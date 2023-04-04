ຟິນ​ແລນ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ຢ່າງ​ເປັນ​ທ​າງ​ການ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້ ຊຶງຈະ​ເພິ້ມ​ຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ກຸ່ມ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ກັບ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງ​ເທົ່າ​. ​ການ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວນີ້ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ຂອງອົງ​ການ NATO ທ່ານ​ເຈັນ ສະ​ໂຕ​ລ​ເຕັນ​ເບີກ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນ​ວັນ​ຈັນວານ​ນີ້ ​ແ​ນ່ນອນ ​ນີ້​ແມ່ນ​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະຫຼີກ​ລ່ຽງ ດ້ວຍການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ.

​ທ່ານ​ສະ​ໂຕ​ລ​ເ​ຕັນ​ເບີກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ອັນ​ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້ໄປ​ເຮັດ​ສົງ​ຄາມຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ປະ​ກາດ​ທີ່ແນ​ໃສ່ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້​ມີ​ສະມາ​ຊິກ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ. ແຕ່​ລາວ​ກັບ​ໄດ້​ຮັບໃນ​ທາງ​ກົງ​ກັນ​ຂ້າມ.”

​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ໃດ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ຈະເພີ້ມກຳ​ລັງ​ໃກ້ກັບຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ NATO ​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ໃດໆ ຫລື​ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນໄປເພີ້​ມ​ຂຶ້ນ​ ຢູ່​ໃນ​ປະ​ເທດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທີ 31 ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

ອົງ​ການ NATO ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຕົນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຈໂດຍທັນ​ທີ ທີ່​ຈະເພີ້ມ​ການ​ມີ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ຟິນ​ແລນ. ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນສຳ​ລັບການ

ຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ໃນ​ປີ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ.

​ການ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ຂອງ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ເພື່ອ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ​ທາງ​ທະ​ຫານ ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ອັງ​ຄານ​ມື້​ນີ້ ໜ້ອຍກວ່າ​ນຶ່ງ​ປີ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ເທດ​ໄດ້​ຍືນ​ຄຳ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຕໍ່​ກາ​ນ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ. ພິ​ທີ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໃນ​ວັນ​ດ​ຽວ​ກັນ​ກັບ​ວັນ​ສ້າງ​ຕັ້ງຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ຄົບ​ຮອບ 74 ປີ ​ຂອງ​ການລົງ​ນາມ​ສ້​າງ​ຕັ້ງ​ສົນ​ທິ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ວັນ​ທີ 4 ເມ​ສາ ປີ 1949.

ທ່ານ​ສະ​ໂຕ​ລ​ເຕັນ​ເບີກ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ ກ່ອນກອງ​ປະ​ຊຸມ​ຂອງ​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ NATO ວ່າ ​ຟິນ​ແລນ​ໄດ້ນຳ​ເອົາ​ການ​ເຝິກ​ຊ້ອມ​ທີ່​ດີ ອຸບ​ປະ​ກອນທາງທະ​ຫານ​ທີ່​ດີ​ມາ​ສູ່ພັນ​ທະ​ມິ​ດ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ເທິ​ກີ​ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ​ປະ

ເທດສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ທ້າຍສຸດ ທີ່ໃຫ້​ການອະ​ນຸ​ມັດ ​ຕໍ່​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ທຸກໆ​ປະ​ເທດ​ຕ້ອງ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມນຳ​ກັນ​ທັງ​ໝົດ.

​ເລ​ຂາ​ທິ​ການ​ເນ​ໂຕ້ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ທ່ານ “ມີ​ຄວາມ​ໝັ້ນ​ໃຈ​ຢ່າງ​ແນ່ນອນ” ​ທີ່​ສະ​ວີເດັນ ຈະ​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ຟິນ​ແລນ ​ເຂົ້າ​ເປັນ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກໃໝ່​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ NATO ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ເປັນ​ບູ​ລິ​ມະ​ສິດ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະໄວ​ໄດ້.

​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທ​ດ NATO ກະ​ກຽມ​ການ​ເປີດ​ການເຈ​ລະ​ຈາ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທ່ານ​ສະ​ໂຕ​ລ​ເ​ຕັນ​ເບີກ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ມີ​ຄວາມ​ຕ້ອງ​ການ​ຢ່າງ​ຮີບ​ດ່ວນ​ຕໍ່​ການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນທັງ​ອາ​ວຸດ​ທີ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງແລະ​ບໍ່​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ສຳ​ລັບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ບັນ​ດາພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ “ອູ້ມ​ຊູ​ແບບ​ຍືນ​ຍົງ ແລະເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ” ​ໃນການ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜູນ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ. ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຕ້ອງ​ການໆ​ຊ່ວຍ​ເ​ຫຼືອທາງດ້ານ​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດ​ເຊັ່ນ​ດຽວ​ກັນ.

Finland's official entry into NATO on Tuesday will double the Alliance's border with Russia. The move, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, is exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin has been trying to avert with his attack on Ukraine.

"What we see is that President Putin went to war against Ukraine with a declared aim to get less NATO," Stoltenberg said. "He's getting the exact opposite."

Russia immediately warned that it would bolster forces near Finland if NATO sent any additional troops or equipment to what will be its 31st member country.

NATO has said that it has no immediate intention to step up its presence in Finland. Some members have deployed troops there for war games over the past year.

Finland's entrance into the military alliance Tuesday is less than a year after the country submitted its application in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ceremony falls on NATO's very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949.

Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers that Finland brings a well-trained, well-equipped military to the alliance after Turkey became the final existing member to give its approval in a process that must be unanimous.

The secretary-general also said he is "absolutely confident" that Sweden will follow Finland as a new NATO member, and that it is a priority for that to happen as soon as possible.

As the NATO foreign ministers prepare for their talks, Stoltenberg said there is an urgent need for both lethal and non-lethal support for Ukraine and called on allies to "sustain and further step up" their support. He said Ukraine needs economic aid as well.