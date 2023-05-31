ຫົວໜ້າອົງການ IAEA ນຳສະເໜີ ຫຼັກການຕ່າງໆ ເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນອຸບັດເຫດທາງດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ໃນຢູເຄຣນ

ຫົວໜ້າຂອງອົງການພະລັງງານປະລະມະນູສາກົນ ຫຼື IAEA ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ໂລກ ແມ່ນ “ໂຊກດີ” ທີ່ອຸບັດເຫດດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນເກີດຂຶ້ນຢູ່ໃນຢູເຄຣນແລະ ໄດ້ອອກ 5 ຫຼັກການ ເພື່ອຊ່ອຍຮັບປະກັນຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງຂອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນິວເຄລຍ ທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງຢູໂຣບ ຊຶ່ງຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວ.

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຫັນວ່າ ຄວາມໝັ້ນໝາຍທັງຫຼາຍເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ສຳຄັນຍິ່ງທີ່ຈະຫຼີກເວັ້ນໄພອັນຕະລາຍຂອງເຫດການແຫ່ງຄວາມຫາຍະນະ” ນັ້ນແມ່ນຄຳເວົ້າ ຂອງຜູ້ອຳ ນວຍການໃຫຍ່ອົງການ IAEA ທ່ານ ຣາຟາແອລ ໂກຣສຊີ ທີ່ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ໃນການລາຍງານເມື່ອວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບ ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າພະລັງນິວເຄລຍ ຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ຫຼື ZNPP.

ຫ້າຫຼັກການດັ່ງກ່າວ ປະກອບດ້ວຍ ການໝັ້ນໝາຍທີ່ຈະບໍ່ໂຈມຕີແບບໃດກໍຕາມຕໍ່ ຫຼື ຈາກໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ, ບໍ່ນຳໃຊ້ມັນເປັນສະຖານທີ່ສະສົມ ຫຼືຖານສຳລັບອາວຸດ ໜັກ ຫຼື ກຳລັງທະຫານ, ບໍ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ແຫຼ່ງສະໜອງພະລັງງານຂອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ນອກໂຮງໄຟຟ້າຕົກຢູ່ໃນຄວາມສ່ຽງ, ປົກປ້ອງທຸກໂຄງສ້າງ, ທຸກລະບົບ ແລະ ອຸປະກອນທັງຫຼາຍທີ່ສຳຄັນເພື່ອຄວາມປອດໄພ ແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ໃນການດຳເນີນງານ ຂອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ZNPP ແລະ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດໃນທາງທີ່ຈະເປັນບ່ອນທຳລາຍຫ້າຫຼັກການເຫຼົ່ານີ້.

ຫົວໜ້າອົງການ IAEA ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດານັກຂ່າວ ກ່ຽວກັບຫ້າຫຼັກການນີ້ ວ່າ “ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດຢູ່ນີ້ ແມ່ນໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາເອງເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ດີກວ່າເກົ່າ ເພື່ອຮັບມືກັບສະຖານະການທີ່ຮ້າຍແຮງແທ້ໆ.”

ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າຊາໂປຣິສເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງຣັດເຊຍ ໄດ້ຢຶດຄອງໃນເດືອນມີ 2022 ນັ້ນ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ໃນແລວຂອງການຍິງໂຈມຕີຕອບໂຕ້ກັນ ຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ. ມັນໄດ້ສູນເສຍແຫລ່ງສະໜອງໄຟຟ້າຢູ່ນອກໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ເຈັດເທື່ອ ແລະໄດ້ກາງຕໍ່ເຄື່ອງຈັກປັ່ນໄຟຟ້າທີ່ໃຊ້ນຳມັນກາຊ້ວນ ເພື່ອບໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດອຸບັດເຫດດ້ານນິວເຄລຍ. ເຫດການຄັ້ງສຸດທ້າຍແບບນັ້ນ ແມ່ນເກີດຂຶ້ນເມື່ອວັນທີ 22 ພຶດສະພາ ຜ່ານມານີ້.

ທ່ານໂກຣສຊີ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ທັງຣັດເຊຍ ຊຶ່ງເປັນຜູ້ຄອບຄອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ແລະຢູເຄຣນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ຈົ່ງໃຫ້ປະຕິບັດຕາມຫຼັກການທັງຫຼາຍນັ້ນ. ທ່ານຍັງໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກສະພາຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງ ໃຫ້ສະໜັບສະໜຸນຫຼັກການນັ້ນ “ຢ່າງບໍ່ມີຄວາມສົງໄສ”. ທ່ານໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ອົງການ IAEA ຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນການຕິດຕາມກວດກາໃນການຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດຫຼັກການເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ ໃນທັນທີໂດຍຜ່ານທີມງານຂອງຕົນເອງ ຢູ່ທີ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ZNPP ແລະຈະ “ລາຍງານຢ່າງເປີດເຜີຍ” ກ່ຽວກັບການລະເມີດໃດທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນ.

ແຕ່ລະຝ່າຍໄດ້ກ່າວຫາຊຶ່ງກັນແລະກັນຊ້ຳແລ້ວຊ້ຳອີກ ໃນການແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ໂຮງໄຟຟ້າ ເມື່ອປະຕິບັດການທາງດ້ານທະຫານ.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency said the world is "fortunate" that a nuclear accident has not yet happened in Ukraine and issued a set of five principles to help ensure the safety and security of Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which is located in the country.

"I see these commitments as essential to avoid the danger of a catastrophic incident," IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi told the U.N. Security Council in a briefing Tuesday about the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

The five principles include committing to no attack of any kind against or from the plant; not using it as storage or a base for heavy weapons or military personnel; not putting the plant’s off-site power supply at risk; protection of all structure, systems and components essential to the safe and secure operation of the ZNPP; and not acting in a way that would undermine these principles.

"What we are doing is giving ourselves a better tool to deal with a very bad situation," the IAEA chief told reporters of the five principles.

The Zaporizhzhia plant, which Russia seized in March 2022, has repeatedly been in the crossfire of shelling. It has lost off-site power seven times and had to rely on emergency diesel generators to prevent a nuclear accident. The last such incident was on May 22.

Grossi called on both Russia, which occupies the plant, and Ukraine, which owns it, to observe the principles. He also called on council members to “unambiguously” support them. He said the IAEA would immediately start monitoring implementation of these principles through its own team at the ZNPP and would “report publicly” on any violations.

Each side has repeatedly accused the other of militarily targeting the plant.