ກອງກໍາລັງຊາວເຄີດ ທີ່ສະຫະລັດໜຸນຫຼັງຢູ່ໃນຊີເຣຍ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມປະຕິບັດ ການກວດລ້າງ ກຸ່ມທີ່ສົງໄສວ່າເປັນພ​ວກກໍ່ການຮ້າຍລັດອິສລາມ ຫຼື IS ຢູ່ໃນສູນ ທີ່ມີຄອບຄົວ ຂອງພວກຫົວຮຸນແຮງ ຈຸ​ດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່. ຊານາ ໂອມາ (Zana Omar) ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ມີຂໍ້ມູນກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ຈະ ນຳ​ເອົາລາຍລະອຽດ ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ກອງກໍາລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຊີເຣຍ ຫຼື SDF ທີ່ນໍາ​ພາໂດຍຊາວເຄີດ, ​ໄດ້ເລີ້ມ​ການກວດ​ລ້າງ​ດ້ານຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍມື້ ຢູ່ທີ່ສູນ ອາລ-ໂຮລ (al-Hol), ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ກັກຂັງຫຼາຍພັນຄອບຄົວທີ່ພົວພັນກັບກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງລັດອິສລາມ ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກສຽງເໜືອຂອງຊີເຣຍ.

ກອງກໍາລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງຊີເຣຍກ່າວວ່າ ເປົ້າໝາຍກໍເພື່ອກໍາຈັດການປະ ຕິບັດງານຕ່າງໆຂອງພວກ IS ໃຫ້ໝົດໄປຈາກສູນ, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ແມ່ນຢູ່ເບື້ອງຫຼັງການເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນຂອງຈໍານວນຄວາມຮຸນແຮງຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນສູນອາລ-ໂຮລ.

ອົງການສະຫະປະຊາຊາດກ່າວວ່າ ຈົນເຖິງປີນີ້, ມີຢ່າງໜ້ອຍ 26 ຄົນຖືກສັງ ຫານຢູ່ໃນສູນດັ່ງກ່າວ, ເຊິ່ງມີຜູ້ຄົນອາໄສຢູ່ປະມານ 56,000 ຄົນ.

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ທະຫານທ້ອງຖິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ການກວດ​ລ້າງຄວນຈະເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນ​ກ່ອນ​ໜ້ານີ້, ແຕ່ຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ໃນ​ການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີຂອງກອງກໍາລັງທະຫານເທີກີ ​ຕໍ່ພູມິພາກດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈໍາເປັນຕ້ອງໄດ້ລໍຖ້າໄປກ່ອນ.

ທ່ານອາລີ ຮາຊານ (Ali Hasan), ໂຄສົກຂອງອົງ​ການຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງພາຍໃນ ກ່າວເປັນພາສາອາຣັບວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາເລີ້ມ​ການກວດ​ລ້າງດັ່ງກ່າວ ຍ້ອນວ່າເປັນໜ້າທີ່ທາງດ້ານສິນທໍາແລະ ຄຸນນະທໍາຂອງພວກເຮົາ ທີ່ຈະປົດປ່ອຍພົນລະເຮືອນ ໃຫ້ເປັນອິດສະຫຼະ ຈາກການດໍາເນີນງານຂອງກຸ່ມຕ່າງໆ​ທີ່​ປະ​ຕິ​ບັດ​ງານຢູ່ໃນສູນ ອາລ-ໂຮລ.”

4 ມື້ກ່ອນການກວດ​ລ້າງ​ເລີ້ມ​ຂຶ້ນ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊາວເຄີດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຈັບໂຕຜູ້ຕ້ອງສົງໄສ ຢູ່ໃນສູນແຫ່ງນີ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ 75 ຄົນ, ຢຶດອາວຸດທີ່ສໍາຄັນໄດ້ ເປັນຈໍານວນຫຼາຍ, ແລະສາມາດຄົ້ນພົບອຸໂມງຫຼາຍແຫ່ງ ທີ່ຖືກຂຸດໂດຍກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ IS.

ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ຈາກ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກຕໍ່ຕ້ານ​ກຸ່ມ IS ທີ່ນໍາພາໂດຍສະຫະລັດ ກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງປະຕິບັດງານຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອ ກອງກໍາລັງທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນການພະຍາຍາມຕໍ່ຕ້ານລັດທິກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ຍັງຄົງດໍາເນີນຢູ່ຕໍ່​ໄປ. ແລະເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ຊາວເຄີດ ພ້ອມດ້ວຍໜ່ວຍງານປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນກ່າວວ່າ ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນເປັນສິ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນທີ່ສຸດ.

ທ່ານຊິຢາເມນ ອາລີ (Siyamend Ali), ໂຄສົກໜ່ວຍປົກປ້ອງປະຊາຊົນກ່າວເປັນພາສາເຄີດວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາໄດ້ປະສານງານກັບກຸ່ມ​ແນວ​ໂຮມ​ຂອງໂລກໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະທໍາອິດຂອງ ແຜນການກວດ​ລ້າງ. ບັນຫາມັນກໍກໍາລັງເກີດຂຶ້ນເຊັ່ນດຽວກັນ ໃນຊ່ວງໄລຍະທີສອງນີ້, ເຊິ່ງກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນການກວດ​ລ້າງໂຕຈິງ. ໂດຍຜ່ານການປະສານງານ ແລະສູນກາງການວາງແຜນ, ​ແນວ​ໂຮມລະດັບໂລກໄດ້ໃຫ້ການສະໜັບສະໜຸນກອງກໍາລັງປະຊາທິປະໄຕຂອງຊີເຣຍ ແລະກອງກໍາລັງຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ສະ​ຫງົບຢູ່ໃນທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ໃນການດໍາເນີນການກວດ​ລ້າງດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ.”

ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່​ໃນ​ເຂດທ້ອງຖິ່ນກ່າວວ່າ ການຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພຢູ່ໃນສູນດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງທີ່ສໍາຄັນໃນພາລະກິດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງ IS ຜ່າຍແພ້ຢູ່ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ແລະບ່ອນອື່ນໆ.

U.S.-backed Kurdish forces in Syria have launched a sweeping campaign against Islamic State group suspects inside a camp that holds the families of IS militants. VOA’s Zana Omar has the story, narrated by Sirwan Kajjo.

The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, have begun a multi-day security campaign inside al-Hol camp, which holds thousands of families linked to Islamic State group militants in northeast Syria.

The Syrian Democratic Forces say the objective is to clear out any IS operatives in the camp, which they believe are behind the growing levels of violence inside al-Hol.

The United Nations says that so far this year, at least 26 people have been killed in the camp, which hosts nearly 56,000 people.

Local military officials say this campaign was supposed to start earlier, but the possibility of a Turkish offensive into the region forced them to wait.

Ali Hasan, Internal Security Spokesperson. Male, Arabic

“We launched this campaign because it is our ethical and moral duty to free the civilians from groups that operate inside al-Hol camp.”

Four days into the campaign, Kurdish officials say they have detained more than 75 IS suspects inside the camp, seized a significant number of weapons, and uncovered several tunnels dug by IS militants.

The U.S.-led global coalition against IS says it is assisting local forces in their ongoing counterterrorism efforts. And Kurdish officials with the People's Protection Units say that support is essential.

Siyamend Ali, People's Protection Units Spokesperson. Male, Kurdish

“We coordinated with the global coalition in the first phase of planning this campaign. The same thing is happening in the second phase, which is carrying out the actual campaign. Through a coordination and planning center, the global coalition has been supporting the Syrian Democratic Forces and the local security forces in conducting this campaign.”

Local authorities say securing the camp is an important part of the mission to defeat IS militants in the country and beyond.