ນັກຮຽນ ສຫລ ສ້າງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ບລັອກເຈນ ທີ່ມີທ່າແຮງໃນການ ຫັນປ່ຽນດ້ານການທະນາ ຄານ ແລະອື່ນໆໄດ້ ອີກ 10 ຫລື 20 ປີຂ້າງໜ້າ

ເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ບລັອກເຈນ (blockchain) ມີທ່າແຮງໃນການຫັນປ່ຽນອຸດສາຫະກຳດ້ານການທະນາຄານ, ລັດຖະບານ ແລະລະບົບຕ່ອງໂສ້ສະໜອງສິນຄ້າໄດ້. ແຕ່ວ່າຊາວໜຸ່ມ ຜູ້ທີ່ສົນໃຈຢາກຮຽນຮູ້ກ່ຽວກັບເຕັກໂນໂລຈີທາງບັນ ຊີ ແຍກປະເພດອັນນີ້ພົບວ່າ ຊັບພະຍາກອນທາງດ້ານການສຶກສາແມ່ນມີໜ້ອຍ ແລະກໍຢູ່ໄກກັນຫຼາຍ. ສະນັ້ນ ທ້າວໂຣນັກ ຊາວເດິຣີ (Raunak Chowdhu-ry), ອາຍຸ 18 ປີ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຈເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ສ້າງເທັກໂນໂລຈີບລັອກເຈນ ສໍາລັບ ໂຮງຮຽນ ຫລື Blockchains For Schools. Tina Trinh, ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອ ເອມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວ ກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນ ດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ້າວ ໂຣນັກ ຊາວເດິຣີ (Raunak Chowdhury), ສັງເກດເຫັນບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງໃນທັນທີ ເມື່ອລາວເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການພົບປະກັນດ້ານເທັກໂນໂລຈີບລັອກເຈນ (blockchain) ທີ່ໝາຍເຖິງວິທີການເກັບກໍາຂໍ້ມູນການປ່ຽນແປງຕາມຫລັກການ ທາງບັນຊີ.

ທ້າວ ໂຣນັກ ຊາວເດິຣີ (Raunak Chowdhury), ຜູ້ກໍ່ຕັ້ງບລັອກເຈນສໍາລັບ ໂຮງຮຽນ ຫລື Blockchains For Schools ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ທຸກຄົນທີ່ຢູ່ໃນຫັ້ນ ມີອາຍຸຢ່າງຫນ້ອຍກໍເທົ່າກັບສອງເທົ່າຂອງຂ້ອຍ."

ບລັອກເຈນເປັນເທັກໂນໂລຈີບັນຊີແຍກປະເພດ ທີ່ແຈກຢາຍໄປທົ່ວ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ ການເຮັດທຸລະກໍາເງິນຕາ ແບບໃສ່ລະຫັດ ຫລື ສະກຸນເງິນແບບດີຈິຕອລ ເຊັ່ນ ບິດຄອຍນ໌ (Bitcoin) ສາມາດດໍາເນີນໄປໄດ້.

ມັນມີຄວາມໝາຍຄວາມສໍາຄັນ ສໍາລັບອຸດສາຫະກໍາດ້ານທະນາຄານ ແລະ ການສະໜອງສິນຄ້າ ດ້ວຍການຫລຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຕ້ອງການພາກສ່ວນທີ່ເປັນ ມືກາງລົງ.

ບໍລິສັດຍັກໃຫຍ່ ເຊັ່ນ Amazon, Microsoft ແລະ IBM ໄດ້ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນສໍາຫຼວດເບິ່ງເທັກໂນໂລຈີອັນນີ້ ແຕ່ກໍຂ້ອນຂ້າງວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ຄົນໃຊ້ກັນຢູ່ທົ່ວໄປໃນອີກ 10 ຫລື 20 ປີຂ້າງໜ້ານີ້.

ທ້າວ ຊາວເດິຣີ (Raunak Chowdhury) ກ່າວຜ່ານ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

“ໃນຕອນນັ້ນ, ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ຕົ້ນຕອນແລ້ວ. ຜູ້ຊົມໃຊ້ຕົ້ນຕໍ ຈະແມ່ນ ພວກທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ຢູ່ໃນໂລກແຫ່ງການເຮັດວຽກງານ, ຊຶ່ງປັດຈຸບັນນີ້ ແມ່ນ ເປັນນັກຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ ແລະໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຢູ່ໜີ້.”

ເພາະສະນັ້ນ ຊາຍໜຸ່ມອາຍຸ 18 ປີຄົນນີ້ ຈຶ່ງຕັດສິນໃຈເລີ້ມສ້າງເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ບລັອກເຈນ ສໍາລັບໂຮງຮຽນ ຫລື Blockchains For Schools ຂຶ້ນມາ.

Blockchains For Schools ເຊື່ອມຕໍ່ນັກຮຽນມັດທະຍົມ ແລະນັກຮຽນໃນມະ ຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ໃສ່ກັບກັບອຸດສະຫະກຳດ້ານບລັອກເຈນ (blockchain), ຜ່ານການໃຫ້ຄໍາແນະນຳຝຶກສອນ ແລະການແຂ່ງຂັນຕ່າງໆເຊັ່ນ “Hack BFS” Ideation Challenge ຊຶ່ງແປວ່າ ສິ່ງທ້າທາຍທາງຄວາມຄິດແບບ “Hack BFS”.

ທ້າວອາເລັກຊິສ ດິ ລອນເດສ ( Alexis de Landes) ("ah-lex-CEES dee LAWN-dez"), ນັກສຶກສາປີສຸດທ້າຍ ໃນມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດຄາລິຟໍ ເນຍແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງທີມທີ່ຊະນະ.

ທ້າວອາເລັກຊິສ ດິ ລອນເດສ (Alexis de Landes) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ຄາດຫວັງເລື່ອງນີ້ເລີຍ. ຂ້ອຍໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີທີມ ທີ່ດີເລີດ, ພວກເຮົາມີໂຄງການທີ່ດີ, ແຕ່ເຈົ້າຮູ້ບໍ່ ມັນມັກຈະ ມີສິ່ງທີ່ບໍ່ຄາດຝັນສໍາ ລັບເຮົາສະເໝີ."

ທ້າວ ດິ ລອນເດສ ແລະທີມງານຂອງລາວໄດ້ມີຄວາມຄິດສຳລັບ ອີ-ຊີ ອີເດີ (E-Z Ether), ຊຶ່ງເປັນສັນຍາສະຫລາດທີ່ປ້ອງກັນການສູນເສຍເງິນໃນເວລາທີ່ຈໍານວນ ເງິນໃນລະບົບ blockchain ຖືກໂອນຈາກກະເປົາເງິນດິຈິຕອນອັນນຶ່ງ ໄປຫາກະເປົາເງິນອີກອັນນຶ່ງ.

ທ້າວ ດິ ລອນເດສ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ຊະນະການສຳພາດກັບຜູ້ຢູ່ຫ້ອງຂ່າວສ້າງຕັ້ງ Mozilla ແລະຖ້າຫາກເຂົາເຈົ້າມັກໂຄງການຂອງພວກເຮົາ ເຂົາເຈົ້າສາມາດລົງທຶນໄດ້ຫລາຍ

ກວ່າ 70,000 ໂດລາ."

ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີ ລູຊາດີ (Anthony Lusardi) ("loo-SAR-dee"), ຜູ້ສະໜັບສະໜູນນັກພັດທະນາ, ຈາກອົງການດິຈີຕອລ ແອສເຊັດ (Digital Asset) ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ທີ່ຈິງແລ້ວມັນເປັນໜ້າປະທັບໃຈແທ້ໆ ເພາະວ່າມີຫຼາຍຄົນເຂົ້າມາທີ່ມີຄວາມກຽມພ້ອມດີຫຼາຍ. ເຂົາເຈົ້າກຽມຄຳຖາມເພື່ອຢາກຈະຖາມນັ້ນໄວ້ແລ້ວ ແລະຮູ້ບໍ່, ເຂົາເຈົ້າແນ່ນອນໄດ້ຄິດຄົ້ນໃນເລື້ອງນີ້ຫລາຍສົມຄວນ.”

ທ່ານແອນໂຕນີ ລູຊາດີ (Anthony Lusardi), ເຮັດວຽກຢູ່ຂະແໜງເລີ້ມຕົ້ນ ເທັກໂນໂລຈີບລັອກເຈນຂອງອົງການດິຈີຕອລ ແອສເຊັດ (Digital Asset) ແລະເປັນຜູ້ໃຫ້ຄໍາແນະນຳແກ່ນັກຮຽນ.

ທ່ານລູຊາດີກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

“ພື້ນທີ່ທັງໝົດແມ່ນເກືອບວ່າບໍ່ມີຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະມາຮອດ 10 ປີນີ້. ແລະນັ້ນແມ່ນ ເທົ່າກັນກັບຈຳນວນເວລາຄາດຄະເນ ທີ່ຈະກາຍເປັນຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານໄດ້.”

ໃນເວລາທີ່ເຕັກໂນໂລຈີຍັງໃໝ່ຫຼາຍຈົນວ່າ ບໍ່ມີການສຶກສາແບບເປັນທາງການສຳລັບເທັກໂນໂລຈີນີ້, ລະບົບ Blockchains For Schools ແມ່ນສົ່ງເສີມການຮຽນຮູ້ຜ່ານການເຮັດຕົວຈິງ.

Blockchain technology has the potential to transform banking, government and supply chain industries. But young people interested in learning about the distributed ledger technology are discovering that educational resources are few and far between. That's why 18-year-old Raunak Chowdhury decided to start Blockchains For Schools. Tina Trinh reports.

Raunak Chowdhury (“ruh-NOK CHOW-duh-ree”) noticed something right away whenever he attended blockchain tech meetups.

Raunak Chowdhury, Founder, Blockchains For Schools Skype logo

“Everyone there was at least twice my age.”

Blockchain is the decentralized, distributed ledger technology that makes cryptocurrency transactions like Bitcoin run.

It has major implications for banking and supply chain industries by reducing the need for intermediary parties.

Tech giants like Amazon, Microsoft and IBM are already exploring it, but it likely won’t be mainstream for another 10 or 20 years.

Raunak Chowdhury, Founder, Blockchains For Schools Skype logo

“At that time, you're not gonna be the principal consumer. The principal consumer will be the adults of that working world, which are right now the high school and college students.”

That’s why the 18-year old decided to start Blockchains For Schools.

Blockchains For Schools connects high school and college students to the blockchain industry, through mentorships and contests like the “Hack BFS” Ideation Challenge.

University of California Santa Barbara senior Alexis de Landes (“ah-lex-CEES dee LAWN-dez”) was part of the winning team.

Alexis de Landes, Student, University of California-Santa Barbara Skype logo:

“I didn’t expect it. I mean we had a great team, we did a good project, but you know, it’s always a surprise.”

de Landes and his team came up with the idea for E-Z Ether, a smart contract that prevents money loss when blockchain tokens are transferred from one digital wallet to another.

Alexis de Landes, Student, University of California, Santa Barbara Skype logo

“We won an interview with a Mozilla incubator and if they like our project they can invest more than $70,000.”

Anthony Lusardi, Developer Advocate, Digital Asset Skype logo:

“It was actually really impressive because a lot of them came very prepared. They already had questions that they were going to ask and they you know, obviously thought through this a lot.”

Anthony Lusardi (“loo-SAR-dee”) works at blockchain startup Digital Asset and is a student mentor.

Anthony Lusardi, Developer Advocate, Digital Asset Skype logo:

“The entire space has barely existed for 10 years now. And so that's about the amount of time it takes to become an expert.”

When the technology is so new that no formal education exists for it, Blockchains For Schools promotes learning through doing.