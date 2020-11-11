ທ.ນ. ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣີສ ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດ ໃນການທີ່ຄາດກັນວ່າ ຈະເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສຫລ ທີ່ເປັນແມ່ຍິງຜິວດໍາ ເຊື້ອສາຍອິນແດຍ

ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່, ທ່ານນາງ ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ (Kamala Harris) ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດໃນອາທິດນີ້ໃນເວລາ ທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ກາຍເປັນແມ່ຍິງຄົນທຳອິດ ທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບໄຊຊະນະຢູ່ໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ຄັ້ງນຶ່ງ. ນັກຂ່າວປະຈໍາລັດຖະສະພາສະພາຂອງວີໂອເອ, Katherine Gypson ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເສັ້ນທາງທີ່ນຳເອົາທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ໄປສູ່ຕຳແໜ່ງທີ່ມີອິດທິພົນ ສູງເປັນອັນດັບສອງໃນລັດຖະບານຂອງສະຫະລັດ ຊຶ່ງ ບົວສະຫວັນ ຈະນໍາມາສະເໜໜີທ່ານໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ໃນຊ່ວງເວລາສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດຢູ່ໃນສະຫະລັດນັ້ນ ທ່ານນາງ, ຄາມາລາ ແຮຣິສ, ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເລືອກຕັ້ງໃໝ່ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ໃນຂະນະທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າ ອາດຈະເປັນແມ່ຍິງຜູ້ທໍາອິດຢູ່ໃນຕໍາແໜ່ງນີ້ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າຈະບໍ່ແມ່ນຜູ້ສຸດທ້າຍ.”

ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 56 ປີນັ້ນ ໄດ້ກ່າວຂອບໃຈ ຕໍ່ຜູ້ທີ່ຄາດວ່າຈະເປັນ ປະທານາທິບໍດີທີ່ໄດ້ຮັບເລືອກໃໝ່, ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ແລະຜູ້ປ່ອນບັດເລືອກຕັ້ງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເລືອກເອົາທ່ານນາງໃຫ້ກາຍເປັນແມ່ຍິງຜິວດໍາ ແລະເຊື້ອສາຍອິນເດຍ ຄົນທຳອິດທີ່ຈະດຳລົງຕຳແໜ່ງ ເປັນຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ.



ທ່ານນາງ ບາບາຣາ ເພີຣີ (Barbara Perry), ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລ ເວີຈີ- ເນຍ (Virginia) ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ພວກເຮົາມີແມ່ຍິງຢູ່ໃນສານສູງສຸດ. ພວກເຮົາມີ ທ່ານນາງ ແນນຊີ ເພໂລຊີ (Nancy Pelosi) ເປັນປະທານສະພາຕໍ່າຢູ່ໃນລັດຖະສະພາ ແຕ່ວ່າ ຢູ່ໃນຝ່າຍບໍລິຫານນັ້ນ ແມ່ນບໍ່ເຄີຍມີຈັກເທື່ອທີ່ພວກເຮົາມີຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີເປັນແມ່ຍິງ - ເຖິງຍັງຈະບໍ່ທັນແມ່ນປະທານາທິບໍດີເທື່ອ - ແຕ່ມັນກໍບໍ່ແມ່ນພຽງແຕ່ເທົ່ານັ້ນ ມັນເປັນການມີແມ່ຍິງທີ່ເປັນຄົນທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນຄົນຜິວຂາວ, ແມ່ຍິງຈາກຄອບຄົວທີ່ພໍ່ແມ່ເປັນຄົນອົບພະຍົບເຂົ້າເມືອງທີ່ມາຍັງປະເທດນີ້ ເພື່ອໃຫ້ມີຊີວິດທີ່ດີຂຶ້ນ.”

ລູກສາວຂອງແມ່ຍິງເປັນຄົນອິນເດຍແລະພໍ່ເປັນຄົນຈາໄມກາ, ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ເຕີບໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ເມືອງໂອກແລນ, ລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍ - ຮູບພາບຂອງນາງຕອນນີ້ ແມ່ນຖືກແຕ້ມຢູ່ເທິງຝາໃນໂຮງຮຽນທີ່ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ຂີ່ລົດເມໄປຮຽນຢູ່ໃນຕອນແຕ່ ຍັງນ້ອຍເຊິ່ງເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງຂອງການດໍາເນີນຄວາມພະຍາຍາມໃນການເອົາຄົນທີ່ ມີເຊື້ອຊາດຕ່າງກັນ ເຊື່ອມໂຍງເຂົ້າກັນ.

ສະມາຊິກສະພາ ບາບາຣາ ລີ (Barbara Lee) ສັງກັດພັກເດໂມແຄຣັດກ່າວ ວ່າ: "ທ່ານນາງໄດ້ທະລຸເພດານແກ້ວຫຼາຍຕໍ່ຫລາຍຊັ້ນ ສໍາລັບແມ່ຍິງຫຼາຍໆຄົນ."

ໂດຍທີ່ເປັນນັກສຶກສາຈົບຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລຮາວວາດ (Howard), ຊຶ່ງເປັນ ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລທີ່ມີແຕ່ຄົນຜິວດຳຮຽນ ຢູ່ໃນນະຄອນຫລວງວໍຊິງ, ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ກາຍເປັນໄອຍະການຍິງຜິວດໍາຄົນທຳອິດຂອງນະຄອນແຊນ ແຟຣນ ຊິສໂກ (San Francisco) ຊຶ່ງເລີ້ມແຕ່ ປີ 2004 ແລະຈາກນັ້ນກໍເປັນຫົວໜ້າ ພະແນກຍຸຕິທໍາຂອງລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍໃນປີ 2010 ….



ໃນລະດູຮ້ອນປີນີ້, ພວກຫົວກ້າວໜ້າຈຳນວນນຶ່ງຕໍາໜິວ່າ ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ເປັນໄອຍະການ ທີ່ເຂັ້ມງວດຫລາຍກວ່າທີ່ນາງເວົ້າໄວ້, ເອົາທ່າທີທີ່ມີການຂັດແຍ້ງກ່ຽວກັບໂທດປະຫານຊີວິດ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດໃຫ້ຕຳຫຼວດຕ້ອງຮັບຜິດຊອບຕໍ່ການກະທຳຜິດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.

ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສ ໄດ້ສ້າງປະຫວັດສາດຄັ້ງທຳອິດໃນລັດຄາລິຟໍເນຍໃນເວລາທີ່ນາງໄດ້ຖືກເລືອກໃຫ້ເປັນສະມາຊິກສະພາສູງຂອງສະຫະລັດ.



ທ່ານນາງ ແຊນນອນ ໂບ ໂອໄບຣແອັນ (Shannon Bow O’Brien), ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເທັກຊັສ (Texas) ກ່າວວ່າ: "ມັນເປັນສິ່ງສຳຄັນທີ່ຄົນໄດ້ເຫັນວ່າ ຄົນທີ່ມີອໍານາດ ທີ່ຄ້າຍຄືກັນຕົວເອງ."

ທ່ານນາງ ແຮຣິສ - ຜູ້ທີ່ເວົ້າເລື້ອຍໆກ່ຽວກັບບົດບາດຂອງທ່ານນາງໃນຖານະທີ່ເປັນປ້າ ແລະເປັນແມ່ລ້ຽງ -ໄດ້ແຕ່ງງານກັບທະນາຍຄວາມ ດັກ ເອມຮັອຟ (Doug Emhoff), ເຊິ່ງປັດຈຸບັນ ທ່ານຈະເປັນບູລຸດໝາຍເລກ 2 -ຊຶ່ງເປັນຕຳແໜ່ງໃໝ່ທັງສິ້ນ ຢູ່ໃນປະຫວັດສາດຂອງທຳນຽບຂາວ. ແລະໃນຂະນະທີ່ໜ້າທີ່ສຳຄັນທີ່ສຸດສຳລັບຮອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ແມ່ນກຽມພ້ອມທີ່ຈະກ້າວຂຶ້ນໄປຮັບຕຳ ແໜ່ງເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີຖ້າຈຳເປັນ, ນັກວິເຄາະກ່າວວ່າ ທ່ານນາງແຮຣິສອາດ ຈະໃຊ້ປະຫວັດສາດໃນການເປັນຄັ້ງທຳອິດຂອງທ່ານນາງຫລາຍໆອັນນັ້ນອີກ.

ທ່ານນາງເພີຣີ ຈາກມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລເວີຈີເນຍກ່າວເພີ້ມອີກວ່າ:

"ທ່ານນາງສາມາດເປັນແມ່ຍິງໃນລັດຖະບານທີ່ຕາງໜ້າໃຫ້ສະຫະລັດ, ແຕ່ຂ້າ ພະເຈົ້າກໍຄິດວ່າ ທ່ານນາງຈະເດີນທາງໄປທົ່ວສະຫະລັດເຊັ່ນກັນ, ເພື່ອສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນສັນຍາລັກຂອງສິ່ງ ທີ່ທ່ານນາງກໍາລັງເຮັດຢູ່."

ການທີ່ທ່ານນາງມີບົດບາດໃໝ່ໃນລະດັບໂລກຢູ່ໃນທຳນຽບຂາວ - ແມ່ນໄດ້ເຮັດ ໃຫ້ມີການສະຫຼອງກັນຢ່າງໃຫຍ່ ຢູ່ໃນໝູ່ບ້ານບັນພະບຸລຸດຂອງທ່ານນາງ ໃນອິນເດຍທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ໃນໄລຍະເທົ່າເຄິ່ງນຶ່ງຂອງໂລກ.

ອ່ານຂ່າວນີ້ເພີ້ມເປັນພາສາອັງກິດຢູ່ລຸ່ມນີ້

Vice president-elect Kamala Harris made history this week when she became the first woman ever to win election on a presidential ticket. VOA’s Congressional Correspondent Katherine Gypson reports on the path that brought Harris to the second most powerful position in the U.S. government.

A history-making moment in the United States...

Kamala Harris, Vice President-elect

“i will not be the last woman in this office”

“While I may be the first woman in this office, I will not be the last.”

The 56-year-old Harris thanking her running mate President-elect Joe Biden and voters….

“We love you Kamala”

….for choosing her to become the first Black and Indian American woman to serve as U.S. vice president.

Barbara Perry, University of Virginia:

“We've had women in the Supreme Court. We have Nancy Pelosi as the speaker of the House in Congress but never in the executive branch have we had a woman vice President - still not president - but not only that but to have a woman of color, a woman from immigrant parents who came to this country for a better life.”

The daughter of an Indian mother and a Jamaican father, Harris grew up in Oakland, California – a mural of her now on the school she was bussed to as a child as part of racial integration efforts.

Rep. Barbara Lee, Democrat:

“She’s broken so many glass ceilings for so many women.”

A graduate of Howard University, an all-black college in Washington, DC, Harris became the first black female San Francisco prosecutor beginning in 2004 and then California Attorney General in 2010….

this summer, some progressives complained Harris had been a much tougher prosecutor than she let on, took contradictory positions on the death penalty and failed to hold police accountable for misconduct.

Harris first made history in California when she was elected to the U.S. Senate.

Shannon Bow O’Brien, University of Texas:

“It's important that people see people in power, that look like themselves.”

Harris – who speaks often about her role as an aunt and a stepmother – is married to lawyer Doug Emhoff, who will now be the second gentleman – an entirely new position in White House history. And while the most important job for a vice president is to be ready to step in for the president if needed, analysts say Harris may also make use of her historic firsts.

Barbara Perry, University of Virginia:

“She can be a stateswoman representing the United States, but I think she'll travel around the United States as well, to show that symbolism of what she's doing.”

A new global role in the White House – celebrated halfway around the world in her ancestral village in India.