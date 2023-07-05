ສະຖານະການຫຼ້າສຸດໃນຢູເຄຣນ ກອງກຳລັງຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ໂຈມຕີ ເມືອງມາກີບກາ ທີ່ຢຶດຄອງໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ

NEWS 1 US RUSSIA-UKRAINE 7-5-23 SC LAO ກອງທັບຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນໄດ້ທຳລາຍຖັນແຖວກອງກຳລັງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດໂດເນັສ ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກຂອງຢູເຄຣນ. ຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນເຂດເມືອງມາຄີບກາທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຄອບຄອງໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ. ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີຂອງຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ສັງຫານ ພົນລະເຮືອນຄົນນຶ່ງ ແລະອີກ 36 ຄົນໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ. ຢູເຄຣນ ແລະ ຣັດເຊຍ ຕ່າງ​ກໍກ່າວຫາຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນ ວ່າ ຝ່າຍກົງກັນຂ້າມກຳລັງວາງແຜນໂຈມຕີ ໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍ ຊາໂປຣິເຊຍ ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງໃຕ້ ຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກຢຶດຄອງໂດຍຣັດເຊຍ. ສະຖານທີ່ດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຢູ່ໃນຈຸດໃຈກາງຂອງຄວາມຢ້ານກົວສຳລັບບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງໂດຍສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ນັບຕັ້ງແຕ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ບຸກລຸກຢູເຄຣນ ໃນເດືອນກຸມພາ 2022. ອົງການສິ້ງຊອມນິວເຄລຍຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໄດ້ກ່າວເຕືອນຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ກ່ຽວກັບໄພຫາຍະນະທີ່ອາດເປັນໄປໄດ້ສູງ ຖ້າຫາກການຍິງໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍປືນໃຫຍ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນບໍລິເວນ ທີ່ທັງ ຣັດເຊຍ ແລະ ຢູເຄຣນ ຕ່າງກໍຖິ້ມໂທດໃສ່ກັນແລະກັນນັ້ນ. ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຢູເຄຣນ ທ່ານໂວໂລດີເມຍ ເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ປຶກສາຫາລືກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ໃນການໂອ້ລົມທາງໂທລະສັບກັບປະທານາ ທິບໍດີ ຝຣັ່ງ ທ່ານແອມມານູແອລ ມາກຣົງ. ທ່ານເຊເລັນສກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນຄຳປາໄສ ປະຈຳແລງວັນອັງຄານຂອງທ່ານ ວ່າ “ໂລກທັງໝົດບັດນີ້ ຕ້ອງຮັບຮູ້ວ່າ ຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງໂດຍທົ່ວໄປ ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບຄວາມສົນໃຈຂອງໂລກທັງມວນ ຕໍ່ການກະທຳຂອງພວກຄອບຄອງຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານັ້ນ. ຣັດເຊຍຕ້ອງຮັບຮູ້ຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງວ່າ ໂລກເຫັນພາບສະຖານະການການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ທີ່ກຳລັງກະກຽມໃຫ້ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນຫຍັງ ແລະໂລກແມ່ນພ້ອມແລ້ວທີ່ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນ.” ທ່ານກ່າວຕື່ມວ່າ “ກຳມັນຕະລັງສີ ເປັນໄພອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່ໝົດທຸກຄົນໃນໂລກ ແລະໂຮງໄຟຟ້ານິວເຄລຍ ຕ້ອງຖືກປົກປ້ອງຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນຈາກເຫດ ການຮົ່ວໄຫລ ຂອງກຳມັນຕະລັງສີໃດໆ.”

The Ukrainian military said Tuesday it destroyed a formation of Russian forces in the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine said the attack happened in the Russian-occupied area of Makiivka.

Russian officials said the Ukrainian attack killed one civilian and wounded 36 others. Ukraine and Russia traded accusations that the other side is planning to attack the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

The site has been at the center of such fears for much of the conflict since Russia invaded in February 2022. The United Nation’s nuclear watchdog agency has repeatedly warned about the potential for catastrophe with shelling taking place in the area that both Russia and Ukraine blamed on each other.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he discussed the issue in a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron.