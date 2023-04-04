ຟິນແລນໄດ້ເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກອົງການ NATO ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ຊຶງຈະເພິ້ມຊາຍແດນຂອງກຸ່ມພັນທະມິດທີ່ຕິດກັບຣັດເຊຍຂຶ້ນເປັນສອງເທົ່າ. ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວນີ້ເລຂາທິການຂອງອົງການ NATO ທ່ານເຈັນ ສະໂຕລເຕັນເບີກ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນວັນຈັນວານນີ້ ແນ່ນອນ ນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທີ່ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະຫຼີກລ່ຽງ ດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ.
ທ່ານສະໂຕລເຕັນເບີກ ກ່າວວ່າ “ອັນທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຫັນວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ໄປເຮັດສົງຄາມຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ດ້ວຍການປະກາດທີ່ແນໃສ່ເພື່ອຈະໃຫ້ມີສະມາຊິກອົງການ NATO ໜ້ອຍລົງ. ແຕ່ລາວກັບໄດ້ຮັບໃນທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມ.”
ຣັດເຊຍໃນທັນໃດໄດ້ເຕືອນວ່າ ຕົນຈະເພີ້ມກຳລັງໃກ້ກັບຊາຍແດນຟິນແລນ ຖ້າຫາກ NATO ສົ່ງກຳລັງໃດໆ ຫລືອຸບປະກອນໄປເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ຈະ ເປັນສະມາຊິກທີ 31 ຂອງອົງການດັ່ງກ່າວ.
ອົງການ NATO ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນບໍ່ມີຄວາມຕັ້ງໃຈໂດຍທັນທີ ທີ່ຈະເພີ້ມການມີໜ້າຢູ່ໃນຟິນແລນ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຈຳນວນນຶ່ງໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳລັງຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນສຳລັບການ
ຊ້ອມລົບໃນປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຂອງຟິນແລນ ເພື່ອເປັນພັນທະມິດທາງທະຫານ ໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້ ໜ້ອຍກວ່ານຶ່ງປີ ຫລັງຈາກປະເທດໄດ້ຍືນຄຳຮ້ອງໃນການຕອບໂຕ້ຕໍ່ການຮຸກຮານຂອງຣັດເຊຍຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ. ພິທີໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນໃນວັນດຽວກັນກັບວັນສ້າງຕັ້ງຂອງອົງການ NATO ຄົບຮອບ 74 ປີ ຂອງການລົງນາມສ້າງຕັ້ງສົນທິສັນຍາວໍຊິງຕັນ ວັນທີ 4 ເມສາ ປີ 1949.
ທ່ານສະໂຕລເຕັນເບີກ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ກ່ອນກອງປະຊຸມຂອງບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ NATO ວ່າ ຟິນແລນໄດ້ນຳເອົາການເຝິກຊ້ອມທີ່ດີ ອຸບປະກອນທາງທະຫານທີ່ດີມາສູ່ພັນທະມິດ ຫລັງຈາກເທິກີໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນປະ
ເທດສະມາຊິກທ້າຍສຸດ ທີ່ໃຫ້ການອະນຸມັດ ຕໍ່ຂັ້ນຕອນທີ່ທຸກໆປະເທດຕ້ອງເຫັນພ້ອມນຳກັນທັງໝົດ.
ເລຂາທິການເນໂຕ້ຍັງໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານ “ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈຢ່າງແນ່ນອນ” ທີ່ສະວີເດັນ ຈະຕິດຕາມຟິນແລນ ເຂົ້າເປັນສະມາຊິກໃໝ່ຂອງອົງການ NATO ແລະນັ້ນເປັນບູລິມະສິດ ທີ່ຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ບັນດາລັດຖະມົນຕີຕ່າງປະເທດ NATO ກະກຽມການເປີດການເຈລະຈາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ທ່ານສະໂຕລເຕັນເບີກ ກ່າວວ່າ ມີຄວາມຕ້ອງການຢ່າງຮີບດ່ວນຕໍ່ການສະໜັບສະໜູນທັງອາວຸດທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງແລະບໍ່ຮ້າຍແຮງສຳລັບຢູເຄຣນ ແລະໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ບັນດາພັນທະມິດ “ອູ້ມຊູແບບຍືນຍົງ ແລະເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ” ໃນການສະໜັບສະໜູນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ທ່ານກ່າວວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນຕ້ອງການໆຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານເສດຖະກິດເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ.
Finland's official entry into NATO on Tuesday will double the Alliance's border with Russia. The move, said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Monday, is exactly what Russian President Vladimir Putin has been trying to avert with his attack on Ukraine.
"What we see is that President Putin went to war against Ukraine with a declared aim to get less NATO," Stoltenberg said. "He's getting the exact opposite."
Russia immediately warned that it would bolster forces near Finland if NATO sent any additional troops or equipment to what will be its 31st member country.
NATO has said that it has no immediate intention to step up its presence in Finland. Some members have deployed troops there for war games over the past year.
Finland's entrance into the military alliance Tuesday is less than a year after the country submitted its application in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The ceremony falls on NATO's very own birthday, the 74th anniversary of the signing of its founding Washington Treaty on April 4, 1949.
Stoltenberg told reporters ahead of a meeting of NATO foreign ministers that Finland brings a well-trained, well-equipped military to the alliance after Turkey became the final existing member to give its approval in a process that must be unanimous.
The secretary-general also said he is "absolutely confident" that Sweden will follow Finland as a new NATO member, and that it is a priority for that to happen as soon as possible.
As the NATO foreign ministers prepare for their talks, Stoltenberg said there is an urgent need for both lethal and non-lethal support for Ukraine and called on allies to "sustain and further step up" their support. He said Ukraine needs economic aid as well.