ແລັບທອບ ອາດຖືກຫ້າມ ບໍ່ໃຫ້ມ້ຽນໄວ້ ຢູ່ໃນ ຫີບເດີນທາງ

ອົງການຄຸ້ມຄອງ​ການບິນ​ຂອງລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ​ສະຫະລັດ ​ໄດ້​ຍື່ນ​ຂໍ້ແນະນຳຕໍ່ ສະຫະ

​ປະຊາ​ຊາດ ​ເພື່ອ​ບໍ່​ອະນຸຍາດ​ໃຫ້​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍສານນຳ​ເອົາ​ເຄື່ອງ​ຄອມພິວ​ເຕີ​ແລັບ​

ທອບ ​ເຂົ້າ​ຢູ່ໃນ​ຫີບເດີນທາງ ​ໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ​ອາດ​ຈະ​ກໍ່​ໃຫ້ເກີດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້ໄດ້.

ການສະເໜີແນະດັ່ງກ່າວ ຈະ​ຖືກ​ພິຈາ​ລະນາໂດຍ​ອົງການໆ​ບິນ​ພົນລະ​ເຮືອນ​ສາກົນ ຊຶ່ງເປັນອົງການຈັດຕັ້ງຂອງ​ສະຫະ​ປະຊາ​ຊາດຢູ່​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸ​ມ​ໃນ​ທ້າຍ​ເດືອນນີ້.

ອົງການໆ​ບິນ​ລັດຖະບານ​ກາງ​ສະຫະລັດ ຫລື FAA ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີແລັບທອບ

ທີ່ມີ​ຖ່ານ​ lithium ຖ້າເກັບໄວ້​ຢູ່​ໃກ້ aerosol ​ເກີນ​ໄປ ອາດຈະພາໃຫ້ເກີດ​ໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ຢູ່​

ໃນ​ຫ້ອງ​ເກັບເຄື່ອງຂອງເຮືອບິນ ກ່ອນ​ທີ່​ແປວ​ໄຟອາດຈະຮ້າຍແຮງ​ຈົນເຖິງລະດັບ​ທີ່​ບໍ່ຄວບຄຸມບໍ່ໄດ້ ​ກ່ອນທີ່ຈະມີການກວດພົບ.

​ແຕ່ໃນທາງກົງກັນຂ້າມ ພວກ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສະຫະລັດ ໃນ​ຕົ້ນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມບໍ່ໃຫ້​ຜູ້​ໂດຍ

ສານຈາກ​ສະໜາມ​ບິນ​ຕ່າງປະ​ເທດ ​ເອົາ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີແລັບ​ທອບ ​ເຂົ້າ​ໄວ້​ໃນ​ກະເປົາ​ຖື​

ຂຶ້ນ​ເຮືອບິນ ​ເພາະ​ຢ້ານ​ວ່າ​ ​ອາດ​ໃຊ້​ໂດຍ​ພວກ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ. ຂໍ້​ບັງ​ຄັບ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ມາ​ໄດ້​

ຖືກ​ລົບ​ລ້າງ.

ຄວາມສ່ຽງ​ທີ່ຈະເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ຈາກຖ່ານ​ lithium ​ໄດ້​ມີການປະກາດໃຫ້ຮູ້. ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​

ແລ້ວ ​ໃນ​ປີ 2015 ພວກ​ສາຍ​ການບິນ​ສະຫະລັດ​ໄດ້​ຫ້າມ​ນຳ​ເອົາເຄື່ອງຄອມພິວເຕີ້

ຂຶ້ນ​ເຮືອບິນ ​ເພາະຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຫ່ວງ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ສ່ຽງ​ທີ່ຈະເກີດໄຟໄໝ້ ທີ່​ພົວພັນ​

|ກັບຖ່ານ​ lithium.

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ຄອມ​ພິວ​ເຕີ​ແລັບ​ທອບ ພວກ​ນັກ​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ດີ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ແມ່ນ​ເກັບ​ໄວ້​ຢູ່

​ບ່ອນ​ນັ່ງກັບ​ຜູ້​ໂດຍສານ ​ຊຶ່ງຖ້າເກີດໄຟ​ໄໝ້​ຂຶ້ນ ກໍສາມາດ​ຮູ້​ໄດ້​ຢ່າ​ງ​ໄວ.

ຢູ່​ທີ່​ກອງ​ປະຊຸມ​ອົງກາ​ນໆ​ບິນ​ພົ​ນລະ​ເຮືອນ ກຸ່ມ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ​ສາມາດ​ເຫັນ​ພ້ອມ​ຕໍ່​ຂໍ້​ແນະ

ນຳຂອງອົງການ FAA ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ ມັນ​ຍັງ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່​ກັບ​ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ອອກ​ກົດ​ລະບຽບ ​ໃນ​ແຕ່

ລະ​ປະ​ເທດ ​ເພື່ອ​ບັງຄັບໃຊ້​ລະ​ບຽບການດັ່ງກ່າວ.

​The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration has filed a suggestion with the United Nations to stop allowing airline passengers to stow laptops in their checked baggage, saying it could cause a fire hazard.



The suggestion is to be considered by the International Civil Aviation Organization, a United Nations group, at a meeting later this month.



The FAA said laptops with lithium batteries, stored too close to aerosol cans, could ignite a fire in the cargo hold, where flames could reach unmanageable levels before being detected.



Ironically, U.S. authorities earlier this year banned passengers from foreign airports from stowing their laptops in carry-on baggage, for fear that they might be used by terrorists. That requirement was later discontinued.



The risk of fire from lithium batteries is established. In fact, in 2015 U.S. airlines banned hoverboards from their planes because of concerns about fire risks connected to their lithium batteries.



As for laptops, experts say they are best kept in passenger cabins where any fire would be quickly detected.



At the Civil Aviation Organization's meeting, the group can endorse the FAA proposal, but it would still be up to regulators in individual nations to enforce the rule.