຈະຍັງຄົງຢູ່ຕໍ່ໄປ “ຈົນເຖິງມື້ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີລັດທິກໍ່ການ

ຮ້າຍອິສລາມໃນຂົງເຂດດັ່ງກ່າວ”. ມາລີ ເຄີຍເປັນປະເທດຫົວເມືອງຂຶ້ນຂອງຝຣັ່ງມາ

ກ່ອນ.

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Mali where he is slated to participate in a summit on forming a regional anti-jihadist force.



Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Mauritania and Niger - the so-called G5 Sahel - have said they are coming together to provide troops to combat rising insecurity and jihadist attacks in the region.



The G5 Sahel troops would bolster the 4,000 French troops and the 11,000 UN peacekeepers already operating in the region.



Macron is expected to announce that France fully supports the establishment of the regional force.It was not, however, immediately clear what form of support France would provide.



Macron visited Gao in northern Mali in May, his first trip outside Europe as president, and said French troops would remain "until the day there is no more Islamic terrorism in the region."



Mali is a former French colony.