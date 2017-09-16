ສຫລ ໃຫ້ການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ພາສາອັງກິດ ຊຸດພິເສດ ແກ່ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ລາວ

ສະຫະລັດ​ຈັດ​ໂຄງການ​ຝຶກ​ອົບຮົມ​ພາສາ​ອັງກິດ​ພິ​ເສດ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ເຈົ້າໜ້າ​ທີ່ ສປປ ລາວ.

ໃນອາທິດ​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານນາງ ອາເລັກຊານເດຣຍ ຮົວຕາ ຫົວໜ້າອົງການພັດທະນາສາກົນ ຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຫຼື USAID ປະຈຳ ສປປ ລາວ ໄດ້ຮັບຮູ້ ການເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການຝຶກອົບຮົມ ພາສາອັງກິດ ກ່ຽວກັບທັກສະ ການຮ່າງ ວິເຄາະ ແລະ ປັບປຸງເອກະສານດ້ານກົດໝາຍ ໃຫ້ແກ່ພະນັກງານກະຊວງອຸດສາຫະກຳແລະການຄ້າ ເປັນເວລາ 5 ອາທິດ. ຫຼັກສູດດັ່ງ

ກ່າວ ​ແມ່ນອອກແບບມາ​ ໂດຍສະເພາະ​ ໃຫ້ພະນັກງານທີ່ເຮັດວຽກຕາງໜ້າ ສປປ ລາວ ໃນການເຈລະຈາການຄ້າລະດັບພາກພື້ນ.

ທ່ານ ນາງ ຣົວຕາ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມການຝຶກອົບຮົມວ່າ ການສ້າງ ແລະການຜັນຂະ ຫຍາຍປະຊາຄົມເສດຖະກິດອາຊຽນໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງກັບວິໄສທັດປີ 2020 ຊຶ່ງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ ມີການເຈລະຈາ ຮ່າງ ແລະ ປັບປຸງເອກະສານນິຕິກຳຈຳນວນຫຼາຍ. ພວກເຮົາມີຈຸດປະ

ສົງທີ່ຈະສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ສປປ ລາວ ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໃນວຽກງານນີ້ຢ່າງເຕັມສ່ວນ ແລະພວກ ເຮົາຫວັງວ່າ ຫຼັກສູດນີ້ ຈະຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ບັນດາທ່ານນຳເອົາຄວາມຮູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໄປໝູນໃຊ້ເຂົ້າ ໃນໜ້າທີ່ວຽກງານຂອງທ່ານຢ່າງເຕັມທີ່.”

ໃນອີກບໍ່ດົນ ບັນດານັກກົດໝາຍ ແລະ ວິຊາການອາວຸໂສດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍການຄ້າທີ່

ໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ​ໃນຫຼັກສູດການຝຶກອົບຮົມນີ້ຈະໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຄະນະເຈລະຈາກ່ຽວກັບສັນ ຍາການຄ້າສອງຝ່າຍ ແລະຫຼາຍຝ່າຍ. ພາຍຫຼັງຫົວໜ້າຄະນະເຈລະຈາ ສຳເລັດການ ປຶກສາຫາລືແລ້ວບັນດານັກກົດໝາຍແລະວິຊາການອາວຸໂສເຫຼົ່ານີ້ຮັບຜິດຊອບກວດ ກາເອກະສານ ການເຈລະຈາຂັ້ນສຸດທ້າຍ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ສະທ້ອນ​ເຖິງເຈດຕະນາຂອງຜູ້ເຈ

ລະຈາ ແລະ ພາສາທີ່ນຳໃຊ້ ແລະ ຮູບແບບການຂຽນສັນຍາ ໃຫ້ມີລັກສະນະສາກົນ.

ເອກະສານ ແລະ ການປຶກສາຫາລື ພາຍໃຕ້ການເຈລະຈາ ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ເປັນພາສາອັງ

ກິດທັງໝົດ. ດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຂະແໜງການ ທີ່ກ່ຽວຂ້ອງຂອງລັດ ຈຶ່ງໄດ້ສະເໜີ ໃຫ້ອົງການ

USAID ສະໜັບສະໜູນການຈັດຫຼັກສູດພາສາອັງກິດກ່ຽວກັບການເຈລະຈາການຄ້າ

ດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຫຼັກສູດທີ່​ວ່ານີ້ ຝຶກສອນໂດຍອາຈານພາສາອັງກິດ ທີ່ເປັນເຈົ້າຂອງພາສາ ແລະມີປະ

ສົບການສູງ. ໃນເວລາຮຽນໄດ້ມີການຍົກເອົາບັນຫາຕົວຈິງ ຂຶ້ນມາແລກປ່ຽນ ແລະມີ

ການແກ້ຂໍ້ຂ້ອງໃຈໂດຍກົງ. ໃນອາທິດທຳອິດຂອງການຝຶກອົບຮົມໄດ້ມີການປະເມີນ ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມກ່ຽວກັບ ເຕັກນິກການຟັງ ແລະ ການປັບປຸງເອກະສານ ແລະຄຳສັບວິຊາ

ສະເພາະ. ອີງຕາມຜົນການປະເມີນ ອາຈານສອນ ໄດ້ປັບປຸງຫຼັກສູດ ໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງ ຕາມຄວາມຮຽກຮ້ອງຕ້ອງການສະເພາະຂອງຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ. ນອກຈາກນັ້ນ ຍັງມີການ

ສະແດງ ບົດບາດໃນເຈລະຈາ ແລະ ຫຼິ້ນເກມ ຊຶ່ງຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ ໄດ້ພັດທະນາ

ແລະ ນຳໃຊ້ພາສາອັງກິດ ດ້ານວິຊາສະເພາະ ທີ່ຈຳເປັນ ສຳລັບວຽກງານເຈລະຈາ. ຢູ່ໃນພາກການຟັງ ຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມໄດ້ຟັງ ບັນທຶກເຫດການຈຳລອງ ການເຈລະຈາກ່ຽວ ກັບການປັບປຸງສັນຍາສຳຄັນ ຂອງປະຊາຄົມ ເສດຖະກິດອາຊຽນ ຫລື AEC. ຢູ່ໃນ

ພາກຄໍາສັບວິຊາສະເພາະ ໄດ້ມີການອອກແບບໃຫ້ສອດຄ່ອງຕາມຄວາມຕ້ອງການ ຂອງຜູ້ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມຊຶ່ງເນັ້ນໃສ່ຄຳສັບ ແລະ ແນວຄວາມຄິດດ້ານການຄ້າ. ນອກນັ້ນຍັງ ມີການສອນຮູບແບບ ແລະວິທີການຮ່າງນິຕິກຳ ຊຶ່ງເຮັດໃຫ້ຜູ້ເຂົ້ຮ່ວມ ມີໂອກາດຝຶກ ທັກສະໃໝ່ໆທີ່ໄດ້ຮຽນມາ.

ຫຼັກສູດການຝຶກອົບຮົບໄດ້ຮັບການສະໜັບສະໜູນຈາກອົງການ USAID ໂດຍຜ່ານ ໂຄງການຮ່ວມມືລາວ-ສະຫະລັດ ເພື່ອການເຊື່ອມໂຍງສາກົນແລະອາຊຽນ USAID

LUNA II. ໂຄງການ USAID LUNA II ນີ້ເປັນໂຄງການ ທີ່ຊ່ວຍໃຫ້ ສປປ ລາວ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງກັບເສດຖະກິດໂລກຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໂດຍສະໜັບສະໜູນໃຫ້ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຂອງລັດ

ພັດທະນາ ແລະ ຈັດຕັ້ງປະຕິບັດນະໂຍບາຍ ແລະ ລະບຽບການດ້ານເສດຖະກິດທີ່

ເໝາະສົມ ທັນສະໄໝ ໂປ່ງໃສ ແລະກວມລວມ.

Last week, Alexandria Huerta, United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Laos Country Office Director recognized Lao officials for their participation and performance during a five-week course on English drafting, analysis, and editing skills. The course was designed specifically for officials who support regional trade negotiations on behalf of the Lao PDR.

“Building out and deepening the ASEAN Economic Community in line with its vision for 2020 will take a lot of negotiation, a lot of document drafting, and a lot of document editing,” Ms. Huerta noted in her remarks to participants.“It’s our goal to help Lao PDR fully participate in this effort and we hope this course has helped you more fully participate in this worthy effort.”

The lawyers and mid-level trade policy experts who participated in the course will soon serve on teams negotiating bilateral and multilateral agreements. After the lead negotiators complete their discussions, these lawyers and experts are responsible for producing a final negotiation document that both accurately reflects the intentions of the negotiators and the language and style of international legal agreements. Both the documents and the negotiations are typically conducted in the English language. For this reason, USAID’s counterparts within the Lao government requested a course that would focus on English skills for use during trade negotiations.

Led by a professional English language professor, the class tackled these challenges directly. Participants were assessed during the first week on their listening and editing skills, as well as trade-related vocabulary. The assessment allowed the instructor to adapt the course to the participants’ specific needs.Through role-playing scenarios and games, the course helped participants develop and utilize the technical English necessary to support such negotiations. Listening portions of the course included a recorded simulation of negotiations over amendments to key agreements of the ASEAN Economic Community. Vocabulary was tailored to the participants’ needs, paying special attention to trade terms and concepts. The course also covered drafting methods and styles, giving participants ample opportunity to practice their new skills as they learned.

This course was funded by the United States Government through the USAID’s Lao PDR-U.S. International and ASEAN Integration (LUNA II) project. The USAID LUNAII project helps Laos further integrate into the global economy by supporting officials to develop and implement sound, modern, transparent and inclusive economic policies and regulations.