ສານແຫ່ງນຶ່ງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດມາລາວີ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນລົງໂທດ ສະມາຊິກແກັ່ງຄ້າສັດປ່າເກົ້າຄົນ

ໃຫ້ຢູ່ໃນຄຸກທັງໝົດດົນກວ່າ 56 ປີ ໃນການຄ້າຂາຍຊິ້ນສ່ວນຂອງສັດ ທີ່ໃກ້ຈະສູນພັນ

ຢູ່ໃນອາຟຣິກາ.

ບັນດາກຸ່ມອະນຸລັກສັດປ່າໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ແກັ່ງລິນ-ຊັງ (Lin-Zhang) ແມ່ນຊື່ຜູ້ນຳທີ່ເປັນຜົວ

ແລະເມຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນນຶ່ງໃນແກັ່ງຄ້າສັດປ່າທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກກັນດີທີ່ສຸດຂອງທະວີບ ອາຟຣິກາ ທີ່ມີຊື່

ສຽງບໍ່ດີໃນດ້ານນີ້ ແລະໄດ້ປະຕິບັດງານຈາກປະເທດມາລາວີ ມາເປັນເວລາ 10 ປີແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານນາງມາລີ ໄຣສ໌ ຫົວໜ້າອົງການສືບສວນສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບ ອາຊະຍາ

ກຳຢູ່ລະດັບນີ້ແມ່ນຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງມີຄວາມສະຫລັບຊັບຊ້ອນ ການຮ່ວມມື ກ້າຫານ ແລະ ປະສິດທິພາບ [[ https://eia-international.org/about-us/ ]] ທ່ານ ນາງກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ

“ມາລາວີຄວນພາກພູມໃຈຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ ແລະບັນດາປະເທດ ອາຟຣິກາອື່ນໆ ທີ່ກໍາລັງຕໍ່

ສູ້ກັບການລັກລອບຄ້າສັດປ່າທີີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ຈະທຳ ໄດ້ດີໃນການຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງໂຕຢ່າງ

ຂອງການນຳພາຢູ່ທົ່ວໂລກ.”

ທ່ານນາງໄຣສ໌ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃສ່ອັນທີ່ທ່ານນາງຮ້ອງປະເທດມາລາວີ ວ່າ “ເປັນການຕັດ ສິນໃຈ

ແລະການພິຈາລະນາທາງການເມືອງ” ຕໍ່ການຈັບກຸມຢ່າງສຳເລັດ.



A court in Malawi Monday sentenced nine members of a gang of wildlife traffickers to a total of more than 56 years in prison for dealing in endangered species body parts in Africa.

The Lin-Zhang gang — named for the husband and wife leaders — was one of the continent’s most notorious wildlife trafficking syndicates and had been operating out of Malawi for 10 years, said conservation groups.

“Fighting crime on this scale demands sophistication, collaboration, courage and tenacity, said Mary Rice, head of the Environmental Investigative Agency. [[ https://eia-international.org/about-us/ ]] “Malawi should be immensely proud, and other African countries currently battling the scourge of illegal wildlife trade would do well to follow this example of global leadership.”

Rice pointed at what she called Malawi’s “political will and determination” for the successful prosecution.

Police arrested members of the Lin-Zhang syndicate during raids in May 2019. The ringleader, Yunhua Lin, was arrested in August after a fugitive hunt. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.