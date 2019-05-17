ການຄາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ Jamal Khashoggi ທີ່​ສະ​ຖານ​ກົງ​ສຸນ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ໃນ​ເທີ​ກີ

ປີ​ກາຍ​ນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີສະຕິລະວັງໂຕຂອງນາໆຊາດຕໍ່​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍໃນການ​ລາຍ​ງານ

ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ. ແຕ່ດັ່ງທີ່​ຄູ່​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງ​ທ່ານ Khashoggi ໄດ້ບອກ​ເລົ່າ

ໃຫ້ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ຟັງໃນ​ວັນ​ພະ​ຫັດ​ວານ​ນີ້ກໍແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ການ​ຂາດການ​

ຕອບສະໜອງຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ເລື້ອງ​ການ​ຕາຍຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ແມ່ນ​ເປັນ​ອັນ​ຕະ​ລາຍຕໍ່

​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ໃນ​ທົ່ວ​ໂລກ. Katherine Gypson ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຂອງວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ງານ​

ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມ​ຈາກລັດຖະສະພາ Capitol Hill ຊຶ່ງ ວັນ​ນະ​ສອນ​ຈະ​ນຳ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ

ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ໃນ​ຊ່ວງ​ສຸດ​ທ້າຍ​ຂອງ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ, ທ່ານ Jamal Khashoggi ໄດ້​ກາຍ​ມາ​ເປັນ

ຕົວແທນ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່ໄ​ດ້ຖືກ​ແນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍໃສ່ ຢ່າງ​ຮ້າຍ​ກາດ​ທີ່​ສຸດ​ໃນ​ທົ່ວໂລກ.

ເກືອບ​ເຖິງ 8 ເດືອນ​ຕໍ່​ມາ, ການ​ຕາຍ​ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ ຍັງ​ເບິ່ງ​ຄື​ວ່າ ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ຄວາມ​ຈິງ ຊຶ່ງ​ຄູ່​ໝັ້ນ​

ຂອງ​ເພິ່ນ​ໄດ້​ບອກ​ເລົ່າສູ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຟັງ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ Hatice Cengiz ຄູ່​ໝັ້ນ​ຂອງທ່ານ Jamal Khashoggi ກ່າວ​ວ່າ“ຂ້າພະ​ເຈົ້າ

​ຍັງ​ບໍ່ສາມາດ​ເຮັດໃຫ້​ເຂົ້​າ​ໃຈ​ແບບ​ມະ​ນຸດທີ່ຄວນເປັນໄດ້​, ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ບໍ່​ສາ​ມາດເຂົ້າ​

ໃຈໄດ້.”

ທ່ານ Khashoggi ແມ່ນ 1 ໃນ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ 54 ຄົນຂອງ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ທີ່​ຖືກ​ສັງ​ຫານ ໃນ​ພາ​ລະ

​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ວຽກ​ງານ​ຂອງ​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນ 2018.

ທ່ານ ​Joel Simon, ຄະນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ເພື່ອ​ປົກ​ປ້ອງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ໃນ 10

ກໍລະນີ ມີ 9 ຄົນ ທີ່ພວກຄາດ​ຕະ​ກອນ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ ບໍ່​ເຄີຍໄດ້​ຖືກ​ນຳ​ມາ​ຕັດ​ສິນ​ໂທດ​ເລີຍ.

ການ​ຍົກ​ເວັ້ນ​ທີ່​ວ່າ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ໄປ​ຍັງ​ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ຄວາມ​

ຮຸນ​ແຮງ​ເພື່ອ​ກີດ​ກັນ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ.”

​ມີ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ 150 ຄົ​ນ ໄດ້ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ໃນ​ປີກາຍ​ນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ສ່ວນໃຫຍ່​ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ລາຍ​ງານ​ເລື່ອງການ​ລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ. ທ່ານ Simon ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມວ່າ “ເທີ​ກີ, ອີ​ຈິບ ແລະ​ຈີນ

ແມ່ນ​ມີ​ຈຳ​ນວນ​ສູງ ທີ່​ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ຖືກ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ ຍ້ອນການລາຍ​ງານ​ເລື່ອງລະ​ເມີດ​ສິດ​

ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ.”

ອົງ​ມົງ​ກຸດ​ລາດ​ກຸມ​ມານ Mohammed Bin Salman ​ໄດ້ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້ສັງ​ຫານ ​ທ່ານ Kha-

shoggi ອີງ​ຕາມ​ເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ສືບ​ລັບ​ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ການ​ຊອກຫາ​ ຕາມທີ່​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ

ໄດ້​ຮ້ອງ​ຮຽນ​ໄປ​.

ທ່ານນາງ Cengiz ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຫວັງ​ວ່າ ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ

​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສອບ​ສວນ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ ຊຶ່ງ​ມັນ​ສາ​ມາດ​ນຳ​ໄປ​ສູ່​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ນາໆ​

ຊາດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ກະ​ທຳ​ການ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ຄິດ​ວ່າ ຜົນ​ປະ​ໂຫຍດ​ນາໆ​ຊາດ

ບໍ່​ຄວນ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ສຳ​ເລັດ​ແລະ​ການ​ເປັນ​ພັນ​ທະ​ມິດ ສາ​ມາດ​ໝາຍ​ຄວາມ​ວ່າ​ສິ່ງ​ເຫຼົ່າ​ນີ້,

ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ພວກ​ນີ້, ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ​ໃນ​ການ​ຕາຍ​ ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະນຳ​ມາ​ຕັດ​ສິນ

​ເພື່ອ​ຄວາມ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ທ​ຣຳ ສາ​ມາດຈະ​ລິ​ເລີ້ມ​

ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ ນີ້ໄດ້​ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.”

ຊ​າ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ຄວນ​ຈະ​ປະ​ເຊີນ​ໜ້າ​ກັບ​ຜົນ​ກຳ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ຕາມ​ມາ ຊຶ່ງ​ບັນ​ດາ ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ສະ​ພາຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ ທີ່​ເປັນ​ພັກ​ດຽວ​ກັນ ໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

ທ່ານ Chris Smith ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ “ມີ​ພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ​ຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃນ​ລັດ​ຖະ

​ບານ​ຂອງຊ​າ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ທີ່​ຈຳ​ເປັນຈະ​ຕ້ອງ​ຮັບ​ຜິດ​ຊອບ. ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ຄັ້ງ​ນຶ່ງ

ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າການ​ລົງ​ໂທດ Magnitsky ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຈະຕ້ອງນຳມາໃຊ້​ກັບ​ພວກ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ

ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ​ເຈົ້າ ແນ່​ໃຈ​ວ່າ ພວກ​ເຮົາ​ມີ​ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ທີ່​ມີ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມດີ

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ບົດ​ບາດ​ຂອງພວກເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ໃນເລື້ອງ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ໂສກ​ນາດ​ຕະ​ກຳ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້.​”

ຜົນ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ທີ່​ສາ​ມາດ​ເກັບ​ກຳ​ໄດ້ ທີ່​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ເສດ​ຖະ​ກິດສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ແລະ​ກອງ​ກຳ​ລັງ​

ຮັກ​ສາ​ຄວາມ​ປອດ​ໄພ ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງ​ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ຊຶ່ງ​ພວກ​ນັກ​ວິ​ໄຈໄດ້​ກ່າວ​ໄວ້.

ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍ ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ໄດ້.

ທ່ານ John Hannah ຈາກ​ມູນ​ນິ​ທິ​ເພື່ອ​ປ້ອງ​ກັນ​ປະ​ຊາ​ທິ​ປະ​ໄຕ ຫຼື Foundation for

Defense of Democracies ກ່າວ​ເພີ້ມ​ຕື່ມວ່າ “ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດ​ກ້າວ​ຕໍ່​ພວກເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ

​ເພື່ອ​ສິດ​ທິ​ມະ​ນຸດ ທີ່​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຈັບ​ກຸມ​ມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າ​ປີ​ນຶ່ງ​ແລ້ວ ຖືກ​ກ່າວ​ຫາ​ວ່າ

ເປັນພວກ​ຜູ້​ຄົນ ​ບໍ່​ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ລະ​ເມີດ ແຕ່​ກັບ​ມີການທາ​ລຸນ​ນະ​ກຳ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່

​ພວກ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ຕິດ​ຄຸກ​ຢູ່. ນີ້​ແມ່ນສິ່ງ​ທັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ທັງ​ປວງ ທີ່​ຢູ່​ອ້ອມ​ຂ້າງ ອ້ອມ​ແອວ​ຂອງ​

ພະ​ລາ​ຊາ ແລະ​ອົງມົງ​ກຸດ​ລາດ​ກຸມ​ມານ Mohammed Bin Salman ມີອຳ​ນາດ ​

ທີ່​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ການ​ນິ​ລະ​ໂທດ​ກຳ ແລະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ທີ່​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໄປ​ໄດ້​ໄກ ແລະ​ຂ້າ​ພະ

​ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ການ​ເອົາ​ບາດກ້າວນີ້​ສະ​ແດງ​ຕໍ່​ຊາວ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກັນ ແລະ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ​ລັດ​ຖະ​

ສະ​ພາ ໃນ​ຄວາມ​ເປັນ​ຈິງ​ທີ່ວ່າ ຊາ​ອຸ​ດີ ອາ​ຣາ​ເບຍມີການຫັນປ່ຽນ.​”

ເປັນ​ການ​ຮັບ​ເອົາ​ຜົນ​ທີ່​ຕິດ​ຕາມ​ມາ​ໃນ​ເວ​ທີ​ສາ​ກົນ.

ສະມາ​ຊິກ​ສະ​ພາ ທ່ານ​ນາ​ງ Susan Wild ສັງ​ກັດ​ພັກ​ເດ​ໂມ​ແຄ​ຣັດ ກ່າວ​ວ່າ“ພວກ​ເຮົາ

ໄດ້ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພວກ​ທ່ານຜິດ​ຫວັງ​ມາ​ແລ້ວ ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທ່ານ Jamal ຜິດ​ຫວັງ ແລະ​ໃນ​ການ

​ກະ​ທຳ​ເຊັ່ນ​ນີ້ ກໍ​ເທົ່າ​ກັບວ່າເປັນ​ການ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ທັງ​ໂລກ​ຜິດ​ຫວັງ ພວກ​ທີ່​ສະ​ແຫວງ​ຫາ​

ອິດ​ສະ​ຫຼະ​ພາບ.” ກ​ານຊ່ອຍ​ເຫຼືອດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ​ນີ້ ແມ່ນ​ໄດ້​ສົ່ງ​ຂໍ້​ຄວາມ​ເຖິງ ພວກ​ນັກ​ຂ່າວທີ່

​ບໍ່​ແມ່ນ​ເປົ້າ​ໝາຍ.

The murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey last year raised international awareness of the dangers of reporting on human rights abuses. But as Khashoggi's fiance told lawmakers Thursday, the lack of a U.S. response to his death endangers journalists worldwide.VOA's Congressional correspondent Katherine Gypson has more from Capitol Hill.

In his last moments of life, Jamal Khashoggi became the most visible face of scores of targeted journalists around the world. Almost eight months later, his death is still unreal his fiancé told U.S. lawmakers.

Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi Fiance:

"I still cannot make human sense of it, I still cannot understand."

Khashoggi one of fifty-four journalists murdered for their work in 2018.



Joel Simon, Committee to Protect Journalists:

"In nine out of 10 cases of murdered journalists, the killers are never brought to justice. This impunity sends an empowering message to those seeking to use violence to sensor journalists."

Two hundred-fifty journalists were jailed last year - many of them for reporting on human rights abuses.



Joel Simon, Committee to Protect Journalists:

"Turkey, Egypt and China all have had high numbers of journalists in prison for reporting on human rights."

Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman gave the order to kill Khashoggi, according to US intel officials a finding President Trump questioned.



Hatice Cengiz, Khashoggi Fiance:

"I hope that the Congress can initiate international investigation, it can lead an international investigation into this act. And I think that international interests should not supersede values and being allies can also mean that these things, these people, the people responsible for this murder can be brought to justice. And I believe that President Trump can initiate this as well."

Saudi Arabia should face consequences, said lawmakers of the president's own party.

Rep. Chris Smith, Republican:

"There are people within the Saudi Arabian government that need to be held to account. I for one believe that Magnitsky sanctions, need to be meeted out against those individuals and I'm sure we have very good actionable information on them for their role in this this terrible atrocity."

Consequences that can be levied given the United States economic and security leverage over Saudi Arabia, say analysts. Saudi Arabia can also take steps.

John Hannah, Foundation for Defense of Democracies:

"Take action on some of the human rights activists they've detained now for over a year, allegedly have subjected some of those people to not only abuse but to torture while they've been in their prisons. These are things that are within the King and Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman have the power to actually provide those people with amnesty and that would go some distance I think to demonstrating to an American audience and to members of Congress that in fact some turn was being made in the Saudi relationship."

A remedy with international consequences…

Rep. Susan Wild, Democrat:

"We have let you down, let Jamal down and in so doing let down people all over the world who seek to be free."

…Helping send the message that journalists are not a target.