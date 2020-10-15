ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ຕໍ່ເວລາ ໃນລົງທະບຽນປ່ອນບັດ ຢູ່ໃນລັດເວີຈີເນຍ

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານລັດຖະບານກາງຄົນນຶ່ງ ໃນວັນພຸດວານນີ້ໄດ້ຕໍ່ກຳນົດເສັ້ນຕາຍການ

ລົງທະບຽນປ່ອນບັດ ຢູ່ໃນລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ອອກໄປອີກ 48 ຊົ່ວໂມງ. ຄຳສັ່ງ ນີ້ ມີຂຶ້ນນຶ່ງມື້

ຫຼັງຈາກເກີດອຸປະຕິເຫດ ສາຍເຄໂບໃຍແກ້ວ ພາກສະໝາມ ໄດ້ ຖືກຕັດ ເຮັດໃຫ້ການລົງ

ທະບຽນໃນມື້ສຸດທ້າຍ ຢຸດສະງັກລົງ ກ່ອນການເລືອກ ຕັ້ງທົ່ວໄປ ໃນວັນທີ 3 ພະຈິກ ຈະ

ມາເຖິງນີ້.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາປະຈຳເຂດຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທ່ານຈອນ ກິບນີ (John Gibney) ໃນນະຄອນ

ຫຼວງຮິສມັນ (Richmond) ໄດ້ອອກຄຳສັ່ງ ໃຫ້ຕໍ່ກຳນົດເສັ້ນຕາຍ ເພື່ອທົດແທນຫຼາຍຊົ່ວ

ໂມງ ທີ່ໄດ້ເສຍໄປນັ້ນ. ທ່່ານກ່າວວ່າ ການລົບກວນໄດ້ ເປັນ “ໄພອັນຕະລາຍຮ້າຍແຮງ”

ສຳລັບຜູ້ຕ້ອງການ ຢາກລົງທະບຽນ.

ຄໍາສັ່ງຂອງທ່ານກິບນີ ໄດ້ມີຂຶ້ນຫຼັງຈາກບັນດານັກເຄື່ອນໄຫວເພື່ອສິດທິໃນການເລືອກຕັ້ງ

ຍື່ນຟ້ອງເພື່ອຢາກໃຫ້ຕໍ່ເວລາ ຊຶ່ງໄດ້ເຫັນພ້ອມ ໂດຍພວກເຈົ້າໜ້າທີ່ ລັດເວີຈີເນຍ ຜູ້ທີ່ມີ

ຊື່ວ່າເປັນຈຳເລີຍນັ້ນ.

ເວລານີ້ ປະຊາຊົນຊາວລັດເວີຈີເນຍມີເວລາຈົນຮອດ 11:59 ນາທີ ຂອງຕອນ ແລງຂອງ

ວັນພະຫັດມືຶ້ນີ້ ຕາມເວລາທ້ອງຖິ່ນ ເພື່ອລົງທະບຽນອອນລາຍນ໌ ຫຼື ດ້ວຍຕົນເອງ.

A federal judge on Wednesday extended the deadline for registering to vote in the U.S. state of Virginia by 48 hours. The order came one day after an accidentally severed fiber optic cable at a field project site caused the state’s online portal to shut down on the last day of registration before the November 3 general election.

U.S. District Judge John Gibney, in the state capital of Richmond, issued the order extending the deadline to make up for several hours of lost time. He said the disruption caused “a tremendous harm” to those who wanted to register.

Gibney’s order came after voting rights activists filed a lawsuit seeking an extension, which was agreed to by Virginia officials, who were named as defendants.

Virginia residents now have until 11:59 p.m. local time on Thursday to register online or in person.