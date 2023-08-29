ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ເສີມຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງແກ່ກອງທັບເຮືອ ຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ

ທ່ານກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ໄດ້ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້​ເສີມ​ຄວາມ​ເຂັ້ມ​ແຂງ​ແກ່ກອງທັບເຮືອຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ເຂດນ່ານນໍ້າຂອງປະເທດ ແມ່ນມີ “ອັນຕະລາຍດ້ວຍສົງຄາມນິວເຄລຍ,” ສື່ມວນຊົນຂອງລັດຖະບານເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ລາຍງານໃນວັນອັງຄານມື້ນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ໂຊລ, ວໍຊິງຕັນ ແລະ ໂຕກຽວ ​ເລີ້ມ​ການຊ້ອມ​ລົບ​ຮ່ວມທາງທະ​ເລ, ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວ AFP.

ທ່ານກິມ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຕໍ່ການຮ່ວມມືສາມຝ່າຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ເພີ້ມຂຶ້ນລະຫວ່າງ “ຫົວໜ້າແກັ່ງຜູ້ມີອິດທິພົນ” ສະຫະລັດ, ເກົາຫຼີໃຕ້ ແລະ ຍີ່ປຸ່ນ ໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີການ “ໂອ້ລົມກັນແບບປິດລັບ,” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຈາກເຈົ້າໜ້າອົງການຂ່າວສູນກາງຂອງທາງການເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ, ເຊິ່ງເຫັນໄດ້ຢ່າງແຈ່ມແຈ້ງ ໃນການປະຊຸມສຸດຍອດ ຢູ່ທີ່ແຄັມເດວິດໃນເດືອນນີ້.

ທ່ານກ່າວຫາວໍຊິງຕັນ ກ່ຽວກັບການເປັນ “ຜູ້ມີອາລົມຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນກວ່າເກົ່າ” ໂດຍປະຕິບັດການຊ້ອມລົບທາງທະ​ເລ ແລະສົ່ງເຮືອ​ບິນ​ແລະ​ກຳ​ປັ່ນ​ລົບຍຸດທະສາດນິວເຄລຍ ເຂົ້າ​ໄປ​ໃນນ່ານນໍ້າ​ຂອງແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີຢ່າງຖາວອນ, ອີງຕາມການກ່າວຂອງບົດລາຍງານ.

ທ່ານກິມກ່າວວ່າ “ເນື່ອງຈາກການກະທໍາ ໃນການປະເຊີນໜ້າກັນທີ່​ຂາດ​ຄວາມ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບຂອງ ສະຫະລັດແລະກອງກໍາລັງຂອງສັດຕູອື່ນໆ, ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ນ່ານ ນໍ້າໃນແຫຼມເກົາຫຼີ ຫຼຸດລົງມາເປັນຈຸດລວມກອງກໍາລັງທາງເຄື່ອງມືທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດໃນໂລກ, ເປັນນ່ານນໍ້າທີ່ບໍ່ມີຄວາມສະຖຽນລະພາບ ແລະ​ເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເກີດສົງຄາມນິວເຄລຍຫຼາຍທີ່ສຸດ,” ອີງຕາມລາຍງານຂອງອົງການຂ່າວສູນກາງຂອງທາງການເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ຫຼື KCNA.

“ເພື່ອໃຫ້ບັນລຸຜົນສໍາເລັດໃນການພັດທະນາກອງທັບເຮືອຢ່າງໄວວາ ໃຫ້ກາຍມາເປັນບັນຫາຮີບດ່ວນທີ່ສຸດ ເມື່ອພິຈາລະນາເບິ່ງຄວາມພະຍາຍາມ ໃນການເກາະຜິດ​ຢ່າງຮຸນແຮງຂອງ​ພວກສັດຕູ ​ເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້.”

Seoul, Aug 29, 2023 (AFP) -Kim Jong Un has called for boosting North Korea's navy, saying the country's waters brimmed with "the danger of a nuclear war," state media reported Tuesday, as Seoul, Washington and Tokyo carried out joint naval drills.

Kim slammed growing trilateral cooperation between the "gang bosses" of the United States, South Korea and Japan, saying they had recently "closeted with each other", the official Korean Central News Agency reported, in an apparent reference this month's Camp David summit.

He accused Washington of being "more frantic than ever before" by conducting joint naval exercises and deploying nuclear strategic assets in the waters around the Korean peninsula on a permanent basis, the report said.

"Owing to the reckless confrontational moves of the U.S. and other hostile forces, the waters off the Korean Peninsula have been reduced into the world's biggest war hardware concentration spot, the most unstable waters with the danger of a nuclear war," Kim said, according to KCNA.

"To achieve the successes in rapidly developing the naval force has become a very urgent issue in view of the enemies' recent aggressive attempts."