ພວກ​ຜະ​ລິດນ້ຳຫອມສາມາດໃຊ້ເວລາຕັ້ງຫຼາຍເດືອນ - ແລະບາງຄັ້ງກໍ່ ອາດເປັນປີ - ເພື່ອຈະພັດທະນາ ແລະປັບປຸງນ້ຳຫອມໃໝ່ ໃຫ້ສົມບູນແບບ​ໄດ້. ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໃໝ່ທາງເທັກໂນໂລຈີບາງແຫ່ງກໍາລັງມີ​ຄວາມ​ຄາດ​ຫວັງ​ສູງ​ຕໍ່ປັນຍາປະດິດ ເພື່ອສ້າງກິ່ນຫອມທີ່ປະສົມປະສານເປັນເອກະລັກຂອງ​ມັນ ພາຍໃນບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດນາທີ, ແຕ່ລູກຄ້າຈະມັກກິ່ນຫອມຂອງ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ສ້າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມານັ້ນຢູ່ບໍ? Tina Trinh ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ ຕະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ຖ້າການໂຄສະນາທາງ​ການ​ຄ້າສາ​ມາດເປັນຕົວຊີ້ບອກອັນ​ໃດ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງໄດ້, ນໍ້າຫອມທີ່ຄົນນິຍົມທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ ເປັນ​ເລື້ອງທີ່ກ່ຽວກັບກິ່ນຫອມໜ້ອຍ ແຕ່​ມັກ​ຈະເນັ້ນໃສ່​ເລື້ອງຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ພວກມັນກະຕຸ້ນຫລາຍກວ່າ … ຊຶ່ງມັນ​ແມ່ນ​ເລື້ອງອາລົມ ທັງນັ້ນເລີຍ.

ແລະອາລົມເຫຼົ່ານີ້ມັກຈະຖືກກໍານົດໂດຍ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ໃຫ້ເລືອກ​ໜ້ອຍ​ດຽວ.

ທ່າ​ນ​ນາງອາ​ນາ​ຮິ​ຕາ ເມິແຄນ​ນິກ (Anahita Mekanik) ຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ ເອວ​ຣີ​ຮີວ​ແມນ (EveryHuman) ກ່າວ​ວ່າ:

"ມັນອາດຈະມີປະມານເຈັດຮ້ອຍຄົນຕັດສິນໃຈແທນ​ໃຫ້ ເຈັດຕື້​ຄົນວ່າ ເຂົາ ເຈົ້າຄວນຈະມີກິ່ນຫອມແບບ​ໃດ."

ທ່ານ​ນາງເມິແຄນ​ນິກເປັນຜູ້ອອກແບບກິ່ນນ້ຳຫອມ ແລະຜູ້ຮ່ວມກໍ່ຕັ້ງບໍລິ​ສັດ EveryHuman ເປັນຜູ້ສ້າງ​ສູດ​ການ​ຄິດ​ໄລ່​ໃນ​ການ​ເຮັດນ້ຳ​ຫອມ ເຊິ່ງ​ເປັນເຄື່ອງຈັກທີ່ເອົາຂໍ້ມູນຂອງຜູ້ຊົ​ມໃຊ້ປ້ອນເຂົ້າ​ໄປປະສົມປະສານ ກັບປັນຍາ ປະດິດ ຫລື AI.

ທ່ານ​ນາງເມິແຄນ​ນິກກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ອີກວ່າ:

"ມັນອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ມະນຸດທຸກຄົນສ້າງກິ່ນນ້ຳຫອມທີ່ກໍານົດເອງໄດ້ໂດຍອີງໃສ່ວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແມ່ນໃຜ ແລະເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກແນວໃດໃນເວລານີ້."

ແຕ່ສໍາລັບວິ​ທີທີ່ອີງ​ໃສ່​ຄວາມ​ຄິດ​ໃນ​ຕົວ​ຂອງ​ສ່ວນ​ບຸກຄົນແບບ​ນັ້ນ ລູກຄ້າຈະມັກໃນສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ດົມນັ້ນຢູ່ບໍ?

ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນເລີ້ມຕົ້ນໂດຍການ​ໃຊ້ແບບສອບຖາມກ່ຽວກັບບຸກຄະລິກກະພາບ ແລະຄວາມມັກທີ່ກວ້າງຂວາງ ນັ້ນ. ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ຂອງສູດການຄິດ​ໄລ່​ນີ້ ໄດ້ປະມວນຜົນຂໍ້ມູນນັ້ນ ແລະຄິດຫາສູດນໍ້າຫອມ 3 ຢ່າງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ມາ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງເມິແຄນ​ນິກ ກ່າວຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາຍັງໄດ້ຂໍໃຫ້ທ່ານໃຫ້ຄໍາຄິດເຫັນອີກ​ດ້ວຍ. 'ຂ້ອຍມັກອັນນີ້ບໍ? ມັນຖືກກັບຂ້ອຍບໍ?’ ແລະອື່ນໆ. ແລະໂດຍ​ຜ່ານວົງການໃຫ້ຄໍາຄິດຄໍາເຫັນນັ້ນ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງຮຽນຮູ້ ແລະພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງເຫັນວ່າ, 'ໂອ​ເຄ, ສູດການ ຄິດໄລ່ນີ້ເບິ່ງຄືວ່າຈະຮຽນຮູ້ໄດ້ໄວຂຶ້ນ ຫຼືຄາດຄະເນໄດ້ດີກວ່າ.'

ທ່ານ​ທາ​ລິກ ຄານ (Malik Khan) ເປັນລູກຄ້າ​ຜູ້​ນຶ່ງຢູ່ຮ້ານນ້ອຍ​ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຂຶ້ນມາດົມ​ກິ່ນ​ນ້ຳ​ຫອມ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລ້ວເວົ້າ​ວ່າ:

“ໂອ້, ຂ້ອຍມັກມັນ! ມັນ​ຄັກຫລາຍ.”

ຜູ້​ໃຊ້​ສາ​ມາດ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ປັບ​ສູດປຸງ​ແຕ່ງນ້ຳ​ຫອມ​ຢູ່​ໃນແອັບ​ພ​ລີ​ເຄ​ຊັນໄດ້ ເຊິ່ງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ກິ່ນ​ຫອມ​ໃຫມ່​ເຫມາະ​ສົມ​ກັບ​ລົດ​ນິ​ຍົມ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​.

​ທ່ານ​ຄານ ກ່າວອີກ​ວ່າ: “ຂ້ອຍຄິດວ່າ ນັ້ນແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງຄວາມມັກທັງໝົດຂອງມັນ, ແມ່ນບໍ? ເຈົ້າ ພຽງແຕ່ປ່ອຍໃຫ້ຈໃຈຂອງເຈົ້າເປັນອິດສະລະເພີດ​ເພີນ​ໄປກັບມັນໝົດ​ເລີຍ ແລະເບິ່ງວ່າມັນຈະພາເຈົ້າໄປຮອດໃສ."

​ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ EveryHuman ບໍ່ແມ່ນບໍລິສັດດຽວ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນທີ່ນໍາເອົາເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ໄປສູ່ໂລກຂອງການ​ຜະ​ລິດນ້ຳ ຫອມ.

ນໍ້າຫອມນີ​ນູ (Ninu) ແມ່ນອັນທີ່ເອີ້ນວ່າ ຂວດນໍ້າຫອມ “ອັດສະລິຍະ” ທີ່ບັນ​ຈຸຫລອດນ້ຳ​ຫອມທີ່ສາມາດ​ໃຊ້​ສັບປ່ຽນກັນໄດ້ ເຊິ່ງຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ມີ​ກິນ​ນ້ຳ​ຫອມ 100 ກິ່ນທີ່ປະສົມປ​ະ​ສານກັນໄດ້.

ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມີແອັບພ​ລີ​ເຄ​ຊັນ​ອັນ​ນຶ່ງ, ຜູ້ໃຊ້ສາມາດສ້າງການປະສົມກິ່ນ​ຫອມ​ອັນໃຫມ່ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ທີ່ນັ້ນ​ໂລດໄດ້ ໂດຍ​ທີ່ ປັບໃສ່ການຕັ້ງຄ່າ ແລະອາ​ລົມຕ່າງໆ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງເມິແຄນ​ນິກ ກ່າວ​ມ້ວນ​ທ້າຍ​ວ່າ: "ເມື່ອເວົ້າ​ເຖິງບາງສິ່ງບາງຢ່າງທີ່ເປັນສ່ວນບຸກຄົນ ເຊັ່ນກິ່ນນ້ຳຫອມແລ້ວ ອີກ​ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ ເຈົ້າຮູ້ດີທີ່ສຸດວ່າເຈົ້າມັກຫຍັງ. ເຈົ້າບໍ່ຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ຮັບການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ແບບມືອາຊີບດອກ ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າ 'ຂ້ອຍບໍ່ມັກອັນນີ້ ແລະຂ້ອຍມັກ​ອັນນີ້.'

ແລະເທັກໂນໂລຈີ ອາດ​ຈະພຽງແຕ່ສາ​ມາດໃຫ້ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ …ໃນ​ການ​ສູບ​ດົມກິ່ນ​ນ້ຳ​ຫອມເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ.

ອ່ານ​ຂ່າວນີ້​ເພີ້ມ​ເປັນ​ພາ​ສາ​ອັງ​ກິດ​ຂ້າງ​ລຸ່ມນີ້:

Perfumers can spend months — and sometimes even years — developing and perfecting new fragrances. Some tech startups are betting on artificial intelligence to create unique custom-blended scents in minutes, but will customers like what they smell? Tina Trinh reports.

If the commercials are any indication, the world’s most popular perfumes are less about scent and more about the feelings they evoke … they’re a whole mood.

And these moods are often determined by a select few.

Anahita Mekanik, EveryHuman Co-founder:

“There's probably about seven hundred people deciding for the seven billion how they should smell.”

Anahita Mekanik ((“AH-nuh-HEE-tuh muh-CAN-ik”)) is a scent designer and the co-founder of EveryHuman, the maker of Algorithmic Perfumery, a machine that combines user input and artificial intelligence.

Anahita Mekanik, EveryHuman Co-founder:

“It allows every human to create their custom scent based on who they are and how they feel in the moment.”

But for such a subjective medium, will customers like what they smell?

The process kicks off with an extensive personality and preferences questionnaire. Algorithms process the data and come up with three perfume formulations.

Anahita Mekanik, EveryHuman Co-founder:

“We also ask you to provide feedback. ‘Did I like this one? Did it match me?’ et cetera. And it's through that feedback loop that we're learning and that we're seeing, ‘OK, this algorithm seems to be learning faster or predicting better.’”

“Oooh, I like it! It's nice.”

Users can continue to adjust formulations in the app, making new scents to suit their tastes.

Malik Khan is a customer at the pop-up store:

Malik Khan, Customer

“I think that’s part of the whole fun of it, right? You get to just let your mind run free with it all and see where it all takes you.”

EveryHuman isn’t the only company bringing technology to the world of fragrance.

Mandatory CG: Ninu Perfume + YouTube Logo:

Ninu Perfume is a so-called “smart” fragrance bottle containing three interchangeable vials that allow for 100 different scent combinations.

With an app, users can create new combinations on the spot, adjusting for various settings and moods.

Anahita Mekanik, EveryHuman Co-founder:

“When it comes to something again as personal as scent, you know best what you like. You don't need to be professionally trained to know that ‘I don't like this and I do like this.’”

And technology may just be able to lend a helping … spritz.