ບັນດາປະເທດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດມີສິ່ງເສດເຫລືອຈາກເຄື່ອງອີ ເລັກໂທຣນິກ 53.6 ລ້ານໂຕນ. ແລັບທັອບທີ່ເອົາຖິ້ມແລ້ວ ກໍເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງ ບັນຫານີ້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ນັກວິສະວະກອນຢູ່ ບໍລິສັດແດລ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສ໌ (Dell Technologies) ໄດ້ຄິດຄົ້ນ ແນວຄວາມຄິດໃໝ່ຂຶ້ນມາ ທີ່ສາມາດຊ່ວຍເອົາມັນອອກໄປຈາກລານຖິ້ມຂີ້ເຫຍື້ອ ໄດ້. Tina Trinh ມີລາຍງານເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ທ່ານເທຣເວີ ມໍຣິສັນເວົ້າວ່າ: "ເອົາສຸບເຂົ້າໄປຜ່ານຮູຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພໜີ້ ... "
ທ່ານເທຣເວີ ມໍຣິສັນ (Trevor Morrison) ກຳລັງມ້າງແລັບທັອບໜ່ວຍນີ້ອອກ ເປັນສິ້ນໆ ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນເຮັດໄດ້ໄວ ແລະງ່າຍປານໃດ.
ປົກກະຕິແລ້ວ ມັນໃຊ້ເວລາຫຼາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງ ເພື່ອຈະມ້າງແລັບທອບອອກມາ ເປັນສິ້ນໆໄດ້ ດຽວນີ້ໃຊ້ເວລາແຕ່ສອງສາມນາທີ.
ທ່ານມໍຣິສັນເວົ້າວ່າ "ແລະພວກເຮົາຈະເອົາລໍາໂພງທັງສອງອັນນີ້ອອກ ... "
ທ່ານມໍຣິສັນ ເປັນນັກວິສະວະກອນຢູ່ສໍານັກງານໃຫຍ່ຂອງບໍລິສັດແດລ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີສ໌ (Dell Technologies) ຢູ່ໃນເມືອງຣາວຣັອກ (Round Rock), ລັດເທັກຊັສ ແລະ ແລັບທັອບແມ່ນຕົ້ນແບບຄອມພິວເຕີທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຄອນເຊັບລູນາ (Concept Luna) ຫລື ແນວຄວາມຄິດແບບລູນາ.
ມັນເປັນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາສິ່ງເສດເຫຼືອ ທີ່ເປັນເຄື່ອງເອເລັກໂທຣນິກໃນທົ່ວໂລກ - ຊຶ່ງພຽງແຕ່ໃນປີ 2019 ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ກໍມີເຖິງ 53 ລ້ານໂຕນ ແລ້ວ.
ແລັບທັອບແບບດັ້ງເດີມ ແມ່ນມີນັອດ, ສາຍໄຟ ແລະກາວຫຼາຍອັນ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ ມັນ ມີສິ່ງທ້າທາຍຫລາຍ ທີ່ຈະຖອດອອກໄດ້.
ທ່ານມໍຣິສັນກ່າວອີກວ່າ: "ຖ້າທ່ານມີສິ່ງໃດສິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງຈໍສະແດງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ເປັນການຍາກທີ່ຈະຖອດມັນ ອອກຈາກກັນໄດ້. ມັນກໍໃຊ້ເວລາດົນເກີນໄປ ແລ້ວທ່ານກໍອາດຈະບໍ່ ຢາກເອົາ ມັນໄປໝູນໃຊ້ຄືນໃຫມ່ອີກ ເພາະວ່າ ມັນຍາກຫລາຍ."
ແລັບທອບແບບຄອນເຊັບລູນາ (Concept Luna) ແມ່ນໃຫ້ຫລີກລ້ຽງສິ່ງເຫລົ່ານັ້ນໄດ້. ມັນມີສິ້ນສ່ວນທີ່ສາມາດໃສ່ລັອກຕິດກັນ ແລະສາມາດປ່ຽນແທນກັນໄດ້ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ມັນງ່າຍຂຶ້ນ ໃນການສ້ອມແປງ ແລະເອົາໄປໝູນໃຊ້ຄືນໃໝ່ ຫລື recycle.
ສິ້ນສ່ວນທີ່ແຕກຫັກແມ່ນ ສາມາດເອົາອັນໃໝ່ມາປ່ຽນໃສ່ແທນໄດ້ ໂດຍບໍ່ຕ້ອງປ່ຽນແລັບທັອບໃໝ່ທັງໝົດເລີຍ.
ທ່ານມໍຣິສສັນກ່າວອີກວ່າ:
“ບາງຄັ້ງແຜ່ນພິມ ອາດເຂົ້າສະໜິມ ຫຼື ມີຂີ້ຝຸ່ນ ຫຼືສິ່ງຂອງທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນເຕັມຢູ່ຫັ້ນ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍຫລຸ້ຍຫ້ຽນໄປ ແຕ່ເຄື່ອງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ທີ່ຢູ່ຂ້າງລຸ່ມມັນ ແມ່ນຍັງດີ ຢູ່ທັງນັ້ນເລີຍ ແລະສາມາດນຳເອົາຄືນມາໃຊ້ໄດ້ອີກ. ນັ້ນຄືຕົວຢ່າງທີ່ພວກເຮົາສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ເກີດການປ່ຽນແປງ ຕໍ່ໂຄງຂອງແຜ່ນແປ້ນພິມຢູ່ເທິງຫັ້ນ. ປ່ຽນ ອັນນັ້ນອອກ ແລະ ກໍເຮັດໃຫ້ຊີວິດການໃຊ້ງານນານຂຶ້ນ.”
ຜູ້ບໍລິຫານຂອງບໍລິສັດນີ້ ອ້າງວ່າ ການອອກແບບຂອງແນວຄວາມຄິດ ຫລື Concept Luna ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ຮອຍຄາບອນທີ່ຫລົງເຫລືອຢູ່ໃນອາກາດ ທີ່ເກີດມາຈາກແລັບທອບນັ້ນ ຫລຸດລົງ 50 ເປີເຊັນ.
ມັນເປັນຄວາມຄິດທີ່ສາມາດມີຄວາມໝາຍສຳຄັນຕໍ່ສິ່ງແວດລ້ອມ ແລະຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້.
ທ່ານນາງຊານິກາ ໄວທ໌ເຮີສທ໌ (Shanika Whitehurst), ຮອງອໍານວຍການ ດ້ານຄວາມຍືນຍົງຂອງຜະລິດຕະພັນ ຢູ່ອົງການລາຍງານຂອງຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ ຫລື Consumer Reports. ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອຜ່ານ Teams ວ່າ: "ແທນທີ່ຈະໃຊ້ເງິນອີກ 2,000 ໂດລາ ຊື້ອຸປະກອນໃຫມ່ໜ່ວຍນຶ່ງ ດຽວນີ້ ທ່ານ ສາມາດສ້ອມແປງມັນເອົາເອງ ຫຼືບໍ່ກໍເອົາມັນຕາມຖະຫນົນ ແລະໃຫ້ຄົນໃດຄົນນຶ່ງສ້ອມແປງມັນໃຫ້ ໂດຍທີ່ບໍ່ຕ້ອງທັບມັນອອກ."
ມັນເປັນວິທີນຶ່ງ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ແລັບທັອບ ສາມາດກາຍເປັນສິ່ງແກ້ໄຂບັນຫາດ້ານຂີ້ ເຫຍື້ອທາງອີເລັກໂທຣນິກ ໄດ້ຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້:
Countries around the world generate 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste. Discarded laptops are part of the problem, but engineers at Dell Technologies have come up with a new concept that could help keep them out of landfills. Tina Trinh reports.
“Go through the security hole …”
Trevor Morrison is taking apart this laptop to show how quickly and easily it can be done.
“And we’re going to remove both speakers …”
What typically takes over an hour to disassemble now only takes a few minutes.
Morrison is an engineer at Dell Technologies headquarters in Round Rock, Texas, and the laptop is a prototype called Concept Luna.
It’s an attempt at addressing the global problem of e-waste — 53 million metric tons were generated in 2019 alone.
A traditional laptop contains multiple screws, cables and adhesives, making it a challenge to take apart.
Trevor Morrison, Dell Technologies Engineer: “If you have something of a display that's very difficult to detach, it takes too long, you may not recycle because it makes it difficult.”
Concept Luna does away with all of that. It has interlocking, interchangeable parts that make it easier to repair and recycle.
Broken parts can be switched out without having to replace the entire laptop.
Trevor Morrison, Dell Technologies Engineer: “Maybe the keys are getting grimy or has dirt or something like that or getting wear on them, but the electronics underneath are perfectly good and can be reused. So that's an example where we can make changes to the keyboard lattice on top. Change that out and have a longer life.”
Company executives claim the design of Concept Luna could result in a 50% reduction of a laptop’s carbon footprint.
It’s an idea that could have implications for the environment and consumers.
Shanika Whitehurst, associate director of product sustainability with Consumer Reports. She spoke to VOA over Teams:
“Instead of now another $2,000 dollars going to purchase a new piece of equipment, there's the capability to be able to repair it yourself or take it literally down the street and someone else can repair it without cracking it.”
It’s one way that laptops can be more of a solution to e-waste.