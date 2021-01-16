ອົງການປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍຕ່າງໆ ກຳລັງເລັ່ງຈັດຕັ້ງ ມາດຕະການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ ກ່ອນພິທີສາບານໂຕ ຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ

ກ່ອນໜ້າພິທີສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນຈະມາເຖິງນີ້ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ແລະບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລັດຖະບານທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ດີ.ຊີ. ພວມຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດມາດຕະການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍເຫັນມາກ່ອນ ເພື່ອຫລີກເວັ້ນບໍ່ໃຫ້ມີການຝ່າຝືນດ້ານຄວາມປອດໄພຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຄືກັບທີ່ໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນອາທິດແລ້ວ ເມື່ອພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີຫຼາຍ ພັນຄົນ ໄດ້ບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ແພັດຊີ ວີດາຄຄູສວາຣາມີລາຍງານ ຊຶ່ງໄຊຈະເລີນສຸກຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ບັນດາອົງການປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນດ້ານການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ໃນພິທີສານບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ຖືກເລືອກໃໝ່ ໃນວັນທີ 20 ມັງກອນນີ້ ແມ່ນມຸ້ງໝັ້ນທີ່ຈະຫລີກເວັ້ນການຊ້ຳຮອຍຂອງພາບການເຂົ້າປິດລ້ອມທີ່ນອງເລືອດເມື່ອອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້ ໂດຍພວກສະໜັບສະໜຸນຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະພົ້ນຈາກຕຳແໜ່ງນັ້ນ.

ກຳລັງຮັກສາດິນແດນແຫ່ງຊາດຫຼາຍສິບພັນຄົນ ຈາກລັດຕ່າງໆຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ ຈະໄປປະຈຳການ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ໄວສຸດແມ່ນພາຍໃນທ້າຍອາທິດນີ້. ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນຫຼວງ ທ່ານນາງ ມີວຣີໂອ ບາວເຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ພິທີສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງຂອງທ່ານໄບເດັນ ອາດຈະເປັນຄວາມທ້າທາຍທີ່ບໍ່ເຄີຍມີມາກ່ອນ ຍ້ອນໂຣກລະບາດຂອງໄວຣັສໂຄວິດ-19 ຕະຫຼອດທັງໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ຈາກພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຈັດ.

ທ່ານນາງບາວເຊີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ປະຊາຊົນທີ່ມາປະທ້ວງຢ່າງສັນຕິ ແມ່ນແຕກຕ່າງກັນຫຼາຍກວ່າພວກຄົນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ເຫັນບຸກເຂົ້າໄປໃນລັດຖະສະພາໃນມື້ກ່ອນນັ້ນ. ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄິດວ່າ ມັນຈະຖືກສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໄດ້ຈັດຕັ້ງ ໄດ້ຝຶກແອບໃຫ້ພວກຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ເຂົ້າໄປໃນຕຶກນັ້ນ.”

ໃນວັນອັງຄານຜ່ານມາ ອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ FBI ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ຮັບ ວີດີໂອ 100,000 ຄລິບ ແລະພາບຖ່າຍ ເປັນຂໍ້ມູນທີ່ໃຫ້ມາ ແລະໄດ້ເປີດ 160 ສຳນວນຄະດີ ໃນການສອບສວນການບຸກເຂົ້າປິດລ້ອມດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ທ່ານສຕີບເວັນ ດີແອນທູໂນ ຜູ້ຊ່ອຍອຳນວຍການອົງການ FBI ປະຈໍານະຄອນ ຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ຂໍ້ຫາການປຸກລະດົມໃຫ້ກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ໂດຍສະເພາະ. ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເບິ່ງຢູ່ ແລະຖືອັນນີ້ ເປັນເລື້ອງສຳຄັນຄືກັນກັບການຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຫຼື ປະຕິບັດການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສືບລັບ.”

ການປາບປາມຕໍ່ລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍພາຍໃນປະເທດ ເປັນເລື້ອງທ້າທາຍທາງດ້ານກົດໝາຍທີ່ເປັນເອກະລັກ ເມື່ອປຽບທຽບກັບການຕໍ່ສູ້ພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຢູ່ຕ່າງ ປະເທດ.

ທ່ານຊາອີດ ຈາເວດ ອາລີ ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານການຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດມິຊິແກນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ທ່ານກຳລັງຮັບມືກັບພວກທີ່ເກີດຢູ່ໃນອາເມຣິກາ ແລະໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ຂຶ້ນມາຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການປົກປ້ອງພາຍໃຕ້ລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ. ແລະພວກເຂົາຮູ້ດີວ່າ ເສັ້ນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນແລະເສັ້ນຢຸດຢູ່ບ່ອນໃດ ໃນແງ່ຂອງພວກເຂົ້າເຈົ້າສາມາດລ່ວງລ້ຳໄປໄດ້ ກ່ອນທີ່ພວກເຂົາ ຈະກາຍເຂົ້າໄປໃນຟາກກິດຈະກຳທີ່ເປັນຄະດີອາຍາ.”

ໃນການຕອບຄຳຖາມຂອງວີໂອເອ ໃນຕົ້ນອາທິດນີ້ ທ່ານໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານບໍ່ຢ້ານທີ່ຈະສານບານໂຕຢູ່ດ້ານນອກ ດັ່ງທີ່ເປັນປະເພນີໃນພິທີສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງປະທານາທິບໍດີຂອງອາເມຣິກາ.

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເຮັດ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມັນສຳຄັນເປັນຢ່າງຍິ່ງ ທີ່ຈະຕ້ອງເພັ່ງເລັງຢ່າງເອົາຈິງເອົາຈັງກ່ຽວກັບການນຳເອົາພວກຄົນເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ພົວພັນໃນການປຸກລະດົມໃຫ້ກໍ່ຄວາມວຸ້ນວາຍ ແລະຂົ່ມຂູ່ເອົາຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນ ທຳລາຍຊັບສິນສາທາລະນະ ສ້າງຄວາມເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫຼວງ ອັນນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງຮັບຜິດຊອບ.”

ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍອາທິດ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດຕາມເບິ່ງທາງອອນໄລນ໌ ການ ເຄື່ອນໄຫວຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງຂວາຈັດ ແລະພວກຄົນຜິວຂາວທີ່ຖືວ່າຕົນເອງສຸດຍອດ ທີ່ຊັກຊວນໃຫ້ໂຈມຕີລັດຖະສະພາໃນວັນທີ 6 ມັງກອນ. ບັດນີ້ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກຳລັງສຸມໃສ່ແຜນການເພື່ອຈະກໍ່ຄວາມຮຸນແຮງທີ່ຈະມີຕື່ມກ່ອນຈະເຖິງ ຫຼື ໃນລະຫວ່າງ ພິທີສາບານໂຕເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ຕື່ມ ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ

Ahead of President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration on January 20th, law enforcement and local government officials in Washington, D.C., are implementing unprecedented security measures to avoid the kind of massive security breach that happened last week when thousands of President Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol. Patsy Widakuswara has this report.

U.S. law enforcement agencies in charge of securing President-elect Joe Biden’s January 20th presidential inauguration are determined to avoid a repeat of this scene — last week’s bloody siege by supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump.

Tens of thousands National Guard troops from several states will be in Washington as early as the end of this week. The city’s mayor, Muriel Bowser, said that Biden’s inauguration poses unprecedented challenges, from the COVID-19 pandemic to extremist threats.

(Muriel Bowser, Mayor of Washington, D.C.)

“People coming to demonstrate peacefully are very different than the people we saw stormed the Capitol the other day. And I, I think that it will be shown that those people were organized, trained people who went into that building.”

On Tuesday the Federal Bureau of Investigations said it has received 100,000 videos and pictures as tips and opened 160 case files in its probe of the siege.

(Steven D'Antuono, FBI Washington Field Office Assistant Director)

“We're focus strictly on sedition charges. We're looking at and treating this just like a significant international counterterrorism or counterintelligence operation.”

Cracking down on domestic terrorism presents unique legal challenges compared to fighting terrorists abroad.



(Said Javed Ali, University of Michigan)

“You're dealing with Americans born and raised here who enjoy protections under the Constitution. And they know where that line starts and stops in terms of how far they can go before they get over into the criminal side of the activity.”

Responding to VOA’s question, earlier this week Biden said he is not afraid of taking his oath outside, as is the tradition in American inaugurations.

(Joe Biden, US President-elect)

“But I am, I think it’s critically important that there be a real serious focus on holding those folks who engaged in sedition, and threatened people’s lives, debased public property, caused great damage, that they be held accountable."

For weeks, authorities monitored online activities of right-wing extremists and white supremacists urging the January 6th attack on the Capitol. Now they are focusing on those planning for more violence leading up to or during the inauguration.