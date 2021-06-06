ຊີວິດກຳລັງກັບຄືນສູ່ປົກກະຕິ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຫຼາຍປະເທດ ຫຼຸດຜ່ອນມາດຕະການຫ້າມ ໂຣກລະບາດ

ເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ປະເທດ ອິຕາລີ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກຂໍ້ຫ້າມຮັບປະທານອາຫານຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານ, ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລະດັບຄວາມສ່ຽງຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາຈາກສູງຫຼາຍລົງເປັນສູງ, ແລະ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການຫ້າມໂຣກລະບາດຕ່າງໆເກືອບໝົດທຸກອັນ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມາຣຽມມາ ດີອາລໂລ (Mariama Diallo) ມີລາຍງານເພີ່ມເຕີມ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ປະຊາຊົນ ອິຕາລີ ໄດ້ມີຄວາມຍິນດີກັບການສິ້ນສຸດລົງຂອງມາດຕະການກັກບໍລິເວນໂຣກລະບາດເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍເດືອນ. ສຳລັບບາງຄົນ, ການດື່ມກາເຟຢູ່ໃນຮ້ານກາເຟທີ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້ານຶກເຖິງຄວາມສຸກທີ່ລຽບສະບາຍທີ່ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດເຂົາເຈົ້າມາດົນນານ.

ທ່ານ ປາວໂລ ເລໂອນີ, ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຣມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ນີ້ແມ່ນ ສັນຍານຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການເລີ່ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ອີກຄັ້ງ. ກາເຟຈອກນຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ ກ່ຽວກັບ ການດຳລົງຊີວິດທີ່ງຽບສະຫງົບອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ອີຊາແບລລາ ເປທຣຸນກາໂນ ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງ ໂຣມ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາດື່ມກາເຟຈອກທຳອິດນີ້ດ້ວຍຄວາມສຸກ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເລີ່ມຕົ້ນອີກຄັ້ງ. ຫວັງວ່າມັນຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນກັບທຸກຄົນ. ພວກເຮົາຄິດຮອດປະເພນີທີ່ວ່ານີ້.”

ອິຕາລີ ໄດ້ສູ້ທົນກັບມາດຕະການຫ້າມທີ່ເຂົ້າໆອອກໆທັງຫຼາຍນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ປີກາຍນີ້ ເວລາທີ່ປະເທດໄດ້ກາຍເປັນນຶ່ງໃນຈຸດສູນກາງ COVID-19 ແຫ່ງທຳອິດຂອງໂລກ.

ທ່ານ ອາເລສຊານໂດຣ ຣັບປີນີ, ເຈົ້າຂອງຮ້ານກາເຟ ໂຕຣາລໂດ (Toraldo Café) ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ການທີ່ໄດ້ເຫັນຄົນເຂົ້າມານັ່ງອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ, ຫຼັງຈາກເກືອບ 4​ ເດືອນ, ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກພໍໃຈເໜືອທຸກຢ່າງສຳລັບສະຖານທີ່ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ ແລະ ສຳຄັນຄືແຫ່ງນີ້.”

ອິຕາລີ ໄດ້ບັນທຶກ COVID-19 ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ສີ່ລ້ານສອງແສນກໍລະນີ, ແຕ່ການຕິດເຊື້ອໃໝ່ໄດ້ຫຼຸດ ລົງເມື່ອບໍ່ດົນມານີ້ ທ່າມກາງໂຄງການສັກຢາວັກຊີນທີ່ປະສົບຜົນສຳເລັດ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສາທາລະນະສຸກ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ລະດັບຄວາມສ່ຽງໄວຣັສໂຄໂຣນາໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງຈາກສູງຫຼາຍມາເປັນສູງ. ແຕ່ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າມັນບໍ່ໄດ້ໝາຍຄວາມວ່າໂຣກລະບາດໄດ້ຈົບລົງແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ ເຈັນສ໌ ສປານ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງ ເຢຍຣະມັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າຄື້ນທີສອງ ແລະ ສາມ, ເຊິ່ງແມ່ນສະຖານະການທີ່ຫຍຸ້ງຍາກຫຼາຍ, ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງແລ້ວ. ຕົວເລກແມ່ນດີກວ່າທີ່ມັນໄດ້ເປັນຫຼາຍ. ແຕ່ລະດັບ “ສູງ” ຍັງໝາຍຄວາມວ່າມັນຍັງມີຄວາມສ່ຽງຢູ່, ແລະ ຖ້າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ລະມັດລະວັງ, ມັນອາດປ່ຽນແປງອີກຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວຫຼາຍ.”

ຕົວເລກຂອງກໍລະນີໃໝ່ປະຈຳອາທິດໄດ້ຕົກລົງປະມານ 30 ຄົນຕໍ່ຜູ້ອາໄສຢູ່ໃນ ປະເທດ 100,000 ຄົນ.

ແລະ ໃນປະເທດ ອິສຣາແອລ, ເປັນວັນທີ່ພິເສດຫຼາຍ. ມາດຕະການຫ້າມເກືອບໝົດທຸກອັນແມ່ນໄດ້ຖືກຍົກເລີກ, ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັດຢາວັກຊີນສີຂຽວທີ່ຖືກຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ໃຊ້ສຳລັບການເຂົ້າໃນສະຖານທີ່ສາທາລະນະນັ້ນບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ໃຊ້ອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານ ເຮຊີ ເລວີ, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກຂອງ ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ ກ່າວວ່າ “ຫຼັງຈາກການກັກບໍລິເວນ ແລະ ການປິດຕ່າງໆ, ພ້ອມກັບມາດຕະການຫ້າມທັງໝົດທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະສົບນັ້ນ, ຕອນນີ້ ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເປີດທຸກໆກິດຈະກຳໃນ ອິສຣາແອລ ຄືນ ແລະ ບໍ່ມີການໃຊ້ບັດຜ່ານສີຂຽວອີກຕໍ່ໄປ.”

ດ້ວຍປະຊາກອນ 9 ລ້ານ 3 ແສນຄົນ, ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ສັກຢາວັກຊີນ Pfizer ໂດສທຳອິດ 5 ລ້ານ 4​ ແສນຄັ້ງ ແລະ ຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 5 ລ້ານ 1 ແສນຄັ້ງສຳລັບໂດສທີສອງ.

On Tuesday, Italy lifted restrictions on indoor dining, Germany downgraded the coronavirus risk level from very high to high, and Israel lifted almost all pandemic restrictions. More from VOA’s Mariama Diallo.

Italians are welcoming an end to months of pandemic lockdown. For some, sipping coffee indoors at their favorite café reminds them of the simple pleasures long denied them.

"This is one of the many signs of starting again. One coffee gives us the feeling of living serenely again."

"We drink this first coffee with pleasure. We are starting again. Let's hope for this for everyone. We have missed these traditions."

Italy has endured in and out restrictions since last year when the country became one of the world’s first COVID-19 hotspots.

"Seeing the place fill up again, after almost four months, gives me a huge sense of satisfaction above all for a place as big and important as this one.”

Italy has registered more than 4.2 million COVID-19 cases, but new infections have declined of late amid a successful vaccination campaign.

Meanwhile, German health officials said the coronavirus risk level in the country has been reduced from very high to high. But they warned it does not mean the pandemic is over.

"It means that the second and third wave - a very, very difficult situation - has been broken. The numbers are much better than they were. But 'high' also means there's still a risk, and if we're not careful, that could change again very quickly."

The number of new weekly cases has fallen to about three dozen per 100,000 residents nationwide.

And in Israel, a very special day. Almost all restrictions have been lifted, rendering unnecessary the green vaccination passes that until now had been required to access public venues.

“After quarantines and close downs and all the restrictions we've been experiencing, now we are opening all the activity in Israel and no more green pass."

With a population of 9.3 million, Israel has delivered over 5.4 million first doses and at least 5.1 million second doses of the Pfizer vaccine.