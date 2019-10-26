ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸຕິ​ທຳ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ການສື​ບ​ສວນ​ທາງ​ອາ​ຍາ​ເບິ່ງ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ທີ່​ມາ​ຂອງ​ການ

ສືບ​ສວນ​ໂດຍໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ແຊກ​ແຊງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ເຂົ້າ​ໃນ​ການ

​ເລືອກ​ຕັ້ງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ສ​ະ​ຫະ​ລັດ ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ອີງ​ຕາມ​ບຸກ​ຄົນ​ທີ່​ຮູ້​ຈັກເລື້ອງ​ດີ.

ການ​ສື​ບ​ສວນ​ໃໝ່​ໄດ້​ເລີ້ມມາຈາກ​ການ​ທົບ​ທວນພາຍ​ໃນ​ຂອງ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ເບິ່ງ

​ແຫຼ່ງທີ່​ມາ​ໃນການ​ສືບ​ສວນຂອງ​ອະ​ດີດ​ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ​ພິ​ເສດ ​ທ່ານໂຣ​ເບີດ ມັລ​ເລີ ​

ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການແຊກ​ແຊງເຂົ້າໃນ​ການ​ເລືອກຕັ້ງ​ຂອງ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ ​ທີ່ໄດ້​ສະ​ຫລຸບ​ລົງ​ໃນ

​ເດືອນ​ມີ​ນາ​ປີນີ້.

ລັດ​ຖະ​ມົນ​ຕີ​ກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ ທ່ານ​ວິ​ລ​ລຽມ ບາ ໄດ້​ສັ່ງ​ໃຫ້​ທົບ​ທວນ​ຄືນ​ໃໝ່ ຫຼັງ

​ຈາກ​ໄດ້​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່​ເປັນ​ຜູ້ນຳ​ພາກະ​ຊວງ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ກຸມ​ພາໂດຍ​ກ່າວ​ວ່າ

​ທ່ານ​ໄດ້​ມີ​ຄຳ​ຖາມ​ຕ່າງໆ​ກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ວ່າ ແລະ​ເປັນ​ຫຍັງ​ອົງ​ການສັນ​ຕິ​ບານ​ກາງ ຫຼື

FBI ຂອງ​ສະ​ຫະ​ລັດຈຶ່ ງໄດ້​ເລີ້ມ​ທຳ​ການສືບ​ສວນ​ຕໍ່​ຕ້ານ​ການ​ສືບ​ລັບ ທີ່​ຍັງໄດ້

ກວດ​ເບິ່ງວ່າ ມີການສົມ​ຮູ້​ຮ່ວມ​ຄິດ ລະ​ຫວ່າງ​ຄະ​ນະໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ​ປີ 2016

ຂອງ​ປະ​ທາ​ນາ​ທິ​ບໍ​ດີ​ດໍ​ໂນ​ລ ທ​ຣຳ ແລະ​ຣັດ​ເຊຍ​ຫຼື​ບໍ່.

ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ພຶດ​ສະ​ພາ ທ່ານ​ບາຜູ້​ທີ່​ໄດ້​ຕຳ​ນິ​ທ່ານ​ມັ​ລ​ເລີໃນ​ການ​ສື​ບ​ສວນເກີນ​ຂອບ

​ເຂດກ່ອນ​ເຂົ້າ​ຮັບ​ຕຳ​ແໜ່ງນັ້ນ ​ໄດ້​ແຕ່ງ​ຕັ້ງ​ໃຫ້ທ່ານ​ຈອນ ເດີ​ແຮມ ໄອ​ຍະ​ການ

​ລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງ​ທີ່​ມີ​ປະ​ສົບ​ການ ​ເປັນ​ຜູ້​ນຳ​ພາໃນ​ການທົບ​ທວນ. ທ່ານ​ເດີ​ແຮມ

​ຊຶ່ງ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ​ພະ​ແນກ​ຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ​ຂອງ​ລັດ​ຄອນ​ເນັກ​ຕິ​ກັດນັ້ນ ​ເຄີຍ​ເປັນ​ຫົວ​ໜ້າ

ໃນ​ການນຳ​ພາການສືບ​ສວນຂອງລັດ​ຖະ​ບານ​ກາງກ່ຽວ​ກັບ​ການ​ພົວ​ພົນ​ຂອງ

ອົງ​ການ FBI ​ກັບ​ກຸ່ມ​ຈັດ​ຕັ້ງ​ອ​າດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ ແລະ​ການ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ພວກຜູ້​ຕ້ອງ

​ສົງ​ໄສ​ໃນ​ກໍ່​ການ​ຮ້າຍ​ ໂດຍ​ອົງ​ການຊີ​ໄອ​ເອ ໃນ​ປີ 2005.

ດ້ວຍ​ການ​ເລີ້ມເປີດ​ການສືບ​ສວນ ຢ່າງເປັນ​ທາງ​ການ​ແລ້ວ ທ່ານ​ເດີ​ແຮມ ໃນ​

ເວ​ລາ​ນີ້ ​ຈະ​ສາ​ມາດ​ຕັ້ງ​ຄະ​ນະ​ກຳ​ມະ​ການ​ຕຸ​ລາ​ການແລະອອກ​ໝາຍຮຽກ​ໂຕ

​ບັນ​ດາ​ພິ​ຍານ ແລະ​ເອກ​ກະ​ສານ​ຕ່າງໆ.

ກ​ານ​ເປີດ​ການ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ສະ​ເໜີ​ແນະໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​ວ່າ ພວກເຈົ້າ​ໜ້າ​ທີ່ກະຍຸ​ຕິ​ທຳ

ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ​ມີ “ຄວາມ​ຈິງຫຼາ​ຍ​ຢ່າງ ແລະ​ສະ​ພ​າບ​ການ​ທີ່ມີເຫດ​ຜົນ​ສະ​ແດງ​ໃຫ້​ເຫັນ​

ວ່າ” ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ. ຍັງ​ບໍ່​ເປັນ​ທີ່ຈະແຈ້ງໃນ​ທັນ​ທີ​ວ່າ ແມ່ນ​ໃຜແລະ

​ອາດ​ຊະ​ຍາ​ກຳ​ຫຍັງ ທີ່​ທ່ານ​ເດີ​ແຮມ ​ຈະ​ສືບ​ສວນ.

ທ່ານ​ບາ ໄ​ດ້ເລີ້ມ​ເຄື່ອນ​ໄຫວ​ໃນ​ເດືອນ​ເມ​ສາ ເວ​ລາ​ທ່ານ​ກ່າວ​ຕໍ່​ບັນ​ດາ​ສະ​ມາ​ຊິກ

​ສະ​ພາວ່າ ທ່ານ​ເຊື່ອ​ວ່າ “ການ​ສອດ​ແນມໄດ້​ເກີດ​ຂຶ້ນ” ຕໍ່​ຄະ​ນະ​ໂຄ​ສະ​ນາ​ຫາ​ສຽງ

​ຂອງ​ທ່າ​ນ​ທ​ຣຳ ໃນ​ປີ 2016 ແລະ​ໄດ້​ເປີດ​ເຜີຍ​ວ່າ ທ່ານພວມ​ສືບ​ສວນ​ເບິ່ງ

“ທັງ​ແຫຼ່ງ​ທີ່​ມາ ແລະ​ກິດຈະ​ການສືບ​ລັບ ທີ່​ໄດ້​ແນ​ໃສ່​ການ​ໂ​ຄສະ​ນາ ​ຂອງ

​ທ່ານ​ທ​ຣຳ.”

The U.S. Justice department has launched a criminal investigation into the genesis of the special counsel probe of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election, according to a person familiar with the matter.



The new investigation grew out of an internal Justice Department review of the origins of former special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia election meddling investigation that concluded in March.



Attorney General William Barr ordered the review after taking the helm of the Justice Department in February, saying he had questions about how and why the FBI had launched the counter-intelligence investigation that also examined allegations of collulsion between the 2016 campaign of President Donald Trump and Russia.



In May, Barr, who had criticized Mueller for investigative overreach before taking office, appointed veteran federal prosecutor John Durham to lead the review. Durham, the U.S. attorney for Connecticut, has previously headed federal investigations of the FBI's ties to organized crime and into the CIA's torture of terror suspects in 2005.



With the formal launch of the investigation, Durham now will be able impanel a grand jury investigative body and subpoena witnesses and documents.



The opening of the investigation suggests that Justice Department officials believe there are "facts and circumstances that reasonably indicate" a crime has occurred. It was not immediately clear who and what crime Durham will be investigating.



Barr made a stirr in April when he told lawmakers he believed "spying did occur" on the Trump campaign in 2016 and disclosed that he was looking into "both the genesis and conduct of intelligence activities directeed at the Trump campaign."

