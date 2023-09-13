ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມຮ້າຍແຮງ ໃນລີເບຍ ເຮັດໃຫ້ 10,000 ຄົນ ຫາຍສາບສູນ

ປະ​ມານ 10,000 ຄົນ​ມີລາຍງານວ່າ ຫາຍສາບສູນ ແລະຫລາຍກວ່າ 2,000 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ການຢືນຢັນວ່າ ເສຍຊີວິດ ຢູ່ເມືອງເດີນາ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງລີເບຍ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເກີດນໍ້າຖ້ວມທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງ ເຮັດໃຫ້ບັນດາຄຸ້ມທັງໝົດເພພັງເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍຂີ້ຕົມ.

ໃນວັນອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ ພາຍຸດານຽນ ຈາກ​ທະ​ເລເມດິເ​ຕີ​ເຣ​ນຽນ ໄດ້ທຳລາຍເມືອງເດີນາ ໂດຍ​ມີ​ຝົນ​ຕົກ​ລົງ​ມາ 440 ມິລລີແມັດ ອີງຕາມທ່ານຄາຣສເຕິນ ໂຮສໄຕນ໌ ນັກອາກາດ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍາ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເລັບຊິກ. ເຂື່ອນໄດ້ພັງທະລາຍລົງ ຄູກັ້ນນໍ້າແຕກດ້ວຍນໍ້າຖ້ວມ. ບັນດາຖະໜົນຫົນທາງທີ່ສຳຄັນຂອງເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໃນທັນໃດ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນແມ່ນໍ້າ ແລະນໍ້າໄຫຼ​ຊຸເອົາລົດລາໄປ ຄືດັ່ງກັບເຮືອນ້ອຍທີ່ພາຍຫລິ້ນ. ວີດີໂອທີີ່ເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ສື່ສັງຄົມ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຫົນທາງ ກາຍ ເປັນແມ່ນໍ້າທີ່ໄຫລແຮງໃນເມືອງເດີນາ ພ້ອມທັງເມືອງເບັນກາຊີ ສຸສສິ ອາລ ເບດາ ແລະອາລ-ມາ​ຈ.

ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ຫລາຍກວ່ານຶ່ງມື້ເຄິ່ງ ຫລັງຈາກນໍ້າໄດ້ເລີ້ມຖ້ວມ ການຊ່ວຍເຫລືອຈາກພາຍນອກ ໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍ​ຖືກ​ສົ່ງ​ໄປເຖິງເມືອງທີ່ມີ 89,000 ຄົນ.

“ຢູ່ໃນຊົ່ວໂມງທີ່ຍາກລໍາບາກນີ້ ສະຫະລັດໄດ້ສົ່ງທຶນສຸກເສີນເພື່ອບັນເທົາທຸກແກ່ບັນດາອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງ ແລະປະສານງານກັບພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລີເບຍ ແລະສະຫະປະຊາດ ເພື່ອສະໜອງເພິີ້ມການສະໜັບສະໜູນ” ປະທານາທິບໍດີໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດຢູ່ໃນຖະແຫງກາານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້.

Some 10,000 people were reported missing and more than 2,000 were confirmed dead in Libya’s eastern city of Derna after severe flooding reduced entire neighborhoods to muddy rubble.

On Sunday, Mediterranean storm Daniel deluged Derna with 440 millimeters of rain, according to Karsten Haustein, a climatologist at Leipzig University. Dams collapsed. Levees burst with floodwater. The city's main roads suddenly became rivers, and the rushing currents floated cars downstream like dinghies. Video posted to social media showed streets turned to raging rivers in Derna, as well as Benghazi, Sousse, Al Bayda and Al-Marj.



On Tuesday, more than a day and a half after the initial flooding, outside aid was finally able to reach the city of 89,000.



“In this difficult hour, the United States is sending emergency funds to relief organizations and coordinating with the Libyan authorities and the U.N. to provide additional support,” President Joe Biden announced in a statement on Tuesday.