ນັກ​ເຕະຂອງ​ທີມ Chiefs ​ຈາກ Kansas City ໄດ້​ເຕະ​ບານ​ເຂົ້າ​ປະ​ຕູ ທີ່​ເວ​ລາ​ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ພຽງ​ແຕ່ແປດ​ວິ​ນາ​ທີ​ເທົ່າ​ນັ້ນ ເພື່ອຍາດ​ເອົາໄຊຊະ​ນະທີມ​ຈາກ​ທີມ Eagles ຈາກ Philadelphia 38 ຕໍ່ 35 ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ ຊິງ​ຂັນ ຊູບ​ເປີ​ໂບ​ລ ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ພັນເຕະ​ບານ​ແຫ່ງ​ຊາດ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ.

ນັກ​ແກວ່ງ​ບານ​າ​ຂອງທີມ Chief ທ້າວ​ແພ​ຕ​ຣິກ ມາ​ໂຮມ ໄດ້​ແກວ່ງ​ບານທັ​ສ​ດາວສາມ​ເທື່ອ​ ຢູ່ໃນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ​ລາວໄດ້​ຮັບ​ລາງວັນເປັນນັກ​ກິ​ລາ ​ທີ່ດີ​ເດັ່ນ​ສຸດ​ຂອງ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ.

ໃນ​ແກວ່ງ​ບານ​ທັ​ສ​ດາວສອງ​ເທື່ອ​ນັ້ນ ​ມີ​ຂຶ້ນ​ຢູ່ໃນຊ່ວງ​ເວ​ລາທີ​ສີ່ ຂອງ​ການແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ ​ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ທີມ​ຈາກ Kansas City ລະ​ດົມ​ກຳ​ລັງ​ກັນ ແຕ່​ເຄິ່ງ​ເວ​ລາ​ຊຶ່ງມີ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ເປັນ​ຮອງ​ຢູ່ 24 ຕໍ່ 14 ຄະ​ແນນ ໂດຍ​ໄດ້​ເຮັດ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ທຸກໆເທື່ອ​ທີ່​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໄດ້​ບານ.

ທີ​ມ Eagles ສາມ​າດ​ເຮັດ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ໄດ້​ເທົ່າ​ກັນ 35 ຕໍ່ 35 ​ໂດຍ​ມີ​ເວ​ລາ​ເຫຼືອ​ຢູ່ພຽງ​ແຕ່​ 5 ນາ​ທີ ໃນ​ຂະ​ນະ​ທີ່​ຜູ້ແກວ່ງບານ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ ທ້າວ​ເຈ​ເລິນ ເຮີດ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ແລ່ນ​ເອົາ​ໝາກ​ບານ​ໄປ​ທັ​ສ​ດາວ​ສອງ​ເທື່ອ ​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ສອງ​ຄະ​ແນນ​ເພີ້ມ.

ແຕ່​ທີມ Kansas City ​ມີ​ຄວາມ​ສາ​ມາດ​ໃຊ້​ເວ​ລາ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ທີ່​ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ຢູ່​ນັ້ນນຳ​ເອົາ​ບານ​ຂຶ້ນ​ໄປ​ຢູ່ທີ່​ເສັ້ນ 66 ຢາດ ​ຊຶ່ງເປັນ​ຈຸດ​ທີ່ຕັ້ງ​ບານ​ເຕະ​ເຂົ້າ​ປະ​ຕູ​ເພື່ອ​ເອົາ​ຊະ​ນະ. ທີມ Philadelphia ຍັງ​ເຫລືອ​ເວ​ລາຢູ່ພຽງ​ແຕ່ພໍສຳ​ລັບແກວ່ງ​ບານເທື່ອສຸດ​ທ້າຍ ແຕ່​ກໍ​ລົ້ມ​ແຫລ​ວ​ບໍ່​ໄປ​ຮອດ​.

ສຳ​ລັບ​ທີມ Chiefs ການ​ຊະ​ນະ​ຊຸບ​ເປີ​ໂບ​ລ ໄດ້​ເປັນ​ເທືື່ອ​ທີ​ສອງ​ຂອງ​ເຂົາ​ເຈົ້າ​ໃນ​ຮອບ​ສີ່​ປີ ຫລັງ​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ຊະ​ນະ​ໃນ​ປີ 2020.

ທ້າວ​ເຮີດ​ສ໌ ໄດ້​ເສັດ​ສິ້ນ​ການ​ແຂ່ງ​ຂັນ​ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ແກວ່ງ​ບານ​ທັງ​ໝົດ 304 ຢາດ ແລະ​ແກວ່ງ​ບານ​ຜ່ານ​ເທື່ອ​ນຶ່ງ​ເພື່ອ​ທັ​ສ​ດາວ ເພີ້ມໃສ່ກັບ​ການ​ແລ່ນ​ນຳ​ເອົາ​ບານໄປ​ທັ​ສ​ດາວ​ສາມ​ເທື່ອ.

The Kansas City Chiefs kicked a field goal with eight seconds remaining to claim a 38-35 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in the National Football League’s Super Bowl.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for three touchdowns in the game to earn the Most Valuable Player award.

Two of those touchdowns came in the fourth quarter as Kansas City rallied from a 24-14 halftime deficit by scoring on all of their second-half possessions.

The Eagles managed to tie the game 35-35 with just over five minutes remaining as their quarterback, Jalen Hurts, ran in both a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

But Kansas City was able to use nearly all of the game’s remaining time as it drove 66 yards down the field to set up for the winning field goal. Philadelphia was left with only enough time for one desperate pass attempt that fell short.

For the Chiefs, the Super Bowl win was their second in four years, following a victory in 2020.

Hurts finished the game with 304 passing yards and one passing touchdown in addition to his three rushing touchdowns.