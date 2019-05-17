ການຄາດຕະກຳນັກຂ່າວ Jamal Khashoggi ທີ່ສະຖານກົງສຸນ ຊາອຸດີ ໃນເທີກີ
ປີກາຍນີ້ ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີສະຕິລະວັງໂຕຂອງນາໆຊາດຕໍ່ອັນຕະລາຍໃນການລາຍງານ
ເລື້ອງການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ. ແຕ່ດັ່ງທີ່ຄູ່ໝັ້ນຂອງທ່ານ Khashoggi ໄດ້ບອກເລົ່າ
ໃຫ້ບັນດາສະມາຊິກລັດຖະສະພາຟັງໃນວັນພະຫັດວານນີ້ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ການຂາດການ
ຕອບສະໜອງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ເລື້ອງການຕາຍຂອງເພິ່ນ ແມ່ນເປັນອັນຕະລາຍຕໍ່
ພວກນັກຂ່າວ ໃນທົ່ວໂລກ. Katherine Gypson ນັກຂ່າວຂອງວີໂອເອ ມີລາຍງານ
ເພີ້ມຕື່ມຈາກລັດຖະສະພາ Capitol Hill ຊຶ່ງ ວັນນະສອນຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດ
ມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.
ໃນຊ່ວງສຸດທ້າຍຂອງຊີວິດຂອງເພິ່ນ, ທ່ານ Jamal Khashoggi ໄດ້ກາຍມາເປັນ
ຕົວແທນຂອງພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່ໄດ້ຖືກແນເປົ້າໝາຍໃສ່ ຢ່າງຮ້າຍກາດທີ່ສຸດໃນທົ່ວໂລກ.
ເກືອບເຖິງ 8 ເດືອນຕໍ່ມາ, ການຕາຍຂອງເພິ່ນ ຍັງເບິ່ງຄືວ່າ ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄວາມຈິງ ຊຶ່ງຄູ່ໝັ້ນ
ຂອງເພິ່ນໄດ້ບອກເລົ່າສູ່ຄະນະລັດຖະສະພາສະຫະລັດຟັງ.
ທ່ານນາງ Hatice Cengiz ຄູ່ໝັ້ນຂອງທ່ານ Jamal Khashoggi ກ່າວວ່າ“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ
ຍັງບໍ່ສາມາດເຮັດໃຫ້ເຂົ້າໃຈແບບມະນຸດທີ່ຄວນເປັນໄດ້, ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ສາມາດເຂົ້າ
ໃຈໄດ້.”
ທ່ານ Khashoggi ແມ່ນ 1 ໃນຈຳນວນ 54 ຄົນຂອງນັກຂ່າວທີ່ຖືກສັງຫານ ໃນພາລະ
ໜ້າທີ່ວຽກງານຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນ 2018.
ທ່ານ Joel Simon, ຄະນະກຳມະການເພື່ອປົກປ້ອງພວກນັກຂ່າວ ກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນ 10
ກໍລະນີ ມີ 9 ຄົນ ທີ່ພວກຄາດຕະກອນທັງຫຼາຍ ບໍ່ເຄີຍໄດ້ຖືກນຳມາຕັດສິນໂທດເລີຍ.
ການຍົກເວັ້ນທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມໄປຍັງພວກທີ່ສະແຫວງຫາ ນຳໃຊ້ຄວາມ
ຮຸນແຮງເພື່ອກີດກັນພວກນັກຂ່າວ.”
ມີພວກນັກຂ່າວ 150 ຄົນ ໄດ້ຕິດຄຸກໃນປີກາຍນີ້ ຊຶ່ງສ່ວນໃຫຍ່ແລ້ວ ແມ່ນໄດ້ລາຍງານເລື່ອງການລະເມີດສິດທິມະນຸດ. ທ່ານ Simon ກ່າວເພີ້ມຕື່ມວ່າ “ເທີກີ, ອີຈິບ ແລະຈີນ
ແມ່ນມີຈຳນວນສູງ ທີ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວຖືກຕິດຄຸກ ຍ້ອນການລາຍງານເລື່ອງລະເມີດສິດ
ທິມະນຸດ.”
ອົງມົງກຸດລາດກຸມມານ Mohammed Bin Salman ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ສັງຫານ ທ່ານ Kha-
shoggi ອີງຕາມເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ສືບລັບຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໃນການຊອກຫາ ຕາມທີ່ທ່ານທຣຳ
ໄດ້ຮ້ອງຮຽນໄປ.
ທ່ານນາງ Cengiz ກ່າວເພີ້ມຕື່ມວ່າ “ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຫວັງວ່າ ລັດຖະສະພາຈະສາມາດ
ລິເລີ້ມການສືບສວນສອບສວນນາໆຊາດ ຊຶ່ງມັນສາມາດນຳໄປສູ່ການສືບສວນນາໆ
ຊາດຂອງການກະທຳການເຊັ່ນນີ້ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ຜົນປະໂຫຍດນາໆຊາດ
ບໍ່ຄວນທີ່ຈະສຳເລັດແລະການເປັນພັນທະມິດ ສາມາດໝາຍຄວາມວ່າສິ່ງເຫຼົ່ານີ້,
ຜູ້ຄົນພວກນີ້, ພວກຜູ້ຄົນຮັບຜິດຊອບໃນການຕາຍ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະນຳມາຕັດສິນ
ເພື່ອຄວາມຍຸຕິທຳ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເຊື່ອວ່າ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທຣຳ ສາມາດຈະລິເລີ້ມ
ການສືບສວນ ນີ້ໄດ້ເຊັ່ນກັນ.”
ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຄວນຈະປະເຊີນໜ້າກັບຜົນກຳທີ່ຈະຕາມມາ ຊຶ່ງບັນດາ ສະມາຊິກ
ລັດຖະສະພາຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ເປັນພັກດຽວກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.
ທ່ານ Chris Smith ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ “ມີພວກຜູ້ຄົນຢູ່ພາຍໃນລັດຖະ
ບານຂອງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ທີ່ຈຳເປັນຈະຕ້ອງຮັບຜິດຊອບ. ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ
ເຊື່ອວ່າການລົງໂທດ Magnitsky ຈຳເປັນຈະຕ້ອງນຳມາໃຊ້ກັບພວກບຸກຄົນ
ເຫລົ່ານີ້ ແລະຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ແນ່ໃຈວ່າ ພວກເຮົາມີການເອົາບາດກ້າວທີ່ມີຂໍ້ຄວາມດີ
ກ່ຽວກັບບົດບາດຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນເລື້ອງທີ່ເປັນໂສກນາດຕະກຳເຊັ່ນນີ້.”
ຜົນຕາມມາທີ່ສາມາດເກັບກຳໄດ້ ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເສດຖະກິດສະຫະລັດ ແລະກອງກຳລັງ
ຮັກສາຄວາມປອດໄພ ກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍ ຊຶ່ງພວກນັກວິໄຈໄດ້ກ່າວໄວ້.
ຊາອຸດີອາຣາເບຍ ສາມາດທີ່ຈະເອົາບາດກ້າວຕໍ່ໄປໄດ້.
ທ່ານ John Hannah ຈາກມູນນິທິເພື່ອປ້ອງກັນປະຊາທິປະໄຕ ຫຼື Foundation for
Defense of Democracies ກ່າວເພີ້ມຕື່ມວ່າ “ການເອົາບາດກ້າວຕໍ່ພວກເຄື່ອນໄຫວ
ເພື່ອສິດທິມະນຸດ ທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຈັບກຸມມາໄດ້ຫຼາຍກວ່າປີນຶ່ງແລ້ວ ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ
ເປັນພວກຜູ້ຄົນ ບໍ່ພຽງແຕ່ລະເມີດ ແຕ່ກັບມີການທາລຸນນະກຳ ໃນຂະນະທີ່
ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າຕິດຄຸກຢູ່. ນີ້ແມ່ນສິ່ງທັງຫຼາຍທັງປວງ ທີ່ຢູ່ອ້ອມຂ້າງ ອ້ອມແອວຂອງ
ພະລາຊາ ແລະອົງມົງກຸດລາດກຸມມານ Mohammed Bin Salman ມີອຳນາດ
ທີ່ຈະສາມາດໃຊ້ການນິລະໂທດກຳ ແລະສາມາດທີ່ຈະເຮັດໄປໄດ້ໄກ ແລະຂ້າພະ
ເຈົ້າຄິດວ່າ ການເອົາບາດກ້າວນີ້ສະແດງຕໍ່ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ແລະສະມາຊິກລັດຖະ
ສະພາ ໃນຄວາມເປັນຈິງທີ່ວ່າ ຊາອຸດີ ອາຣາເບຍມີການຫັນປ່ຽນ.”
ເປັນການຮັບເອົາຜົນທີ່ຕິດຕາມມາໃນເວທີສາກົນ.
ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ທ່ານນາງ Susan Wild ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດ ກ່າວວ່າ“ພວກເຮົາ
ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ພວກທ່ານຜິດຫວັງມາແລ້ວ ເຮັດໃຫ້ທ່ານ Jamal ຜິດຫວັງ ແລະໃນການ
ກະທຳເຊັ່ນນີ້ ກໍເທົ່າກັບວ່າເປັນການເຮັດໃຫ້ທັງໂລກຜິດຫວັງ ພວກທີ່ສະແຫວງຫາ
ອິດສະຫຼະພາບ.” ການຊ່ອຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ແມ່ນໄດ້ສົ່ງຂໍ້ຄວາມເຖິງ ພວກນັກຂ່າວທີ່
ບໍ່ແມ່ນເປົ້າໝາຍ.
