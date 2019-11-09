ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະ​ປິດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານຕື່ມ​ອີກ​ສອງ​ມື້ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ທ້າຍ​ສັບ​ປະ​ດາ ໃນ

​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເປັນ​ອຳ​ມະ​ພາດ ຍ້ອນ​ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນ​ວາຍ​ທາງ​ດ້ານການ​ເມືອງ ແລະ​ທາງ

ດ້ານ​ເສດຖະ​ກິດ.

ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊ​າດ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ ກ່າວ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວານ​ນີ້​ວ່າ ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ຈະ​ປິດ

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ເສົາ ແລະ​ວັນ​ຈັນ ພ້ອ​ມກ​ານ​ປິດ​ຕາມ​ທຳ​ມະ​ດາໃນວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ ເພື່ອ​ສະ​ຫຼອງວັນ​ປະ​

ສູດ​ຂອງພະ​ສາ​ສະ​ດາໂມ​ຮຳ​ມັດ ໃນ​ມື້​ວັນ​ຈັນ.

ບັນ​ດາ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ຄືນໃນອາ​ທິດ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້ ຫຼັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ປິດ​ລົງ​ເປັນ

​ເວ​ລາ​ສ​ອງ​ອາ​ທິດທ່າມ​ກາງ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານຊຶ່ງຮຽ​ກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​

ລາ​ອອກ. ເຖິງ​ຢ່າງ​ໃດ​ກໍ​ດີ ການ​ເປີດ​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ​ໃໝ່​ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການ​ບໍ​ລິ​ຫານ​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ຂອບ

​ເຂດ​ຈຳ​ກັດ ຮວມ​ທັງການ​ຈຳ​ກັດວ່າ ຈະ​ຖອນເງິນ​ສົດ ​ຫຼາຍ​ປານ​ໃດ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ພາ​ໃຫ້​ເກີດ​

ຄວາມ​ວຸ້ນວ​າຍ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ທະ​ນາ​ຄານ.

ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຂະ​ໜາດ​ໃຫຍ່ທີ່​ແຜ່ກວ້າງ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖ​ມົນ​ຕີ

ທ່ານ​ຊ​າອາດ ຮາ​ຣີ​ຣີ ​ນຳ​ພາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ລາ​ອອກ​ໃນ​ສັນ​ທີ 29 ຕຸ​ລາ. ການ​

ປະ​ທ້ວງ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນ​ຂໍ້​ສະ​ເໜີ​ເກັບ​ພາ​ສີ​ໃໝ່ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ເປັນການ​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້

​ນັກ​ການ​ເມືອງທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນໆ​ທັງ​ໝົດ​ນັ້ນ​ລ​າ​ອອກ.

ໃນ​ວັນ​ສຸກວ​ານ​ນີ້ ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ສຶກ​ສາ​ມະ​ຫາ​ວິ​ທະ​ຍ​າ​ໄລຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ ແລະພວກນັກ

​ຮຽນ ອີກ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້ເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ການ​ປະ​ທ້ວງຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເລີກ​ຮຽນ

ແລ້ວ ເປັນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ຫຼວງ​ຫຼາຍ​ໃນ​ອາ​ທິດນີ້.



Lebanon says it will close its banks for an extra two days around the weekend, as the country remains paralyzed by political and economic turmoil.



Lebanon's National News Agency said Friday banks would be closed both on Saturday and Monday, along with the regular Sunday closure, to observe a Monday holiday celebrating the Prophet Mohammad's birthday.



Banks in Lebanon reopened last week after being closed for two weeks amid anti-government protests calling for the government to resign. However, the newly opened banks have been operating under restrictions, including limits on how much cash people can access, creating turmoil at the banks.



Lebanon's massive countrywide protests led to Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign his government on October 29. The protests began over proposed new taxes and have grown into calls for the entire political elite to step down.



On Friday, large numbers of university and high school students again joined the anti-government protests after leaving their classrooms in large numbers this week.