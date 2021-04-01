ບົດລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຄົາລົບນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດ ປະຈຳປີ 2020 ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ ສຫລ ຢູ່ໃນລາວ

ບົດລາຍງານ ກ່ຽວກັບການເຄົາລົບນັບຖືສິດທິມະນຸດໃນລາວ ປະຈຳປີ 2020 ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ສາທາລະນະລັດປະຊາທິ ປະໄຕປະຊາຊົນລາວ ແມ່ນປົກຄອງໂດຍພັກດຽວເທົ່ານັ້ນ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບການອະນຸມັດຕາມລັດຖະທຳມະນູນ ຄື ພັກປະຊາຊົນປະຕິວັດລາວ. ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະມາຊິກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຈັດຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງຫຼ້າສຸດໃນປີ 2016 ນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ມີເສລີພາບແລະບໍ່ເປັນທຳ. ພັກລັດຖະບານທີ່ປົກຄອງປະເທດຢູ່ນັ້ນໄດ້ຄັດເລືອກເອົາຜູ້ສະໝັກລົງແຂ່ງຂັນທັງໝົດ ແລະການປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງເປັນຂໍ້ບັງຄັບສຳລັບພົນລະເມືອງທຸກຄົນ. ພາຍຫຼັງຈາກການເລືອກຕັ້ງສະມາຊິກສະພາແຫ່ງຊາດສຳເລັດແລ້ວ ສະພາກໍຮັບຮອງເອົາທ່ານທອງລຸນ ສີສຸລິດ ໃຫ້ເປັນນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.

ກະຊວງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ເປັນຜູ້ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພພາຍໃນ ແລະຮັບ ຜິດຊອບໃນການປະຕິບັດກົດໝາຍ ຊຶ່ງກະຊວງດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ກຳກັບນຳທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ການຈະລາຈອນ ການກວດຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ແລະຕຳຫຼວດຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ກອງຫຼອນໃນແຕ່ລະຄຸ້ມບ້ານ ແລະໜ່ວຍຕຳຫຼວດຕິດອາວຸດອື່ນໆ. ກອງກຳລັງທະຫານທຸກພາກສ່ວນ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ກະຊວງປ້ອງກັນປະເທດ ຍັງມີຄວາມຮັບຜິດ ຊອບໃນບາງສ່ວນຂອງຄວາມສະຫງົບພາຍໃນປະເທດ ທີ່ລວມທັງ ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ການຕໍ່ຕ້ານການກະບົດ ແລະການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຕາມຊາຍແດນ. ບັນດາອຳນາດການປົກຄອງພົນລະເຮືອນ ໄດ້ຮັກສາການຄວບຄຸມຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິພາບຕໍ່ກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ. ບັນດາສະມາຊິກຂອງກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ກໍໄດ້ທຳການລ່ວງລະເມີດຈຳນວນນຶ່ງ.

ບັນຫາສິດທິມະນຸດທີ່ສຳຄັນໆ ແມ່ນລວມມີ ການຈັບກຸມແບບຮວບຮັດຕັດຕອນ ການຄຸມຂັງບັນດານັກໂທດທາງການເມືອງ ການຈຳກັດຮັດແຄບຢ່າງຮ້າຍແຮງຕໍ່ການສະແດງອອກຄວາມຄິດເຫັນຢ່າງເສລີແລະຕໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວ ຊຶ່ງລວມທັງການກວດກາສື່ມວນຊົນ ແລະການແຊກແຊງຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍ ຕໍ່ສິດທິໃນການໂຮມຊຸມ ນຸມຢ່າງສັນຕິ ແລະສິດເສລີພາບໃນການຄົບຄ້າສະມາຄົມ ທີ່ຮວມທັງບັນດາພະ ນັກງານ ຂໍ້ຈຳກັດຕໍ່ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ແລະການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ.

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ລັດຖະບານຂອງລາວ ກໍໄດ້ດຳເນີນຄະດີແລະລົງໂທດພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ໃນການສໍ້ລາດບັງຫຼວງ ຫາກແຕ່ບໍ່ມີການດຳເນີນຄະດີຫຼືລົງໂທດພວກ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ທຳການລ່ວງລະເມີດອື່ນໆ ສ່ວນພວກຕຳຫຼວດແລະກຳລັງຮັກສາຄວາມສະຫງົບ ກໍໄດ້ທຳການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ ໂດຍບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການລົງໂທດໃດໆເລີຍ.

ວີໂອເອພາກພາສາລາວ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບບົດລາຍງານການເຄົາລົບນັບຖືສິດ ທິມະນຸດປະຈຳປີ 2020 ຂອງກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດສະຫະລັດ ມາສະເໜີ

The Lao People’s Democratic Republic is ruled by its only constitutionally authorized party, the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party. The most recent National Assembly election held in 2016 was not free and fair. The ruling party selected all candidates, and voting is mandatory for all citizens. Following the election the National Assembly approved Thongloun Sisoulith to be prime minister.

The Ministry of Public Security maintains internal security and is responsible for law enforcement; the ministry oversees local, traffic, immigration, and security police, village police auxiliaries, and other armed police units. The armed forces, under the Ministry of Defense, also have some domestic security responsibilities, including counterterrorism, counterinsurgency, and border security. Civilian authorities maintained effective control over the security forces. Members of the security forces committed some abuses.

Significant human rights issues included: arbitrary detention; political prisoners; serious restrictions on free expression and the press, including censorship; substantial interference with the rights of peaceful assembly and freedom of association, including that of workers; restrictions on political participation; and corruption.

While the government prosecuted and punished officials for corruption, there were no prosecutions or punishments for officials who committed other abuses, and police and security forces committed human rights abuses with impunity.