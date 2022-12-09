ກຳ​ລັງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ແລະ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ຕ່າງງ​ຝ່າຍ​ຕ່າງ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ທຳ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຄັ້ງ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຢູ່​ທາ​ງ​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ ແລະເຂດ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ສອງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ ໄດ້​ຕໍ່​ສູ້​ຍາດເອົ​າ​ດິນ​ແດນ​ທີ່​ມົ​ສ​ກູ ໄດ້​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ພະ​ໜວກ​ເອົາ​ໃນ​ສົງ​ຄາມ 10 ເດືອນທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​.

ການ​ສູ້​ລົບ​ໄດ້​ແຜ່​ລາມໄປ​ຕາມ​ເສັ້ນແບ່ງ​ເຂດ​ແດນ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ໂດ​ແນັດ ທີ່​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ເມືອງອັ​ຟ​ດິບກາ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ແນວ​ໜ້າ ໄດ້​ຖື​ກ​ຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ໂດຍລົດ​ຖັງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້.

ຜູ້​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຂົງ​ເຂດລູ​ຮານ ທ່ານ​ເຊີຮີ ແຮ​ດາຍ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເພີ້ມ​ເຕີມ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ສະ​ໜັບ​ສະ​ໜຸນ​ຢູ່​ໃກ້​ເມືອ​ງ​ລີ​ຊີ​ຈັງ ເພື່ອ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ເຂົ້າ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມບ້ານ​ບີ​ໂລ​ໂຮ​ຣິບ​ກາ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ​ໜ່ວງ.

“​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກອງ​ໜຸນ​ເຂົ້າ​ມາ​ເພີ້ມ​ເລື້ອຍໆ” ຢູ່​ອ້ອ​ມ​ແອ້ມ​ບິ​ໂລ​ໂຮ​ຣິບ​ກາ ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານແຣ​ດາຍ ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່ໂທ​ລະ​ພາບ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​. “​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢູ່​ຢ່າງ​ບໍ່​ຢຸດ​ຢັ້ງ.”

ຢູ່​ທີ່​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ບາກ​ມຸດ ແລະ​ພາກ​ສ່ວ​ນ​ອື່ນໆ​ຂອງເຂດ​ໂດ​ແນັດ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ເພື່ອນ​ບ້ານຂອງ​ລູ​ຮານ ການ​ໂຈ​ມ​ຕີ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ເກົ້າ​ຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ຊຶ່ງ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ຄົນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ. ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ການ​ຍິງຖະ​ຫລົ່ມ​ດ້ວຍລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິງໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຫລາຍ​ສິບ​ລູກ ​ຈາກ​ຖານ​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ຫລາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ວັນ​ພຸດ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນໄດ້​ກ່າວ ພ້ອມ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ທາງ​ອາ​ກາດ 16 ເທື່ອ ​ແລະ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟ​ເຈັດ​ເທື່ອ.

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ທ່ານວ​ລາ​ດີ​ເມຍ ປູ​ຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຖະ​ແຫລງກ​ານ​ທີ່​ມີ​ການຂັດ​ແຍ້ງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຂອງ​ສົງ​ຄາມ ນັບ​ແຕ່​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ຮຸກ​ຮານເມື່ອ​ວັນ​ທີ 24 ກຸມ​ພາ ​ແຕ່​ບັດ​ນີ້​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະແຈ້ງ​ວ່າ ຈຸດ​ປະ​ສົງຂອງ​ທ່ານ​ ​ແມ່ນຮວມ​ທັງ​ການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍຊາຍ​ແດນ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ.

Russian and Ukrainian forces traded attacks in the critical eastern and southern regions of Ukraine on Thursday as the two countries fought over territory that Moscow has tried to annex in its 10-month war.

Fighting raged along the entire line of demarcation in the Donetsk region, with a Ukrainian official saying the front-line town of Avdiivka was shelled by Russian tanks on Thursday morning.

Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said that Russia deployed more troops near the city of Lysychansk to try to capture the village of Bilohorivka and described an intensifying Russian air offensive.

"They are bringing in more and more reserves" around Bilohorivka, Haidai told Ukrainian television. "There are constant attacks."

In the settlement of Bakhmut and other parts of the Donetsk region that neighbors Luhansk, an assault killed nine civilians, a Ukrainian official said. Ukrainian forces countered with barrages from rocket launchers.

In the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, a supply route into Crimea, Russian-installed authorities summoned men of fighting age to mobilize, Ukraine's military general staff said in a statement.

Russia has launched dozens of attacks from multiple rocket launchers since Wednesday, the Ukrainian general staff said, along with 16 airstrikes and seven missile attacks.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has given conflicting statements on the goals of the war since his February 24 invasion, but it is now clear that his aims include some expansion of Russia’s borders.