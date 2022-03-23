ເຂື່ອນເກລນ ແຄນຢອນ (Glen Canyon) ໃນລັດອາຣີໂຊນາ ສະໜອງພະ ລັງງານໄຟຟ້ານ້ຳຕົກໃຫ້ແກ່ ລູກຄ້າ 5 ລ້ານ ຄົນໃນ 7 ລັດ. ແຕ່ວ່າໄຟຟ້າທີ່ສະອາດແລະສາມາດທົດແທນຄືນໃໝ່ໄດ້ ກຳລັງຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ການຂົ່ມຂູ່. ລະ ດັບນໍ້າ ແມ່ນຢູ່ໃນລະດັບຕໍ່າຢ່າງເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກມີໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງ ມາໄດ້ນານກວ່າ 20 ປີ ແລ້ວ.
ທ່ານນາງເຈນນີເຟີ ກິມເບລ (Jennifer Gimbel), ຫົວໜ້າສູນກາງນ້ຳໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ ໂຄໂລຣາໂດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ຄວາມແຫ້ງແລ້ງ ເບິ່ງຄືຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມຫມາຍວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຜ່ານຜ່າມັນໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຜ່ານມັນໄປໄດ້. ນີ້ແມ່ນເກີດມາຈາກການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ."
ສະພາບອາກາດທີ່ຮ້ອນເອົ້າ ກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງອາເມຣິກາທີ່ແຫ້ງແລ້ງຢູ່ນັ້ນຍິ່ງແຫ້ງແລ້ງຂຶ້ນໄປອີກ. ແລະມັນກໍາລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ແຫຼ່ງນ້ໍາທີ່ສໍາ ຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ຊຶ່ງກໍຄືແມ່ນ້ໍາໂຄໂລຣາໂດນັ້ນ ຫລຸດໜ້ອຍລົງ.
ຢູ່ໃນວິທະຍຸ: ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານນ້ໍາ, ທ່ານໄມໂຄ ໂຄເຮັນ (Michael Cohen) ຈາກສະຖາບັນປາຊີຟິກກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ຖ້າບໍ່ມີການສະຫນອງນ້ໍາຈາກນີ້ - ການສະຫນອງນ້ໍາທີ່ເປັນປົກກະຕິ, ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສໄດ້, ປອດໄພ - ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກກໍຈະບໍ່ມີການພັດທະນາໄດ້."
ເມືອງໃຫຍ່ແຫ່ງຕ່າງໆ ລວມທັງລັສ ເວກັສ (Las Vegas), ລອສແອນເຈີລິສ (Los Angeles) ແລະແຊນດິເອໂກ ແມ່ນດື່ມນ້ຳທີ່ມາຈາກແມ່ນ້ຳໂຄໂລຣາໂດ. ມັນຄ້ຳຊູຊີວິດຂອງປະຊາຊົນທັງໝົດປະມານ 40 ລ້ານຄົນ. ແລະມັນສະໜອງນ້ຳເພື່ອຫົດສວນປູກຝັງຫຼາຍກວ່າ 2 ລ້ານເຮັກຕາ.
ທ່ານໄມໂຄ ໂຄເຮັນ ຈາກສະຖາບັນປາຊີຟິກກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:
"ມັນເປັນເຄື່ອງຈັກ ທາງເສດຖະກິດຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ທີ່ກັບກາຍມາ ຫລຸດຫນ້ອຍ ຖອຍລົງແລະເພິ່ງພາອາໄສໄດ້ຫນ້ອຍລົງ. ພວກເຮົາຄິດໄວ້ວ່ານ້ໍານີ້ຈະຍັງຢູ່ໜີ້ ແລະ ມັນນັບມື້ນັບຈະບໍ່ມີອີກແລ້ວ."
ບັນດາຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານນ້ຳຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ແມ່ນ້ຳຖືກກົດດັນ.
ທ່ານນາງ ກິມເບລ (Gimbel) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດໂຄໂລຣາໂດກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:
"ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຫັນທີ່ກຳລັງຈະມາເຖິງ ກໍແມ່ນວ່າ ມັນຈະຫລຸດລົງໄວຫລາຍ ປານໃດ. ແລະນັ້ນແມ່ນສຽງລະຄັງເຕືອນທີ່ຈະດັງຂຶ້ນໃນຕອນນີ້."
ຊາວກະສິກອນໃນລັດອາຣິໂຊນາໄດ້ຫລຸດການສະຫນອງນ້ໍາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດໃນປີກາຍນີ້.
ຂະແໜງກະສິກຳໃຊ້ນ້ຳປະມານ 70 ເປີເຊັນ ຂອງແມ່ນ້ຳນັ້ນ.
ຊາວກະສິກອນແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມກົດດັນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນທີ່ມາຈາກການຂະຫຍາຍຂອງຕົວເມືອງທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ນ້ຳຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ມັນເປັນແຫຼ່ງຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ລະຫວ່າງຕົວເມືອງ ແລະເຂດຊົນນະບົດ.
ທ່ານໂຄເຮັນກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ຕໍ່ໄປວ່າ:
"ບັນດາຕົວເມືອງກໍມີແຕ່ຈະຊື້ນ້ໍາປະປາຂອງຊຸມຊົນກະສິກໍາ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍເອົານ້ໍານັ້ນໄປໃຊ້ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງສ້າງມູນຄ່າທາງດ້ານເສດຖະ ກິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃຫ້ກັບນ້ຳນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງ.' ແຕ່ນັ້ນ ກໍບໍ່ໄດ້ສ້າງຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງຫຍັງ ໃຫ້ກັບປະຊາຊົນທີ່ດຳລົງຊີວິດຢູ່ໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ທີ່ເຫັນວ່າ ຊີວິດການເປັນຢູ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ຂາດໄປ.”
ຟາມໃນຫລາຍແຫ່ງ ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບນ້ໍາແບບມີປະສິດທິຜົນສູງຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.
ບັນດາຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ກໍພະຍາຍາມນຳໃຊ້ນ້ຳ ຢ່າງມີປະສິດທິຜົນກວ່າເກົ່າອີກ ເຊັ່ນກັນ.
ທ່ານໂຄເຮັນກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:
"ໃນຫຼາຍໆຕົວເມືອງ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະມີການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວທາງດ້ານເສດຖະ ກິດ ແລະຂອງປະຊາກອນ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍກໍຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າກໍໃຊ້ນ້ໍາ ຫນ້ອຍລົງກວ່າຕອນທີ່ໃຊ້ໃນ 20, 30 ປີກ່ອນ. ສະນັ້ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ ພວກເຮົາເຫັນ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆເມືອງເຫລົ່ານີ້ ກໍແມ່ນຈັນຍາບັນໃນການອະນຸລັກ. ອັນນັ້ນໄດ້ເປັນການປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ຫລວງ."
ແຕ່ມັນຍັງບໍ່ພຽງພໍ. ອ່າງເກັບນ້ໍາຕ່າງໆ ສືບຕໍ່ຫຼຸດລົງ. ແລະນັກພະຍາກອນອາ ກາດຄາດຄະເນວ່າ ຈະເປັນປີທີ່ແຫ້ງແລ້ງອີກປີນຶ່ງ.
ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດມີຄວາມເລິກເຊິ່ງຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນີ້ ແລະ ຕົວເມືອງໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວອອກ ພວກນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຍິ່ງຈຳເປັນຕ້ອງໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານັ້ນອີກ. ແລະໃຫ້ປ່ຽນແປງໃນໄວໆນີ້.
Two decades of drought in the western United States has pushed the nation's second-largest reservoir to record lows. Lake Powell, in the arid Southwest, is in danger of dropping too low for turbines in the reservoir's dam to produce electricity that helps power millions of homes. It's part of a worsening picture for water supplies in the American West linked to climate change. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.
Arizona's Glen Canyon Dam delivers hydroelectric power to 5 million customers in seven states. But that clean, renewable electricity is under threat. Water levels are dangerously low after more than 20 years of drought.
Jennifer Gimbel, head of the Colorado Water Center at Colorado State University, via Skype:
"A drought sounds like that means we'll get over it. We're not going to get over this. This is climate change in action."
The warming climate is making the arid America West even drier. And it's shrinking the most important water source in the West: the Colorado River.
Michael Cohen, Pacific Institute:
"Without this water supply — this regular, dependable, secure water supply — the West would not have developed."
Major cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego drink from the Colorado. It sustains about 40 million people in all.
And it irrigates more than 2 million hectares of farmland.
Michael Cohen, Pacific Institute via Skype:
"It's a multibillion dollar economic engine that is becoming less and less reliable. We thought this water was going to be here and it's increasingly not."
Water experts predicted that climate change would stress the river.
Jennifer Gimbel, Colorado State University Skype:
"What we didn't see coming was how fast it was going to decline. And that's the alarm bells that are going off right now."
Arizona farmers took their first-ever water supply cuts last year.
Agriculture uses about 70% of the river's water.
Farmers are under increasing pressure from growing cities that demand more water. It's a source of friction between urban and rural areas.
Michael Cohen, Pacific Institute Skype:
"Cities would simply buy out farming communities' water supply and then take that water and say, 'We're creating more economic value with it in the city.' But that doesn't make any difference to the people living in those rural communities who see their livelihood go away."
Many farms are getting more water-efficient to lower their demands.
Cities are also trying to make more efficient use of water.
Michael Cohen, Pacific Institute Skype:
"In many cities, despite tremendous economic and population growth, they're using less water than they did 20, 30 years ago. So, what we're seeing in a lot of these cities is this conservation ethic. So that's been a major shift."
But it's not enough. The reservoirs keep dropping. And weather forecasters predict another dry year.
As climate change deepens and Western cities keep growing, experts say even bigger changes are needed. And soon.
