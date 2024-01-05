ການສັງຫານຜູ້ນໍາ ຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ອາດເພີ້ມຄວາມເຄັ່ງຕຶງຂຶ້ນ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງ

ນຶ່ງມື້ ລຸນຫຼັງຜູ້ນຳຂັ້ນສູງ ຂອງກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ຖືກສັງຫານໃນ​ອັນ​ທີ່​ປາ​ກົດ​ວ່າ ເປັນການໂຈມຕີ ດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ ຂອງອິສຣາແອລ ທີ່ເກີດຂຶ້ນໃນນະຄອນຫຼວງເບຣຸດ, ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສະຫະລັດກ່າວວ່າ ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍາລັງດໍາເນີນງານເພື່ອສະກັດກັ້ນ ການແຜ່ຂະຫຍາຍຂອງບັນ​ຫາຂັດແຍ້ງລະຫວ່າງ ອິສຣາແອລ ແລະກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ ກໍຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ອິສຣາແອລ​ຈົ່ງປົກປ້ອງພົນລະເຮືອນຊາວປາແລັສໄຕນ໌. ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ການ​ທູດ​ອະວຸ​ໂສ ​ຂອງ VOA ຊິນດີ້ ເຊນ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​ຈາກ​ວໍ​ຊິງ​ຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດ.

ຮອງ​ຜູ້​ນໍາ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ທ່ານຊາເລ ອາລ-ອາຣູຣີ (Saleh al-Arouri), ​ຖືກ​ຂ້າ​ຕາຍໃນ​ລະຫວ່າງການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ ດ້ວຍ​ເຮືອບິນ​ບໍ່​ມີ​ຄົນ​ຂັບ ​ຢູ່​ນະຄອນຫຼວງເບຣຸດ ຂອງ​ເລ​ບາ​ນອນ​ໃນ​ຕອນ​ແລງ​ຂອງວັນ​ອັງຄານ​ແລ້ວ​ນີ້, ເຊິ່ງການ​ສັງຫານ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ​ຍັງບໍ່​ໄດ້ຮັບການ​ຢືນຢັນ ຫຼື​ປະຕິ​ເສດໂດຍອິສຣາແອລ.

ຢູ່ທີ່ກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດ, ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້ ໂຄສົກຂອງກະຊວງ ທ່ານແມັດທິວ ມີລເລີ້ ຖືກຖາມວ່າ ສະຫະລັດເຊື່ອວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລ ມີເຫດຜົນພຽງພໍຫຼືບໍ່ ​ໃນ​ການສັງຫານ ທ່ານອາຣູຣີ? ເຊິ່ງ ທ່ານ ມີລເລີ້ ມີຄໍາຕອບ​ແບບນີ້.

"ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະເວົ້າວ່າ ລາວເປັນຜູ້ກໍ່ການຮ້າຍທີ່ໂຫດຫ້ຽມ ໂດຍ​ທີ່​ມື​ຂອງ​ລາວເຕັມໄປດ້ວຍເລືອດຂອງພົນລະເຮືອນ, ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະປະໄວ້ແບບນັ້ນລະ.

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ກັງວົນ ທີ່ການ​ສັງຫານ​ດັ່ງກ່າວ ອາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ສົງຄາມ ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ວົງ​ກວ້າງ​ຂວາງ​ອອກຕື່ມ ​ຢູ່​ໃນພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ອອກ​ກາງ ​ແລະ​ຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ການ​ເຈລະຈາ ​ເພື່ອ​ໃຫ້​ປ່ອຍ​ໂ​ຕ​ປະກັນ ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫຼືອຢູ່​ປະມານ 129 ຄົນ ໃນຂົງ​ເຂດກາຊາ ຢຸດ​ຊະ​ງັກ​ລົງ.

ທ່ານໄບຣອັນ ກາຕູລິສ (Brian Katulis), ຮອງປະທານດ້ານນະໂຍບາຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ສະຖາບັນຕາເວັນອອກກາງ ກ່າວກັບ VOA ຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ນີ້ອາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃດນຶ່ງ ຊັບຊ້ອນໃນການເຈລະຈາກ່ຽວກັບການປ່ອຍໂຕປະກັນ ບວກກັບ ການຢຸດຍິງ, ເພາະວ່າ ນີ້ເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນ ໃນການເຈລະຈາເຫຼົ່ານັ້ນ. ກ່ອນ​ໜ້າ​ນີ້ ລາວ​ເຄີຍ​ອາ​ໄສ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ກາ​ຕາ, ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ເປັນ​ນຶ່ງ​ໃນ​ບັນ​ດາ​ສຽງ​ທີ່​ສຳ​ຄັນ​ຢູ່​ທີ່​ນັ້ນ.”

ອິສຣາແອລ ໄດ້ທຳການໂຈມຕີທາງອາກາດຄັ້ງໃໝ່ ໃສ່ແຫຼມກາຊາ ໃນວັນພຸດແລ້ວນີ້, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ກອງທັບອິສຣາແອລກ່າວວ່າ ຕົນມີຄຳ​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ກຽມ​ພ້ອມ​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບສູງຈາກການໂຈມຕີໂດຍກຸ່ມຫົວຮຸນແຮງເຮັສໂບລລາໃນເລບານອນ ລຸນຫຼັງການໂຈມຕີດ້ວຍເຮືອບິນບໍ່ມີຄົນຂັບ. ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານຄົນນຶ່ງ ກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ວ່າ ທ່ານນາງເຊື່ອວ່າ ອິສຣາແອລກໍາລັງຮັບຟັງສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະເທດອື່ນໆ ທີ່ຮຽກຮ້ອງໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ກ້າວ​ເຂົ້າ​ສູ່​ຂັ້ນ​ຕອນ ​ທີ່​ມີ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ​ຫຼາຍ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຂອງສົງ ຄາມ, ແຕ່ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ທ່ານເບັນຈາມິນ ເນຕັນຢາຮູ ຊໍ້າພັດຍັງຕ້ອງຊັ່ງ ຊາເບິ່ງຄວາມກັງວົນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ ພາຍໃນປະເທດອີກດ້ວຍ.

ທ່ານນາງມາຣາ ຣູດແມນ (Mara Rudman), ອະດີດຮອງທູດພິເສດ ດ້ານສັນຕິພາບໃນພາກຕາເວັນອອກກາງແຕ່ປີ 2009 ຫາ 2011, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງກ່າວຕໍ່ VOA ຜ່ານຊູມວ່າ:

"ແລະດັ່ງນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ຜູ້ນໍາຂອງອິສຣາແອລກໍາລັງຮັບຟັງຢູ່, ແຕ່ນັ້ນ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ມີການຄິດໄລ່ແຍກກັນ ທີ່ກໍາລັງເກີດຂື້ນທາງດ້ານການເມືອງພາຍໃນອິສຣາແອລ, ແລະໂດຍສະເພາະແລ້ວ ທ່ານນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ ຜູ້ທີ່ໃຫ້ຄວາມສົນໃຈຢ່າງເລິກເຊິ່ງ ໃນການຮັກສາ ການຄວບຄຸມຂອງລັດຖະບານ ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າການ​ຢັ່ງ​ຫາງ​ສຽງຫຼ້າສຸດ, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຊາວ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອລ​ສ່ວນ​ໃຫຍ່ ເຊິ່ງທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ຮັບ​ການສະ​ຫນັບ​ສະ​ຫນຸນ​ທັງ​ຫມົດ​ຈາກ​ປະ​ຊາ​ກອນຊາວອິສຣາແອລພຽງ 15 ເປີເຊັນເທົ່ານັ້ນ. ສະນັ້ນ ທ່ານຈຶ່ງ​ຊອກ​ຫາ​ວິທີ ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ໃຈບັນດາ​ສະ ມາຊິກ​ພັກ​ຝ່າຍ​ຂວາ​ທີ່​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ປະ​ສົມຂອງທ່ານ ​ເພື່ອ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ຕໍ່​ດຳລົງ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່​ງ​ນາຍົກລັດຖະມົນຕີ.”

ການ​ປຸກລະດົມຂອງ​ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ເພື່ອ​ທຳລາຍ​ກຸ່ມຮາມາສ​ໃຫ້​ສິ້ນ​ຊາກ ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ຫຼາຍ​ພາກສ່ວນ​ທີ່​ກວ້າງ​ໃຫຍ່​ຂອງ​ແຫຼມ​ກາຊາ​ເສຍ​ຫາຍຢ່າງໜັກ. ກະ​ຊວງ​ສາ​ທາ​ລະ​ນະ​ສຸກ​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ກາ​ຊາ ​ທີ່​ຄວບ​ຄຸມໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສກ່າວ​ວ່າ ການ​ຮຸກຮານຂອງ​ອິ​ສ​ຣາ​ແອ​ລ ໄດ້​ສັງຫານປະຊາຊົນ​ຫລາຍ​ກວ່າ 22,000 ຄົນ​ແລ້ວ. ອິສຣາ​ແອ​ລ​ ປະຕິບັດການ​ບຸກ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ຂອງ​ຕົນ ລຸນຫຼັງການ​ໂຈມ​ຕີ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ໂດຍກຸ່ມຮາມາສ ເມື່ອວັນ​ທີ 7 ຕຸ​ລາ ຜ່ານມາ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ມີ​ຜູ້​ເສຍ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ປະມານ 1,200 ຄົນ.

A day after a top Hamas leader was killed in an apparent Israeli drone strike in Beirut, U.S. officials say they are working to contain the spread of the Israel-Hamas conflict while continuing to urge Israel to safeguard Palestinian civilians. VOA's Senior Diplomatic Correspondent Cindy Saine has more from Washington.

Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri was killed in a drone strike in the Lebanese capital of Beirut late Tuesday — a targeted killing Israel has neither confirmed nor denied.

At the State Department on Wednesday, spokesperson Matthew Miller was asked whether the U.S. believes Israel was justified in killing Arouri. Miller had this answer.

Matthew Miller, State Department Spokesperson.

“I will say that he was a brutal terrorist with civilian blood on his hands, and I will leave it at that.”

Experts say they are concerned the killing could trigger a wider regional war in the Middle East and stall negotiations for the release of the estimated 129 remaining hostages Hamas is holding in Gaza.

Brian Katulis, Middle East Institute, Zoom.

“I think this potentially complicates any efforts at negotiations for hostage releases combined with a cease-fire, because this individual was a key conduit in those talks. He previously lived in Qatar, and I think was seen as one of the key voices there.”

Israel carried out new airstrikes Wednesday in the Gaza Strip, while the Israeli army said it was on high alert for attacks by the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, following the drone strike. One expert told VOA she believes Israel is listening to the U.S. and others who urge them to enter a more targeted phase of the war, but Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must also weigh domestic political concerns.

Mara Rudman, Former US Mideast Peace Deputy Special Envoy, Zoom.

“And so I do believe Israeli leadership is hearing, but that I think there are separate calculations going on politically inside Israel, and particularly by the prime minister, who has a deep interest in maintaining his own control of the government, even though latest polls show that I think most Israelis, he's got like maybe 15% support in total from the entire Israeli population. So he's looking to appease his right-wing members of his coalition in order to continue his role as prime minister…”

The Israeli campaign to crush Hamas has left vast parts of the Gaza Strip in ruins. The Health Ministry in Hamas-ruled Gaza said the Israeli offensive has killed more than 22,000 people. Israel launched its offensive after the October 7 terror attack by Hamas that left about 1,200 people dead.