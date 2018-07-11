ສະຫະລັດ ຄາດວ່າ ຈະນຳເອົາ ຄອບຄົວ ຄົນເຂົ້າເມືອງ ໄປລວມກັນ ບໍ່ທັນກັບ ເສັ້ນຕາຍ

ລັດຖະບານທ່ານ ດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈະບໍ່ສາມາດປະຕິບັດຕາມ ເສັ້ນຕາຍຂອງສານໃນວັນ

ອັງຄານວານນີ້ເພື່ອນຳເອົາພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ເຂົ້າເມືອງ ຜິດກົດໝາຍ ທີ່ຖືກຈັບແຍກ

ຈາກພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໃນເວລາທີ່ພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ໄດ້ຂ້າມເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ ໄປຢູ່

ນຳກັນຄືນ.

ຮອດຕອນແລງຂອງວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ພວກເດັກນ້ອຍທີ່ມີອາຍຸ 5 ປີ ແລະ ນ້ອຍກວ່າ

ນັ້ນ ບໍ່ເຖິງ 50 ຄົນຈາກຈຳນວນທັງໝົດ 70 ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ເຊື່ອວ່າ ຈະໄດ້ກັບໄປຫາພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງ

ເຂົາເຈົ້ານັ້ນ ຈະຖືກມອບ ໃຫ້ພໍ່ແມ່ຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າຄືນ.

ພວກທະນາຍຄວາມ ຂອງລັດຖະບານ ໄດ້ຍື່ນລາຍງານສະບັບນຶ່ງ ຕໍ່ສານລັດຖະບານ

ກາງໃນນະຄອນ ແຊນ ດີເອໂກ ໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້, ທີ່ໂຕ້ແຍ້ງວ່າລັດຖະບານແມ່ນ

ກຳລັງປະຕິບັດຕາມຄຳສັ່ງຂອງສານ, ແຕ່ “ຄວາມສັບສົນ ຂອງຂັ້ນຕອນຕາມກົດໝາຍ

ແມ່ນກຳລັງເຮັດໃຫ້ ການປະຕິບັດຕາມກຳນົດເວລາ ເປັນໄປບໍ່ໄດ້ ຫຼື ໃຫ້ອະໄພໄດ້.”

ເຂົາເຈົ້າເວົ້າວ່າ ບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ຕ້ອງການເວລາເພີ່ມເຕີມ ເພື່ອຕິດ ຕາມຫາພໍ່ແມ່ທີ່

ແທ້ຈິງຂອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍນັ້ນ, ໂດຍເວົ້າວ່າ ບາງຄົນໄດ້ຖືກເນລະເທດແລ້ວ ຫຼື ແມ່ນ

ກະທັ້ງຖືກປ່ອຍຕົວຈາກການຖືກຄວບຄຸມຕົວໂດຍ ສະຫະລັດ.

ຂັ້ນຕອນໃນການລະບຸຄອບຄົວຕ່າງໆລວມມີ ການກວດ DNA ແລະ ປະຫວັດການກະ

ທຳທີ່ຜິດກົດໝາຍຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນພໍ່ແມ່ນັ້ນ.

ທ່ານ ຄຣິສ ມີຄິນສ໌ ເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ກະຊວງສາທາລະນະສຸກ ແລະ ການບໍລິການມະນຸດ ໄດ້

ກ່າວໃນວັນອັງຄານວານນີ້ວ່າ “ຂັ້ນຕອນຂອງພວກເຮົາອາດຈະບໍ່ໄວເທົ່າທີ່ບາງຄົນ

ຢາກໃຫ້ມັນເປັນ, ແຕ່ມັນກໍບໍ່ມີຂໍ້ສົງໄສໃດໆ ເພາະວ່າມັນປົກປ້ອງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍນັ້ນ.”

ທ່ານ ມີຄິນສ໌ ໄດ້ກ່າວຕໍ່ພວກນັກຂ່າວວ່າ ຖ້າບັນດາເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ເລີ່ມສົ່ງພວກເດັກນ້ອຍ

ໃຫ້ຜູ້ໃຫຍ່ຢ່າງງ່າຍດາຍແລ້ວ, ເຂົາເຈົ້າອາດຖືກສົ່ງໃຫ້ “ພວກນັກຂົ່ມຂືນ, ນັກລັກພາ

ຕົວ, ພວກລ່ວງລະເມີດເດັກນ້ອຍ ແລະ ຄົນຜູ້ທີ່ຖືກຕັ້ງຂໍ້ຫາຄາດຕະກຳ ໃນປະເທດ

ບ້ານເກີດຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ.”

ທ່ານໄດ້ເວົ້າວ່າ ຜູ້ເປັນພໍ່ແມ່ທຸກຄົນ ໄດ້ຖືກສັ່ງໃຫ້ໃສ່ເຄື່ອງຕິດຕາມຢູ່ຂໍ້ຂາຂອງເຂົາເຈົ້າ

ເພື່ອຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າຈະມາປາກົດຕົວ ສຳລັບການໃຫ້ປາກຄຳການ ກ່ຽວກັບ

ການເຂົ້າມາໃນ ສະຫະລັດ.

ສະຫະພັນເສລີພາບພົນລະເຮືອນ ອາເມຣິກັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ ເຂົາເຈົ້າ “ຕົກໃຈ ແລະ ຜິດ

ຫວັງ” ທີ່ລັດຖະບານບໍ່ເຮັດວຽກໃຫ້ທັນຂີດເສັ້ນຕາຍ.

The Trump administration will miss Tuesday's court-ordered deadline to reunite immigrant toddlers taken from their parents when they illegally crossed into the United States.



By the end of Tuesday, no more than 50 of 75 children five years old and younger who are deemed eligible for reunification will be handed over to their parents.



Government attorneys filed a report in federal court in San Diego Tuesday, arguing the administration is complying with the court's order, but "legitimate logistical impediments" are rendering "timely compliance impossible or excusable."



They say officials need more time to track down the children's true parents, saying some have already been deported or even released from U.S. custody.



The process of identifying families includes DNA testing and a criminal background check of the parents.



"Our process may not be as quick as some would like, but there is no question it is protecting children," Health and Human Services official Chris Meekins said Tuesday.



Meekins told reporters if officials simply started giving kids back to adults, they could be releasing the children to a "rapist, a kidnapper, a child abuser, and someone who was charged with murder in their home nation."



He said all the parents are being ordered to wear ankle monitors to make sure they show up for their immigration hearings.



The American Civil Liberties Union said it is "thrilled and disappointed" that the government was working to meet the deadline.