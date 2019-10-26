ກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມການສືບສວນທາງອາຍາເບິ່ງແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາຂອງການ
ສືບສວນໂດຍໄອຍະການພິເສດ ກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງຂອງຣັດເຊຍເຂົ້າໃນການ
ເລືອກຕັ້ງປະທານາທິບໍດີສະຫະລັດ ໃນປີ 2016 ອີງຕາມບຸກຄົນທີ່ຮູ້ຈັກເລື້ອງດີ.
ການສືບສວນໃໝ່ໄດ້ເລີ້ມມາຈາກການທົບທວນພາຍໃນຂອງກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳເບິ່ງ
ແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາໃນການສືບສວນຂອງອະດີດໄອຍະການພິເສດ ທ່ານໂຣເບີດ ມັລເລີ
ກ່ຽວກັບການແຊກແຊງເຂົ້າໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ທີ່ໄດ້ສະຫລຸບລົງໃນ
ເດືອນມີນາປີນີ້.
ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳ ທ່ານວິລລຽມ ບາ ໄດ້ສັ່ງໃຫ້ທົບທວນຄືນໃໝ່ ຫຼັງ
ຈາກໄດ້ເຂົ້າຮັບໜ້າທີ່ເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາກະຊວງຍຸຕິທຳໃນເດືອນກຸມພາໂດຍກ່າວວ່າ
ທ່ານໄດ້ມີຄຳຖາມຕ່າງໆກ່ຽວກັບວ່າ ແລະເປັນຫຍັງອົງການສັນຕິບານກາງ ຫຼື
FBI ຂອງສະຫະລັດຈຶ່ ງໄດ້ເລີ້ມທຳການສືບສວນຕໍ່ຕ້ານການສືບລັບ ທີ່ຍັງໄດ້
ກວດເບິ່ງວ່າ ມີການສົມຮູ້ຮ່ວມຄິດ ລະຫວ່າງຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງປີ 2016
ຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ແລະຣັດເຊຍຫຼືບໍ່.
ໃນເດືອນພຶດສະພາ ທ່ານບາຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ຕຳນິທ່ານມັລເລີໃນການສືບສວນເກີນຂອບ
ເຂດກ່ອນເຂົ້າຮັບຕຳແໜ່ງນັ້ນ ໄດ້ແຕ່ງຕັ້ງໃຫ້ທ່ານຈອນ ເດີແຮມ ໄອຍະການ
ລັດຖະບານກາງທີ່ມີປະສົບການ ເປັນຜູ້ນຳພາໃນການທົບທວນ. ທ່ານເດີແຮມ
ຊຶ່ງເປັນຫົວໜ້າພະແນກຍຸຕິທຳຂອງລັດຄອນເນັກຕິກັດນັ້ນ ເຄີຍເປັນຫົວໜ້າ
ໃນການນຳພາການສືບສວນຂອງລັດຖະບານກາງກ່ຽວກັບການພົວພົນຂອງ
ອົງການ FBI ກັບກຸ່ມຈັດຕັ້ງອາດຊະຍາກຳ ແລະການທໍລະມານພວກຜູ້ຕ້ອງ
ສົງໄສໃນກໍ່ການຮ້າຍ ໂດຍອົງການຊີໄອເອ ໃນປີ 2005.
ດ້ວຍການເລີ້ມເປີດການສືບສວນ ຢ່າງເປັນທາງການແລ້ວ ທ່ານເດີແຮມ ໃນ
ເວລານີ້ ຈະສາມາດຕັ້ງຄະນະກຳມະການຕຸລາການແລະອອກໝາຍຮຽກໂຕ
ບັນດາພິຍານ ແລະເອກກະສານຕ່າງໆ.
ການເປີດການສືບສວນສະເໜີແນະໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຍຸຕິທຳ
ເຊື່ອວ່າມີ “ຄວາມຈິງຫຼາຍຢ່າງ ແລະສະພາບການທີ່ມີເຫດຜົນສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ
ວ່າ” ອາດຊະຍາກຳໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ. ຍັງບໍ່ເປັນທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງໃນທັນທີວ່າ ແມ່ນໃຜແລະ
ອາດຊະຍາກຳຫຍັງ ທີ່ທ່ານເດີແຮມ ຈະສືບສວນ.
ທ່ານບາ ໄດ້ເລີ້ມເຄື່ອນໄຫວໃນເດືອນເມສາ ເວລາທ່ານກ່າວຕໍ່ບັນດາສະມາຊິກ
ສະພາວ່າ ທ່ານເຊື່ອວ່າ “ການສອດແນມໄດ້ເກີດຂຶ້ນ” ຕໍ່ຄະນະໂຄສະນາຫາສຽງ
ຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນປີ 2016 ແລະໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍວ່າ ທ່ານພວມສືບສວນເບິ່ງ
“ທັງແຫຼ່ງທີ່ມາ ແລະກິດຈະການສືບລັບ ທີ່ໄດ້ແນໃສ່ການໂຄສະນາ ຂອງ
ທ່ານທຣຳ.”
The U.S. Justice department has launched a criminal investigation into the genesis of the special counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.
The new investigation grew out of an internal Justice Department review of the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia election meddling investigation that concluded in March.
Attorney General William Barr ordered the review after taking the helm of the Justice Department in February, saying he had questions about how and why the FBI had launched the counter-intelligence investigation that also examined allegations of collulsion between the 2016 campaign of President Donald Trump and Russia.
In May, Barr, who had criticized Mueller for investigative overreach before taking office, appointed veteran federal prosecutor John Durham to lead the review. Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, has previously headed federal investigations of the FBI's ties to organized crime and into the CIA's torture of terror suspects in 2005.
With the formal launch of the investigation, Durham now will be able impanel a grand jury investigative body and subpoena witnesses and documents.
The opening of the investigation suggests that Justice Department officials believe there are "facts and circumstances that reasonably indicate" a crime has occurred. It was not immediately clear who and what crime Durham will be investigating.
Barr made a stirr in April when he told lawmakers he believed "spying did occur" on the Trump campaign in 2016 and disclosed that he was looking into "both the genesis and conduct of intelligence activities directeed at the Trump campaign."