ເຈົ້າຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນນະ​ຄອນກີ​ຢິບ ​ເມືອງ​ຫຼວງ​ຂອງ​ຢູເຄ​ຣນ ເຕື​ອນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນວ່າ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕ້ອງ​ພາ​ກັນ​ກະ​ກຽມ ​ຮັບ​ມື​ກັບ​ຄວາມ​ຮ້າຍ​ແຮງ​ຂອງ​ລະ​ດູ​ໜາວ​ໃນ​ປີ​ນີ້ ຖ້າ​ຫາກ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງດ້ານ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງ​ານ​ຂອງ​ ປ​ະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ນັ້ນ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າໃຊ້ ນ້ຳຫລື​ຄວາມ​ອົບ​ອຸ່ນສຳ​ລັບ​ສະ​ພາບອາ​ກາດ​ໜາວ​ຈັດທີ່​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດບອກ​ໄດ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ເອ​ພີ.

“ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ທຸກວິ​ທີ​ທາງ​ເພື່ອ​ຫລີກ​ລ່ຽງເລື້ອງ​ນີ້. ​ແຕ່​ມາ​ເວົ້າ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ​ໂລດ​ວ່າ ສັດ​ຕູ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ເຮັດ​ທຸ​ວິ​ທີ​ທາງເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້ເມືອງນີ້​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄວາມອຸ່ນ ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ໄຟ​ຟ້າ​ໃຊ້ ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ນ້ຳ​ໃຊ້ ໂດຍ​ທົ່ວ​ໄປ​ແລ້ວ ​ແມ່ນ​ຢາກ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ເຮົາພາ​ກັນ​ຕາຍ. ​ແລະ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ປະ​ເທດ ແລະ​ອະ​ນາ​ຄົດ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ຄົນ ​ແມ່ນ​ຂຶ້ນ

ຢູ່​ກັບ​ການ​ກະ​ກຽມ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສ​ະ​ພາບ​ທີ່​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ” ນັ້ນ​ຄື​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ຂອງ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ກີ​ຢິບ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ຕາ​ລີ ກ​ລິ​ສ​ໂກ ກ່າວກໍ່​ອົງ​ການ​ຂ່າວ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ.

ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ເຈາະ​ຈົງ​ໃສ່​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ ​ຕໍ່ພື້ນ​ຖານ​ໂຄງ​ລ່າງ​ດ້ານພະ​ລັງ​ງ​ານ​ຂອງ​ຢູ ​ເຄ​ຣນໃນ​ເດືອນ​ທີ່​ຜ່ານ​ມາ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ມີ​ຂາດ​ແຄນ​ພ​ະ​ລັງ​ງານ ແລະ​ແຜ່​ລາມ​ອອກ​ໄປ​ທົ່ວ​ປະ​ເທດ. ​ກິ​ຢິບ ໄດ້ມີ​ກຳ​ນົດໃຫ້​ມີ​ການ​ສັບ​ປ່ຽນ​ເວ​ລາ​ມອດ​ໄຟ​ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ ອັນ​ເປັນ​ພາກ​ສ່ວນນຶ່ງ​ຂອງ​ນະ​ຄອນ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ແລະ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ອ້ອມ​ແອ້ມ.

ການມອດ​ໄຟ​ຍັງ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ແຜນ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ຂົງ​ເຂດໃກ້​ຄ​ຽງຄື ເຊິ​ນີ​ຮິບ ເຊີ​ກາ​ຊີ ຊິ​ໂຕ​ເມຍ ຊູ​ມີ ຄາ​ກິບ ແລະ​ໂປ​ລ​ຕາ​ວາ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ ບໍ​ລິ​ສັດ​ພະ​ລັງ​ງານຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່ມີ​ຊື່​ວ່າ ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ​ເນີ​ໂກ.

​ກິ​ຢິບ​ມີ​ແຜນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສົ່ງອາຍ​ອຸ່ນ​ໃຫ້​ປະ​ມານ 1,000 ຈຸດ ແຕ່​ໄດ້​ໃຫ້​ຂໍ້​ສັງ​ເກດ​ວ່າ​ນີ້​ອາດ​ຈະ​ບໍ່ເປັນ​ທີ່ພຽງ​ພໍ​ສຳ​ລັບເມືອງ ທີ່​ມີປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນ 3 ລ້ານ​ຄົນ.

ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າງ​ໜັກ ​ຕໍ່​ນະ​ຄອນ​ຫລວງ ແຕ່ກຳ​ລັງ​ຢູ່ເຄ​ຣນ​ພວມ​ບຸກ​ຄືບ​ໜ້າ​ຢູ່​ທາງ​ພາກ​ໃຕ້. ປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ທີ່​ຣັດ​ເຊຍຢຶດຄອງ​ໃນ​ເມືອງ​ເຄີ​ຊອນ ພາ​ກັນ​ກັນ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ຄຳ​ເຕືອນ​ຢູ່​ໂທ​ລະ​ສັບ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ຮຽກ​ຮ້ອງ​ໃຫ້​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ພາ​ກັນ​ຍົກ​ຍ້າຍ​ອອກ​ໂດຍ​ໄວ​ເທົ່າ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ໄວ​ໄດ້ ອີງ​ຕາມ​ຄຳ​ເວົ້າ​ທະ​ຫານຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໃນ​ວັນ​ອາ​ທິດ​ວານ​ນີ້. ​ທະ​ຫານ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ເຕືອນ​ພວກ​ພົນ​ລະ​ເຮືອນ​ວ່າ ທະ​ຫານ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ໄດ້​ກຽມ​ການ​ໂ​ຈມ​ຕີ​ຢ່າ​ງ​ໜັກ ແລະ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ໃຫ້​ຄົນ​ໜີ​ອອກ​ຈາ​ກ​ເມືອງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່​ເທິງ​ຝັ່ງ​ຂວາ​ຂອງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ.

ກຳ​ລັງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ພວມ​ກະ​ກຽມ​ການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຕໍ່​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣ​ນ ເພື່ອ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ເມືອງ​ເຄີ​ຊອນ​ໃນພາກ​ໃຕ້ຄືນ​ ຊຶ່ງ​ໄດ້​ຖືກ​ຍຶດ​ເອົາ​ລະ​ຫວ່າງຕອນ​ຕົ້ນ​ໆ ຂອງ​ການ​ຮຸກ​ຮານ. ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກັນ​ຍາ ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ໄດ້​ຜະ​ໜວກ​ເອົາ​ເຂດ​ເຄີ​ຊອນ​ຢ່າງ​ຜິດ​ກົດ​ໝາຍ ພ້ອມ​ທັງ​ອີກ​ສາມ​ຂົງ​ເຂດ​ຂອງ​ຢູ​ເຄ​ຣນ ແລະ​ໃນ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ກໍ​ໄດ້​ປະ​ກາດ​ກົດໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ເສິກ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ສີ່​ແຂວງ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ.

The mayor of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure — that means there might not be any electricity, water or heat when temperatures fall below freezing.

"We are doing everything to avoid this. But let's be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations," Mayor Vitali Klitschko told state media.

Russia has focused on striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the last month, causing power shortages and rolling outages across the country. Kyiv was scheduled to have hourly rotating blackouts Sunday in parts of the city and the surrounding region.

Rolling blackouts also were planned in the nearby Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, Ukrenergo, said.

Kyiv plans to deploy about 1,000 heating points but noted that this may not be enough for a city of 3 million people.

Russian forces 'occupying and evacuating' Kherson

As Russia intensifies its attacks on the capital, Ukrainian forces are pushing forward in the south. Residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson received warning messages on their phones urging them to evacuate as soon as possible, Ukraine's military said Sunday. Russian soldiers warned civilians that Ukraine's army was preparing for a massive attack and told people to leave for the city's right bank immediately.

Russian forces are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive to seize back the southern city of Kherson, which was captured during the early days of the invasion. In September, Russia illegally annexed Kherson as well as three other regions of Ukraine and subsequently declared martial law in the four provinces.