ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ມາເລເຊຍ ສັ່ງໃຫ້ ແມ່ຍິງ 2 ຄົນ ທີ່ຖືກກ່າວຫາ ສັງຫານ ຄົນເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ສູ້ຄະດີ

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາຂອງມາເລເຊຍທ່ານນຶ່ງ ໄດ້ສັ່ງແມ່ຍິງ 2 ຄົນທີ່ຖືກດຳເນີນຄະດີ ໃນການສັງ

ຫານ ອ້າຍຕ່າງມານດາ ຂອງຜູ້ນຳເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ອຶນ ນຳສະເໜີການຕໍ່ສູ້ຄະ ດີຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ນາງສິທິ ໄອໄຊຢາ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນອິນໂດເນເຊຍ ແລະນາງ ດວນ ທີ ຮວງ ທີ່ເປັນຄົນ

ຫວຽດນາມ ໄດ້ຖືກກ່າວຫາວ່າ ທາສານພິດທຳລາຍປະສາດ ວີເອັກສ໌ ໃສ່ໜ້າ ທ່ານ ກິມ

ຈົງ ນາມ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ ຜູ້ກ່ຽວພວມຍ່າງຜ່ານສະໜາມບິນສາກົນ ກົວລາລຳເປີ ເມື່ອວັນທີ

13 ກຸມພາ ປີ 2017. ແມ່ຍິງທັງສອງ ຖືກຈັບໄດ້ ໂດຍກ້ອງວົງຈອນປິດ ຂອງສະໜາມບິນ

ວ່າໄດ້ທາຂອງແຫຼວ ໃສ່ໜ້າຂອງ ທ່ານ ກິມ. ລາວໄດ້ເສຍຊີວິດ ໃນບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດນາທີຕໍ່ມາ.

ພວກທະນາຍຂອງແມ່ຍິງທັງສອງກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຖືກຫຼອກພາໃຫ້ຄິດວ່າ ຕົນ​ເຂົ້າຮ່ວມ

ການສະແດງ ໃນລາຍການໂທລະພາບສົດ.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ອາຊມີ ອາຣິຟຟິນ ໄດ້ຕັດສິນ ໃນວັນພະຫັດມື້ນີ້ວ່າ ໄອຍະການໄດ້ນຳສະ

ເໜີຫຼັກຖານພຽງພໍ ທີ່ວ່າ ພວກແມ່ຍິງທັງສອງ ໄດ້ດຳເນີນການແບບມີການປະສານງານ

ກັນ ກັບພວກທີ່ສົງໄສເປັນສາຍລັບ ເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ 4 ຄົນ ເພື່ອສັງຫານ ທ່ານ ກິມ ຈົງ ນາມ.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ອາຣິຟຟິນ ຍັງກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ປະຕິເສດ ເຖິງຄວາມເປັນໄປໄດ້ ທີ່ວ່າ

ການເສຍຊີວິດຂອງ ທ່ານ ກິມ ແມ່ນ “ການສັງຫານທາງດ້ານການເມືອງ” ແຕ່ກໍໃຫ້ຂໍ້

ສັງເກດວ່າ ຍັງບໍ່ທັນມີຫຼັກຖານ ທີ່ໜັກແໜ້ນພຽງພໍ ເພື່ອສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ເລື້ອງດັ່ງກ່າວ.

ຈຳເລີຍທັງ 2 ກ່າວຕໍ່ຜູ້ພິພາກສາວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າວາງແຜນຈະໃຫ້ການ ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ ໃນ

ການຕໍ່ສູ້ຄະດີ ຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ການໃຫ້ການຂອງແມ່ຍິງທັງສອງ ຈະເລີ້ມຂຶ້ນ ເວລາ

ການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ເລີ້ມຄືນໃໝ່ ໃນເດືອນພະຈິກ ແລະຈະດຳເນີນໄປຈົນຮອດ ເດືອນ

ກຸມພາ ເປັນຢ່າງນ້ອຍ.

ໄອຍະການ ໄດ້ນຳສະເໜີຫຼັກຖານ ໃນລະຫວ່າງການດຳເນີນຄະດີ ທີ່ວ່າ ນາງ ສິທິ

ໄອໄຊຢາ ແລະນາງ ດວນ ທີ ຮວງ ໄດ້ຖືກຈ້າງ ໂດຍສາຍລັບຂອງເກົາຫຼີເໜືອ 4 ຄົນ

ທີ່ໄດ້ເອົາສານພິດທຳລາຍປະສາດວີເອັກສ໌ ໃຫ້ພວກເຂົາ ໃນມື້ທີ່ມີການສັງຫານ ກ່ອນ

ຈະເດີນທາງໂດຍເຮືອບິນ ອອກຈາກມາເລເຊຍ.

A Malaysian judge has ordered two women on trial for the murder of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's half-brother to present a defense.



Siti Aisyah of Indonesia and Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam are accused of smearing the deadly nerve agent VX in the face of Kim Jong Nam as he walked through Kuala Lumpur's international airport on February 13, 2017. The pair were caught on airport security cameras spraying a liquid in Kim's face. He died just minutes later.



Lawyers for the two women say they were duped into thinking they were taking part in a prank for a reality television show.



Judge Azmi Ariffin ruled Thursday that prosecutors have presented enough evidence that the pair had acted in concert with four suspected North Korean agents to kill Kim Jong Un.Judge Ariffin also said he could not rule out the possibility that Kim's death was "a political assassination," but noted there was no concrete evidence to support it.



Both defendants told the judge they planned to testifiy in their own defense.Their testimony will begin when the trial resumes in November, and continue at least through next February.



Prosecutors have offered evidence during the trial that Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong were recruited by the four North Koreans, who also gave them the VX nerve agent the day of the killing before flying out of the country.