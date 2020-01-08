ອີ​ຣ່ານ ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ໝັ້ນ​ສັນ​ຍາ​ຂອ​ງ​ຕົນທີ່ເວົ້າ​ວ່າ​ຈະ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ຄືນຕໍ່​ການ​ສັງ​ຫານ​ ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກອງ​ທັບຄົນ​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຂອງ​ຕົນໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ​ໆ​ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ຍິງ​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟຂີ​ປະ​ນາ​ວຸດ ໄປ​ໃສ່​ຄ້າຍ​ກອງທັບ​ອາ​ກາດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ບ່ອນ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການ​ຂອງ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດນັ້ນ. Richard Green ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີລາຍ​ງານ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ສະ​ພາບຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງ​ທີ່​ເພີ້ມ​ທະ​ວີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຄັ້ງ​ໃໝ່ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ ​ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານ ກັບ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟໄດ້​ເປັ່ງ​ປະ​ກາຍ​ແສງອອກ​ມາ ​ຢູ່​ເທິງທ້ອງ​ຟ້າໃນ​ຍາມຄ່ຳ​ຄືນ ຢູ່ເຊິ່ງ ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານອາ​ລ-ອາ​ຊາດ (Al-Asad) ທີ່​ຢູ່​ຫ່າງ​ຈາກ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫຼວງ​ແບັກ​ແດດ ໄປ​ທາງ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກປະມານ 60 ກິ​ໂລ​ແມັດ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເມືອງເອີ​ບິ​ລ (Irbil) ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ສ່ວນ​ນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ເຂດ​ເຄິ່ງ​ປົກ​ຄອງ​ຕົນ​ເອງຂອງ​ຊາວ​ເຄີດ​ໃນ​ອີ​ຣັກ.

ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ໄດ້​ດຳ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ບໍ່​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ພາຍ​ຫລັງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ມີການຝັງ​ສົບ​ຂອງທ່ານ​ກາ​ສ​ເຊມ ຊູ​ເລ​ມາ​ນີ, ຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ ໜ່ວຍ ອາ​ລ​ກຸດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານຢູ່​ໃນ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອ​ບິນບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ​ໃນວັນ​ສຸກອາ​ທິດແລ້ວນີ້.

ແຕ່​ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໃຜ​ເວົ້າເຖິງ​ຈຳ​ນວນຄົນ​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ບາດ​ເຈັບໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ທັນ​ໃດເທື່ອ ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ມີ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວນັ້ນ​ແລ້ວ. ທ່ານ ໂທມ​ມັ​ສ ວາ​ຣິກ (Thomas Warrick), ນັກ​ຄົ້ນ​ຄວ້າ​ລະ​ດັບ​ສູງ​ທີ່ເປັນ​ຄົນ​ຂ້າງນອກ ໄປ​ປະ​ຈຳ​ການຢູ່​ໃນ​ສະ​ພາ​ແອັດ​ລັງ​ຕິກ​ ໃນນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ​ວ່າ ອັນນີ້ ອາດ​ຈະ​ເປັນ​ການ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໃຈທີ່​ມີ​ການ​ພິ​ຈາ​ລະ​ນາ​ຢ່າງ​ຖີ່ຖ້ວນແລ້ວ​ ໃນ​ນາມ​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ຊາວ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ.

ທ່ານວາ​ຣິກ (Warrick) ກ່າວ​ດັ່ງ​ນີ້:

"ສະ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ປາ​ກົດ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄືວ່າ ພວກ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ເລືອກ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕອບ​ໂຕ້​ຄືນໂດຍການ​ໃຊ້​ລູກ​ສອນ​ໄຟທີ່​ຍິງ​ຈາກ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ​ຫາ​ພື້ນ​ດິນ ເພື່ອ​ຈະເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ຖືກ​ຈຸດ​ຢ່າງ​ເໝາະ ເຈາະເລີຍ. ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ຄືນ ແຕ່​ວ່າເປັນ​ການ ແກ້​ແຄ້ນ​ຄືນ ​ໃນ​ແບບ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄວບຄຸມ​ເອົາ​ເອງ ແທນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໂດຍ​ຜ່ານ​ທະ​ຫານ​ບ້ານ​ທີ່​ເປັນຜູ້​ຕາງ​ໜ້າ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ, ສະ​ນັ້ນ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກຳ​ມື​ຂອງບັນ​ດາຜູ້​ບັນ​ຊາ​ການກອງກຳ​ລັງ​ພິ​ທັກ​ປະ​ຕິ​ວັດ​ອິ​ສ​ລາມ ຫລື IRGC ແລະ ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ສູງ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ, ທ່ານອາ​ລີ ຄຳ​ເມ​ນີ (Ali Khamenei). ສະ​ນັ້ນ ມັນ​ເປັນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ແຈ້ງ​ແລ້ວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພະ​ຍາ​ຍາມ​ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ສິ່ງ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ​ນັ້ນ ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້​ການ​ຄວບ​ຄຸມຂອງ​ຕົນ.”

ທ່ານ ຈາ​ວາດ ຊາ​ຣິ​ຟ (Javad Zarif), ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ການ​ຕ່າງ​ປະ​ເທດ​ອີ​ຣ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ​ວ່າ ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ໃສ່​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ສອງ​ແຫ່ງ​ຂອງ​ອີ​ຣັກ ເປັນ "ມາດຕະ​ການປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ຕົນ​ເອງ​ຢ່າງ​ເໝາະ​ສົມ" ແລະ​ຢືນ​ຢັດ​ວ່າ ເຕ​ຫະ​ຣ່ານບໍ່​ໄດ້​ “ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ​ທາງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ເຄັ່ງ​ຕຶງເພີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ ຫລື ​ສົງ​ຄາມ​ເລີຍ ແຕ່​ວ່າ ຈະ​ທຳ​ການ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຕໍ່ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ໃດໆທີ່​ມີ."

ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ, ທ່ານ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ຂຽນ​ລົງ​ໃນ​ທວີດ​ເຕີ້ ໃນບໍ່​ພໍ​ເທົ່າ​ໃດ​ຊົ່ວ​ໂມງ​ຫລັງ​ຈາກນັ້ນວ່າ ການ​ປະ​ເມີນ​ຄົນເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ບາດ​ເຈັບ ແລະ​ ຄວາມ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍ​ແມ່ນກຳ​ລັງ​ດໍ​າ​ເນີນ​ໄປ​ຢູ່ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ “ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ​ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ໄປ​ດ້ວຍ​ດີ!” ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ອອກ​ມາ​ຖະ​ແຫລງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ ການ​ຖິ້ມ​ລະ​ເບີດ​ໃສ່​ຄ້າຍ​ທະ​ຫານ​ອາ​ລ-ອາ​ຊາດ ແລະ​ເອີ​ບິ​ລ ໃນ​ຕອນ​ເຊົ້າ ວັນ​ພຸດມື້ນີ້.

Iran followed through with its promise to retaliate for the killing of its top military commander early Wednesday, firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops. VOA's Richard Green has the latest developments on this new escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington.

The missiles lit up the night skies over the Al-Asad base, located about 60 kilometers west of Baghdad, as well as one in Irbil, part of Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region.



The attacks were carried out hours after the burial of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds force, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad's airport on Friday.



But there was no immediate word of any casualties in the aftermath of the attacks on the Iraqi bases. Thomas Warrick, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., tells VOA this may have been a deliberate decision on behalf of the Iranians.



Thomas Warrick, Non-Resident Senior Fellow, The Atlantic Council:

"So it appears as though the Iranians chose to respond with surface to surface missiles in order to make a very precise point. They were trying to retaliate, but in a way that they controlled so that rather than doing it through one of their proxy militias, it would be in the hands of the IRGC commanders and the Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. So it's clear they wanted to try to control what was done."



Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, tweeted that the attack on the two Iraqi bases were "proportionate measures in self defense" and insisted that Tehran does not "seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."



U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted hours later that an assessment of casualties and damage was taking place, but added the phrase "So far, so good!" Trump plans to make a statement about the al-Asad and Irabil bombings Wednesday morning.