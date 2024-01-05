ການສັງຫານຜູ້ນໍາ ຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ອາດເພີ້ມຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂຶ້ນ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ

ນຶ່ງມື້ ລຸນຫຼັງຜູ້ນຳຂັ້ນສູງ ຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຖືກສັງຫານໃນອັນທີ່ປາກົດວ່າ ເປັນການໂຈມຕີ ດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງເບຣຸດ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນ ການແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍຂອງບັນຫາຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກໍຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອິສຣາແອລຈົ່ງປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌. ນັກຂ່າວການທູດອະວຸໂສ ຂອງ VOA ຊິນດີ້ ເຊນ ມີລາຍງານຈາກວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.
ຮອງຜູ້ນໍາກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທ່ານຊາເລ ອາລ-ອາຣູຣີ (Saleh al-Arouri), ຖືກຂ້າຕາຍໃນລະຫວ່າງການໂຈມຕີ ດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຢູ່ນະຄອນຫຼວງເບຣຸດ ຂອງເລບານອນໃນຕອນແລງຂອງວັນອັງຄານແລ້ວນີ້, ເຊິ່ງການສັງຫານທີ່ໄດ້ແນເປົ້າໝາຍດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການຢືນຢັນ ຫຼືປະຕິເສດໂດຍອິສຣາແອລ.
ຢູ່ທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງ ທ່ານແມັດທິວ ມີລເລີ້ ຖືກຖາມວ່າ ສະຫະລັດເຊື່ອວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ມີເຫດຜົນພຽງພໍຫຼືບໍ່ ໃນການສັງຫານ ທ່ານອາຣູຣີ? ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານ ມີລເລີ້ ມີຄໍາຕອບແບບນີ້.
"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວເປັນຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ໂຫດຫ້ຽມ ໂດຍທີ່ມືຂອງລາວເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍເລືອດຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະປະໄວ້ແບບນັ້ນລະ.
ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າມີຄວາມກັງວົນ ທີ່ການສັງຫານດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ສົງຄາມ ຂະຫຍາຍວົງກວ້າງຂວາງອອກຕື່ມ ຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ແລະຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການເຈລະຈາ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທີ່ຍັງເຫຼືອຢູ່ປະມານ 129 ຄົນ ໃນຂົງເຂດກາຊາ ຢຸດຊະງັກລົງ.
ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ກາຕູລິສ (Brian Katulis), ຮອງປະທານດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ກ່າວກັບ VOA ຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:
“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນີ້ອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃດນຶ່ງ ຊັບຊ້ອນໃນການເຈລະຈາກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນ ບວກກັບ ການຢຸດຍິງ, ເພາະວ່າ ນີ້ເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນ ໃນການເຈລະຈາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ. ກ່ອນໜ້ານີ້ ລາວເຄີຍອາໄສຢູ່ໃນກາຕາ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ເປັນນຶ່ງໃນບັນດາສຽງທີ່ສຳຄັນຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ.”
ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ໃສ່ແຫຼມກາຊາ ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນມີຄຳສັ່ງໃຫ້ກຽມພ້ອມໃນລະດັບສູງຈາກການໂຈມຕີໂດຍກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງເຮັສໂບລລາໃນເລບານອນ ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ. ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງເຊື່ອວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລກໍາລັງຮັບຟັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ້າວເຂົ້າສູ່ຂັ້ນຕອນ ທີ່ມີເປົ້າໝາຍຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນຂອງສົງ ຄາມ, ແຕ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ຊໍ້າພັດຍັງຕ້ອງຊັ່ງ ຊາເບິ່ງຄວາມກັງວົນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ພາຍໃນປະເທດອີກດ້ວຍ.
ທ່ານນາງມາຣາ ຣູດແມນ (Mara Rudman), ອະດີດຮອງທູດພິເສດ ດ້ານສັນຕິພາບໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງແຕ່ປີ 2009 ຫາ 2011, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:
"ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງອິສຣາແອລກໍາລັງຮັບຟັງຢູ່, ແຕ່ນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມີການຄິດໄລ່ແຍກກັນ ທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂື້ນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງພາຍໃນອິສຣາແອລ, ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ທ່ານນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ ໃນການຮັກສາ ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງລັດຖະບານ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າການຢັ່ງຫາງສຽງຫຼ້າສຸດ, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຊາວອິສຣາແອລສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານໄດ້ຮັບການສະຫນັບສະຫນຸນທັງຫມົດຈາກປະຊາກອນຊາວອິສຣາແອລພຽງ 15 ເປີເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນ ທ່ານຈຶ່ງຊອກຫາວິທີ ທີ່ຈະເອົາໃຈບັນດາສະ ມາຊິກພັກຝ່າຍຂວາທີ່ຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະບານປະສົມຂອງທ່ານ ເພື່ອຈະສືບຕໍ່ດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.”
ການປຸກລະດົມຂອງອິສຣາແອລເພື່ອທຳລາຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສໃຫ້ສິ້ນຊາກ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຫຼາຍພາກສ່ວນທີ່ກວ້າງໃຫຍ່ຂອງແຫຼມກາຊາເສຍຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກ. ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກໃນເຂດກາຊາ ທີ່ຄວບຄຸມໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສກ່າວວ່າ ການຮຸກຮານຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນຫລາຍກວ່າ 22,000 ຄົນແລ້ວ. ອິສຣາແອລ ປະຕິບັດການບຸກໂຈມຕີຂອງຕົນ ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີກໍ່ການຮ້າຍໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເມື່ອວັນທີ 7 ຕຸລາ ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຜູ້ເສຍຊີວິດປະມານ 1,200 ຄົນ.
A day after a top Hamas leader was killed in an apparent Israeli drone strike in Beirut, U.S. officials say they are working to contain the spread of the Israel-Hamas conflict while continuing to urge Israel to safeguard Palestinian civilians. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.
Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed in a drone strike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut late Tuesday — a targeted killing Israel has neither confirmed nor denied.
At the State Department on Wednesday, spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked whether the U.S. believes Israel was justified in killing Arouri. Miller had this answer.
Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson.
“I will say that he was a brutal terrorist with civilian blood on his hands, and I will leave it at that.”
Experts say they are concerned the killing could trigger a wider regional war in the Middle East and stall negotiations for the release of the estimated 129 remaining hostages Hamas is holding in Gaza.
Brian Katulis, Middle East Institute, Zoom.
“I think this potentially complicates any efforts at negotiations for hostage releases combined with a cease-fire, because this individual was a key conduit in those talks. He previously lived in Qatar, and I think was seen as one of the key voices there.”
Israel carried out new airstrikes Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli army said it was on high alert for attacks by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, following the drone strike. One expert told VOA she believes Israel is listening to the U.S. and others who urge them to enter a more targeted phase of the war, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must also weigh domestic political concerns.
Mara Rudman, Former US Mideast Peace Deputy Special Envoy, Zoom.
“And so I do believe Israeli leadership is hearing, but that I think there are separate calculations going on politically inside Israel, and particularly by the prime minister, who has a deep interest in maintaining his own control of the government, even though latest polls show that I think most Israelis, he's got like maybe 15% support in total from the entire Israeli population. So he's looking to appease his right-wing members of his coalition in order to continue his role as prime minister…”
The Israeli campaign to crush Hamas has left vast parts of the Gaza Strip in ruins. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said the Israeli offensive has killed more than 22,000 people. Israel launched its offensive after the October 7 terror attack by Hamas that left about 1,200 people dead.
