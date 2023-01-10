ບັນ​ດາ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ແລະ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ພົບ​ປະ​ກັນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື້ນີ້ ​ທີ່ນະ​ຄອນ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກຊິ​ຕີ ​ຢູ່ກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ສຸດຍອດທີ່​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ຂາວ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເນັ້ນ​ໜັກ​ໃສ່​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ແລະ​ການ​ຮ່ວມ​ມື​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ.

ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ສາມ​ຝ່າຍ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ນາ​ຍົກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ທ່ານ​ຈັສ​ຕິນ ທ​ຣູ​ໂດ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ ທ່ານ​ອັງ​ເດ​ຣ ມ​າ​ນຸຍ​ແອ​ລ ໂລ​ເປ​ສ ໂອ​ເບ​ຣ ​ດໍ​ ແລະ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ທ່ານ​ໂຈ ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ດ້ວຍ​ການພົບ​ປະ​ສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກາ​ນາ​ດາ ຈະ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ລື​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ກັບ​ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ແລະ​ຊ່ອງ​ທາງ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ການ​ຕໍ່​ສູ້ ​ຕ້າ​ນ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ມື້​ນີ້ ​ບັນ​ຫາຄົນ​ເຂົ້າ​ເມືອງ ກ​ານ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາ​ກາດ ​ການ​ຄ້າ ແລະການ​ຜະ​ລິດ​ສິນ​ຄ້າ ແມ່ນຫົວຂໍ້​ການ​ສົນ​ທະ​ນ​າ​ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ເມັກ​ຊິ​ໂກ​ ຊຶ່ງໃນ​ນາມ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາບ ທ່ານ​ໂລ​ເປ​ສ ໂອເບ​ຣ​ດໍ​ ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ຢ່າງ​ຈິງ​ຈັງ​ໃຫ້ໝົດ​ທັງທະ​ວີບເຂົ້າ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ.

“​ຮຽນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ຂ້າ​ພ​ະ​ເຈົ້າ​ແນ່ນອນ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່​ທີ​ມີ​ມະ​ນຸດ​ສະ​ທຳ ເປັນ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທີ່​ມີ​ວິ​ໄສ​ທັດ” ທີ່​ທ່ານໂລ​ເປ​ສ ໂອເບ​ຣດໍ​ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ທັງ​ສອງນັ່ງ​ລົງ​ເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຫາ​ລືໃນ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ ​ໃນກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມສອງ​ຝ່າຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄຂ​ຕອນ​ແລງວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້. “​ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ມີ​ເງື່ອນ​ໄຂວ່າ ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ດີ​ກວ່າ​ແທ້ໆຕໍ່​ການ​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ນະ​ໂຍ​ບາຍ​ໃໝ່​ ຂອງ​ການ​ຮ່ວມຕົວ​ກັນທາງເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ ​ຮວມ​ຕົວ​ກັນ​ທາງສັງ​ຄົມ​ ທ່ານ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທະ​ວີບ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ.”

​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ແລະ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ຈິ​ລ ໄບ​ເດັນ ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຮັບ​ຕ້ອນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ວານ​ນີ້​ ໂດຍ​ທ່ານ​ໂລ​ເປ​ສ ໂອ​ບ​ຣາດໍ ແລະ​ພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ ທ່ານ​ນາງ​ບີ​ອາ​ຕ​ຣິ​ສ ກູຕີ​ແອເຣັ​ສ ຢູ່ພິ​ທີຕ້ອນ​ຮັບ ໃນ​ທຳ​ນຽບ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ.

​ແລະ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ ທ່ານ​ໄບ​ເດັນ ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣູ​ໂດ ແລະ ​ທ່ານ​ໂລ​ເປ​ສ ໂອ​ບ​ຣາດໍ​ ໄດ້ຮັບ​ປະ​ທານ​ອາ​ຫານ​ຮ່ວມ​ກັນ ​ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍບັນ​ດາພັນ​ລະ​ຍາ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ທ່ານ.

The leaders of Canada, Mexico and the United States are set to meet Tuesday in Mexico City for a summit the White House says will focus on security and economic cooperation in the region.

The three-way talks among Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mexican President Andrés Manuel Lopez Obrador and U.S. President Joe Biden will follow a side session in which U.S. and Canadian officials will discuss combatting climate change and ways to support Ukraine in its fight against a Russian invasion.

On Monday, migration, climate change, trade and manufacturing issues headlined U.S.-Mexico talks as the host, Lopez Obrador, forcefully urged greater continental integration.

"Dear President Biden, I am certain that you are a humanistic president, a visionary president," Lopez Obrador said as the two leaders sat down with high-level delegations for a bilateral meeting Monday night. "And that there are conditions that couldn't really be better to initiate a new policy of integration, of economic social integration, Mr. President, in our continent."

The U.S. president and his wife, Jill Biden, were greeted Monday by Lopez Obrador and his wife, Beatriz Gutierrez, for a welcome ceremony at the National Palace.

And on Monday evening, Biden, Trudeau and Lopez Obrador had dinner along with their spouses.