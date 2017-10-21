ແລັບທອບ ອາດຖືກຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມ້ຽນໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນ ຫີບເດີນທາງ

ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງການບິນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຍື່ນຂໍ້ແນະນຳຕໍ່ ສະຫະ
ປະຊາຊາດ ເພື່ອບໍ່ອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ບັນດາຜູ້ໂດຍສານນຳເອົາເຄື່ອງຄອມພິວເຕີແລັບ
ທອບ ເຂົ້າຢູ່ໃນຫີບເດີນທາງ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າອາດຈະກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ໄດ້.
ການສະເໜີແນະດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະຖືກພິຈາລະນາໂດຍອົງການໆບິນພົນລະເຮືອນສາກົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຂອງສະຫະປະຊາຊາດຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມໃນທ້າຍເດືອນນີ້.
ອົງການໆບິນລັດຖະບານກາງສະຫະລັດ ຫລື FAA ກ່າວວ່າ ຄອມພິວເຕີແລັບທອບ
ທີ່ມີຖ່ານ lithium ຖ້າເກັບໄວ້ຢູ່ໃກ້ aerosol ເກີນໄປ ອາດຈະພາໃຫ້ເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ຢູ່
ໃນຫ້ອງເກັບເຄື່ອງຂອງເຮືອບິນ ກ່ອນທີ່ແປວໄຟອາດຈະຮ້າຍແຮງຈົນເຖິງລະດັບທີ່ບໍ່ຄວບຄຸມບໍ່ໄດ້ ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະມີການກວດພົບ.
ແຕ່ໃນທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດ ໃນຕົ້ນປີນີ້ ໄດ້ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້ຜູ້ໂດຍ
ສານຈາກສະໜາມບິນຕ່າງປະເທດ ເອົາຄອມພິວເຕີແລັບທອບ ເຂົ້າໄວ້ໃນກະເປົາຖື
ຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນ ເພາະຢ້ານວ່າ ອາດໃຊ້ໂດຍພວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ. ຂໍ້ບັງຄັບດັ່ງກ່າວຕໍ່ມາໄດ້
ຖືກລົບລ້າງ.
ຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ຈາກຖ່ານ lithium ໄດ້ມີການປະກາດໃຫ້ຮູ້. ຄວາມຈິງ
ແລ້ວ ໃນປີ 2015 ພວກສາຍການບິນສະຫະລັດໄດ້ຫ້າມນຳເອົາເຄື່ອງຄອມພິວເຕີ້
ຂຶ້ນເຮືອບິນ ເພາະຄວາມເປັນຫ່ວງກ່ຽວກັບຄວາມສ່ຽງທີ່ຈະເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ ທີ່ພົວພັນ
|ກັບຖ່ານ lithium.
ກ່ຽວກັບຄອມພິວເຕີແລັບທອບ ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ດີທີ່ສຸດແມ່ນເກັບໄວ້ຢູ່
ບ່ອນນັ່ງກັບຜູ້ໂດຍສານ ຊຶ່ງຖ້າເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ຂຶ້ນ ກໍສາມາດຮູ້ໄດ້ຢ່າງໄວ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ກອງປະຊຸມອົງການໆບິນພົນລະເຮືອນ ກຸ່ມດັ່ງກ່າວ ສາມາດເຫັນພ້ອມຕໍ່ຂໍ້ແນະ
ນຳຂອງອົງການ FAA ແຕ່ວ່າ ມັນຍັງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ກັບບັນດາຜູ້ອອກກົດລະບຽບ ໃນແຕ່
ລະປະເທດ ເພື່ອບັງຄັບໃຊ້ລະບຽບການດັ່ງກ່າວ.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has filed a suggestion with the United Nations to stop allowing airline passengers to stow laptops in their checked baggage, saying it could cause a fire hazard.
The suggestion is to be considered by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations group, at a meeting later this month.
The FAA said laptops with lithium batteries, stored too close to aerosol cans, could ignite a fire in the cargo hold, where flames could reach unmanageable levels before being detected.
Ironically, U.S. authorities earlier this year banned passengers from foreign airports from stowing their laptops in carry-on baggage, for fear that they might be used by terrorists. That requirement was later discontinued.
The risk of fire from lithium batteries is established. In fact, in 2015 U.S. airlines banned hoverboards from their planes because of concerns about fire risks connected to their lithium batteries.
As for laptops, experts say they are best kept in passenger cabins where any fire would be quickly detected.
At the Civil Aviation Organization's meeting, the group can endorse the FAA proposal, but it would still be up to regulators in individual nations to enforce the rule.
