ເນື່ອງຈາກການເຂົ້າເຖິງນໍ້າດື່ມທີ່ສະອາດໄດ້ກາຍເປັນເລື່ອງ​ທີ່​ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຂຶ້ນນັບ​ມື້ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍພາກ ຂອງໂລກ ສະ​ນັ້ນບໍລິສັດນຶ່ງ ກໍາລັງໃຊ້ເທັກ​ໂນ​ໂລ​ຈີທີ່​ມີນະວັດຕະກໍາໃໝ່ ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນຫານີ້ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ຊຸມຊົນທີ່ບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການບໍລິການນ້ຳພຽງ​ພໍ ຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດ. Julie Taboh ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເພີ່ມ​ເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ນ້ຳດື່ມທີ່ປອດໄພ ເປັນຊັບພະຍາກອນທີ່ສຳຄັນຫລາຍ…

… ໂດຍທີ່ວ່າ ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ສາມ​ຄົນໃດ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ ແມ່ນບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເຂົ້າ​ເຖິງ​ມັນໄດ້, ອີງ​ຕາມ​ອົງການ​ອະນາ​ໄມ​ໂລກ.

ນັ້ນລວມທັງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2 ລ້ານຄົນ ທີ່ດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່​ໃນ​ບ່ອນທີ່ບໍ່ມີ ນ້ຳ ກິນ​ນ້ຳ​ໃຊ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ບໍລິສັດບໍ່ຫວັງຜົນກໍາໄລດິກ​ດີບ (DigDeep) ຫລື ​ຂຸດ​ລົງ​ເລິກນັ້ນ ກໍາລັງເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂບັນ​ຫານີ້.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈູ​ລີ ເວັກ​ເທີ ເປັນຫົວໜ້າໂຄງການ ແລະຜູ້​ຮັກ​ສາ​ການ​ແທນຊີ​ອີ​ໂອ (CEO) ຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ DigDeep. ທ່ານນາງໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ: "ຄອບຄົວຊາວອາເມຣິກັນພື້ນເມືອງ ມີແນວໂນ້ມທີ່ຈະບໍ່ມີນ້ໍາກິນ​ນ້ຳ​ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກ່ວາ ຄອບຄົວຄົນ​ຜິວຂາວຢູ່ 19 ເທົ່າ, ແລະຄອບຄົວຄົນ​ຜິວດໍາ ແລະຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ລາຕິນ ແມ່ນມີຄວາມເປັນໄປທີ່ຈະບໍ່ມີນ້ໍາກິນ​ ນ້ຳ​ໃຊ້ຫຼາຍກ່ວາຄອບຄົວຄົນ​ຜິວຂາວ ສອງເທົ່າ."

​ນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ເນ​ຊັນ (Navajo Nation) ແມ່ນ​ເຂດ​ສະ​ຫງວນສຳ​ລັບ​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມຣິ​ກັນ​ພື້ນ​ເມືອງ ​ທີ່​ໃຫຍ່​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເນັ່ງ​ຜ່ານ​ລັດຢູ​ທາ, ອາ​ຣີ​ໂຊ​ນາ, ແລະ ນິວ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ ຢູ່​ພາກຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກ​ຂອງສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ສີ່ສິບເປີເຊັນຂອງປະຊາກອນຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີນ້ຳ​ກິນນໍ້າໃຊ້,…ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ມັກ​ຈະ​ເດີນ​ທາງໄກ​ເຖິງ 100 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ຫລື 60 ໄມລ໌ ​ທັງໄປແລະກັບຈາກໃນ​ເມືອງເພື່ອ​ໄປ​ເອົາ​ນ້ຳ.

ເພື່ອຊ່ວຍແກ້ໄຂການຂາດແຄນນໍ້າທີ່​ວ່ານີ້, ບໍລິສັດຊອດ​ສ໌ ໂກ​ລບ​ໂບ​ລ (SOURCE Global) ໄດ້ຕິດຕັ້ງແຜງໄຮໂດຼ ເພື່ອດູດເອົາອາຍນ້ຳ​ມາຈາກອາກາດ ແລະ ສ້າງເປັນ ນໍ້າດື່ມທີ່ສະອາດໃຫ້ແກ່ 500 ເຮືອນ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ດີ ໄຟ​ຣ​ເຊັນ (Cody Friesen) ເປັນຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງຂອງບໍລິສັດ Source Global ໂອ້ລົມກັບວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານທາງ Zoom ວ່າ: "ເມື່ອທ່ານເຫັນແຜງໄຮໂດຼຂອງ​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ SOURCE, ມັນເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ຈະເປັນແຜງ ໂມ ດູນແສງຕາເວັນທຳ​ມະ​ດາຢູ່​ໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງ ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນຫນາກວ່າໜ້ອຍ​ນຶ່ງເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ... … ແລະສິ່ງທີ່ມັນເຮັດ​ກໍຄື ດູດເອົາແສງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ ແລະອາກາດເພື່ອມາເຮັດເປັນນໍ້າ ດື່ມທີ່ສົມບູນແບບ. ຖ້າທ່ານກັບຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ເອົາແຜງອັນ​ນຶ່ງອອກມາຈາກກ່ອງ ແລ້ວຕັ້ງໃສ່ ພື້ນດິນໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ 15 ນາທີ ແລ້ວເຄິ່ງຊົ່ວໂມງຕໍ່ມາ ມັນກໍຈະເປັນນ້ຳ ຈອກນຶ່ງ.”

ທຸກໆແຜງໄຮໂດຼ ແມ່ນເປັນນ້ໍາປະ​ປາ ແບບ​ອິດ​ສະ​ຫລະທີ່ມີປະສິດທິພາບ. ນັ້ນ​ແມ່ນ​ການ​ພັດ​ທະ​ນາທີ່​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຊີ​ວິດຄົນ​ໄດ້ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ສະ​ຫງວນນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ເນ​ຊັນ ໂດຍ​ສະ​ເພາະ​ແມ່ນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທີ່​ສູງອາ​ຍຸໃນ​ຊຸມ​ຊົນ​.

ທ່ານແຈ​ຣີ ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ​ສ໌ (Jerry Williams) ສະມາຊິກເຂດ​ສະ​ຫງວນ ນາ​ວາ​ໂຮ ເນ​ຊັນໂອ້​ລົມ​ກັບວີ​ໂອ​ເອຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ: "ບາງຄົນໃນນັ້ນເວົ້າວ່າ 'ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່, ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍຄິດເລີຍ​ວ່າ ໃນຊີວິດຂອງ ຂ້ອຍ ຂ້ອຍຈະມີນ້ໍາດື່ມສູບຂຶ້ນ​ມາໃນເຮືອນຂອງຂ້ອຍ.' …ນັບ​ວ່າ​ເປັນບຸນສໍາລັບຂ້ອຍທີ່ ໄດ້ເຫັນສິ່ງນີ້.”

ໂດຍການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງທີ່ເກົ່າ​ແກ່ໄປປະກອບສ່ວນ ສ້າງຄວາມກົດດັນຕໍ່ປະຊາຊົນໃນ​ເລື້ອງນ້ຳປະ​ປາ ທ່ານ ເວັກ​ເທີ (Waechter) ກ່າວວ່າ ສິ່ງທີ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງ​ເຮັດກໍ​ຄື ການໂຄສະນາເຜີຍແຜ່ ຢ່າງຮອບດ້ານ ແລະຕັ້ງໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ທຸກຊຸມຊົນ ທີ່ບໍ່ມີນ້ຳດື່ມທີ່ປອດໄພ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

As access to clean drinking water becomes increasingly difficult in many parts of the world, one company is using an innovative technology to help address this problem for underserved communities in the United States. VOA’s Julie Taboh has more.

Safe drinking water is a vital resource … …that is out of reach for one of three people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.

That includes more than two million Americans living without running water. Something the non-profit firm DigDeep is working to help solve.

Julie Waechter is the chief program officer and interim Co-CEO at DigDeep. She spoke with VOA via Skype: “Native American families are 19 times more likely than white families to not have running water, and Black and Latino households are twice as likely.”

The Navajo Nation is the country’s largest Native American reservation stretching across the Western states of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico.

Forty percent of the population here has no running water,…meaning people must often travel up to 100 kilometers ((60 miles)) into town and back to get it.

To help address this water shortfall, the company SOURCE Global has installed hydro panels to collect vapor from the air and create clean drinking water for 500 homes.

Cody Friesen is the founder of Source Global. He spoke with VOA via Zoom: “When you see a SOURCE hydro panel, it looks a little bit like a normal solar module except for just a little thicker… …and what it's doing is taking in sunlight and air to make perfect drinking water. If you and I were to ((end courtesy)) take one out of a box and set it up on the ground in 15 minutes, half an hour later, it would be a glass of water.”

Every hydro panel is effectively an independent water supply. That is a life-changing development on the Navajo Nation, especially for older community members.

Navajo Nation member Jerry Williams, who spoke with VOA via Skype: “Some of them said that ‘you know, I never thought in my lifetime that I would have drinking water pumped into my house.' …

It's a blessing for me to see this.”

With climate change and aging infrastructure contributing to population pressures on water supplies, Waechter says what is needed is comprehensive, proactive outreach to every community without safe drinking water.