ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ປະຕິເສດຕໍ່ທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ຈະຜ່ອນຜັນຄຳຕັດສິນຄະດີໝິ່ນປະໝາດ ທີ່ທ່ານຕ້ອງຈ່າຍຄ່າເສຍຫາຍໃຫ້ແກ່ໂຈດ 83.3 ລ້ານໂດລາ

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາສານລັດຖະບານກາງ ຜູ້ທີ່ໄດ້ກຳກັບການດຳເນີນຄະດີດູໝິ່ນຂອງສານນະຄອນນິວຢອກ ທີ່ໄດ້ຕັດສິນໃຫ້ທ່ານດໍໂນລ ທຣຳ ຈ່າຍຄ່າເສຍຫາຍແກ່ນັກຂຽນວາລະສານເປັນເວລາຍາວນານ 83.3 ລ້ານໂດລານັ້ນ ໄດ້ປະຕິເສດທີ່ຈະຜ່ອນຜັນຄຳຕັດສິນທາງດ້ານການເງິນທີ່ໜັກຕໍ່ອະດີດປະທານາທິບໍດີ.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາທ່ານ ລູອິສ ເອ ແຄບແລນ ໄດ້ບອກທະນາຍຄວາມຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ໃນຄຳສັ່ງທີ່ຂຽນໂດຍທ່ານວ່າ ທ່ານຈະບໍ່ເລື່ອນກຳນົດເວລາໃນການວາງເງິນມັດຈຳ ຫຼືບອນ ທີ່ຈະຮັບປະກັນວ່າ ທ່ານນາງ ອີ ຈີນ ແຄຣໂຣລ ນັກຂຽນໄວ 80 ປີ ສາມາດຮັບເງິນຄ່າເສຍຫາຍຖ້າຫາກຄຳຕັດສິນດັ່ງກ່າວນັ້ນ ລອດຈາກການຂໍອຸທອນ.

ຜູ້ພິພາກສາ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າຜົນເສຍຫາຍທາງດ້ານການເງິນໃດໆຕໍ່ຜູ້ສະໝັກແຂ່ງ ຂັນເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ທີ່ນຳໜ້າໝູ່ຢູ່ນັ້ນ ເປັນຜົນຈາກການຕອບສະໜອງທີ່ຊັກຊ້າຂອງຜູ້ກ່ຽວຕໍ່ຄຳຕັດສິນເມື່ອທ້າຍເດືອນມັງກອນ ໃນຄະດີໝິ່ນປະໝາດອັນເປັນຜົນມາຈາກຄຳກ່າວຂອງທ່ານທຣຳ ທີ່ໄດ້ເວົ້າໄປກ່ຽວກັບທ່ານນາງແຄໂຣລ ໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ່ານເປັນປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໃນປີ 2019 ຫຼັງຈາກທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ເປີດເຜີຍຂໍ້ກ່າວອ້າງຂອງທ່ານນາງ ທີ່ວ່າ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂື່ນທ່ານນາງຢູ່ໃນບົດຄວາມຊົງຈຳຂອງທ່ານນາງ.

ໃນເວລານັ້ນ ທ່ານທຣຳ ໄດ້ກ່າວຫາທ່ານນາງວ່າ ສ້າງຂໍ້ອ້າງຂຶ້ນມາວ່າ ທ່ານໄດ້ຂົ່ມຂືນລາວ ໃນຫ້ອງລອງເຄື່ອງຂອງຮ້ານຊັບພະສິນຄ້າທີ່ຫລູຫລາແຫ່ງນຶ່ງໃນນະຄອນແມນແຮັດຕັນ ໃນລະດູບານໃໝ່ ເມື່ອປີ 1996.

The federal judge who oversaw a New York defamation trial that resulted in an $83.3 million award to a longtime magazine columnist from Donald Trump refused Thursday to relieve the ex-president from the verdict's financial pinch.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan told Trump's attorney in a written order that he won't delay deadlines for posting a bond that would ensure 80-year-old writer E. Jean Carroll can be paid the award if the judgment survives appeals.

The judge said any financial harm to the Republican front-runner for the presidency results from his slow response to the late-January verdict in the defamation case resulting from statements Trump made about Carroll while he was president in 2019 after she revealed her claims that he raped her in her memoir.

At the time, Trump accused her of making up claims that he raped her in the dressing room of a luxury Manhattan department store in spring 1996.