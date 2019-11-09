ເລບານອນກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນຈະປິດທະນາຄານຕື່ມອີກສອງມື້ ລະຫວ່າງທ້າຍສັບປະດາ ໃນ
ຂະນະທີ່ປະເທດ ເປັນອຳມະພາດ ຍ້ອນຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະທາງ
ດ້ານເສດຖະກິດ.
ອົງການຂ່າວແຫ່ງຊາດເລບານອນ ກ່າວໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ວ່າ ບັນດາທະນາຄານຈະປິດ
ໃນວັນເສົາ ແລະວັນຈັນ ພ້ອມການປິດຕາມທຳມະດາໃນວັນອາທິດ ເພື່ອສະຫຼອງວັນປະ
ສູດຂອງພະສາສະດາໂມຮຳມັດ ໃນມື້ວັນຈັນ.
ບັນດາທະນາຄານຢູ່ໃນເລບານອນໄດ້ເປີດຄືນໃນອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ຫຼັງຈາກໄດ້ປິດລົງເປັນ
ເວລາສອງອາທິດທ່າມກາງການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານຊຶ່ງຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ລັດຖະບານ
ລາອອກ. ເຖິງຢ່າງໃດກໍດີ ການເປີດທະນາຄານໃໝ່ ໄດ້ໃຫ້ການບໍລິຫານພາຍໃຕ້ຂອບ
ເຂດຈຳກັດ ຮວມທັງການຈຳກັດວ່າ ຈະຖອນເງິນສົດ ຫຼາຍປານໃດ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ພາໃຫ້ເກີດ
ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍຢູ່ທີ່ທະນາຄານ.
ການປະທ້ວງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ທີ່ແຜ່ກວ້າງໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນາຍົກລັດຖມົນຕີ
ທ່ານຊາອາດ ຮາຣີຣີ ນຳພາລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານລາອອກໃນສັນທີ 29 ຕຸລາ. ການ
ປະທ້ວງໄດ້ເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຍ້ອນຂໍ້ສະເໜີເກັບພາສີໃໝ່ ແລະໄດ້ກາຍເປັນການຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້
ນັກການເມືອງທີ່ສຳຄັນໆທັງໝົດນັ້ນລາອອກ.
ໃນວັນສຸກວານນີ້ ພວກນັກສຶກສາມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ແລະພວກນັກ
ຮຽນ ອີກເທື່ອນຶ່ງໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການປະທ້ວງຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດຖະບານ ຫລັງຈາກໄດ້ເລີກຮຽນ
ແລ້ວ ເປັນຈຳນວນຫຼວງຫຼາຍໃນອາທິດນີ້.
Lebanon says it will close its banks for an extra two days around the weekend, as the country remains paralyzed by political and economic turmoil.
Lebanon's National News Agency said Friday banks would be closed both on Saturday and Monday, along with the regular Sunday closure, to observe a Monday holiday celebrating the Prophet Mohammad's birthday.
Banks in Lebanon reopened last week after being closed for two weeks amid anti-government protests calling for the government to resign. However, the newly opened banks have been operating under restrictions, including limits on how much cash people can access, creating turmoil at the banks.
Lebanon's massive countrywide protests led to Prime Minister Saad Hariri to resign his government on October 29. The protests began over proposed new taxes and have grown into calls for the entire political elite to step down.
On Friday, large numbers of university and high school students again joined the anti-government protests after leaving their classrooms in large numbers this week.