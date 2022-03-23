ສອງທົດສະວັດຂອງໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງຢູ່ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້​ຜັກ​ດັນ ໃຫ້ອ່າງເກັບນ້ຳທີ່ໃຫຍ່ ທີ່ສຸດອັນດັບສອງຂອງປະເທດ ຫຼຸດລົງສູ່​ລະ​ດັບຕໍ່າສຸດເປັນປະຫວັດການ. ທະເລສາບພາວ​ລ໌ (Powell), ໃນພາກຕາເວັນ ຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ທີ່ແຫ້ງແລ້ງຢູ່ໃນສະ​ພາບອັນຕະລາຍທີ່ຈະມີ​ນ້ຳຫລຸດລົງຕໍ່າເກີນໄປ ສໍາລັບກັງ​ຫັນນ້ຳ ໃນເຂື່ອນຂອງອ່າງເກັບນ້ຳ ເພື່ອຜະລິດກະແສໄຟຟ້າທີ່ຊ່ວຍສະ​ໜອງພະລັງງານ ໃຫ້​ແກ່ເຮືອນ ຫຼາຍລ້ານຫລັງ. ມັນແມ່ນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງພາບທີ່ຫລຸດລົງ ສຳລັບການສະໜອງນ້ຳ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກຂອງ ອາເມຣິກາທີ່ກ່ຽວພັນກັບການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ. Steve Baragona ນັກ​ຂ່າວ​ວີ​ໂອ​ເອ ມີ​ລາຍ​ລະ​ອຽດ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ເລື້ອງນີ້ ຊຶ່ງ​ບົວ​ສະ​ຫວັນຈະ​ນຳ​ມາ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ທ່ານ​ໃນ​ອັນ​ດັບ​ຕໍ່​ໄປ.

ເຂື່ອນເກ​ລນ ແຄນຢອນ (Glen Canyon) ໃນລັດອາ​ຣີ​ໂຊ​ນາ ສະໜອງພະ ລັງງານໄຟຟ້ານ້ຳຕົກໃຫ້ແກ່ ລູກຄ້າ 5 ລ້ານ ຄົນໃນ 7 ລັດ. ​ແຕ່​ວ່າ​ໄຟຟ້າ​ທີ່​ສະອາດ​ແລະ​ສາມາດ​ທົດ​ແທນ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້ ກຳ​ລັງ​ຕົກຢູ່​ພາຍ​ໃຕ້ການຂົ່ມຂູ່. ລະ ດັບນໍ້າ ແມ່ນຢູ່​ໃນ​ລະ​ດັບຕໍ່າຢ່າງເປັນອັນຕະລາຍ ຫຼັງຈາກມີໄພແຫ້ງແລ້ງ ມາ​ໄດ້​ນານກວ່າ 20 ປີ ແລ້ວ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງເຈນ​ນີ​ເຟີ ກິມ​ເບ​ລ (Jennifer Gimbel), ຫົວໜ້າສູນກາງນ້ຳໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາ​ໂດ ຢູ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດ ໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາໂດ ກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ຄວາມແຫ້ງແລ້ງ ເບິ່ງຄື​ຈະ​ໃຫ້ຄວາມຫມາຍວ່າ ພວກເຮົາຈະຜ່ານຜ່າມັນໄດ້. ພວກເຮົາຈະບໍ່ຜ່ານມັນໄປ​ໄດ້. ນີ້ແມ່ນເກີດ​ມາ​ຈາກ​ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດ."

ສະພາບ​ອາກາດ​ທີ່​ຮ້ອນ​ເອົ້າ​ ກຳລັງ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ພາກ​ຕາ​ເວັນ​ຕົກຂອງ​ອາ​ເມ​ຣິ​ກາທີ່​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງຢູ່ນັ້ນຍິ່ງ​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ອີກ. ແລະມັນກໍາລັງເຮັດ​ໃຫ້ແຫຼ່ງນ້ໍາທີ່ສໍາ ຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ໃນພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ຊຶ່ງ​ກໍ​ຄືແມ່ນ້ໍາໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາໂດນັ້ນ ຫລຸດ​ໜ້ອຍ​ລົງ.

ຢູ່​ໃນວິທະຍຸ: ຜູ້ຊ່ຽວຊານດ້ານນ້ໍາ, ທ່ານໄມ​ໂຄ ໂຄ​ເຮັນ (Michael Cohen) ຈາກສະຖາບັນປາຊີຟິກກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ຖ້າບໍ່ມີການສະຫນອງນ້ໍາຈາກນີ້ - ການສະຫນອງນ້ໍາທີ່​ເປັນປົກກະຕິ, ເພິ່ງ​ພາອາ​ໄສໄດ້, ປອດໄພ - ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກກໍຈະບໍ່ມີ​ການພັດທະນາໄດ້."

ເມືອງໃຫຍ່​ແຫ່ງ​ຕ່າງໆ ລວມທັງລັ​ສ ເວ​ກັ​ສ (Las Vegas), ລອ​ສແອນ​ເຈີລິ​ສ (Los Angeles) ແລະແຊນດິ​ເອໂກ ແມ່ນດື່ມ​ນ້ຳ​ທີ່​ມາຈາກແມ່​ນ້ຳໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາໂດ. ມັນຄ້ຳ​ຊູ​ຊີ​ວິດ​ຂອງປະ​ຊາ​ຊົນທັງ​ໝົດປະມານ 40 ລ້ານຄົນ. ແລະ​ມັນສະ​ໜອງ​ນ້ຳເພື່ອ​ຫົດ​ສວນ​ປູ​ກ​ຝັງ​ຫຼາຍ​ກວ່າ 2 ລ້ານ​ເຮັກຕາ.

ທ່ານ​ໄມ​ໂຄ ໂຄ​ເຮັນ ຈາກສະຖາບັນປາຊີຟິກກ່າວຜ່ານທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

"ມັນເປັນເຄື່ອງຈັກ ທາງເສດຖະກິດຫຼາຍຕື້ໂດລາ ທີ່ກັບກາຍມາ ຫລຸດຫນ້ອຍ ຖອຍລົງແລະເພິ່ງ​ພາ​ອາ​ໄສໄດ້ຫນ້ອຍລົງ. ພວກເຮົາຄິດ​ໄວ້ວ່ານ້ໍານີ້ຈະຍັງຢູ່ໜີ້ ແລະ ມັນນັບ​ມື້​ນັບ​ຈະບໍ່ມີ​ອີກແລ້ວ."

ບັນດາ​ຜູ້​ຊ່ຽວຊານ​ດ້ານ​ນ້ຳ​ຄາດ​ຄະ​ເນ​ວ່າ ການ​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງ​ຂອງ​ດິນ​ຟ້າ​ອາກາດ​ຈະ​ເຮັດ​ໃຫ້​ແມ່​ນ້ຳ​ຖືກ​ກົດ​ດັນ.

ທ່ານ​ນາງ ກິມ​ເບ​ລ (Gimbel) ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລລັດໂຄ​ໂລ​ຣາໂດກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ອີກວ່າ:

"ສິ່ງທີ່ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ເຫັນທີ່​ກຳ​ລັງຈະມາເຖິງ ກໍ​ແມ່ນ​ວ່າ ​ມັນ​ຈະ​ຫລຸດ​ລົງໄວຫລາຍ ປານ​ໃດ. ແລະນັ້ນແມ່ນສຽງລະຄັງເຕືອນທີ່ຈະ​ດັງ​ຂຶ້ນໃນ​ຕອນ​ນີ້."

ຊາວກະສິກອນໃນລັດອາ​ຣິ​ໂຊ​ນາໄດ້ຫລຸດການສະຫນອງນ້ໍາຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ເປັນຄັ້ງທໍາອິດໃນປີກາຍນີ້.

ຂະ​ແໜງກະສິກຳໃຊ້ນ້ຳປະມານ 70 ເປີ​ເຊັນ ຂອງ​ແມ່​ນ້ຳນັ້ນ.



ຊາວກະສິກອນແມ່ນຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ຄວາມກົດດັນເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນທີ່​ມາຈາກການ​ຂະ​ຫຍາຍ​ຂອງຕົວເມືອງທີ່ຕ້ອງການ ນ້ຳຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນ. ມັນເປັນແຫຼ່ງຂອງຄວາມຂັດແຍ້ງກັນ ລະຫວ່າງຕົວເມືອງ ແລະເຂດຊົນນະບົດ.

ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ເຮັນກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ຕໍ່​ໄປ​ວ່າ:

"​ບັນ​ດາ​ຕົວເມືອງກໍ​ມີ​ແຕ່ຈະຊື້ນ້ໍາປະປາຂອງຊຸມຊົນກະສິກໍາ ແລະຫຼັງຈາກນັ້ນກໍເອົານ້ໍານັ້ນໄປໃຊ້ ແລະເວົ້າວ່າ, 'ພວກເຮົາກໍາລັງສ້າງມູນຄ່າທາງດ້ານເສດຖະ ກິດຫຼາຍຂຶ້ນໃຫ້​ກັບ​ນ້ຳ​ນີ້ ຢູ່ໃນຕົວເມືອງ.' ​ແຕ່​ນັ້ນ ກໍ​ບໍ່ໄດ້​ສ້າງຄວາມ​ແຕກ​ຕ່າງ​ຫຍັງ ໃຫ້​ກັບ​ປະຊາຊົນ​ທີ່​ດຳລົງ​ຊີວິດ​ຢູ່​ໃນ​ເຂດ​ຊົນນະບົດ ​ທີ່​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ​ ​ຊີວິດ​ການ​ເປັນ​ຢູ່ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າໄດ້​ຂາດ​ໄປ.”

ຟາມ​ໃນ​ຫລາຍ​ແຫ່ງ ກໍາລັງໄດ້ຮັບນ້ໍາແບບ​ມີປະສິດທິຜົນສູງຂຶ້ນ ເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນຄວາມຕ້ອງການຂອງ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ບັນດາ​ຕົວເມືອງຕ່າງໆ ​ກໍ​ພະຍາຍາມ​ນຳ​ໃຊ້​ນ້ຳ​ ຢ່າງ​ມີ​ປະສິດທິ​ຜົນ​ກວ່າ​ເກົ່າ​ອີກ ເຊັ່ນ​ກັນ.

​ທ່ານ​ໂຄ​ເຮັນກ່າວ​ຜ່ານ​ທາງ Skype ວ່າ:

"ໃນຫຼາຍໆ​ຕົວເມືອງ, ເຖິງແມ່ນວ່າ ຈະມີການຂະຫຍາຍຕົວທາງດ້ານເສດຖະ ກິດ ແລະຂອງປະຊາກອນ ຢ່າງຫຼວງຫຼາຍກໍ​ຕາມ ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ​ກໍໃຊ້ນ້ໍາ ຫນ້ອຍລົງ​ກວ່າ​ຕອນ​ທີ່​ໃຊ້ໃນ 20, 30 ປີກ່ອນ. ສະນັ້ນ ສິ່ງທີ່ ພວກເຮົາເຫັນ ຢູ່ໃນຫຼາຍໆເມືອງເຫລົ່າ​ນີ້ ກໍແມ່ນຈັນຍາບັນໃນການອະນຸລັກ. ອັນ​ນັ້ນໄດ້​ເປັນການປ່ຽນແປງຢ່າງ​ໃຫຍ່ຫລວງ."

ແຕ່ມັນ​ຍັງບໍ່ພຽງພໍ. ອ່າງເກັບນ້ໍາຕ່າງໆ ສືບຕໍ່ຫຼຸດລົງ. ແລະ​ນັກ​ພະຍາກອນ​ອາ ກາດ​ຄາດ​ຄະເນ​ວ່າ ຈະ​ເປັນປີ​ທີ່​ແຫ້ງ​ແລ້ງອີກ​ປີ​ນຶ່ງ​.

ໃນຂະນະທີ່ການປ່ຽນແປງຂອງດິນຟ້າອາກາດມີ​ຄວາມເລິກເຊິ່ງ​ຂຶ້ນຢູ່ນີ້ ແລະ ຕົວເມືອງໃນ​ພາກຕາເວັນຕົກ ຍັງສືບຕໍ່ຂະຫຍາຍຕົວອອກ ພວກ​ນັກຊ່ຽວຊານ ກ່າວວ່າ ຍິ່ງ​ຈຳ​ເປັນ​ຕ້ອງ​ໃຫ້ມີການປ່ຽນແປງທີ່ໃຫຍ່ກວ່ານັ້ນ​ອີກ. ແລະໃຫ້​ປ່ຽນ​ແປງໃນໄວໆນີ້.

Two decades of drought in the western United States has pushed the nation's second-largest reservoir to record lows. Lake Powell, in the arid Southwest, is in danger of dropping too low for turbines in the reservoir's dam to produce electricity that helps power millions of homes. It's part of a worsening picture for water supplies in the American West linked to climate change. VOA's Steve Baragona has more.

Arizona's Glen Canyon Dam delivers hydroelectric power to 5 million customers in seven states. But that clean, renewable electricity is under threat. Water levels are dangerously low after more than 20 years of drought.

Jennifer Gimbel, head of the Colorado Water Center at Colorado State University, via Skype:

"A drought sounds like that means we'll get over it. We're not going to get over this. This is climate change in action."

The warming climate is making the arid America West even drier. And it's shrinking the most important water source in the West: the Colorado River.

Michael Cohen, Pacific Institute:

"Without this water supply — this regular, dependable, secure water supply — the West would not have developed."

Major cities including Las Vegas, Los Angeles and San Diego drink from the Colorado. It sustains about 40 million people in all.

And it irrigates more than 2 million hectares of farmland.

Michael Cohen, Pacific Institute via Skype:

"It's a multibillion dollar economic engine that is becoming less and less reliable. We thought this water was going to be here and it's increasingly not."

Water experts predicted that climate change would stress the river.

Jennifer Gimbel, Colorado State University Skype:

"What we didn't see coming was how fast it was going to decline. And that's the alarm bells that are going off right now."

Arizona farmers took their first-ever water supply cuts last year.

Agriculture uses about 70% of the river's water.

Farmers are under increasing pressure from growing cities that demand more water. It's a source of friction between urban and rural areas.

Michael Cohen, Pacific Institute Skype:

"Cities would simply buy out farming communities' water supply and then take that water and say, 'We're creating more economic value with it in the city.' But that doesn't make any difference to the people living in those rural communities who see their livelihood go away."

Many farms are getting more water-efficient to lower their demands.

Cities are also trying to make more efficient use of water.

Michael Cohen, Pacific Institute Skype:

"In many cities, despite tremendous economic and population growth, they're using less water than they did 20, 30 years ago. So, what we're seeing in a lot of these cities is this conservation ethic. So that's been a major shift."

But it's not enough. The reservoirs keep dropping. And weather forecasters predict another dry year.

As climate change deepens and Western cities keep growing, experts say even bigger changes are needed. And soon.