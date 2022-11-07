ເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນນະຄອນກີຢິບ ເມືອງຫຼວງຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ເຕືອນປະຊາຊົນວ່າເຂົາເຈົ້າຕ້ອງພາກັນກະກຽມ ຮັບມືກັບຄວາມຮ້າຍແຮງຂອງລະດູໜາວໃນປີນີ້ ຖ້າຫາກຣັດເຊຍສືບຕໍ່ໂຈມຕີ ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງດ້ານພະລັງງານຂອງ ປະເທດ ແລະນັ້ນໝາຍຄວາມວ່າ ຈະບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ນ້ຳຫລືຄວາມອົບອຸ່ນສຳລັບສະພາບອາກາດໜາວຈັດທີ່ບໍ່ສາມາດບອກໄດ້ ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວເອພີ.
“ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດທຸກວິທີທາງເພື່ອຫລີກລ່ຽງເລື້ອງນີ້. ແຕ່ມາເວົ້າຄວາມຈິງໂລດວ່າ ສັດຕູຂອງພວກເຮົາກຳລັງເຮັດທຸວິທີທາງເພື່ອໃຫ້ເມືອງນີ້ບໍ່ມີຄວາມອຸ່ນ ບໍ່ມີໄຟຟ້າໃຊ້ ບໍ່ມີນ້ຳໃຊ້ ໂດຍທົ່ວໄປແລ້ວ ແມ່ນຢາກໃຫ້ພວກເຮົາພາກັນຕາຍ. ແລະອະນາຄົດຂອງປະເທດ ແລະອະນາຄົດຂອງພວກເຮົາແຕ່ລະຄົນ ແມ່ນຂຶ້ນ
ຢູ່ກັບການກະກຽມ ທີ່ພວກເຮົາຢູ່ໃນສະພາບທີ່ແຕກຕ່າງ” ນັ້ນຄືຄຳເວົ້າຂອງເຈົ້າຄອງນະຄອນກີຢິບ ທ່ານວິຕາລີ ກລິສໂກ ກ່າວກໍ່ອົງການຂ່າວລັດຖະບານ.
ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເຈາະຈົງໃສ່ການໂຈມຕີ ຕໍ່ພື້ນຖານໂຄງລ່າງດ້ານພະລັງງານຂອງຢູ ເຄຣນໃນເດືອນທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຂາດແຄນພະລັງງານ ແລະແຜ່ລາມອອກໄປທົ່ວປະເທດ. ກິຢິບ ໄດ້ມີກຳນົດໃຫ້ມີການສັບປ່ຽນເວລາມອດໄຟ ໃນວັນອາທິດ ອັນເປັນພາກສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງນະຄອນດັ່ງກ່າວ ແລະຂົງເຂດອ້ອມແອ້ມ.
ການມອດໄຟຍັງໄດ້ມີແຜນຢູ່ໃນບັນດາຂົງເຂດໃກ້ຄຽງຄື ເຊິນີຮິບ ເຊີກາຊີ ຊິໂຕເມຍ ຊູມີ ຄາກິບ ແລະໂປລຕາວາ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າ ບໍລິສັດພະລັງງານຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ມີຊື່ວ່າ ຢູເຄຣນເນີໂກ.
ກິຢິບມີແຜນທີ່ຈະສົ່ງອາຍອຸ່ນໃຫ້ປະມານ 1,000 ຈຸດ ແຕ່ໄດ້ໃຫ້ຂໍ້ສັງເກດວ່ານີ້ອາດຈະບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ພຽງພໍສຳລັບເມືອງ ທີ່ມີປະຊາຊົນ 3 ລ້ານຄົນ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຣັດເຊຍໂຈມຕີຢ່າງໜັກ ຕໍ່ນະຄອນຫລວງ ແຕ່ກຳລັງຢູ່ເຄຣນພວມບຸກຄືບໜ້າຢູ່ທາງພາກໃຕ້. ປະຊາຊົນຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ທີ່ຣັດເຊຍຢຶດຄອງໃນເມືອງເຄີຊອນ ພາກັນກັນໄດ້ຮັບຄຳເຕືອນຢູ່ໂທລະສັບເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າພາກັນຍົກຍ້າຍອອກໂດຍໄວເທົ່າທີ່ຈະໄວໄດ້ ອີງຕາມຄຳເວົ້າທະຫານຢູເຄຣນ ໃນວັນອາທິດວານນີ້. ທະຫານຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ເຕືອນພວກພົນລະເຮືອນວ່າ ທະຫານຢູເຄຣນ ໄດ້ກຽມການໂຈມຕີຢ່າງໜັກ ແລະໄດ້ບອກໃຫ້ຄົນໜີອອກຈາກເມືອງດັ່ງກ່າວ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ເທິງຝັ່ງຂວາຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳໃນທັນທີ.
ກຳລັງຣັດເຊຍພວມກະກຽມການໂຈມຕີຕໍ່ຢູເຄຣນ ເພື່ອຍຶດເອົາເມືອງເຄີຊອນໃນພາກໃຕ້ຄືນ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ຖືກຍຶດເອົາລະຫວ່າງຕອນຕົ້ນໆ ຂອງການຮຸກຮານ. ໃນເດືອນກັນຍາ ຣັດເຊຍໄດ້ຜະໜວກເອົາເຂດເຄີຊອນຢ່າງຜິດກົດໝາຍ ພ້ອມທັງອີກສາມຂົງເຂດຂອງຢູເຄຣນ ແລະໃນທີ່ສຸດກໍໄດ້ປະກາດກົດໄອຍະການເສິກຢູ່ໃນສີ່ແຂວງດັ່ງກ່າວ.
The mayor of Ukraine's capital of Kyiv is warning residents that they must prepare for the worst this winter if Russia keeps striking the country's energy infrastructure — that means there might not be any electricity, water or heat when temperatures fall below freezing.
"We are doing everything to avoid this. But let's be frank, our enemies are doing everything for the city to be without heat, without electricity, without water supply, in general, so we all die. And the future of the country and the future of each of us depends on how prepared we are for different situations," Mayor Vitali Klitschko told state media.
Russia has focused on striking Ukraine's energy infrastructure over the last month, causing power shortages and rolling outages across the country. Kyiv was scheduled to have hourly rotating blackouts Sunday in parts of the city and the surrounding region.
Rolling blackouts also were planned in the nearby Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Kharkiv and Poltava regions, Ukraine's state-owned energy operator, Ukrenergo, said.
Kyiv plans to deploy about 1,000 heating points but noted that this may not be enough for a city of 3 million people.
Russian forces 'occupying and evacuating' Kherson
As Russia intensifies its attacks on the capital, Ukrainian forces are pushing forward in the south. Residents of Ukraine's Russian-occupied city of Kherson received warning messages on their phones urging them to evacuate as soon as possible, Ukraine's military said Sunday. Russian soldiers warned civilians that Ukraine's army was preparing for a massive attack and told people to leave for the city's right bank immediately.
Russian forces are preparing for a Ukrainian counteroffensive to seize back the southern city of Kherson, which was captured during the early days of the invasion. In September, Russia illegally annexed Kherson as well as three other regions of Ukraine and subsequently declared martial law in the four provinces.