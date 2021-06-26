ຍຸງທີ່ລ້ຽງຢູ່ໃນຫ້ອງທົດ ລອງຊ່ວຍຕ້ານ ການຕິດເຊື້ອໄວຣັສໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກໄດ້

ບົດລາຍງານທີ່ພິມເຜີຍແຜ່ຢູ່ໃນວາລະສານການແພດນີວອິງແກລນ (New England) ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນຜົນໄດ້ຮັບຂອງຍຸງທີ່ເກີດຈາກຫ້ອງທົດລອງທີ່ອາດສາມາດຊ່ວຍຊີວິດຄົນໄວ້ໄດ້. ໂດຍທີ່ໄດ້ຕິດເຊື້ອແບັກທີເຣຍ, ແມງໄມ້ທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ບໍ່ອາດສາມາດສົ່ງເຊື້ອໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກໃຫ້ຕິດຕໍ່ໃສ່ຄົນອີກຕໍ່ໄປ. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ Arash Arabasadi ມີລາຍລະອຽດເພີ່ມເຕີມ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນໍາມາ ສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຢູ່ຫ້ອງທົດລອງແຫ່ງນີ້ ໃນນະຄອນຣີໂອ ເດີ ຊາແນໂຣ (Rio de Janeiro) ຕອງຕົວລູກຮວກຍຸງ ທີ່ຕິດເຊື້ອແບັກທີເຣຍ ວອລບາເຄຍ (Wolbachia). ການຕິດເຊື້ອແບັກມີເຣຍດັ່ງກ່າວອາດຈະປ້ອງກັນການສົ່ງຕໍ່ໄວຣັສເຊັ່ນໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກໄປຫາຄົນ. ດຣ. ເບຕິນາ ດູຣອັຟນີ (Betina Durovni), ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າທ່ານນຶ່ງ ອະທິບາຍວ່າ ນີ້ອາດຈະເປັນພຽງຈຸດເລີ່ມຕົ້ນ ເທົ່ານັ້ນ.

ດຣ. ເບຕິນາ ດູຣອັຟນີ (Betina Durovni), ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າຈາກ ຟີໂອຄຣູສ ກ່າວເປັນ ພາສາປອກຕຸຍການວ່າ:

“ການທົດລອງທຳອິດແມ່ນກັບພະຍາດໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກ. ການສຶກສາໃໝ່ຫຼ້າສຸດທີ່ຫາກໍຖືກເຜີຍແຜ່ອອກມາ ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ມັນຍັງມີຄວາມສາມາດໃນການຫຼຸດຜ່ອນການສົ່ງຕໍ່ເຊື້ອພະຍາດຊີກາ (Zika) ແລະ ເຊື້ອຈີຄູນກູນີຢະ (Chikungunya). ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດໃນປັດຈຸບັນ ແມ່ນການຖ່າຍທອດຄວາມຮູ້ນີ້ ກ່ຽວກັບວິທະຍາສາດພື້ນຖານ…ເພື່ອຂະຫຍາຍສິ່ງນີ້ ເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງປະຊາກອນ. ແລະຜົນໄດ້ຮັບທີ່ພວກເຮົາສັງເກດເຫັນ ແມ່ນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນເຖິງການຫຼຸດລົງ.”

ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າໄດ້ເອົາຍຸງໄປຕິດເຊື້ອ ແລະປ່ອຍຍຸງເຂົ້າໄປໃນເຂດຕ່າງໆຂອງປະ ເທດເຊັ່ນອອສເຕຣເລຍ, ບຣາຊິລ, ອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ແລະຫວຽດນາມ. ຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າວັດແທກເຂດເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນຕໍ່ຊຸມຊົນໃນກຸ່ມຖືກຄວບຄຸມຢູ່ນອກເຂດທີ່ມີຍຸງມີເຊື້ອແບັກທີເຣຍວອາລບາເຄຍ (Wolbachia).

ດຣ. ດູຣອັຟນີ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາປອກຕຸຍການວ່າ:

"ພວກເຮົາສົມທຽບພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະຕິບັດການປິ່ນປົວໃສ່ກັບພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດການປິ່ນປົວ. ແລະຂົງເຂດເຫຼົ່ານີ້ ກໍ່ມີຄວາມຄ້າຍຄືກັນເມື່ອເວລາຜ່ານໄປ. ສະນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຮັດກໍຄືປຽບທຽບພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ພວກເຮົາເຮັດການ ປິ່ນປົວ ໃສ່ກັບພື້ນທີ່ທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດການປິ່ນປົວ. ຂົງເຂດທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດການປິ່ນປົວທໍາໜ້າທີ່ເປັນບ່ອນຄວບຄຸມ. ຄວາມຄາດຫວັງຂອງພວກເຮົາກໍຄື ພວກເຮົາຕ້ອງການຢ່າງໜ້ອຍສາມປີ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີຄວາມກົງກັນກັບຜົນໄດ້ຮັບໃນຂະນະທີ່ສ້າງຫຼັກຖານອັນນີ້ຢູ່.”

ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າກ່າວວ່າມັນໄວເກີນໄປທີ່ຈະຮູ້ໄດ້ວ່າ ຜົນກະທົບຂອງແມງໄມ້ທີ່ມີການດັດແປງຂະໜາດໃຫຍ່ຕໍ່ລະບົບນິເວດນັ້ນມີຄືແນວໃດ. ແຕ່ໃນປັດຈຸບັນ, ຜົນຂອງການສຶກສາຂອງອິນໂດເນເຊຍບັ້ນນຶ່ງທີ່ພິມລົງໃນວາລະສານການແພດ ນີວ ອິງແກລນ (New England) ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນການຫຼຸດລົງຂອງກໍລະນີເກີດຄົນເປັນໄຂ້ເລືອດອອກຢູ່ 77 ເປີເຊັນ, ແລະ ຈຳນວນຄົນທີ່ຕາມປົກກະ ຕິແລ້ວຕ້ອງການການປິ່ນປົວຢູ່ໃນໂຮງຍ້ອນເຊື້ອໄວຣັສດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ຫຼຸດລົງ 86 ເປີເຊັນ. ການສຶກສາຕ່າງໆ ທີ່ນຳພາໂດຍບັນດານັກວິທະຍາສາດໃນໂຄງການຍຸງໂລກ ຂອງອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດ ຈະຂະຫຍາຍໄປສູ່ປະເທດໂຄລອມເບຍ, ສຣີລັງກາ, ອິນເດຍ, ແລະຂົງເຂດຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງມະຫາສະໝຸດປາຊີຟິກ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ:

A report published in The New England Journal of Medicine shows the potentially lifesaving results of lab-grown mosquitos. Infected with bacteria, the insects may no longer have the ability to transmit dengue. VOA’s Arash Arabasadi has more.]

Researchers at this lab in Rio de Janeiro filter larvae from mosquitos infected with Wolbachia bacteria. ((waal-BAA-kee-uh)). The infection may prevent transmission of viruses like dengue. Researcher Dr. Betina Durovni explains this may just be the beginning.

Dr. Betina Durovni, Researcher, FIOCRUZ, WOMAN, PORTUGUESE:

“The first experiments were with dengue. More recently studies have been published showing that it also has the capacity to reduce the transmission of Zika and Chikungunya ((chi-kuhn-goo-nyuh)). What we are doing now is…transferring this knowledge of basic sciences…to expand this to protect the populations. And the results that we are observing are showing a reduction.”

Researchers infect and release mosquitos into regions of countries like Australia, Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam. They then measure those areas against control group communities outside the regions with Wolbachia mosquitos. Durovni explains.

Dr. Betina Durovni, Researcher, FIOCRUZ, WOMAN, PORTUGUESE:

“We compare the areas that we treated with the areas that weren’t. And these areas have been similar through time. So, what we do is compare the areas that we treated with the areas that weren’t. The areas that weren’t treated function as a control. Our expectation is that we need at least three years to have more consistency with the results while building this evidence.”

Researchers say it’s too soon to know what effects large scale modified insects could have on the ecosystem. But for now, the results of an Indonesian study recently published in The New England Journal of Medicine show a 77 percent drop in the incidence of dengue, and the number of people who’d normally need hospital care from the virus fell by 86 percent. The studies, led by scientists at the World Mosquito Program, will expand to Colombia, Sri Lanka, India, and the western Pacific.

ເບິ່ງວີດິໂອກ່ຽວກັບລາຍງານນີ້ເປັນພາສາອັງກິດ