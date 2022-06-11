ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ຍານ​ພາ​ຫະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຂັບ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ມັນ​ເອງຢ່າງ​ເຕັມສ່ວນ​ ໄປ​ແລ່ນ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ຖະ​ຫນົນ​ຫົນ​ທາງນັ້ນ ພວກລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ​ທີ່​ຂັບ​ດ້ວຍຕົວ​ມັນເອງ​ເດ້ ອາດ​ຈະ​ກ້າວຫນ້າໄປ​ໄວກວ່າ​ໝູ່​ ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາລົດ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​. Michelle Quinn ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມ​າ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຄົນຂັບບໍ່ມີ ແລ້ວ ນັ້ນຄືສິ່ງທີ່ມັນຖືກເອີ້ນໃນເວລາທີ່ບໍ່ມີໃຜນັ່ງຢູ່ໃນຕັ່ງຂອງຜູ້ຂັບຂີ່ຂອງລົດບັນທຸກ. ຄ້າຍ​ຄື​ກັບອັນນີ້ ທີ່ເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ມັນໄດ້ແລ່ນ​ໄປ 128 ກິໂລແມັດ ຈາກເມືອງ​ທູຊານ (Tucson) ໄປ​ຫາ​ເມືອງ​ຟີ​ນິກ, ລັດ​ອາ​ຣີ​ໂຊ​ນາ.

ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ລົດບັນທຸກທີ່ຂັບ​ດ້ວຍຕົວ​ມັນເອງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ອາດຈະໄປ​ແລ່ນຢູ່ທ້ອງ​ຖະ​ໜົນ ກ່ອນທີ່ຄົນຈະຂຶ້ນໄປຂີ່ໃນລົດທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນຂັບ.

ທ່ານ​ເຊັງ ລູ (Cheng Lu) ເປັນຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ ຫລື CEO ຂອງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ TuSimple. ທ່ານ​ລົມ​ກັບ VOA ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

"ເນື່ອງຈາກວ່າ ມັນໄປ​ຈາກ​ຈຸດນີ້ ຫາ​ຈຸດນັ້ນ, ມັນເປັນເສັ້ນທາງທີ່​ແລ່ນກັບໄປກັບມາ ໃນປະລິມານສູງ....

...ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ຂັບ​ຂີ່​ທີ່​ໜ້າ​ເບື່ອ​ແທ້ໆ ຢູ່​ຕາມ​ທາງ​ດ່ວນທີ່ຕໍ່ໃສ່​ກັນ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ລັດ ຕ່າງໆ ໃນສະຫະລັດ.”

ການ​ຂົນ​ສົ່ງ​ສິນ​ຄ້າແບບອັດໂຕໂນມັດດ້ວຍລົດບັນທຸກ ມີ​ທ່າ​ແຮງ​ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການໃນການ​ເຄື່ອນຍ້າຍ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ​ໄປໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເພີ່ມ​ຂຶ້ນ........ ແລະຈໍານວນຄົນຂັບລົດບັນທຸກ ຫຼຸດລົງ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງບໍລິສັດຕ່າງໆ......ແຕ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນວ່າ ທຸກຄົນຈະ​ຮູ້​ສຶກຕື່ນເຕັ້ນທີ່ຈະໄດ້ເຫັນລົດບັນທຸກທີ່ບໍ່​ມີຄົນຂັບ ແລ່ນ​ໃນ​ເສັ້ນທາງ ຢູ່ຂ້າງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ນາງ​ແຄັດ​ທີ ເຊັ​ສ (Cathy Chase) ຢູ່ກັບອົງ​ການສະຫນັບສະຫນູນສໍາລັບທາງດ່ວນ ແລະຄວາມປອດໄພຂອງລົດຍົນ. ນາງກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານ​ທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາແມ່ນຜູ້ຢູ່ໃນຫົນທາງ ທີ່ມີຍານພາຫະນະເຫຼົ່ານີ້, ແລະ ປະຊາຊົນໃນ ປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ບໍ່ຄ່ອຍເຕັມໃຈທີ່ຈະເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນການທົດລອງທາງວິທະຍາສາດ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີລະດັບສູງ​ນີ້."

ຍັງ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ຫຼາຍຢູ່ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ​ ຄືວ່າ ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກທີ່​ຂັບ​ດ້ວຍ​ຕົວ​ມັນ​ເອງ​ ຈະ​ຕັດວຽກ​ງານ​ຄົນຂັບ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 3 ລ້ານຕຳ​ແໜ່ງ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ​ອອກ​ໄປໝົດ.

ທ່ານສ​ຕີບ ວິ​ສແຊ​ລ​ລີ (Steve Viscelli) ເປັນນັກສັງຄົມວິທະຍາ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເພັນ​ຊີ​ລ​ເວ​ເນຍ (Pennsylvania) ທີ່ສຶກສາດ້ານອຸດສາຫະກໍາຂົນສົ່ງ ​ເວົ້າ​ກັບ VOA ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Zoom ວ່າ:

“ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈະ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ລົດ​ຫມົດທຸກ​ຄົນ ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກັງ​ວົນ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ວຽກ​ງານທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່າ​ນັ້ນ…. ເຂົາເຈົ້າຍັງບໍ່ທັນໝັ້ນໃຈເທື່ອວ່າ ​ຈະສາ ມາດຍົກລະດັບວຽກງານດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ແທ້ຫລືບໍ່.”

ເຄື່ອງ​ຈັບ​ສັນ​ຍານ ຫລື ເຊັນເຊີຕ່າງໆທີ່ຢູ່ພາຍນອກ​ລົດ ໃນລະບົບຂັບແບບອັດ ຕະໂນມັດຂອງລົດບັນທຸກນີ້ ໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ຖືກສ້າງຢູ່ໃນກະຈົກຂ້າງຂອງລົດ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ລົດບັນທຸກແລ່ນປະສົມປະສານ​ກັບລົດອື່ນໆໃນທ້ອງຖະຫນົນໄດ້.

ທ່ານດອນ ເບີ​ແນັດ (Don Burnette) ຈາກ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ໂຄ​ດີແອັກ ໂຣ​ໂບ​ຕິກ​ສ໌ (Kodiak Robotics) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

“ລະບົບຂອງພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫງົານອນ, ບໍ່ເຄີຍເມື່ອຍ, ບໍ່ເຄີຍສູນເສຍສະ​ມາ​ທິ. ມັນຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ຢູ່ອ້ອມຮອບມັນຕະຫຼອດວິນາທີ. ແລະເພາະ​ສະນັ້ນ ພວກເຮົາສາມາດມີ​ປະຕິກິລິຍາຕໍ່ສະຖານະການທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ ໃນຖະຫນົນຫົນທາງ ແລະຮັບ​ມື​ກັບມັນໄດ້ແບບທີ່ປອດໄພ."

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ລົດ​ບັນ​ທຸກ​ທີ່ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ຢາກເອົາ​ລົດ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ແລ່ນ ຢູ່​ທ້ອງຖະ​ຫນົນ​ຫລາຍເຕັມ​ທີ່ ລະ​ບຽບ​ການ ​ແລະ​ຄໍາຊີ້ນໍາ ໃນ​ການ​ຄຸ້ມ​ຄອງ​ມັນ…. ຈະຕ້ອງໄດ້​ຮັບການອະນຸມັດເສຍກ່ອນ.

ອ່ານ​ລາຍ​ງານີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

In the race to put fully autonomous vehicles on the road, commercial trucks that drive themselves may be pulling ahead of self-driving cars. Michelle Quinn reports

Driver Out.

That’s what it’s called when there's no one in the driver’s seat of a truck. Like this one, which recently barreled 128 kilometers from Tucson to Phoenix, Arizona.

Fully autonomous trucks will probably be on the road well before people routinely climb into self-driving cars, experts say.

Cheng Lu is the CEO of TuSimple. He spoke to VOA over Zoom.

“Because it's point to point, it's repeater routes, high volume…

...This is the really boring drives along the interstates of the U.S.”

Autonomous trucking is gaining momentum as the need to move goods around the country increases ….. ….and the number of truck drivers decreases, companies say...

...But not everyone is excited about seeing driver-out trucks in the lane next to them.

Cathy Chase is with the Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety. She spoke to VOA over Zoom.

“We're the ones on the road with these vehicles, and the public right now is an unwitting participant in a very highly tech science experiment.”

There are worries, too, that self-driving trucks will wipe out some of the more than 3 million truck driving jobs in the U.S.

Steve Viscelli is a sociologist at the University of Pennsylvania who studies the trucking industry. He spoke to VOA over Zoom.

“I'd say all drivers are concerned about the future of those jobs…. They are not yet convinced of the potential for really upscaling the job.”

Most of the external sensors in this truck’s autonomous driving system are built into the side mirrors, making it possible for the truck to blend in with others on the road.

Don Burnette, Kodiak Robotics:

“Our system never gets drowsy, never gets tired, never loses attention span. It's always monitoring many times per second the world around it. And so we're better able to react to situations that arise on the road and handle them in a safe way.”

While self-driving trucking firms may be itching to hit the road, the rules and guidelines governing them ….will need to win approval first.