ທ່ານ ຄິມ ຈອງ ອຶນ ເລື່ອນຕຳແໜ່ງ ໃຫ້ນ້ອງສາວ ຂອງທ່ານ

ຜູ້ນຳ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ຄິມ ຈອງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ເລື່ອນຕຳແໜ່ງນ້ອງສາວຂອງທ່ານ ໃຫ້ຂຶ້ນ

ໄປຢູ່ໃນສູນກາງອຳນາດລັບຂອງປະເທດ.

ໃນລະຫວ່າງກອງປະຊຸມຂອງ ຄະນະກຳມະການສູນກາງພັກ ທີ່ມີອຳນາດນັ້ນ, ທ່ານ

ນາງ ຄິມ ໂຢ ຈອງ ໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເປັນຜູ້ແທນຄະນະກົມການເມືອງ, ເປັນອົງການທີ່

ທຳການຕັດສິນໃຈຂັ້ນສູງ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານ ຄິມ ຈອງ ອຶນ ເປັນປະທານ.

ທ່ານ Michael Madden ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່ຽວກັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໃນເວັບໄຊ 38 North

ຂອງມະຫະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ Johns Hopkins ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ການເຄື່ອນໄຫວດັ່ງກ່າວ

ໄດ້ສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ “ຕຳແໜ່ງ ແລະ ອຳນາດຂອງນ້ອງສາວຂອງທ່ານ ແມ່ນມີ

ຄວາມສຳຄັນຫຼາຍກວ່າທີ່ຮູ້ມາກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ແລະ ມັນແມ່ນການເຮັດໃຫ້ອຳນາດຂອງ

ຄອບຄົວ ຄິມ ມີຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງຂຶ້ນຕື່ມອີກ."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has promoted his younger sister to the country's secretive center of power.



During a meeting of the powerful Central Committee, Kim Yo Jong was made an alternate member of the politburo, the top decision-making body over which Kim Jong Un presides.



Michael Madden, a North Korean expert at Johns Hopkins University's 38 North website said the move shows that the sister's "portfolio and writ is far more substantive than previously realized and it is a further consolidation of the Kim family's power."



