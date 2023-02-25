ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ປະເທດເຄັນຢາ ເທື່ອທໍາອິດ ໃນຖານະສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ

ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້​ອອກເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມອາຟຣິກາໃນວັນອັງຄານທີ່ຜ່ານມາ ໃນຖານະສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ, ພ້ອມດ້ວຍແຜນການທີ່ຈະໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມປະເທດນາມມີເບຍ ທີ່​ຕັ້ງ​ຢູ່ໃນຂົງເຂດຕາເວັນຕົກສຽງໃຕ້ຂອງອາຟຣິກາ ແລະປະເທດເຄັນຢາ ທີ່ຕັ້ງຢູ່ທາງທິດຕາເວັນອອກຂອງທະວີບດັ່ງ​ກ່າວ. ຢູ່ທີ່ນັ້ນ, ທ່ານນາງຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ການສ້າງຄວາມເຂັ້ມແຂງໃຫ້ແກ່ແມ່ຍິງ, ບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຂອງເດັກນ້ອຍແລະຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານອາຫານ ເຊິ່ງໄດ້ທໍາລາຍບາງສ່ວນ ຂອງທະວີບແຫ່ງນີ້. ອານິຕາ ພາວ, ນັກຂ່າວ VOA ທີ່ເດີນທາງໄປກັບສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ມີລາຍງານກ່ຽວກັບເລື້ອງນີ້ຈາກນະຄອນຫຼວງວໍຊິງຕັນ, ເຊິ່ງ ທິບສຸດາ ມີລາຍລະອຽດມາສະເໜີທ່ານ ໃນອັນດັບຕໍ່ໄປ.

ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ເດີນທາງໄປຢ້ຽມ ທະວີບອາຟຣິກາມາແລ້ວ 5 ຄັ້ງ

ໃນຖານະສະຕີໝາຍເລກສອງ, ໂດຍໃຫ້ຄວາມສໍາຄັນແກ່ສະຖານະການຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ມີອໍານາດໜ້ອຍ. ຢູ່ທີ່ນີ້, ທ່ານນາງເຄີຍກ່າວ​ຄຳປາໄສ ຢູ່ທີສູນຜູ້ອົບພະຍົບທີ່ໃຫຍ່ທີ່ສຸດຂອງທະວີບດັ່ງກ່າວ, ໃນເມືອງດາດາບ, ປະເທດເຄັນຢາ ເມື່ອປີ 2011, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນແມ່ທັງຫຼາຍ ໄດ້ພາລູກໆຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າເດີນທາງມາຈາກປະເທດໂຊມາເລຍ ໂດຍບາງຄັ້ງ ຍ່າງເປັນເວລາຮອດ 15, 20, 25 ມື້, ເຊິ່ງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ສູນເສຍລູກໆຂອງພວກເຂົາໄປໃນລະຫວ່າງທາງ ເນື່ອງຈາກການເສຍຊີວິດ. ສະນັ້ນ, ສິ່ງທີ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າກໍາລັງຮຽກຮ້ອງກໍຄື ຂໍໃຫ້ຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ ອາດຈະພຽງແຕ່ຍື່ນມືເຂົ້າມາ ແລະຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າແດ່ ເນື່ອງຈາກສະ ຖານະການດັ່ງກ່າວມານັ້ນ ມັນຮ້າຍແຮງຫຼາຍຢູ່ໃນທີ່ນີ້.”

ປັດຈຸບັນ ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງກັບຄືນໄປປະເທດເຄັນຢາໃນອາທິດນີ້, ໂດຍທ່ານນາງຈະໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມຢາມ ປະເທດນາມມີເບຍນໍາອີກດ້ວຍ. ທ່ານນາງເປັນສະຕີ ໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ທີ່ເດີນ​ທາງ​ໄປ​ຢ້ຽມ​ຢາມ ນັບແຕ່ປະເທດດັ່ງກ່າວໄດ້ຮັບເອກະລາດເມື່ອສາມທົດສະວັດທີ່ຜ່ານມາ.

ນອກຈາກທ່ານນາງຈະເພັ່ງເລັງໃສ່ປະເດັນຂອງແມ່ຍິງແລະເດັກນ້ອຍ​ແລ້ວ ສະ ຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ຍັງຄົງຈະດຶງຄວາມສົນໃຈໄປໃສ່ ສະພາບຄວາມໝັ້ນຄົງທາງດ້ານສະບຽງອາຫານທີ່ກໍາລັງຮ້າຍແຮງ ເຊິ່ງມັນກໍາລັງ​ສ້າງ​ຄວາມ​ທຸກ​ທໍ​ລະ​ມານ​ໃຫ້​ແກ່​ເຂດອາຟຣິກາຕາເວັນອອກອີກຄັ້ງ.

ໃນເດືອນທັນວາທີ່ຜ່ານມາ, ປະທານາທິບໍດີ ໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ປະກາດການຊ່ວຍ ເຫຼືອທາງດ້ານມະນຸດສະທໍາ 2 ຕື້ໂດລາ ເພື່ອຕໍ່ສູ້ກັບບັນຫາຕ່າງໆຢູ່ໃນພູມິພາກແຫ່ງນີ້.

ທ່ານໂຈ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ການຊ່ວຍເຫຼືອດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້ ກໍາລັງຈະເຮັດໃຫ້ມີຄວາມໝັ້ນໃຈວ່າ ບັນດາເດັກ ນ້ອຍ ແລະຄອບຄົວຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ ຈະບໍ່ໄປນອນໃນຂະນະທີ່ທ້ອງຍັງອຶດຫິວຢູ່.”

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງພັນ​ລະ​ຍາປະທານາທິບໍດີ ມັກຈະໃຫ້ຄວາມແຕກຕ່າງທັງທາງດ້ານຍຸດທະສາດ ແລະວິທີການທີ່ເຂັ້ມແຂງຂອງປະທານາທິບໍດີ ສ່ວນນຶ່ງກໍຍ້ອນ ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ ໄດ້ຊີ້ໃຫ້ເຫັນວ່າ ທ່ານນາງບໍ່ມີອໍານາດບໍລິຫານສູງສຸດ ແລະບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບມອບໝາຍອໍານາດຈາກຜູ້ທີ່ມີສິດເລືອກຕັ້ງຊາວອາເມຣິກັນ.

ທ່ານນາງຈີລ ໄບເດັນ, ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ກ່າວວ່າ

“ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າບໍ່ໄດ້ຮັບການເລືອກ, ແຕ່ຂ້າພະເຈົ້າເປັນສ່ວນນຶ່ງ ໃນການດໍາເນີນງານດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້. ໃນຖະນະເປັນຄູ່ຊີວິດ, ພວກເຮົາເຮັດໜ້າທີ່ເພື່ອປະຊາຊົນໃນປະເທດຂອງພວກເຮົາເຊັ່ນກັນ. ຫຼືວ່າພວກເຮົາບໍ່ໄດ້ເຮັດດັ່ງນັ້ນບໍ? ພວກເຮົາເຫັນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກ ແລະຄວາມຫວັງຂອງພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າ. ພວກເຮົາເປັນພະຍານຂອງຄວາມຫວັງແຫ່ງປະຕິຫານ ແລະຄວາມເອື້ອເຟື້ອເຜື່ອແຜ່ນ້ອຍໆ ລະຫວ່າງເພື່ອນບ້ານຂອງພວກເຮົາ. ພວກເຮົາຮູ້ວ່າ ແມ່ນຫຍັງຈະເກີດຂຶ້ນ ຖ້າຊຸມຊົນຕ່າງໆລວມກັນເຂົ້າ, ມັນສາມາດປ່ຽນແປງຫຼາຍປານໃດ ເມື່ອພວກເຮົາດໍາເນີນງານເພື່ອສິ່ງທີ່ຍິ່ງໃຫຍ່ ກວ່າໂຕຂອງເຮົາເອງ.”

ທ່ານນາງແຄັດເທີຣີນ ເຈລລີຊັນ, ສາດສະດາຈານດ້ານປະຫວັດສາດກ່ຽວກັບແມ່ຍິງສະຫະລັດ ແລະປະຫວັດສາດຍິງ-ຊາຍ ຢູ່ທີ່ມະຫາວິທະຍາໄລໂອໄຮໂອກ່າວວ່າ ສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງຂອງສະຫະລັດ ໄດ້ຮັບການຕ້ອນຮັບຢ່າງດີ ຢູ່ໃນທະວີບອາຟຣິກາ, ບາງທີ ກໍຍ້ອນວ່າພວກເຂົາເຈົ້າໄດ້ປຽບປະທານາທິບໍດີ, ເຊິ່ງທ່ານນາງແຄັດເທີຣີນ ເຈລລີຊັນ ກ່າວວ່າ:

“ເນື່ອງຈາກມັນມີຂໍ້ຜູກມັດ, ອາດຈະເປັນຍ້ອນຄວາມຮູ້ສຶກທີ່ອົບອຸ່ນກວ່າ ສໍາລັບການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງຜູ້ທີ່ບໍ່ແມ່ນນັກການເມືອງ ຫຼາຍກວ່າຜູ້ທີ່ເປັນນັກການເມືອງ.”

ໃນຂະນະດຽວກັນ, ລັດຖະບານຂອງທ່ານ ໄບເດັນ ກໍເກ້ຍ​ກ່ອມ​ໃຫ້ອາຟຣິກາ ສະໜັບສະໜຸນ ຢູເຄຣນ ຫຼາຍກວ່າ ຣັດເຊຍ, ແລະເມື່ອໄວໆມານີ້ ກໍໄດ້ສົ່ງລັດ ຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການເງິນ ທ່ານນາງເຈເນັດທ໌ ເຢລເລັນ ໄປປະເທດເຊເນການ, ແຊມເບຍ ແລະອາຟຣິກາໃຕ້.

ແລະໃນປີນີ້, ລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຂອງຣັດເຊຍ ກໍໄດ້ໄປຢ້ຽມ ຢາມຫຼາຍໆປະເທດທີ່ມີຄວາມສໍາພັນທາງປະຫວັດສາດ ແລະອຸດົມການຕໍ່ ຣັດເຊຍ ຫຼືຕໍ່ອະດີດສະຫະພາບໂຊຫວຽດ ເຊັ່ນ ປະເທດມາລີ, ຊູດານ ແລະອັງໂກລາ.

ຈີນ ໄດ້ສົ່ງລັດຖະມົນຕີກະຊວງການຕ່າງປະເທດຄົນໃໝ່ຂອງພວກເຂົາໄປອາຟຣິກາ ເຊິ່ງເປັນການເດີນທາງຄັ້ງທໍາອິດຂອງທ່ານ ໂດຍເປັນສັນຍານສະແດງໃຫ້ເຫັນ ກ່ຽວກັບຜົນປະໂຫຍດອັນເລິກເຊິ່ງຂອງປະເທດ ຢູ່ໃນທະວີບດັ່ງກ່າວນີ້.

ການຢ້ຽມຢາມຂອງສະຕີໝາຍເລກນຶ່ງ ເລີ້ມຕົ້ນຂຶ້ນໃນວັນພຸດທີ່ຜ່ານ​ມາ ແລະຄາດວ່າ ຈະໃຊ້ເວລາທັງໝົດ 5 ມື້.

Jill Biden leaves Tuesday for her first visit to Africa as first lady, with plans to visit the Southwest African nation of Namibia and the East African nation of Kenya. There, she will focus on women’s empowerment, children’s issues and the food insecurity that has ravaged parts of the continent. VOA’s Anita Powell, who is traveling with the first lady, reports from Washington.

Jill Biden visited Africa five times as second lady, highlighting the plight of the powerless. Here she spoke at the continent’s largest refugee camp, in Dadaab, Kenya in 2011:

Jill Biden, no chyron here

“The Mothers are bringing their children from Somalia, walking sometimes 15, 20, 25 days and they lose their children along the way, the children die. So what I’m asking is for Americans just to be maybe reach out and help and because the situation here is dire."

Now First Lady, she returns to Kenya this week. She will also visit Namibia, the first U.S. First Lady to do so since the nation gained independence three decades ago.

In addition to focusing on women and children, the first lady will also draw attention to the dire food insecurity that is, again, gnawing at East Africa.

In December, President Biden announced a $2 billion humanitarian package to combat the problem in the region.

President Joe Biden

“Assistance is going to help ensure that children and families don't have to go to bed hungry."

Presidential-spouse visits often provide a contrast to the strategic, muscular approach of the presidency – partly because, as Jill Biden herself points out, she has no executive authority and no mandate from American voters.

Jill Biden, US First Lady

“I wasn’t elected—but I had a part to play. As spouses, we serve the people of our countries, too. Don’t we? We see their hearts and hopes. We witness the small miracles of compassion and generosity between neighbors. We know what can happen when communities come together—how much can change when we work towards a cause that’s bigger than ourselves.”

U.S. first ladies are generally well-received on the African continent, said Katherine Jellison, a professor of U.S. women's history and gender history at Ohio University – maybe because they have an advantage over the president.

Katherine Jellison, Ohio University, Zoom

“There's just going to be warmer feelings toward a nonpolitician who's visiting than a politician, because there may be strings attached.”

Meanwhile, the Biden administration has been wooing Africa to support Ukraine over Russia and recently dispatched Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen to Senegal, Zambia and South Africa.

And Russia’s foreign minister has this year visited multiple nations that have historic or ideological ties to Russia or the former Soviet Union, like Mali, Sudan and Angola.

China sent its new foreign minister to Africa for his maiden voyage – a sign of that nation’s deep interest in the continent.

The first lady’s visit open Wednesday and is expected to last five days.