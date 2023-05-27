​ບັນ​ດາປະເທດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​ມີສິ່ງ​ເສດ​ເຫລືອຈາກ​ເຄື່ອງອີ ເລັກໂທຣນິກ​ 53.6 ລ້ານໂຕນ. ແລັບທັອບທີ່ເອົາຖິ້ມແລ້ວ ກໍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ ບັນຫານີ້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັກວິສະວະກອນຢູ່ ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດແດ​ລ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີສ໌ (Dell Technologies) ໄດ້ຄິດຄົ້ນ ແນວຄວາມຄິດໃໝ່ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ ທີ່ສາມາດຊ່ວຍເອົາມັນອອກໄປຈາກລານ​ຖິ້ມຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ ໄດ້. Tina Trinh ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ທ່ານ​ເທ​ຣ​ເ​ວີ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສັນ​ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ: "ເອົາສຸບເຂົ້າໄປຜ່ານຮູຮັກ​ສາຄວາມປອດໄພໜີ້ ... "

ທ່ານ​ເທ​ຣ​ເ​ວີ ມໍ​ຣິ​ສັນ (Trevor Morrison) ກຳ​ລັງ​ມ້າງ​ແລັບ​ທັອບ​ໜ່ວຍ​ນີ້​ອອກ ເປັນ​ສິ້​ນໆ ​ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ເຮັດ​ໄດ້​ໄວ ແລະ​ງ່າຍ​ປານ​ໃດ.

ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ ເພື່ອຈະ​ມ້າງ​ແລັບ​ທອບ​ອອກ​ມາ ເປັນ​ສິ້ນໆໄດ້ ດຽວ​ນີ້ໃຊ້ເວລາແຕ່ສອງສາມນາທີ.

ທ່ານ​ມໍ​ຣິ​ສັນເວົ້າວ່າ "ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະເອົາລໍາໂພງທັງສອງອັນນີ້ອອກ ... "

ທ່ານ​ມໍ​ຣິ​ສັນ ເປັນນັກວິສະວະກອນຢູ່ສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດແດ​ລ ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີສ໌ (Dell Technologies) ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຣາວ​ຣັອກ (Round Rock), ລັດ​ເທັກ​ຊັ​ສ ແລະ ແລັບ​ທັອບແມ່ນຕົ້ນແບບຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຄອນ​ເຊັບ​ລູ​ນາ (Concept Luna) ຫລື ແນວຄວາມຄິດແບບລູ​ນາ.

ມັນ​ເປັນ​ຄວາມ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແກ້​ໄຂ​ບັນ​ຫາ​ສິ່ງ​ເສດ​ເຫຼືອ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເຄື່ອງ​ເອ​ເລັກ​ໂທ​ຣ​ນິກ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ - ຊຶ່ງພຽງ​ແຕ່ໃນ​ປີ 2019 ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ​ກໍມີເຖິງ 53 ລ້ານ​ໂຕນ ແລ້ວ.​

ແລັບທັອບແບບດັ້ງເດີມ ແມ່ນມີນັອດ, ສາຍໄຟ ແລະກາວຫຼາຍອັນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມັນ ມີສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຫລາຍ ທີ່ຈະຖອດອອກໄດ້.

ທ່ານ​ມໍ​ຣິ​ສັນກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ: "ຖ້າທ່ານມີສິ່ງ​ໃດ​ສິ່ງ​ນຶ່ງຂອງຈໍສະແດງ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເປັນ​ການຍາກທີ່ຈະຖອດ​ມັນ ອອກຈາກ​ກັນໄດ້. ມັນກໍໃຊ້ເວລາດົນເກີນໄປ ແລ້ວທ່ານກໍອາດຈະບໍ່ ຢາກເອົາ ມັນໄປ​ໝູນໃຊ້ຄືນໃຫມ່ອີກ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນຍາກຫລາຍ."

​ແລັບ​ທອບ​ແບບຄອນ​ເຊັບ​ລູ​ນາ (Concept Luna) ແມ່ນໃຫ້ຫລີກ​ລ້ຽງ​ສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້. ມັນ​ມີສິ້ນ​ສ່ວນ​ທີ່ສາ​ມາດ​ໃສ່​ລັອກຕິດ​ກັນ ແລະສາ​ມາດ​ປ່ຽນແທນ​ກັນ​ໄດ້ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມັນ​ງ່າຍ​ຂຶ້ນ ໃນ​ການ​ສ້ອມ​ແປງ​ ແລະເອົາ​ໄປ​ໝູນ​ໃຊ້​ຄືນໃໝ່ ຫລື recycle.

ສິ້ນສ່ວນທີ່ແຕກຫັກແມ່ນ ສາມາດເອົາ​ອັນ​ໃໝ່ມາປ່ຽນໃສ່​ແທນໄດ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງປ່ຽນແລັບທັອບໃໝ່ທັງໝົດເລີຍ.

ທ່ານ​ມໍ​ຣິ​ສ​ສັນກ່າວ​ອີກວ່າ:

“ບາງ​ຄັ້ງແຜ່ນ​ພິມ ​ອາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ສະ​ໜິມ ຫຼື ມີຂີ້ຝຸ່ນ ຫຼືສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນເຕັມ​ຢູ່​ຫັ້ນ ຫຼືບໍ່​ກໍຫລຸ້ຍ​ຫ້ຽນ​ໄປ ແຕ່ເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ທີ່ຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມມັນ ແມ່ນຍັງ​ດີ ຢູ່ທັງ​ນັ້ນ​ເລີຍ ແລະສາມາດນຳເອົາຄືນມາໃຊ້​ໄດ້​ອີກ. ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຕົວ​ຢ່າງ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ສາ​ມາດເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເກີ​ດ​ການປ່ຽນ​ແປງ ຕໍ່ໂຄງຂອງ​ແຜ່ນ​ແປ້ນ​ພິມ​ຢູ່​ເທິງຫັ້ນ​. ປ່ຽນ ອັນນັ້ນອອກ ແລະ ກໍເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຊີວິດການ​ໃຊ້​ງານ​ນານ​ຂຶ້ນ.”

ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຂອງບໍລິສັດນີ້ ອ້າງວ່າ ການອອກແບບຂອງແນວ​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ ຫລື Concept Luna ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຮອຍຄາບອນທີ່​ຫລົງ​ເຫລືອ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ອາ​ກາດ ​ທີ່ເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ແລັບ​ທອບນັ້ນ ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງ 50 ເປີ​ເຊັນ.

ມັນເປັນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ສາມາດມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝາຍ​ສຳ​ຄັນຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ແລະຜູ້ຊົມ​ໃຊ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງຊາ​ນິ​ກາ ໄວ​ທ໌​ເຮີ​ສ​ທ໌ (Shanika Whitehurst), ຮອງອໍານວຍການ ດ້ານຄວາມຍືນຍົງຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນ ຢູ່​ອົງ​ການລາຍງານຂອງຜູ້ຊົມ​ໃຊ້ ຫລື Consumer Reports. ທ່ານນາງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານ Teams ວ່າ: "ແທນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້​ເງິນອີກ 2,000 ໂດລາ ຊື້ອຸປະກອນໃຫມ່ໜ່ວຍ​ນຶ່ງ ດຽວນີ້ ທ່ານ ສາມາດສ້ອມແປງມັນເອົາເອງ ຫຼືບໍ່​ກໍເອົາມັນຕາມຖະຫນົນ ແລະໃຫ້ຄົນໃດ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງສ້ອມແປງມັນໃຫ້ ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງທັບ​ມັນອອກ."

ມັນເປັນວິທີນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ແລັບ​ທັອບ ສາມາດກາຍເປັນສິ່ງແກ້ໄຂບັນ​ຫາ​ດ້ານຂີ້ ເຫຍື້ອທາງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.

Countries around the world generate 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste. Discarded laptops are part of the problem, but engineers at Dell Technologies have come up with a new concept that could help keep them out of landfills. Tina Trinh reports.

“Go through the security hole …”

Trevor Morrison is taking apart this laptop to show how quickly and easily it can be done.

“And we’re going to remove both speakers …”

What typically takes over an hour to disassemble now only takes a few minutes.

Morrison is an engineer at Dell Technologies headquarters in Round Rock, Texas, and the laptop is a prototype called Concept Luna.

It’s an attempt at addressing the global problem of e-waste — 53 million metric tons were generated in 2019 alone.

A traditional laptop contains multiple screws, cables and adhesives, making it a challenge to take apart.

Trevor Morrison, Dell Technologies Engineer: “If you have something of a display that's very difficult to detach, it takes too long, you may not recycle because it makes it difficult.”



Concept Luna does away with all of that. It has interlocking, interchangeable parts that make it easier to repair and recycle.

Broken parts can be switched out without having to replace the entire laptop.

Trevor Morrison, Dell Technologies Engineer: “Maybe the keys are getting grimy or has dirt or something like that or getting wear on them, but the electronics underneath are perfectly good and can be reused. So that's an example where we can make changes to the keyboard lattice on top. Change that out and have a longer life.”

Company executives claim the design of Concept Luna could result in a 50% reduction of a laptop’s carbon footprint.

It’s an idea that could have implications for the environment and consumers.

Shanika Whitehurst, associate director of product sustainability with Consumer Reports. She spoke to VOA over Teams:

“Instead of now another $2,000 dollars going to purchase a new piece of equipment, there's the capability to be able to repair it yourself or take it literally down the street and someone else can repair it without cracking it.”

It’s one way that laptops can be more of a solution to e-waste.