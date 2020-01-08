ອີຣ່ານ ໄດ້ເຮັດຕາມຄຳໝັ້ນສັນຍາຂອງຕົນທີ່ເວົ້າວ່າຈະແກ້ແຄ້ນຄືນຕໍ່ການສັງຫານ ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງທັບຄົນສຳຄັນຂອງຕົນໃນຕອນເຊົ້າໆວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້ ໂດຍໄດ້ຍິງລູກສອນໄຟຂີປະນາວຸດ ໄປໃສ່ຄ້າຍກອງທັບອາກາດຂອງອີຣັກສອງແຫ່ງ ທີ່ເປັນບ່ອນປະຈຳການຂອງທະຫານສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ. Richard Green ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບສະພາບຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງທີ່ເພີ້ມທະວີຂຶ້ນຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ລະຫວ່າງ ເຕຫະຣ່ານ ກັບວໍຊິງຕັນ ຊຶ່ງບົວສະຫວັນຈະນຳມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ລູກສອນໄຟໄດ້ເປັ່ງປະກາຍແສງອອກມາ ຢູ່ເທິງທ້ອງຟ້າໃນຍາມຄ່ຳຄືນ ຢູ່ເຊິ່ງ ຄ້າຍທະຫານອາລ-ອາຊາດ (Al-Asad) ທີ່ຢູ່ຫ່າງຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງແບັກແດດ ໄປທາງຕາເວັນຕົກປະມານ 60 ກິໂລແມັດ ພ້ອມທັງຢູ່ໃນເມືອງເອີບິລ (Irbil) ຊຶ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງເຂດເຄິ່ງປົກຄອງຕົນເອງຂອງຊາວເຄີດໃນອີຣັກ.
ການໂຈມຕີດັ່ງກ່າວ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນໄປບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງພາຍຫລັງທີ່ໄດ້ມີການຝັງສົບຂອງທ່ານກາສເຊມ ຊູເລມານີ, ຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງກຳລັງລະດັບສູງ ໜ່ວຍ ອາລກຸດຂອງອີຣ່ານ ທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກສັງຫານຢູ່ໃນການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນວັນສຸກອາທິດແລ້ວນີ້.
ແຕ່ຍັງບໍ່ມີໃຜເວົ້າເຖິງຈຳນວນຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະບາດເຈັບໃນທັນທີທັນໃດເທື່ອ ຫລັງຈາກມີການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານຂອງອີຣັກດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນແລ້ວ. ທ່ານ ໂທມມັສ ວາຣິກ (Thomas Warrick), ນັກຄົ້ນຄວ້າລະດັບສູງທີ່ເປັນຄົນຂ້າງນອກ ໄປປະຈຳການຢູ່ໃນສະພາແອັດລັງຕິກ ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່າວຕໍ່ວີໂອເອວ່າ ອັນນີ້ ອາດຈະເປັນການຕັດສິນໃຈທີ່ມີການພິຈາລະນາຢ່າງຖີ່ຖ້ວນແລ້ວ ໃນນາມຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ແກ່ຊາວອີຣ່ານ.
ທ່ານວາຣິກ (Warrick) ກ່າວດັ່ງນີ້:
"ສະນັ້ນ ມັນປາກົດເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ພວກອີຣ່ານໄດ້ເລືອກທີ່ຈະຕອບໂຕ້ຄືນໂດຍການໃຊ້ລູກສອນໄຟທີ່ຍິງຈາກພື້ນດິນຫາພື້ນດິນ ເພື່ອຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຖືກຈຸດຢ່າງເໝາະ ເຈາະເລີຍ. ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກຳລັງພະຍາຍາມທີ່ຈະແກ້ແຄ້ນຄືນ ແຕ່ວ່າເປັນການ ແກ້ແຄ້ນຄືນ ໃນແບບທີ່ວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຄວບຄຸມເອົາເອງ ແທນທີ່ຈະເຮັດໂດຍຜ່ານທະຫານບ້ານທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ຕາງໜ້າຂອງຕົນ, ສະນັ້ນມັນຈະຢູ່ໃນກຳມືຂອງບັນດາຜູ້ບັນຊາການກອງກຳລັງພິທັກປະຕິວັດອິສລາມ ຫລື IRGC ແລະ ຜູ້ນຳສູງສຸດຂອງອີຣ່ານ, ທ່ານອາລີ ຄຳເມນີ (Ali Khamenei). ສະນັ້ນ ມັນເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງແລ້ວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າພະຍາຍາມທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ສິ່ງທີ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໄປແລ້ວນັ້ນ ຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງຕົນ.”
ທ່ານ ຈາວາດ ຊາຣິຟ (Javad Zarif), ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດອີຣ່ານໄດ້ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີວ່າ ການໂຈມຕີໃສ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານສອງແຫ່ງຂອງອີຣັກ ເປັນ "ມາດຕະການປ້ອງກັນຕົນເອງຢ່າງເໝາະສົມ" ແລະຢືນຢັດວ່າ ເຕຫະຣ່ານບໍ່ໄດ້ “ສະແຫວງຫາທາງເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ຫລື ສົງຄາມເລີຍ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຈະທຳການປ້ອງກັນພວກເຮົາຕໍ່ການກະທຳຮຸນແຮງໃດໆທີ່ມີ."
ປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ, ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຂຽນລົງໃນທວີດເຕີ້ ໃນບໍ່ພໍເທົ່າໃດຊົ່ວໂມງຫລັງຈາກນັ້ນວ່າ ການປະເມີນຄົນເສຍຊີວິດ ແລະໄດ້ຮັບບາດເຈັບ ແລະ ຄວາມເສຍຫາຍແມ່ນກຳລັງດໍາເນີນໄປຢູ່ ແຕ່ກໍໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ “ເທົ່າທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ແມ່ນເປັນໄປດ້ວຍດີ!” ທ່ານທຣຳມີແຜນທີ່ຈະອອກມາຖະແຫລງກ່ຽວກັບ ການຖິ້ມລະເບີດໃສ່ຄ້າຍທະຫານອາລ-ອາຊາດ ແລະເອີບິລ ໃນຕອນເຊົ້າ ວັນພຸດມື້ນີ້.
Iran followed through with its promise to retaliate for the killing of its top military commander early Wednesday, firing more than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi air bases that house U.S. troops. VOA's Richard Green has the latest developments on this new escalation of tensions between Tehran and Washington.
The missiles lit up the night skies over the Al-Asad base, located about 60 kilometers west of Baghdad, as well as one in Irbil, part of Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdish region.
The attacks were carried out hours after the burial of Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran's elite Quds force, who was killed in a U.S. drone strike on Baghdad's airport on Friday.
But there was no immediate word of any casualties in the aftermath of the attacks on the Iraqi bases. Thomas Warrick, a non-resident senior fellow at the Atlantic Council in Washington, D.C., tells VOA this may have been a deliberate decision on behalf of the Iranians.
Thomas Warrick, Non-Resident Senior Fellow, The Atlantic Council:
"So it appears as though the Iranians chose to respond with surface to surface missiles in order to make a very precise point. They were trying to retaliate, but in a way that they controlled so that rather than doing it through one of their proxy militias, it would be in the hands of the IRGC commanders and the Iranian supreme leader Ali Khamenei. So it's clear they wanted to try to control what was done."
Javad Zarif, Iran's foreign minister, tweeted that the attack on the two Iraqi bases were "proportionate measures in self defense" and insisted that Tehran does not "seek escalation or war, but will defend ourselves against any aggression."
U.S. President Donald Trump tweeted hours later that an assessment of casualties and damage was taking place, but added the phrase "So far, so good!" Trump plans to make a statement about the al-Asad and Irabil bombings Wednesday morning.
