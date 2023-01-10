ບັນດາຜູ້ນຳການາດາ ເມັກຊິໂກ ແລະສະຫະລັດ ມີກຳນົດທີ່ຈະພົບປະກັນໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ທີ່ນະຄອນເມັກຊິໂກຊິຕີ ຢູ່ກອງປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດທີ່ທຳນຽບຂາວໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຈະເນັ້ນໜັກໃສ່ຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະການຮ່ວມມືເສດຖະກິດຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດ.
ການສົນທະນາສາມຝ່າຍ ລະຫວ່າງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີການາດາ ທ່ານຈັສຕິນ ທຣູໂດ ປະທານາທິບໍດີເມັກຊິໂກ ທ່ານອັງເດຣ ມານຸຍແອລ ໂລເປສ ໂອເບຣ ດໍ ແລະປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ຈະຕິດຕາມມາດ້ວຍການພົບປະສອງຝ່າຍ ທີ່ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ການາດາ ຈະສົນທະນາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບການຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບການປ່ຽນແປງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ແລະຊ່ອງທາງສະໜັບສະໜູນຢູເຄຣນ ໃນການຕໍ່ສູ້ ຕ້ານການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
ໃນວັນຈັນມື້ນີ້ ບັນຫາຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ ການຄ້າ ແລະການຜະລິດສິນຄ້າ ແມ່ນຫົວຂໍ້ການສົນທະນາ ລະຫວ່າງສະຫະລັດ ແລະເມັກຊິໂກ ຊຶ່ງໃນນາມເຈົ້າພາບ ທ່ານໂລເປສ ໂອເບຣດໍ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຢ່າງຈິງຈັງໃຫ້ໝົດທັງທະວີບເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກັນຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ.
“ຮຽນປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າແນ່ນອນວ່າ ທ່ານເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ທີມີມະນຸດສະທຳ ເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ມີວິໄສທັດ” ທີ່ທ່ານໂລເປສ ໂອເບຣດໍ ໄດ້ກ່າວ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຜູ້ນຳທັງສອງນັ່ງລົງເຈລະຈາຫາລືໃນລະດັບສູງ ໃນກອງປະຊຸມສອງຝ່າຍ ຊຶ່ງໄຂຕອນແລງວັນຈັນວານນີ້. “ແລະນັ້ນມີເງື່ອນໄຂວ່າ ບໍ່ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ດີກວ່າແທ້ໆຕໍ່ການລິເລີ້ມນະໂຍບາຍໃໝ່ ຂອງການຮ່ວມຕົວກັນທາງເສດຖະກິດ ຮວມຕົວກັນທາງສັງຄົມ ທ່ານປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູ່ໃນທະວີບຂອງພວກເຮົາ.”
ປະທານາທິບໍດີໄບເດັນ ແລະພັນລະຍາ ທ່ານນາງຈິລ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຖືກຮັບຕ້ອນໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ໂດຍທ່ານໂລເປສ ໂອບຣາດໍ ແລະພັນລະຍາຂອງທ່ານ ທ່ານນາງບີອາຕຣິສ ກູຕີແອເຣັສ ຢູ່ພິທີຕ້ອນຮັບ ໃນທຳນຽບແຫ່ງຊາດ.
ແລະໃນວັນຈັນຕອນແລງ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ທ່ານທຣູໂດ ແລະ ທ່ານໂລເປສ ໂອບຣາດໍ ໄດ້ຮັບປະທານອາຫານຮ່ວມກັນ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍບັນດາພັນລະຍາຂອງພວກທ່ານ.
The leaders of Canada, Mexico and the United States are set to meet Tuesday in Mexico City for a summit the White House says will focus on security and economic cooperation in the region.
The three-way talks among Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden will follow a side session in which U.S. and Canadian officials will discuss combatting climate change and ways to support Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.
On Monday, migration, climate change, trade and manufacturing issues headlined U.S.-Mexico talks as the host, Lopez Obrador, forcefully urged greater continental integration.
"Dear President Biden, I am certain that you are a humanistic president, a visionary president," Lopez Obrador said as the two leaders sat down with high-level delegations for a bilateral meeting Monday night. "And that there are conditions that couldn't really be better to initiate a new policy of integration, of economic social integration, Mr. President, in our continent."
The U.S. president and his wife, Jill Biden, were greeted Monday by Lopez Obrador and his wife, Beatriz Gutierrez, for a welcome ceremony at the National Palace.
And on Monday evening, Biden, Trudeau and Lopez Obrador had dinner along with their spouses.