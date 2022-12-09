ກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍ ແລະຢູເຄຣນ ຕ່າງງຝ່າຍຕ່າງກໍໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີຄັ້ງສຳຄັນຢູ່ທາງພາກຕາເວັນອອກ ແລະເຂດພາກໃຕ້ຂອງຢູເຄຣນໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ສອງປະເທດ ໄດ້ຕໍ່ສູ້ຍາດເອົາດິນແດນທີ່ມົສກູ ໄດ້ພະຍາຍາມພະໜວກເອົາໃນສົງຄາມ 10 ເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.
ການສູ້ລົບໄດ້ແຜ່ລາມໄປຕາມເສັ້ນແບ່ງເຂດແດນໃນເຂດໂດແນັດ ທີ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຢູເຄຣນກ່າວວ່າ ເມືອງອັຟດິບກາ ທີ່ຢູ່ແນວໜ້າ ໄດ້ຖືກຖະຫລົ່ມໂດຍລົດຖັງຣັດເຊຍໃນຕອນເຊົ້າວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້.
ຜູ້ປົກຄອງຂົງເຂດລູຮານ ທ່ານເຊີຮີ ແຮດາຍ ກ່າວວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ສົ່ງກຳລັງເພີ້ມເຕີມເຂົ້າໄປສະໜັບສະໜຸນຢູ່ໃກ້ເມືອງລີຊີຈັງ ເພື່ອພະຍາຍາມເຂົ້າຄວບຄຸມບ້ານບີໂລໂຮຣິບກາ ແລະໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຂອງຣັດເຊຍດຳເນີນໄປຢ່າງໜັກໜ່ວງ.
“ເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ນຳເອົາກຳລັງກອງໜຸນເຂົ້າມາເພີ້ມເລື້ອຍໆ” ຢູ່ອ້ອມແອ້ມບິໂລໂຮຣິບກາ ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງທ່ານແຣດາຍ ກ່າວຕໍ່ໂທລະພາບຢູເຄຣນ. “ເຂົາເຈົ້າໂຈມຕີຢູ່ຢ່າງບໍ່ຢຸດຢັ້ງ.”
ຢູ່ທີ່ເຂດຂອງບາກມຸດ ແລະພາກສ່ວນອື່ນໆຂອງເຂດໂດແນັດ ທີ່ເປັນເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງລູຮານ ການໂຈມຕີໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພົນລະເຮືອນເກົ້າຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ຊຶ່ງເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຢູເຄຣນຄົນນຶ່ງໄດ້ກ່າວ. ກຳລັງຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບການຍິງຖະຫລົ່ມດ້ວຍລູກສອນໄຟ.
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຍິງໂຈມຕີຫລາຍສິບລູກ ຈາກຖານຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຫລາຍແຫ່ງ ນັບແຕ່ວັນພຸດ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າຂອງຜູ້ບັນຊາການຢູເຄຣນໄດ້ກ່າວ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດ 16 ເທື່ອ ແລະການໂຈມຕີລູກສອນໄຟເຈັດເທື່ອ.
ປະທານາທິບໍດີຣັດເຊຍ ທ່ານວລາດີເມຍ ປູຕິນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຖະແຫລງການທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກ່ຽວກັບເປົ້າໝາຍຂອງສົງຄາມ ນັບແຕ່ທ່ານໄດ້ເລີ້ມຮຸກຮານເມື່ອວັນທີ 24 ກຸມພາ ແຕ່ບັດນີ້ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງວ່າ ຈຸດປະສົງຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນຮວມທັງການຂະຫຍາຍຊາຍແດນຂອງຣັດເຊຍ.
Russian and Ukrainian forces traded attacks in the critical eastern and southern regions of Ukraine on Thursday as the two countries fought over territory that Moscow has tried to annex in its 10-month war.
Fighting raged along the entire line of demarcation in the Donetsk region, with a Ukrainian official saying the front-line town of Avdiivka was shelled by Russian tanks on Thursday morning.
Ukraine's governor of the Luhansk region, Serhiy Haidai, said that Russia deployed more troops near the city of Lysychansk to try to capture the village of Bilohorivka and described an intensifying Russian air offensive.
"They are bringing in more and more reserves" around Bilohorivka, Haidai told Ukrainian television. "There are constant attacks."
In the settlement of Bakhmut and other parts of the Donetsk region that neighbors Luhansk, an assault killed nine civilians, a Ukrainian official said. Ukrainian forces countered with barrages from rocket launchers.
In the Russian-controlled Ukrainian city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhia region, a supply route into Crimea, Russian-installed authorities summoned men of fighting age to mobilize, Ukraine's military general staff said in a statement.
Russia has launched dozens of attacks from multiple rocket launchers since Wednesday, the Ukrainian general staff said, along with 16 airstrikes and seven missile attacks.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has given conflicting statements on the goals of the war since his February 24 invasion, but it is now clear that his aims include some expansion of Russia’s borders.