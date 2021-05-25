ສານສູງ ຂອງ ເຄັນຢາ ຍົກເລີກການຫ້າມ ເຮັດໂຮງຂ້າໂຕລາ

ປະຊາກອນ ລາ ໃນປະເທດ ເຄັນຢາ ໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ ຫຼັງຈາກສານສູງໄດ້ຍົກ ເລີກການຫ້າມໂຮງຂ້າລາ ໃນປີ 2020, ເພື່ອອະນຸຍາດໃຫ້ເຂົາເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ຂາຍຊີ້ນ ແລະ ໜັງຂອງມັນໃຫ້ຕະຫຼາດເອເຊຍ. ໜັງລາທີ່ມີລາຄາສູງສຳລັບການໃຊ້ໃນຢາ ຈີນ ນັ້ນໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ມີການລ່າໂຕລາ ແລະ ຢ້ານວ່າສັດແຮງງານທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນອາດສູນພັນໃນໄວໆນີ້. ນັກຂ່າວວີໂອເອ ເບຣັນດາ ມູລິນຢາ (Brenda Mulinya) ມີລາຍງານຈາກນະຄອນຫລວງ ໄນໂຣບີ, ເຊິ່ງ ພຸດທະສອນ ຈະນຳລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ເປັນເວລາຫຼາຍປີແລ້ວ, ແມ່ຍິງຄືນາງ ຄີເລນາ ຊີເມອອນ ໄດ້ອາໄສໂຕລາ ເຮັດວຽກເພື່ອຫຼຸດຜ່ອນພາລະແຮງງານໃນຄອບຄົວຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ແລະ ໃນນາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ນາງ ຄິເລນາ ຊີເມອອນ ເຈົ້າຂອງໂຕລາກ່າວວ່າ “ໃນຖານະເປັນແມ່ຍິງ, ພວກເຮົາສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ຂອງເຮົາຈາກໂຕລາຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາໃຊ້ມັນເພື່ອຊ່ວຍໃນການເຮັດວຽກຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ພວກເຮົາຂົນນໍ້າກັບມັນ, ພວກເຮົາຫາບກະເປົາ, ພວກເຮົາຂົນຫຍ້າແຫ້ງມາໃຫ້ລູກງົວຂອງພວກເຮົາ ແລະ ບາງຄັ້ງພວກເຮົາຈະຂາຍມັນເພື່ອຫາເງິນສົ່ງລູກຂອງເຮົາໄປຮຽນ.”

ແຫຼ່ງຊັບພະຍາກອນແຮງງານທີ່ໄວ້ໃຈໄດ້ທີ່ວ່ານີ້ ຕອນນີ້ແມ່ນໄດ້ຕົກຢູ່ພາຍໃຕ້ໄພຂົ່ມຂູ່ອີກຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ. ໃນຕົ້ນເດືອນມີນາ, ສານສູງຂອງ ເຄັນຢາ ໄດ້ຍົກເລີກການຫ້າມຂ້າໂຕລາເອົາຊີ້ນ ແລະ ໜັງຂອງມັນເພື່ອໄປເຮັດຢາໃນຕະຫຼາດ ເອເຊຍ.

ຕອນນີ້ນາງ ຄີເລນາ ແມ່ນກຳລັງຈ້ອງເບິ່ງອະນາຄົດທີ່ບໍ່ແນ່ນອນສຳລັບລາວ ແລະ ຄອບຄົວຂອງລາວ. ການຍົກເລີກການຫ້າມດັ່ງກ່າວແມ່ນໄດ້ກໍ່ໃຫ້ເກີດຄື້ນຜົນກະທົບໃນຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆທີ່ເພິ່ງພາອາໄສສັດທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນສຳລັບແຮງງານ.

ນາງ ຄີເລນາ ຊີເມອອນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ພວກເຮົາບໍ່ຢາກໃຫ້ໂຮງຂ້າສັດນັ້ນເປີດຄືນ, ພວກເຮົາຢາກໃຫ້ມັນປິດຢ່າງຖາວອນ, ເພາະວ່າໃນສອງອາທິດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ການລັກໂຕລາແມ່ນໄດ້ເພີ່ມຂຶ້ນ, ພວກເຮົາກຳລັງທຸກທໍລະມານ ເພາະວ່າໂຕລາພວກນີ້ແມ່ນຜູ້ທີ່ເຮັດໃຫ້ເຮົາໝັ້ນຄົງ.”

ການຂ້າໂຕລາແມ່ນຖືກກົດໝາຍຢູ່ ເຄັນຢາ ໃນປີ 2012, ຈົນນຳໄປສູ່ການຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ ໃນປະຊາກອນຂອງສັດທີ່ວ່ານັ້ນ ແລະ ການລັກຂະໂມຍຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນກໍເຊັ່ນກັນ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈຊາຢາ ອອກວາງກີ, ຈາກເຄືອຂ່າຍເພື່ອສະຫວັດດີການສັດ ອາຟຣິກາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ມັນມີຫຼາຍບັນຫາທີ່ມາຈາກການລັກຂະໂມຍໂຕລາ, ການຂ້າໂຕລານ້ອຍຕໍ່າກວ່າອາຍຸ, ການລັກລອບຂົນສົ່ງໂຕລາຂ້າມເຂດຊາຍແດນ, ແຕ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ, ຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆແມ່ນໄດ້ສູນເສຍການທຳມາຫາກິນຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ, ເພາະວ່າໂຮງຂ້າສັດໄດ້ຂ້າໂຕລາຫຼາຍໂຕຕໍ່ວັນ, ຫຼາຍກວ່າຈຳນວນທີ່ໂຕລາສາ ມາດຟື້ນຟູຄືນມາຢ່າງທຳມະຊາດ.”

ຫ້ອງການສະຖິຕິແຫ່ງຊາດຂອງ ເຄັນຢາ ໄດ້ກ່າວໃນປີ 2019 ວ່າ ປະຊາກອນໂຕລາຂອງປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຫລຸດລົງໃນ 10 ປີທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ຈາກນຶ່ງລ້ານແປດແສນໂຕໃນປີ 2009 ມາເປັນນຶ່ງລ້ານນຶ່ງແສນເຈັດສິບພັນໂຕໃນປີ 2019.

ຕົວເລກນີ້ແມ່ນຄາດວ່າຈະຫຼຸດລົງຫຼາຍກວ່ານີ້ ດ້ວຍການຍົກເລີກການຫ້າມຂ້າສັດທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດ ແລະ ສ້າງລາຍໄດ້ພາຍໃນປະເທດ ເຄັນຢາ.

ທ່ານ ໂຈຊາຢາ ອອກວາງກີ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ “ໂຮງຂ້າສັດພວກນີ້ໄດ້ຂ້າໂຕລາປະມານ 200 ໂຕຕໍ່ມື້, ບາງຄັ້ງກໍ 250 ໂຕ, ແຕ່ພວກເຂົາໄດ້ຕັ້ງປະລິມານເປັນປະມານ 1,000 ໂຕ, ສະນັ້ນຖ້າເຈົ້າເບິ່ງປະຊາກອນໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາ, ຖ້າເຈົ້າສືບຕໍ່ຂ້າໃນອັດຕານັ້ນ, ເຊິ່ງສູງໂພດ, ມັນຈະເຫຼືອພຽງບໍ່ເທົ່າໃດປີກ່ອນທີ່ປະຊາກອນໂຕລາໃນ ເຄັນຢາ ຈະຖືກທຳລາຍເກືອບໝົດ.

ເຄັນຢາ ມີໂຮງຂ້າໂຕລາ 4 ແຫ່ງໃນທົ່ວສີ່ຕົວເມືອງ. ທັງສີ່ແຫ່ງແມ່ນຍັງບໍ່ໄດ້ ສືບຕໍ່ການປະຕິບັດງານເທື່ອ, ໃນຂະນະທີ່ພວກເຂົາລໍຖ້າການອະນຸມັດໂດຍບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ອອກໃບອະນຸຍາດ.

ບັນດານັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ, ເມື່ອສິ່ງນັ້ນເກີດຂຶ້ນ, ສັດດັ່ງກ່າວຈະສືບຕໍ່ຫຼຸດລົງຢ່າງວ່ອງໄວ, ເຊິ່ງມັນຈະສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນບັນຫາທີ່ແທ້ຈິງ ສຳລັບແມ່ຍິງໃນເຂດຊົນນະບົດ ຂອງປະເທດ ແລະ ພາກພື້ນ.

Kenya's population of donkeys is once again under threat after the High Court lifted a 2020 ban on donkey slaughterhouses, allowing them to resume selling the meat and skins to Asian markets. The high price for donkey skins for use in Chinese medicine has led to donkey poaching and fears the working animals could soon go extinct. Brenda Mulinya reports from Nairobi.

For years, women like Kilena Simeon have relied on the working donkeys to ease the burden of labor in their homes, and in their farms.

“As women, we get our earnings from our donkeys, we use them to help us in our work, we fetch water with them, we carry luggage, we fetch fodder for our calves and sometimes we sell them to earn money to educate our children.”

This reliable source of labor is now under threat once again. In early March, Kenya’s High Court lifted a ban on the slaughter of donkeys for both meat and hide for medicine in the Asian market.

Now Kilena is staring at an uncertain future for her and her family. The lifting of the ban is already causing ripple effects in the communities that rely on the animals for labor.

“We don’t like the donkey abattoirs being re-opened, we would them to be closed permanently, because the last two weeks alone, donkey theft has increased, we are suffering because these donkeys are the ones sustaining us.”

Donkey slaughter was legalized in Kenya in 2012, leading to a rapid decimation of the animal’s population and cross-border theft of the same.

“There were many issues that were coming up of donkey theft, of slaughtering of underage donkeys, of cross border of smuggling of donkeys, but most importantly, communities were losing their livelihoods, because abattoirs were slaughtering very many donkeys a day, much more than naturally the donkeys can replenish.”

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics said in 2019 that the country’s donkey population had decreased over the previous 10 years, from 1.8 million donkeys in 2009 to just 1.17 million in 2019.

This figure is now expected to decline even further with the lifting of the ban to slaughter the most significant and profitable domestic animals in Kenya.

“These slaughterhouses were slaughtering about 200 donkeys a day, sometimes 250, but they have an installed capacity of about 1,000, so if you look at even our country’s population, if they continue slaughtering at that rate, which is too high, it will be a few short years before the population of donkeys in Kenya gets almost decimated.

Kenya has four donkey abattoirs spread across four counties. The four haven’t resumed operations yet, as they are waiting to get approved by the licensing authorities.

When that happens, activists say, the animals will resume their downward slide – presenting a real problem for rural women of the country and the region.