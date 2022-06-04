ບໍລິສັດຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ ກໍາລັງຈັດສົ່ງຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການເຄື່ອນທີ່ ໄປໃຫ້ ຢູເຄຣນ

ການສູ້ລົບຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນ ເຮັດໃຫ້ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງຂອງລະບົບການແພດໄດ້ຮັບຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກ, ໂດຍລາຍງານຂອງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກພົບວ່າມີການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ສະຖານທີ່ບໍລິການທາງການແພດເຖິງ 250 ແຫ່ງນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ຣັດເຊຍບຸກລຸກເຂົ້າມາໃນຢູເຄຣນ. ບໍລິສັດແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດ້ານຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການເຄື່ອນທີ່ຕ່າງໆ. ເຈເນຍ ດູລາທ (Genia Dulot) ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຈາກນະຄອນລອສແອນເຈີລິສ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານລະດັບສູງ ທ່ານແກຣີ ແຟຣສເຊຍ (Gary Frazier) ກ່າວວ່າ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖານທີ່ດໍາເນີນງານກ່ຽວກັບຫ້ອງແລັບກໍາລັງຕິດຕັ້ງຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການເຄື່ອນທີ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍຍົກລະດັບການກວດພະຍາດໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາແບບຮີບດ່ວນ.

ທ່ານແກຣີ ແຟຣສເຊຍ ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານລະດັບສູງຂອງສະຖານທີ່ປະຕິບັດງານກ່ຽວກັບຫ້ອງແລັບ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຈົ້າມີຄຸກທີ່ໜາແໜ້ນທີ່ສຸດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ ນັ້ນກໍຄືເຂດເມືອງ LA, ແລະພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍມີບັນຫາເໝືອນດັ່ງທີ່ຄົນອື່ນໆມີ. ຖ້າໃຜຜູ້ນຶ່ງມີໂຄວິດທີ່ເປັນຜົນບວກຫຼືຜົນລົບ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮູ້ພາຍໃນເວລາບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງ, ບໍ່ແມ່ນຫຼາຍໆມື້, ແລະມີແຕ່ທາງດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນທີ່ຈະຮູ້ໄດ້ກໍຄື ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງເອົາຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່ເຂົ້າໄປໄວ້ໃນເດີ່ນຈອດລົດຂອງຄຸກແຫ່ງນັ້ນ.”

ຈາກຊຸດການວິເຄາະພະຍາດ ທີ່ບັນຈຸໃນກ່ອງ ແລະຖືກຈັດສົ່ງໄປຄັ້ງທໍາອິດ, Worksite Labs ໄດ້ຈັດສົ່ງຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການເຄື່ອນທີ່ໄປທົ່ວສະຫະລັດແລ້ວຫຼາຍກວ່າ 20 ຂົງເຂດ ໂດຍເນັ້ນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆທີ່ຍັງບໍ່ທັນໄດ້ຮັບການບໍລິການ.

Worksite Labs ເປັນພັນທະມິດກັບບໍລິສັດທີ່ອອກແບບຕູ້ບັນຈຸສໍາລັບຈັດສົ່ງໃຫ້ສະຖານບໍລິ ການທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບ, ເຊິ່ງທາງບໍລິສັດ Worksite Labs ກໍາລັງຈັດສົ່ງຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການເຄື່ອນ​ທີ່ 3 ຫ້ອງໄປປະເທດຢູເຄຣນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອກ່ຽວກັບວິກິດການທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ປະທານເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຝ່າຍການເງິນ ທ່ານເຄຣກ ບີມ (Craig Beam) ກ່າວວ່າ ຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການຕູ້ຄອນເທັນເນີ ແລະ ຄລີນິກຕູ້ຄອນເທັນເນີທັງສອງໜ່ວຍນັ້ນ ແມ່ນໄດ້ຮັບການປ່ຽນແປງໃຫ້ໄດ້ມາດຕະຖານຂອງສະຫະພາບຢູໂຣບ ໂດຍປະກອບ ມີໄຟຟ້າ ແລະທໍ່ນໍ້າໃຊ້.

ທ່ານເຄຣກ ບີມ, ປະທານເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຝ່າຍການເງິນຂອງ Worksite Labs ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເຖິງແມ່ນພວກເຮົາໄດ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂຶ້ນມາ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການກວດໂຄວິດ, ແຕ່ອຸປະ ກອນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ສາມາດນໍາໃຊ້ ເພື່ອການກວດທໍາມະດາ ໄດ້ຫຼາຍໆຢ່າງ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຈົ້າສາມາດກວດເບິ່ງ ລະດັບເລືອດຂອງທຸກຄົນໄດ້ ໂດຍມັນຍັງສາມາດໃຊ້ເພື່ອຊອກຫາວ່າ ແມ່ນເຊື້ອພະຍາດຊະນິດໃດ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຈະຕິດໄດ້ ເຊັ່ນການອັກເສບຂອງທໍ່ນໍ້າປັດ​ສະ​ວະ (UTIs) ຫຼືການຕິດເຊື້ອອື່ນໆ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ອຸປະກອນດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຈະສາມາດໃຊ້ສໍາລັບການວິເຄາະທົ່ວໆໄປໄດ້ຫຼາຍຢ່າງ.”

ໃນປະເທດຢູເຄຣນ, ອົງກອນການກຸສົນຂອງຊາວໄອຣ໌ແລນ ເຊິ່ງຮ້ອງວ່າ ກຸ່ມກໍຕ້າ ຫຼື Gorta Group ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ໝັ້ນໃຈໄດ້ວ່າ ຕູ້ການປະຕິບັດງານດັ່ງກ່າວເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຈະໄດ້ຖືກນໍາສົ່ງໄປເຖິງສະຖານທີ່ ທີ່ມີຄວາມຈໍາເປັນຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການກວດທາງດ້ານການແພດ, ການຕອບສະໜອງປິ່ນ​ປົວ​ໃນການບາດ ເຈັບ ແລະການເບິ່ງແຍງທາງດ້ານປະດຸງຄັນ. ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານໃຫຍ່ຂອງກຸ່ມ Gorta ທ່ານເຣ ຈໍແດນ (Ray Jordan) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຈະນໍາໃຊ້ຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການເຄື່ອນທີ່ເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດທາງທິດຕາ ເວັນຕົກຂອງປະເທດ, ໂດຍສະເພາະຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ແມ່ນການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຈໍານວນປະຊາກອນຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ຍົກຍ້າຍຈາກທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກໄປຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນຕົກ, ການທໍາລາຍລ້າງສະຖານທີອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກທາງດ້ານການແພດພາຍໃນປະເທດເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ, ແລະສິ່ງອໍານວຍຄວາມສະ ດວກຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ຈໍາເປັນຕໍ່ດ້ານສຸຂະພາບເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ພວກເຮົາຈະສາມາດພາພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຂ້າມຊາຍແດນ, ສົ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າລົງໃນສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆ, ແລະປະຊາ ຊົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຈະມີສິ່ງອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກຫຼາຍຢ່າງໃນມາດຕະຖານລະດັບໂລກຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບ ຢູ່ຕາມສະຖານທີ່ຕ່າງໆທີ່ສິ່ງອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກທັງຫຼາຍຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຖືກທໍາລາຍໄປຢ່າງໜ້າເສົ້າໃຈ.”

ດ້ວຍການນໍາສົ່ງຫ້ອງປະຕິບັດການເຄື່ອນທີ່ ທີ່ກໍາລັງເດີນທາງໄປຮອດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ, ບໍລິສັດ Worksite Labs ແມ່ນໄດ້ກຽມແຜນໃນການສົ່ງຄລີນິກເຄື່ອນທີ່ໄປປະ ເທດຢູເຄຣນ ເປັນທີ່ຮຽບຮ້ອບແລ້ວ ເຊິ່ງອົງການອະນາໄມໂລກຫຼື WHO ກ່າວວ່າ ສະຖານທີ່ອໍານວຍຄວາມສະດວກທາງດ້ານສຸຂະພາບແມ່ນ “ໄດ້ເພີ້ມ​ພາ​ລະ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໄປ​ເຖິງ​ຂັ້ນ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຫັກແລ້ວ.”

Fighting in Ukraine has badly damaged its medical infrastructure, with the World Health Organization reporting more than 250 separate attacks on health facilities and health personnel since the start of the Russian invasion. One U.S. firm is moving to help make up that shortfall with mobile laboratories. For VOA, Genia Dulot has our story from Los Angeles.

Worksite Labs assembled its first portable laboratory to help improve rapid testing for the coronavirus. CEO Gary Frazier.

Gary Frazier, Worksite Labs CEO

“You have the busiest jail in the United States, which is LA County, and they had this problem that everybody else had. They needed to know within hours, not days, if someone was COVID positive or negative, and the only way to do it was for us to actually put a laboratory inside of the parking lot of the jail.”

From that first diagnostic kit in a shipping container, Worksite Labs has delivered portable laboratories to more than 20 locations across the United States focusing on under-served communities.

Partnering with a company that customizes shipping containers for health care, Worksite Labs is shipping three portable units to Ukraine to help with the country’s humanitarian crisis. Chief Financial Officer Craig Beam says the laboratory container and two clinic containers have all been converted to European Union standards for electricity and plumbing.

Craig Beam, Worksite Labs CFO

“Although we are founded around COVID testing, this equipment can be used for most normal testing, so a lot of it, blood testing, so you look at what people’s blood values are, it can also be used to see what kind of infection they may have, so UTIs (Urinary Tract Infections) or other infections, so equipment will be able to be used for more generic diagnostic.”

In Ukraine, an Irish charity, The Gorta Group, will make sure the mobile units are delivered where they’re needed the most — to help with medical testing, trauma response and maternity care. Gorta Group CEO Ray Jordan.

Ray Jordan, The Gorta Group CEO

“We are going to be using them in the West of the country, primarily for massive increase of the population, that has moved from the East to the West, and then probably more importantly, the amount of destruction, that has taken place on health facilities inside the country, and these essential health facilities, we will be able to bring them across the border, drop them into places, and that people will have effectively world-class facilities in places where regrettably some of their existing facilities have been completely destroyed.”

With those units on the way, Worksite Labs is already planning to send more mobile clinics to Ukraine, where the World Health Organization says health care facilities are “stretched to [the] breaking point.”